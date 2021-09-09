AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 9/8

Wednesday’s live post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite reportedly drew 1.319 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 25.98% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.047 million viewers for the All Out go-home show, and is the second-best viewership in the history of the show.

The post-All Out Dynamite drew a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 40.54% from last week’s 0.37 rating. The 0.52 key demographic rating represents around 681,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 40.12% from last week’s 486,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is the third week in a row that Dynamite has ranked #1. Dynamite ranked #19 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #32 ranking.

Dynamite drew the second-highest audience in show history, and the second-highest key demo rating in show history, both behind the premiere back on October 2, 2019, which drew 1.409 million viewers with a 0.68 key demo rating. This week’s viewership was up 25.98% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 40.54% from last week. Last night’s Dynamite viewership was up 29.8% from the same week in 2020. The key demo was up 43.2% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode did not go head-to-head with WWE NXT as NXT aired on a Tuesday that week.