AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 9/22

Wednesday’s live Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.273 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 8.34% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.175 million viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 9.09% from last week’s 0.44 rating. The 0.48 key demographic rating represents around 627,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 9.23% from last week’s 574,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics. This week’s 0.48 key demo rating for Dynamite falls just short of the 0.49 key demo rating that WWE RAW drew, ending Dynamite’s two-week run ahead of RAW in the key demo. Dynamite drew a 0.44 last week while RAW drew a 0.43, and the week before that Dynamite and RAW tied with a 0.44 key demo rating, but Dynamite drew more viewers in the key demo – 681,000 vs. 678,000.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.48 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is the fifth week in a row that Dynamite has ranked #1. Dynamite ranked #22 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #26 ranking.

Dynamite drew the second-highest audience of the year, and the third-highest audience in show history. The episode tied with the August 25 episode for the third-best key demo rating in show history. This week’s viewership was up 8.34% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 9.09% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 52.5% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 50% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.