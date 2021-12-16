AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For The Winter Is Coming Episode (12/16)

Wednesday’s live Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite drew 948,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 8.72% from last week’s episode, which drew 872,000 viewers.

Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 6.1% from last week’s 0.33 rating. The 0.31 key demographic rating represents 398,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 7.44% from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #5 ranking. Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #36 ranking.

The Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite drew the second-best viewership since Dynamite began airing live on the West Coast on October 27, but the show still has not hit 1 million viewers since the show began airing live there. This week’s key demo rating was tied with two other episodes for the lowest key demo rating on a Wednesday since May 19. This week’s number of key demo viewers was also the lowest for a Wednesday airing since May 19. The only sports competition this week was a few NBA games. Wednesday’s viewership was up 8.72% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.1% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 17.62% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 3.12% from the previous year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT. To compare with last year’s Winter Is Coming episode, which aired on December 2, this year’s show was up 3.83% in viewership, and down 26.19% in the key demo rating. The 2020 Winter Is Coming episode drew 913,000 viewers with a 0.42 key demo rating.