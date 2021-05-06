AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For Blood And Guts

Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.090 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This AEW viewership is up 22.6% from last week’s show, which drew 889,000 viewers for the Blood & Guts go-home show.

Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 this week, for the first time ever, with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 27.3% from last week’s show, which ranked #10 with a 0.33 rating in the key demo. This week’s Dynamite show ranked #26 in viewership, which is up from last week’s #57 ranking.

This week’s AEW viewership was up 22.6% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 27.3% from last week’s show, which went up against President Biden’s address to Congress. In total viewers, the Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite ranked third out of the four episodes since NXT moves to Tuesday nights in April. However, Blood & Guts drew the second-best 18-49 rating of the year. This was also the first time Dynamite ranked #1 for the night in the 18-49 key demo.

This week’s AEW viewership was up 49% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was up 50% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that Dynamite went up against NXT last year.