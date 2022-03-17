AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For St. Patrick’s Day Slam

Wednesday’s live St. Patrick’s Day edition of AEW Dynamite drew 993,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 5.08% from last week’s post-Revolution episode, which drew 945,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 5.0% from last week’s 0.40 rating. This week’s 0.38 key demographic rating represents 496,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 3.87% from last week’s 516,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.40 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking. Dynamite ranked #52 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #50 ranking.

Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam audience was in the middle of what the show has been doing since the move to TBS in January, as it was the sixth-best viewership out of eleven episodes. The key demo rating was the fourth-lowest since the move to TBS. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 5.08% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.0% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 35.7% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 29.3% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT, and was also the St. Patrick’s Day Slam show.