AEW Dynamite Results – April 27, 2022

IT’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS! We are live in the city of brotherly love Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Owen Hart Foundation Qualifying Tournament

Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler

This is the first and only time this will happen, so you know it’s going to be good. These men have had nearly 600 matches together. These two really take it to each other with Dax chopping Cash super hard in the corner. This was a very technical wrestling match. It was exactly what you thought it would be, I drag out no holding back Brawl. The two exchange in a roll-up flurry with Dax picking up the win in a perfect roll-up!

Winner: Dax Harwood.

****1/2

IT’S OFFICIAL! “Hangman” Adam Page will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday May 29th.

Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert in the back talking about how he lost on his 2nd title defense and how he’s going to win it back tonight!

The BCC: Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley vs. The Factory: QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto.

Once again the BCC with the quick attack. These 3 men in the Combat Club are really clicking! Nick with a HUGE back body drop to Yuta! Mox and Danielson then do corner to corner. The match ends once again with all 3 men doing a submission hold to the factory!

Winner: The Blackpool Combat Club

**1/4

Tony Schiavone interviews Toni Storm Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Toni brings out Ruby Soho maybe hinting at a tag match soon?

The Tag Team Champions in the back issuing a challenge. Will Hobbs and Ricky Stark accept!

Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

Wardlow once again escorted by security handcuffs and all! Archer dives out of the ring landing on security and Wardlow. Impressive double close line. Wardlow capitalizes and powerbombs Archer 4 times.

Winner: Wardlow

**

Jericho Appreciation Society calls out Eddie Kingston and Santana and Ortiz. Eddie says he’s sick of this entertainment crap and wants to fight! He goes off on Jericho and leaves.

We see a promo from Sammy about tonight’s ladder match.

Philly Street Fight

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

These two women know each other so well. It all began here in Philly! Some very cool weapon spots. Shida with an impressive Falcon arrow off the top rope. Serena with a variation of the Boston Crab and makes Shida tap!

Winner: Serena Deeb

**3/4

MJF being interviewed makes a call. Hints at William Morrissey

House of Black attack Fuego Del Sol. Penta, Pac and the returning Rey Fenix come to the aid.

Darby Allin in the back with Isaiah Swerve Scott. They will have a match at Rampage for the Owen Hart Foundation Qualifying Tournament.

Undisputed Elite: Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and the Young Bucks vs. Varsity Blondes, Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, and Dante Martin

This was just a filler. Bunch of very cool spots. Wish it got more time. The Undisputed Elite with a 5 man BTE trigger!

Winner: The Undisputed Elite

**3/4

We see the J.A.S beating down Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in the back. Unnecessary Jericho!

We get a rundown on some incredible matches for Rampage and next week’s Dynamite.

We see a video package for Samoa Joe defending the ROH TV title against Trent on Rampage

Ladder match for the TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky

Two high flyers in a Ladder match?! Yes please! This crowd is all for Sky. Sammy takes a huge bump from the top of the ladder just before they go into the picture in picture commercial. Sammy jumped from one ladder while Sky jumped from another in the ring and hits Sammy with a tko in mid air. Sky brings out a barbed wire ladder. Yes a barbed wire ladder! Sky obviously gets body dropped onto it. Lambert comes in but is low blowed by Conti. Out comes Paige Vanzant. They brawl a little until Sammy and Tay regain control. Barbed wire ladder back in the ring. Sammy leans it on the rope. Both men climb up the ladder with Tay on Sky’s back and Paige on Sammy’s back. Tay falls and so does Paige. Both men reach for the belt. Sky knocked off. Sky tips the ladder and Sammy falls onto the leaning barbed wire ladder. Sammy leap frogs up the ladder but is knocked off. Sky reaches for the belt! AND NEW TNT Champion!

Winner: Scorpio Sky

***1/2

Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page come out to celebrate.

That’s it for AEW Dynamite. See you next week!