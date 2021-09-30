AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 9/29

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.152 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.50% from last week’s Grand Slam episode, which drew 1.273 million viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 6.25% from last week’s 0.48 rating. The 0.45 key demographic rating represents around 588,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 6.22% from last week’s 627,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.48 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is the sixth week in a row that Dynamite has ranked #1. Dynamite ranked #29 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #22 ranking.

This week’s Dynamite drew the lowest viewership since the All Out go-home show on September 1. The audience and key demo rating were down this week but not too bad compared to what the show has done late this summer. This week’s viewership was down 9.50% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.25% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 33.03% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 36.36% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.