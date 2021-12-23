AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For Holiday Bash

Wednesday’s live Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.020 million viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.59% from last week’s Winter Is Coming episode, which drew 948,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is up 19.35% from last week’s 0.31 rating. The 0.37 key demographic rating represents 480,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 20.6% from last week’s 398,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #5 ranking. Dynamite ranked #26 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #31 ranking.

The Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite marked the first time Dynamite has topped 1 million viewers since the show started airing live on the West Coast on October 27, and the first time the show broke 1 million viewers since the Second Anniversary show on October 6, which drew 1.053 million viewers. This week’s viewership was the best since that October 6 show, while this week’s key demo rating tied with the November 17 post-Full Gear episode for the best since October 27. The only sports competition this week was college football and college basketball. Wednesday’s viewership was up 7.59% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 19.35% from last week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 31.61% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was up 15.62% from the previous year. The 2020 episode was also the Holiday Bash special, and did not go head-to-head with WWE NXT.