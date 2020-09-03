AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 9/3

While the two shows did not go head-to-head once again this week, Week 47 of the Wednesday Night War went to AEW Dynamite over WWE NXT. The numbers have just been released for last night’s All Out go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT. Dynamite aired on its normal timeslot this week but NXT aired on Tuesday due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 928,000 viewers on TNT, while Tuesday’s NXT drew 849,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #10. AEW ranked #61 in viewership, while NXT ranked #60 in viewership. Last Thursday’s Dynamite episode drew 813,000 viewers and ranked #11 in the Cable Top 150, and #74 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 824,000 viewers and ranked #24 in the Cable Top 150, and #83 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.26 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.29 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.24 in that demographic.

This was the best AEW viewership since the March 18 episode, which drew 923,000 viewers. It was tied with February 5 episode for the fifth-best viewership of the year. This was also the tenth-best AEW viewership of all time. This week’s show tied with five other episodes for the second-best finish in the 18-49 demographic, behind the 0.38 rating that the January 15 episode drew.