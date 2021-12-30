AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For New Year’s Smash

Wednesday’s live New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 975,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.41% from last week’s Holiday Bash episode, which drew 1.020 million viewers.

The final Dynamite of 2021 drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is equal with last week’s 0.37 rating. This week’s 0.37 key demographic rating represents 485,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 1.04% from last week’s 480,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The final Dynamite on TNT ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking. Dynamite ranked #30 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #26 ranking.

The New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite drew the best key demo viewership since October 27. Dynamite had major competition from college football this week, plus some competition from the NBA and college basketball. Wednesday’s viewership was down 4.41% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week. This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.20% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 7.50% from the previous year. The 2020 episode was the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life special, and went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

Regarding the 2021 totals, Dynamite drew a total of 46.374 million viewers over 52 episodes, which includes Friday and Saturday episodes, for an average of 891,810 viewers per episode. Dynamite averaged a 0.34 18-49 key demo rating in 2021. To compare, the average 2021 viewership is up 10% from the 810,755 viewers per episode over 53 episodes that Dynamite averaged in 2020, and down 1.27% from the 903,333 viewers per episode over 12 episodes that Dynamite averaged in 2019.