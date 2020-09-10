AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 9/9

While the two shows did not go head-to-head once again this week, Week 48 of the Wednesday Night War went to AEW Dynamite over WWE NXT. The numbers have just been released for last night’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Dynamite aired on its normal timeslot this week but NXT aired on Tuesday due to the NHL Playoffs on the USA Network. Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 1.016 million viewers on TNT, while Tuesday’s NXT Super Tuesday II drew 838,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #15. AEW ranked #55 in viewership, while NXT ranked #60 in viewership. Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 928,000 viewers and ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150, and #61 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 849,000 viewers and ranked #10 in the Cable Top 150, and #60 in viewership. This is the best AEW viewership of 2020 and the third-best viewership of all-time. Their TNT premiere on October 2 drew 1.409 million viewers while the October 9 episode drew 1.018 million viewers. Their third episode drew 1.014 million viewers, but this is the first time the show has hit 1 million viewers since then.

AEW drew a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.22 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.36 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.26 in that demographic. This week’s 0.37 rating in the key demo is the second-best of the year, going back to the 0.38 that the Bash at the Beach special drew on January 15. This is the eighth-best 18-49 demographic of all-time.