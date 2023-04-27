AEW Dynamite Results – April 26, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c, is Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher & The Blade, Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Women’s Championship, Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido for the AEW International Championship, as well as Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is an announcement from Tony Khan, we will hear from TNT Champion Wardlow and Arn Anderson, as well as Adam Cole.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/26/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “Light the fuse …” theme and video intro and then we shoot live inside the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, where Excalibur welcomes us to the show with his “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Bandido

From there, we head down to the ring where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduces Orange Cassidy. “The Freshly Squeezed” one emerges for his scheduled AEW International Championship defense against Bandido, in a bout that is expected to be a banger.

He settles in the ring and gets a big pop and then his catchy-ass theme song winds down. The entrance tune for his opponent, masked fan-favorite Bandido, plays and the former ROH World Champion makes his way out and heads down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The fans are already chanting loudly. The crowd does a loud “Freshly Squeezed” chant as Cassidy looks for a test of strength to start things off. Bandido doesn’t, and the two hit the ropes. The masked man flips around and points the gun hand-gesture at the champ.

As he does, Cassidy gets ready to do his hands-high down into the pockets routine, but stops and the two start mixing it up again. Bandido shows some fancy showmanship as well and then the two re-engage and get back after it.

Bandido hits a nice hip-toss. Cassidy hits one back. The two trip each other down and try for pins but neither stays down for even a one count. Bandido pops back up and does a double gun hand gesture to the AEW International Champion.

This time Cassidy goes for the double hands up high down into the pockets gesture, but stops and takes Bandido’s double guns hand gesture and holsters them both in his jeans pockets. They mix it up again, Cassidy sends Bandido to the floor and then poses to the crowd with his hands in his pockets.

Now Cassidy fires up and goes on an offensive spree, hitting a bunch of spots, including a drop kick, while both of his hands are in his pockets. He goes for a dive onto Bandido on the floor, but Bandido catches him and drops him throat-first down onto the guard rail / barricade at ringside.

From there, Bandido starts to take back over after the action resumes in the ring. Bandido locks Cassidy in a wild standing submission, with Cassidy’s leg wrapped around his head. The fans rally behind the champ, chanting “Freshly Squeezed” until he makes it to the ropes.

Bandido continues to control the action, knocking the AEW International Champion out to the floor, hitting the ropes to build up a full head of steam and then flipping over the ropes and splashing onto Cassidy on the floor. He pops up with a double gun hand-gesture as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Bandido doing his trademark muscle-up suplex spot on the champ and then holding him high in the air. He does a couple of curls in this position and then Donkey Kong’s the champ down onto the mat.

The two end up in the middle of the ring where Bandido begins the process of a chop-off between the two, however Cassidy does his trademark wimpy-style, barely touching the masked-man with each chop response, while the crowd reacts like he’s hitting him with hand grenades.

We see Bandido looking for the west-knee, but Cassidy avoids it and plants him into the mat with a Michinoku Driver for a close near fall. The two end up on the floor trading shots and then Cassidy is slammed head-first into the post. Bandido drags him from inside the ring up to the top-rope for his trademark muscle-up super-plex spot.

Cassidy avoids Bandido’s finisher shortly thereafter, but ends up seated on the top-rope in la-la land after eating a few shots. He springs to life and tries a cross-body splash on him, but Bandido catches him and military presses him with one arm. He heads to the top and hits a picture-perfect frog splash for a super close near fall.

Bandido is locked in the Mouse Trap by Cassidy, but escapes. The two continue countering each other and then Bandido pops-Cassidy up off the ropes, but Cassidy comes down with an Orange Punch. He follows up with Beach Break for the pin fall to retain the AEW International Championship in an excellent, excellent opener.

After the match, Cassidy helps Bandido up and puts an extra pair of sunglasses from his book-bag on him after sliding on a pair himself. The two pose together for a big pop and then exit the ring and head to the back together.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Adam Cole Is Looking To Find Chris Jericho Tonight

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with an angry Adam Cole. He tells her that he’s going to go out to the ring later tonight and call out Chris Jericho. He vows to show him the mistake her made last week, and if he doesn’t come to the ring, he’s gonna find him.

O.C. & Bandido … Oh.

As he leaves, up walks Cassidy and Bandido and the “Freshly Squeezed” one tells Paquette he assumes she wants to talk to them after their match. She mentions she was actually back there to talk to Cole. Cassidy replies “Oh” and walks off. Bandido steps up to the mic, says “oh” and walks off as well. We head to another commercial break.

Darby Allin, Jungle Boy Express Regrets About Last Week

We return from the break and we see Renee Paquette standing by with Darby Allin and Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Darby tells Jungle Boy says they both may have taken things a little too far with their comments last week.

He says he regrets not being at ringside for his match because the way it ended was crap. He says they should respect each other, even if they aren’t going to be friends. Jungle Boy agrees and says he wishes it was him out there tonight, but wishes him luck anyways.

Darby says he would have beaten him again. Jungle Boy says he got lucky last time. Darby says alright, he’s got to go get ready for his match. They shake hands and walk off.

Jeff Jarrett vs. Dax Harwood

It’s time for an old-school wrestling match. At least that’s how it looks on paper. Jeff Jarrett makes his way out accompanied by Sonjat Dutt, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal, but a bunch of officials stop them and only let Jarrett go forward.

After he settles in the ring, his music dies down and the old Midnight Express-style theme for FTR hits. Dax Harwood comes out with Cash Wheeler, who wishes him luck and heads back to the back. Harwood heads to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second match of the evening. Harwood and Jarrett lock up and Harwood takes the early offensive lead. Jarrett tries some cheap heel tactics, to which the fans boo.

Harwood and Jarrett lock up again and the FTR member starts delivering shots to Double J, before the two hit the mat for some ground action. Jarrett takes over and starts getting cocky as he hits some arm-drags and a body slam.