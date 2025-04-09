AEW Dynamite returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode from Baltimore, MD.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Jon Moxley vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Will Ospreay, Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, Lio Rush & Action Andretti, TV Time with Chris Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate Celebration, Swerve Strickland vs. PAC, Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Cup match, as well as Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – APRIL 9, 2025

