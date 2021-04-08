AEW Dynamite Results – April 7, 2021

After a quick shot of an arrival in the parking lot, we shoot to the traditional signature open that starts every week’s show and then we shoot inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL., where Jim Ross does his usual intro.

“It’s Wednesday night … and you know what that means!” says Ross, kicking off this week’s show as he introduces his broadcast partners as usual for this week, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Max Caster

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song of “Hangman” Adam Page as he makes his way down to the ring for tonight’s opening match.

As Page settles into the squared circle for the first match of the show tonight, his music fades down and the theme for his opponent, Max Caster, hits, and the tag-team wrestler comes out rapping his way down to the ring.

Caster finishes by saying The Acclaimed have arrived, but is immediately ambushed from behind by Page. On that note, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this week’s opening bout, as Page puts the boots to Caster in the corner as the fans in Jacksonville cheer him on.

Page continues to dominate the action as the commentators handle some promotional business, plugging some ticket on-sale dates and mentioning some other in-house notes. The action spills out to the floor where Page slams Caster into the ring barricade. He jaws with Caster’s partner before re-entering the ring and the distraction allows Caster to shift the offensive momentum into his favor when he does finally get back into the squared circle.

This doesn’t last for long, however, as Page throws Caster right back out of the ring and then leapfrogs onto the top-rope, jumping off and knocking Caster off the ring apron. He follows that up with a big dive from the ring to the floor, splashing onto Caster in the process. He chops him and goes to whip him into the barricade, but is reversed. Page fights back, crotching Caster on the steel guard rail and then climbing on top of it for a leaping clothesline to knock Caster off the top of the guard rail and into the front row.

Page jaws with Caster’s tag-team partner, who is holding the infamous boom-box, before re-entering the ring. This time Bowens gets physically involved, smashing Page’s arm into the steel ring post and rolling him back into the ring for Caster to pick the bones. Caster goes right to work on the weakened Page. Page fights back, selling his shoulder all-the-while as a result of the attack from Bowens on the floor. Page goes for the Dead Eye on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ropes, however his arm gives out. Caster and Page exchange blows and then Page ends up driving Caster spine-first into said hard-part of the ring apron.

“Hangman” heads to the top-rope with Caster on the floor. Bowens hops on the ring apron and Page argues with him while up top. Caster hits the ring and leaps up to the top at Page like Kurt Angle in his prime, launching “Hangman” off the hard way and then locking him in an arm submission on the weakened shoulder that was attacked by Bowens earlier in the bout. Caster heads to the top-rope but flies off into a waiting Page, who takes him down with authority. Page hoists Caster up but while doing so, Bowens slides the boom-box into the ring. Page intercepts it and lets go of Caster. He heads over to jaw at Bowens and while doing so, Bowens sneaks his chain into the ring.

Caster gets it and blasts an unsuspecting Page with a knock out shot. He covers him immediately afterwards, however Page kicks out at two. Page turns the tables from there and takes out Caster. He puts himself in position for the Buckshot Lariat but his leg is grabbed by Bowens. He knocks Bowens out with a kick and then hits the Buckshot Lariat on Caster for the pin fall victory in an excellent opening match. Page hangs onto his number one ranking in the men’s singles division in AEW in the process.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Death Triangle Confronted By Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends

After the opening match wraps up, Page drinks some beers as Excalibur shouts out about “Page-weisers.” Wouldn’t that be the equivilant to John Cena calling his fans the “Cena-maniacs, brother!?” Anyways, we move on as “Good Ole’ J.R.” sends things down to Tony Schiavone.

Schiavone is in the ring with a mic and he introduces the Death Triangle. On that note, out comes the trio of “The Bastard” PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix. Schiavone brings up the fact that they have a tag-team title shot and announces that it will be taking place on next week’s show.

Before they can say anything, the theme of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy plays. He makes his way out alongside The Best Friends — Chuck Taylor and Trent Barreta. They talk about it being one year since this happened. We see footage of The Lucha Bros attacking them one year ago. The Best Friends say they haven’t forgotten this.

The Lucha Bros call them loco but then PAC says he sees the writing on the wall. He says they want a shot at the tag-team champions, don’t you? He says believe me, you’ve got a lot of work to do and you are far from worthy. He tells them to get off of their stage.

Best Friends respond by saying they already know that and they fully intend to work their way back up. He points out that they are a tag-team with more wins than any other team in this company. He tells the Triangle to calm down. He says they’re only out here to say one thing — the boys are back in town. They say, “Oh, we’ve got an alien with us too, now.” On that note, we see Kris Statlander join hands with them before they walk off to end the segment.

Mike Tyson Backstage With Urban Meyer

From there, we shoot backstage and we see boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson talking with the head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer.

The Inner Circle’s Huge Revelation To The Pinnacle

After that, the familiar sounds of Fozzy plays as the returning Inner Circle makes their way down to the ring for their promised huge revelation to The Pinnacle following their vicious assault on the new MJF-led faction on last week’s show.

“Le Champion” leads his gang down to the ring as the fans sing passionately along with the lyrics to the Inner Circle theme song. Jericho tells Jacksonville that he has a lot to say — after the break. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

We return from the break to Jericho saying we are the Inner Circle, and we are back in black, baby! He talks about it not being long since they were beaten down by the pinneapple. Someone corrects him and informs him that it’s actually The Pinnacle.

Jericho says all that did was wake them up and make them realize that they have been making a lot of bad decisions, including to all of the fans. He says those decisions were caused by MJF, whom he refers to as, “my jerk-off friend.” He talks about MJF claiming to be smarter than him.

He says he only brought MJF in the Inner Circle to keep him under his thumb, because he knows how good he is. He said he wanted to use him and suck all of his life out into the Inner Circle. He says they knew he would eventually figure it out and show his true colors and they would then kick his ass. He says he didn’t expect him to be one step ahead of them, however, and notes that’s the one mistake he made.

“The Demo God” goes on to mock MJF for “stealing his sh*t,” pointing out he rocked the scarf look years ago. He says he thinks he has a clipboard backstage if he wants to jack some more of his style. He tells MJF that he’s already done any-and-everything he is trying to do and calls MJF being a mark. He says the new expression should be called, “Being a Max,” not “Being a mark.”

He tells MJF that the truth is simple and it is this — he’ll never be better than Chris Jericho. He says you’ll never be better than Chris Jericho … and you know it.

Now he goes on to critique every member of his new faction, The Pinnacle. He calls Tully Blanchard a third-rate member of the Four Horsemen who ranks between Ole Anderson and Paul Roma. He calls FTR a great tag-team but says no one can tell them apart. He calls them AEW’s version of the Jonas Brothers. He says Shawn Spears is someone who supposedly has a ton of upside but claims he only knows him as a jerk-off who contacted him after getting fired by WWE looking for advice. He makes some cracks at the expense of Wardlow and other members of The Pinnacle as well.

The bottom line is the Inner Circle is gonna shove the heads of The Pinnacle up their own asses, with MJF’s in the back. He says if they want blood and violence — they’ve got it. He brings up a match that was supposed to be made a year ago. He says May 5th, right here at AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place, it will be The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in the first-ever Blood & Guts match. He wraps up what was an absolutely classic promo and then each member of The Inner Circle flips the bird and joins their flipped-birds together like a hands-in huddle to end the kick-ass segment.

Really good stuff from one of the best of all-time here. After this wraps up, we head back to another commercial break.

Taz Extends Flat-Out Offer To Christian Cage To Join Team Taz

We return to a backstage interview, as Dasha Gonzalez is standing by with Christian Cage. He calls his match last week the culmination of a long time coming in the journey of his return to the ring, which was taken from him seven years ago.

Christian goes on to give Frankie Kazarian credit for pulling him into the deep end of the water. He says he loved every second of it. He talks about everyone being impressed with Frankie, but he wasn’t. He says he makes wrestlers level-up.

As he continues to talk, in comes Taz. He apologizes for interrupting and then points out that he and Christian have known each other for a long time. He tells Christian he has a team of men who can help him get where he needs to be.

He makes a “flat-out offer” to Christian to join Team Taz. He tells Taz to listen to him, but Taz cuts him off and says no you listen, just think about it, sleep on it and get back to me. He walks off to end the segment.

Godzilla vs. Kong Match

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)

We cut to a trailer for the Godzilla vs. Kong movie, with clips of Jurassic Express and Bear Country mixed in. From there, we return live inside Daily’s Place where the familiar, fun-loving sounds of the theme of Jurassic Express plays as Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy are introduced by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts.

They settle into the ring and their music fades down and then the theme for Bear Country plays as Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson make their way down to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our “Godzilla vs. Kong” match of the evening.

We see Jungle Boy flying all over the place early on, helping Jurassic Express jump off to an early offensive lead. It isn’t long, however, before Bear Country turns the tables and shifts the offensive momentum into their favor, isolating Luchasaurus, who is now the legal man in the match, and utilizing quick tags to keep a fresh guy on him at all times and continue their one-sided beatdown. We head to a mid-match commercial after Jungle Boy eats a big power bomb.

When we return from the break, we see Bear Country still dominating the action, with Jungle Boy isolated in the ring and being beaten down. Finally, however, he makes a leap to his corner and gets the tag to Luchasaurus. The big man hits the ring after the hot tag and is launching both big men of Bear Country all over the ring, using his own size-and-strength to lay waste to Bear Country single-handedly.

Both Boulder and Luchasaurus head to the top-rope. Luchasaurus looks to chokeslam him off the top, however Boulder reverses and hits a super-plex for a close near fall that is broken up by Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy hits a springboard DDT over the top-rope. Luchasaurus hits a follow-up samoan drop. Bronson slams Jungle Boy on both of them to break up the pin attempt. The fans break out into a “This is awesome!” chant. Bear Country hit a crazy double-cannonball spot on Luchasaurus in the corner, however seconds later, Jurassic Express turn the tables and pull off the victory.

Winners: Jurassic Express

QT Marshall & Co. With A Message For Cody Rhodes

We see QT Marshall in a vignette. He is seated besides some of the Nightmare Factory students, such as the mamoth Nick Comoroto and others.

Marshall talks about why he did what he did to Rhodes last week on Dynamite. He talks about Cody being the son of Dusty Rhodes who knew he’d never fill his shoes. He calls him someone who surrounded himself by vanilla midgets on the independent scene.

He then points out the men he has surrounded himself by. Each speak briefly as highlights are shown of them in the ring and working out in the gym. QT ends the segment by telling Cody this is his factory as Comoroto splashes blue paint all over the Nightmare Factory logo in the room they are sitting in. After this we head to another commercial break.

Sting Interrupted By “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer

We return from the break and Tony Schiavone is standing at the top of the entrance way and he does his always-fun introduction of “The Icon.”

“This is … STING!!!!” we hear from the veteran wrestling announcer as the pro wrestling legend emerges as snow falls inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL.

Before Sting can say anything, he is interrupted by Jake “The Snake” Roberts. He comes out and talks about this being the part where they cut Sting off and he stands there and says nothing while they talk.

He talks about how the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over-and-over again and expecting different results. On that note, out comes “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. He yanks the mic from Jake Roberts and says he is absolutely crazy.

Archer goes on to talk about how it’s his time and Sting better know and accept this. The camera keeps cutting over to show Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky sitting in the rafters watching on. As he continues to talk, Sting yanks the mic out of his hand.

Surprisingly, “The Icon” says he agrees that Archer’s time is now. He says he too doesn’t know what happened, noting that Archer was a main event guy and now he’s not anymore. He tells Roberts to help Archer channel his energy into being a main event star and demands to Archer himself to make it happen. Another great promo segment on what has been a show full of them this evening.

Team Taz Getting Along Or Not?

We shoot to a vignette which shows Team Taz standing around backstage. We hear Ricky Starks talk, and he says he wants to hear from Brian Cage.

Taz tells Starks to stop instigating things. He tells them they need to be smart right now because they have an outstanding offer to Christian Cage to join Team Taz that they are waiting to hear back about.

TNT Championship

Darby Allin (c) vs. JD Drake

We head down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will feature “The Face of TNT” Darby Allin putting his TNT Championship on-the-line against the man who answered his latest open challenge — JD Drake.

Both guys have made their way down to the squared circle for this showdown, with Sting hanging around in Allin’s corner because JD Drake has Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi in his corner. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this title bout.

Things kick off with Drake dropping Allin straight out of the gate with a thunderous chop that sends the champ out to the floor. Allin goes for a drop kick and then a dive to the floor. He goes for a follow-up dive, but is distracted by Nemeth.

As this happens, Nemeth turns around to see Sting standing behind him with his baseball bat, and it looks like he has seen a ghost. Sting ends up running Nemeth off to the backstage area as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this TNT Championship contest.

We return from the break and we see the match still in progress in a back-and-forth nail-biter. Allin gets an Avalanche Code Red off the top-rope and follows that up with his infamous Coffin Drop finisher off the top-rope for the pin fall victory to retain his TNT title. Good effort from JD Drake. This is the 11th straight singles win in a row for Allin.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Darby Allin

After The Match: “Big Money” Matt Hardy & Co. Attack

Once the match wraps up, as Darby Allin gets to his feet while his music plays and makes his way up the entrance ramp, we see out of nowhere the champ get blindsided with an ambush-attack at the hands of The Butcher and The Blade.

Out comes “Big Money” Matt Hardy and The Bunny along with the rest of their crew as Allin continues to get beat down. The commentary trio reference the shrieking we hear from The Bunny. They call her crazy and she storms over and yells about not being crazy.

As the gang gets ready to launch Allin off the stage into disastrous consequences, he is saved at the last minute when The Dark Order and “The Icon” Sting run out to run off “Big Money” Matt Hardy and his crew. As this is happening, we see Tay Conti hit the scene and a cat-fight breaks out between she and The Bunny. The commentators talk about how their match is coming up next.

AEW Trios Match Still To Come

We shoot to a video package promoting the AEW Trios match still-to-come this evening between the teams of AEW Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers and Jon Moxley with the AEW Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks.

After the video package wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

The Pinnacle Attack Chris Jericho, Mike Tyson Makes The Save

We return from the break to Alex Marvez standing by with the leader of the Inner Circle — Chris Jericho. “Le Champion” jokes about Marvez looking better and before he can say anything else, he is attacked out of nowhere from behind.

The Pinnacle drops “Le Champion” and put the boots to him. They drag Jericho out to the entrance area and beat him down the ramp. In the ring, MJF climbs to the top-rope and comes flying off crashing onto Jericho. The Pinnacle holds Jericho’s arms and blast him repeatedly with unprotected punches to the face as his face starts to become a crimson mask.

Now the cameras cut backstage and we see a locker room door locked shut from the outside. We see the door being kicked in as whoever is behind it, presumably the members of The Inner Circle, are trying to get themselves free to come to the aid of Chris Jericho.

Back in the ring, we see The Pinnacle continuing to beat down “The Demo God” when some music starts playing. The big screen shows the recognizable name of “Iron” Mike Tyson and the boxing champion emerges from the entrance tunnel, sprinting down to the ring to make the save for Jericho.

Tyson is a man possessed, he is beating the holy hell out of Shawn Spears and other members of The Pinnacle. He takes his shirt off and continues to beat down members of The Pinnacle. Finally, we see the members of The Inner Circle who were trapped and locked backstage emerge, as they have broken through the door and made their way down to help out their leader.

As we see The Pinnacle back off from The Inner Circle and Mike Tyson in the ring, we watch as Chris Jericho finally starts to recover. He makes it back to his feet. He and Tyson stare each other down. Jericho extends his hand, as does Tyson. The two shake hands and them pull in close for an embrace, letting go of all of their issues over the years, which stem all the way back to Jericho’s days in WWE.

Jericho and Tyson share a moment in the ring as the camera cuts over to show an enraged MJF freaking out as he stares in the ring at his big plan on attacking “Le Champion” back-firing on him thanks to “Iron” Mike Tyson.

Tony Schiavone Interviews Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel

After that wraps up, Jim Ross sends things backstage to his broadcast partner Tony Schiavone, who is standing by with Dr. Britt Baker and Rebel.

Baker complains as usual and then rants about how she deserves a title shot. Schiavone brings up her standing in the current women’s rankings. This leads to her criticizing the rankings.

Dr. Britt Baker claim the AEW rankings don’t mean sh*t and then goes on to claim she will rise through the ranks and earn her shot at the title, reminding us to watch every episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW DARK and AEW DARK: Elevation to see her ascension through the women’s rankings.

The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

From there, we head back down to ringside as the theme of The Bunny hits and she makes her way out accompanied by some of her pals from “Big Money” Matt Hardy’s crew.

As she settles into the ring, her music fades down and the theme for Tay Conti plays, as she emerges through the entrance tunnel and makes her way down to the ring accompanied by -1 and other members of The Dark Order.

It’s time for singles action in the AEW women’s division here in hour number two of this week’s AEW Dynamite. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this contest. We see Conti jump off to an early offensive lead as the commentators sing her praises regarding her martial arts background.

On the apron, The Bunny sweeps Conti’s feet out from under her and she takes a bad fall. The commentators speculate that The Bunny might pull off a count-out victory as a result. Instead, The Bunny charges at Conti and hits a crazy drop kick while she was up against the steel barricade.

The Bunny screams directly into the camera and rolls Conti back into the ring as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action in this match continues.

We return from the break to Excalibur informing us that The Bunny dominating all throughout the break, however as we return live, we see Conti in the midst of her big comeback late in this match. Other happenings from during the break, the AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida has made her way down to ringside to watch the action up-close-and-personal.

“Big Money” Matt Hardy hops on the apron to provide a distraction. This back-fires, however, as The Bunny ends up getting blasted by Conti’s finisher. She goes for the pin, however The Bunny hangs on and kicks out at two-and-a-half. We see The Bunny on the floor take a cheap shot on Hikaru Shida. She then grabs a kendo stick and heads to the top-rope as all hell breaks loose between Matt Hardy’s family and The Dark Order.

Conti heads up after The Bunny on the top-rope after Shida takes the kendo stick from her. She brings her down off the top-rope the hard way and follows up with her DD-Tay finisher for the pin fall victory. The commentators talking about Conti being next for Shida as we see Shida smiling at ringside and holding the kendo stick that she took from The Bunny. They mention how Britt Baker might have to wait her turn as Conti appears next in line for Shida.

Winner: Tay Conti

Red Velvet Responds To “That B*tch”

We head over to the commentators, who run down some of the action advertised for next week’s show, including Dax Harwood vs. Chris Jericho with Mike Tyson serving as the special enforcer, Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill, The Young Bucks vs. Rey Fenix & PAC, as well as Darby Allin defending his TNT Championship against “Big Money” Matt Hardy.

A vignette then airs with Red Velvet responding to recent comments made by Jade Cargill. Velvet talks about how Cargill claims to be “that b*tch” but points out she needed every trick in the book to even stand a chance against her. She says she better be ready to prove she’s “that b*tch” next Wednesday night. After this, we head back to another commercial break with our AEW Trios main event still to come.

AEW Trios Match

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks

When we return from the break, we hear “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begin the formal, pre-match introductions of the first team scheduled for our six-man AEW Trios match, which will serve as the main event for this week’s show.

On that note, the current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is introduced, and out he comes with his sweeper dancers and his tag-team partners for tonight, The Good Brothers — Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson — as well as Don Callis.

As the trio settles into the ring, we hear the commentary trio inform us that Callis will be joining them for special guest commentary for tonight’s main event.

Their music fades down and now the theme for The Young Bucks plays as AEW Tag-Team Champions Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson make their way out and down to the ring. They hang out in the ring and await the entrance of their partner for this evening, as we hear the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley’s theme song. Mox makes his usual custom entrance through a special part of the venue and he heads straight to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final bout of the evening here on this week’s AEW on TNT program. Callis takes his seat, joining J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary for the featured bout of the evening.

Early on it is all baby face all-the-time, as The Young Bucks are off to a fast and dominant start, helping their team jump off to an early lead. This continues until both Bucks end up in the ring, sending their opposition out to the floor. This results in a series of dives from Nick, Matt and Mox, one-after-the-other. From there, we head into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in our main event.

When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress and we notice that the heel trio have jumped into the offensive driver’s seats at some point during the break. As the match continues, we see a trend developing where Matt Jackson can’t pull the trigger and finish off Kenny Omega. He stops himself from blasting him with a super-kick at one point, and paid the price for it, which the commentators point out.

Mox jumps in and takes over, taking out the AEW Champion and looking for the pin fall, however it is broken up. Now the heels take over for a bit again. The Young Bucks fire up but again, they can’t bring themselves to finish off Omega when the opportunity presents itself.

Again we see The Young Bucks refuse to finish Omega off, so they stand and watch as Mox hits his Paradigm Shift on him. Mox picks Omega up and hits his Paradigm Shift a second time. He locks the rear-naked choke on Omega as The Young Bucks continue to stand by and watch. As Mox sinks in the choke, however, Nick and Matt both blast Mox with stereo super kicks to knock him out and free Omega from the hold.

After this, Eddie Kingston hits the ring to try and make the save for Moxley, however he is ambushed and falls victim to being on the wrong end of a numbers game disadvantage. The Good Brothers hit their finisher on Mox and Omega scores the pin fall victory.

Winners: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

After The Match: The Young Bucks Re-Join Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

As soon as the bell sounds and Omega’s music starts playing, we see Gallows and Anderson head over and hug Nick and Matt Jackson. The commentators question if The Young Bucks are getting emotional, claiming it looks like they have tears coming down their eyes.

As Callis gloats on guest commentary, J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur question whether or not he knew this was coming all along. Callis says he’s not going to say anything.

Omega’s music fades down and now The Good Brothers hold Mox at the order of Omega. They tell the Bucks to hit Mox with stereo super kicks again. They think for a moment but eventually oblige and do exactly that.

The fans chant “You sold out! You sold out!” as we see the disgusting scene end with Omega, Gallows, Anderson and The Young Bucks all embracing as this week’s show goes off the air on that sour note.

