AEW Dynamite Results (8/3/2022): Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH.

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as AEW Dynamite takes place this evening from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s episode, which kicks off at 8/7c and serves as the official “go-home show” for next week’s AEW Quake at the Lake special event is Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta with the shot against Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley in the title match at next week’s program on-the-line.

Also scheduled for AEW Dynamite on TBS this evening is The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club in a Dumpster Match, ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter, Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal, as well as Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy.

Additionally, Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley will speak ahead of his title defense next week, The Undisputed Elite makes their AEW TV return and Powerhouse Hobbs goes one-on-one against an opponent that will be revealed during the show.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TBS on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/3/2022)



This week’s show kicks off with the usual AEW Dynamite on TBS theme song and then the regular video package that kicks off the show each and every week airs.

Once that wraps up, we shoot inside the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio where Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur welcome us to this week’s show. They send us down to the ring where it’s time to get our first match of the evening underway.

Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

The ring announcer handles his business, introducing the two competitors involved in our first match of the evening, which is a one-on-one contest pitting “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy against Jay Lethal.

Cassidy and Lethal are both in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running — and with a bang.

The Best Friends leader and the leader of the trio of heels that includes Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt meet in the middle of the ring and start duking it out as the crowd goes wild.

We see some more brief action and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Lethal has taken over and is enjoying a comfortable offensive lead. This lasts for a couple of minutes and then Cassidy starts firing back with some big shots.

Cassidy starts to pick up the pace and intensity a bit and he takes over control of the offensive driver’s seat. We see some outside influence in the bout now.

Once Cassidy and Lethal get back into the ring, we see Cassidy try and fire up and blast Lethal with his Orange Punch, however Lethal avoids it and ends up connecting with his own Lethal Injection finisher right after Cassidy stumbles around after seemingly twisting his knee.

Winner: Jay Lethal

AEW Battle Of The Belts 3 Gets New Title Bout

Once the match wraps up, we see Lethal cut a promo in the ring. He ends up beating down an already down and still seemingly injured Cassidy along with Singh and Dutt.

Out comes The Best Friends and eventually Wardlow to make the save. We see them clean house of the heel trio and then Wardlow jumps on the mic.

Eventually we get to the announcement that Wardlow will be defending his TNT Championship against Jay Lethal at the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts 3 special event.

The Undisputed Elite Returns — And Then Breaks Up

We head back to the ring where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Adam Cole — BAY-BAY!

The winner of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament heads down to the ring as the fans chant along with his usual entrance routine.

Once he settles into the ring his music dies down and he gets on the microphone. He asks who is ready for story time with Adam Cole, bay-bay?!

Cole proceeds to update the fans on where he has been as well as his thoughts on loyalty — which leads to him giving the order to the reDRagon duo of Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly to blast Nick and Matt Jackson with a pair of super kicks.

After the first-ever two-time AEW World Tag-Team Champions are laid out, Cole joins in on the beat down with Fish and O’Reilly and the trio eventually exit the ring, leaving the two laid out in the center after “Hangman” Adam Page runs out to make the save and chase them off.