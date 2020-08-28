AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For This Week (8/27)

While the two shows did not go head-to-head once again this week, Week 46 of the Wednesday Night War went to WWE NXT over AEW Dynamite. The numbers have just been released for last night’s Dynamite episode on TNT, which aired in a different timeslot due to the NBA on TNT.

Thursday’s Dynamite episode drew 813,000 viewers on TNT, while Wednesday’s NXT drew 824,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. AEW ranked #11 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #24. AEW ranked #74 in viewership, while NXT ranked #83 in viewership.

Last Saturday’s Dynamite episode drew 755,000 viewers and ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, and #59 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 853,000 viewers and ranked #23 in the Cable Top 150, and #64 in viewership. AEW drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.24 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.31 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.24 in that demographic.