AEW Dynamite Results – August 17, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which this week emanates from Charleston, West Virginia.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS is Andrade El Idolo & Rush & Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & TBA, Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a two out of three falls match, Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King, as well as The Varsity Blonds vs. The Gunn Club.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Charleston, W.V.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/17/2022)

We kick off with a special “House of the Dragon” video package and then we shoot live inside the venue in Charleston, West Virginia where the commentators welcome us to the show.

CM Punk Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” as CM Punk makes his way out and heads down to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

Punk talks about being in W.V. and says he knows someone from here. He sits down in his trademark cross-legged style and calls out “Hangman” Adam Page.

Punk informs Page that he can have his rematch right now. The fans chant “Cowboy sh*t” but no one comes out. Punk says that’s not “Cowboy sh*t” it’s “Coward sh*t.”

He goes on to tell Page that his apology needs to be as loud and public as the disrespect. He says if anyone else has a problem with the champion, he suggests they come on down. He says everyone wants to be the champ ’til it’s time to do champ shit.

With that out of the way, he stands back up and says he is the champion — AEW. He says Jon Moxley can be number one in your hearts, but he’s not number one in the ring.

He goes on to talk about Jon Moxley being the constant number two. He says he was only number three in his own three-man group. He says that’s a constant in his life. He says that doesn’t make him a bad guy, but it doesn’t make him the best either. He says he is the best.

Punk goes on to bring up his broken foot. He mentions Mox talking about breaking bones and says he is the only one to break bones in the last few months — his own. He says but still.

“Tell me when I’m tellin’ lies,” he adds.

Punk says he’s willing to test himself against Mox, but Mox isn’t willing to test himself against his best friend. He says his best friend is only the third best Eddie he’s been in the ring with and only the second best Kingston he’s shared a locker room with. The crowd “ooh’s” and “ahh’s” at that. He finishes by saying Mox won’t even be the first Jon he’s gonna beat for a title in New York.

As he continues talking, the “Wild Thing” song plays and out he comes making his custom entrance to the ring through the crowd. While he does, Punk does a flat back, lays down and makes imaginary snow angels in the middle of the ring. The commentators mention Mox doesn’t look like he’s wanting to have fun.

He starts by saying he better be careful, Punk’s doing what he’s doing best — dropping pipe bombs. He says Punk isn’t the best wrestler even in catering sometimes and mentions his broken foot. He says all the stuff he says into the mic doesn’t mean sh*t. He says the belt over his shoulder doesn’t mean sh*t. He says to be fair, the belt he’s got doesn’t mean sh*t until he beats Punk.

Mox says he is the heart and soul of the company. He mentions how everytime he thinks about Punk it makes him sick. Punk interjects with a quip of his own and then Mox proceeds to finish his rant and then gets in Punk’s face and claims he doesn’t feel Punk will do sh*t. Punk shoots back one final line and the two drop their mics and go nose-to-nose.

They push-and-pull until they erupt with a striking exchange. Excalibur mentions there appears to be some “live rounds” in the mix, alluding to some legitimate shots catching each other. Mox hits the ropes and leaps off onto Punk just as security seemed to be keeping the two apart.

The two keep re-engaging after being split apart, and the commentators even point out that Punk looks enraged. They talk about how they’re doing this for free, noting the money only comes when they duke it out on pay-per-view.

Mox goes to leave but ends up coming back to ringside and the two stare each other down from the ring and the floor. The segment wraps up on that note and Excalibur runs down some of the action scheduled for tonight’s show as the fans continue to chant “CM Punk!” in the background.

Powerhouse Hobbs Says Ricky Starks Couldn’t Cut It

We shoot backstage to an interview with Powerhouse Hobbs. He talks about how he was hired to make sure Ricky Starks kept held of the title and he couldn’t do it. He warns him about his future and walks off.

Two-Out-Of-Three Falls

Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is introduced and the legend makes his way down to the ring. As he settles in, the “Judas” theme plays and out comes the “Wizard” himself — Chris Jericho.

The J.A.S. leader heads out and stops at the top of the entrance ramp. The fans sing along with his theme and he heads over to join the gang on special guest commentary for this match.

Now the theme for Bryan Danielson plays and out comes “The American Dragon” himself. “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduces him and he heads to the ring ready for our opening contest.

The first match on this week’s show will feature Bryan Danielson going one-on-one against Daniel Garcia in a two out of three falls match. With that said, his music dies down and he settles in the ring.

We hear the theme for the promising prospect and he heads out to Justin Roberts referring to him as “The Dragon Slayer” Daniel Garcia. Both men are in the ring and this one is about to get underway.

The bell sounds and this one is off-and-running. Jericho on commentary talks about his showdown against Garcia being one of the best of his career.

The action gets underway in the ring and we see the two trading ground holds and reversals. Danielson starts to gain the upper-hand as the two stand up and re-engage and we head into a mid-match commercial break on that note.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Danielson still controlling the action as the commentators talk among themselves about the talents of Garcia and the veteran savvy of Danielson. The momentum shifts in Garcia’s favor and he starts putting it on “The American Dragon.”

Garcia beats on Danielson on the mat with strikes that Jericho compares to that of the style used by the Blackpool Combat Club. Garcia locks in a submission but Danielson avoids it being fully locked on. Garcia ends up spiking Danielson with a pile driver and then locks in a dragon sleeper for the win in the first fall.

Winner of Fall No. 1: Daniel Garcia

The second fall begins right after this and Garcia remains in the offensive driver’s seat. He starts blasting Danielson with chops in the corner and taunts and plays to the crowd as we head into another mid-match commercial break.

We return and see replays of action during the break that saw Garcia spike Danielson face-first into the exposed concrete at ringside on the floor with a DDT. Danielson is now bleeding and his face is quickly becoming a crimson mask as the action resumes inside the ring.

Danielson starts to fight back but Garcia locks the bloody Danielson in a dragon sleeper. Danielson tries to escape but Garcia grounds him and proceeds to smash him with elbows on each side of his head. Danielson rolls him out of nowhere during this and somehow gets the three-count to even things up with the count now one fall a piece.

Winner Of Fall No. 2: Bryan Danielson

The third and final deciding fall follows seconds after that and it sees Danielson in the offensive lead, blasting Garcia in the corner with kicks as the fans chant “Yes!” as each shot lands.

Danielson takes flight after heading to the top and leaping off with a missile dropkick that connects squarely on the jaw of Garcia. He ends up being dumped on the floor soon after this and the fans break out in a “This is awesome!” chant. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat is shown on-camera as both guys are down.

The commentators pays homage to the late “Judo” Gene LeBelle who passed away last week. Then they talk us into yet another mid-match commercial break as the action in our two-out-of-three falls opener continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Garcia catch Danielson with a running knee for a close near fall. Excalibur points out on commentary how the J.A.S. member is so good at using his opponents’ best moves and skills against them.

We work our way into the finish, which ultimately sees Danielson pick up the third and final fall for the win.

Winner Of Fall No. 3: Bryan Danielson

After The Match: Daniel Garcia Defies Chris Jericho

After the match, we see Jericho leave his spot on guest commentary and look to put a post-match beatdown on Danielson.

Garcia ends up stopping him and Jericho gets in his face for defying him. He points at him and the fans start chanting “Garcia! Garcia!” The post-match segment ends shortly thereafter.

Private Party & Swerve In Our Glory Bicker

We shoot backstage for a quick interview segment where Swerve in our Glory talks. As the tag champs continue to talk, Private Party walks up and confronts them about some comments they made, noting they tolerated the disrespect once but won’t again.

CM Punk & Jon Moxley Go At It Again

From there we head to a commercial. When we return, Tony Nese makes his way down but things end up going off the rails as Punk and Moxley end up coming out and engaging in another brutal brawl that several security members have trouble breaking up once again.

Chris Jericho, J.A.S. & Ricky Steamboat

We shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Chris Jericho and the rest of the J.A.S. He brings up the skirmish between Jericho and Daniel Garcia after tonight’s opener.

Jericho says he’ll chalk it up to Garcia being wound up from his match but tells him he wants to talk to him face-to-face in the ring next week and find out who’s side he’s really on. Up walks Ricky “the Dragon” Steamboat who tells Garcia that he doesn’t need Jericho or the J.A.S.

He says if anyone should mentor him — it’s him. The guys go to leave except for one member of J.A.S. who Steamboat ends up bitch-slapping for getting too familiar. He yells out, “Look at me now!” to end the segment.

Varsity Blonds vs. The Gunn Club

We return to the ring for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring are The Varsity Blonds — Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.

The theme for their opponents, The Gunn Club, hits and out comes Austin and Colten Gunn with their father, the legendary Billy Gunn.

As the two teams finish settling in the squared circle, the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. We see Austin and Colten jump off to a quick start in a match that they surprisingly end in just a minute or two with relative ease.

Winners: The Gunn Club

After The Match: The Gunn Club Turns On Their Father, The Acclaimed Make Save

Once the match wraps up, we see Billy Gunn tell his sons he’s never been more proud to be their father. He turns and faces the entrance as Stokely Hathaway walks out smiling.

The Gunn Club attack him from behind and beat their father down. The Acclaimed ends up running out to chase them off. Billy is down in the corner and he pops up and yells for The Acclaimed to “scissor” him. The commentators joke about this to end the post-match scene.

PAC & The Lucha Bros Hype Cleveland Showdown

We see PAC and The Lucha Bros backstage. “The Bastard” speaks up, referencing Aussie Open, United Empire and others before noting that he is looking forward to next week. He tells them he’ll see them in Cleveland.

Jungle Boy Addresses Christian Cage

We return to the ring where Jungle Boy makes his way out. He settles in the ring and jumps on the mic. He talks about how he has been trying to hit Christian Cage with any-and-everything he can since he’s made his way back onto the scene. He vows to finish him off at the upcoming AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view.

He says unless he’s too big of a pu…and before he can finish it, out comes Christian Cage to respond to the challenge live and in person. He says his answer to the challenge is, “no.” He continues to talk, mentioning the recent actions by Luchasaurus, who got himself suspended for headbutting a member of the staff backstage.

He continues talking and heads to the ring. He says he doesn’t want to fight. He vows by the end of the day to deliver on a promise to Jungle Boy. The fans chant “Bullsh*t” and he tries barreling on. He looks for a hug but Jungle Boy wants no part of that, instead opting to hand-deliver a knuckle sandwich to his advesary. The brawl begins and Jungle Boy pounds away at Christian as the two spill out to the floor.

Cage ends up reversing the momentum and now he is in control of the offense. He bashes Jungle Boy face-first into the steel post and continues his assault on the floor, slamming and ramming Jungle Boy into anything that isn’t tied down. He bounces his head off the guard rail and then repeatedly smashes it into the steel ring steps.

Jungle Boy fights back and ends up leaping off the corner of the ring onto Cage. He repeatedly bashes Cage into the steps and blood starts to flow. The commentators talk about some help needing to come out from the back to tend to Cage as the segment ends and we head to another commercial break.

FTR & Wardlow Accept Challenge, Matches Made

We return from the break to FTR and Wardlow cutting a quick backstage promo. Dax Harwood challenges Jay Lethal to a one-on-one match for next week’s show. They also collectively accept a trios match challenge for AEW ALL OUT.

Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

From there, we head to the ring for our next match of the evening.

Toni Storm and KiLynn King each make their way out and after their respective ring entrances the bell sounds to get this women’s showdown underway.

We see some back-and-forth action early on and then King starts to take over a bit. The momentum quickly shifts back in Storm’s favor and we see AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa watching on from a monitor backstage.

Meanwhile, Storm eventually fights her way to a victory to solidify her spot as the number one contender for the title.

Winner: Toni Storm

The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo, RUSH & Dragon Lee

The commentators show a video package announcing Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends against The Truth Busters for an AEW Trios match on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage.

From there, Excalibur runs down some of the action scheduled for Friday’s one hour AEW on TNT program, as well as some bouts for next week’s Dynamite and an ALL OUT PPV update.

We then set the stage for our main event of the evening, which will also be an AEW Trios showdown, with The Young Bucks and their mystery partner taking on Andrade El Idolo, RUSH and Dragon Lee.

The action resumes inside the arena and the theme hits to bring out Andrade El Idolo, RUSH and Dragon Lee. The three settle in the ring and the music dies down.

Now The Young Bucks entrance music hits and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson. They announce their mystery partner, who ends up being none other than Kenny Omega.

Omega joins the duo in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. We see some back-and-forth action and then The Elite trio begin to pull ahead on offense, with Omega flying all over the place as the fans in W.V. pop like crazy.

As the main event continues, we see Omega and the Bucks hitting some cool three-person spots, including a three-on-two suplex. The opposing trio start to take over, as they go on an impressive offensive run that includes them hitting a triple-dropkick spot.

Omega ends up ramping up and taking over, leading a shift in the offense to The Elite. The trio then take off and from there, they close in on the finish of this one, which sees them connect with a SuperKick Party and Omega follow-up with a V-Trigger and soon after, the pin fall to score the “W” and advance in the AEW Trios Championship tournament. The show goes off the air soon after this. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and ADVANCING in the AEW Trios Tournament: Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks