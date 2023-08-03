AEW Dynamite Results – August 2, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for this week’s special milestone 200th episode of the AEW on TBS program is Jon Moxley vs. Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in an Anything Goes Match, The Elite vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh in Trios action, MJF will appear and Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn go face-to-face.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia, Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s title, as well as Aussie Open vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander for the ROH Tag-Team titles.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 2, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/2/2023)

The usual “Light the fuse …” theme song airs to get us started on the special milestone 200th episode of AEW Dynamite. We shoot inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL. where Excalibur welcomes us to the special edition of the show.

Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho’s theme and out comes the wrestling wizard swinging Floyd the baseball bat. He makes his way out alone, but stops and is joined by Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis as fireworks erupt behind them.

The two settle in the ring and his music dies down, but the fans finish the chorus acapela as always. The theme for Sammy Guevara hits and out comes “The Spanish God” and fellow J.A.S. member Daniel Garcia for our opening contest.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Jericho and Guevara. We see Jericho shoulder block Guevara down. He pops up and Jericho shoves him. Guevara responds by chopping the hell out of him. Jericho chops back but then Sammy takes him down and tags in Garcia.

Garcia and Guevara hit a double shoulder block and then drop down for a pose. Jericho gets upset and charges at Garcia, but Garcia body-locks him. Jericho breaks free and chops the hell out of Garcia. Garcia takes it and then does his little dance move. He knocks Jericho down and does the little dance move again. He taunts Konosuke and dares Jericho to tag him.

Jericho tags in Konosuke and the fans start booing. The two push each other. Garcia dances. Now they start mixing it up, with Takeshita shifting the offensive momentum back in the favor of the Don Callis Family duo. Jericho tags back in and picks up where Takeshita left off, taking it to Garcia. He hoists him up and connects with a delayed suplex.

Don Callis gets involved and the fans crap all over him, as always. As Jericho and Takeshita continue to work over the J.A.S. duo, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. After a Blue Moon Light Sky beer commercial, we shoot back to the show, which Excalibur immediately points out is emanating from the Yuengling Center. Nice.

In the ring, Jericho and Takeshita are still very much in control of things until Garcia loses his cool and bites at Jericho’s face. He follows up with a big knee, which opens the door for him to make a much-needed tag to “The Spanish God.” Takeshita also tags in and the crowd comes alive.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Don Callis get involved and after a shot with Floyd the baseball bat to Garcia, Jericho hesitantly makes the pin and scores the win.

Winners: Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita

Tony Khan Makes Rare Appearance

We shoot to Tony Khan, who makes one of his rare appearances on his show. He introduces a special video package looking back at the storied history of AEW Dynamite, which has spanned 200 episodes since 2019.

J.A.S. Mandatory Meeting Next Week

When we return from the break, we see Renee Paquette catching up with Chris Jericho backstage. Before he can say anything else, he is confronted by an agitated Matt Menard, minus the “Daddy Magic.” He tells him next week, “J.A.S. Mandatory Meeting, you’re gonna be there. Got it?”

Rob Van Dam Returns To Fight Jack Perry

Now we head back to the ring where we see Tony Schiavone. He introduces his guest at this time, Jack Perry. The FTW Champion makes his way out to a ton of boos.

From there, Perry snatches the mic from Schiavone and starts talking trash until the theme for Jerry Lynn hits. Out he comes and he mentions how he’s not gonna bother beating up Perry, because that would be child abush.

He goes on to say that he couldn’t get cleared if he wanted to. He says he has, however, spoke to an old friend who wrestled in ECW who would love to. Pantera’s “Walk” hits and ECW nostalgia is alive and well as Rob Van Dam emerges to a huge pop.

Van Dam gets in the ring and faces off with Perry. Perry holds the FTW title up but decides against doing anything. He walks off. The fans sing along with the chorus to Pantera’s “Walk” like they would in RVD’s heydey in ECW. He does the finger point for the “Rob Van Dam!” chant from the crowd.

Jerry Lynn joins him in the ring and they soak in the atmosphere. From behind, Perry tries swinging at RVD with a chair shot cheap shot, but RVD avoids it and nearly takes his head off. Perry runs into the crowd and puts a little kid on his lap as protection. He then runs off as Pantera’s “Walk” plays again. Too cool.

Anything Goes Match

Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jon Moxley

We shoot to a video package promoting tonight’s AEW Women’s World Championship showdown between Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm. After it wraps up, we return to the ring where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the formal ring introductions for the scheduled three-way “Anything Goes Match.”

Now the theme for Best Friends hits and out comes Trent Beretta. He makes his way down and settles in the ring. Out next, with the pyro treatment, is The Lucha Bro’s Penta El Zero Miedo. He heads to the ring accompanied by Alex Abrahantes.

From there, “Wild Thing” plays and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club’s leader, Jon Moxley. He makes his custom entrance through the crowd in the Yuengling Center. As he nears the ring, Trent launches himself over the ropes and splashes on Mox. Penta launches himself next and then all three guys brawl at ringside.

Mox chokes Trent with his t-shirt. Penta grabs a big trash can and trash can lid and follows Mox and Trent back into the ring. Mox heads out and grabs a giant 2×4 covered in barbwire and heads back into the ring. Penta uses his trash can lid but gets beat down.

Jon Moxley then goes to work on Trent, raking his face with the barbed wire board as fans chant “You sick f*ck!” Mox hits a pile driver on it and it even hurts his back as well. Penta grabs a table and sets it up at ringside. Alex Abrahantes helps him set up a second table next to it. Trent is bleeding and gets laid out on the table.

Penta heads up to the top-rope but before he can put Trent through the table, Mox comes up from behind him and rakes away at his face with the barbed wire board. Trent gets up and suplexes Mox through both tables on the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as this wild “Anything Goes Match” continues.

When we return from the break, we see two more tables set up inside the ring. One is set up the usual way, while the other is leaning long ways in the corner. Penta takes Trent to the top and he hits an Avalanche Destroyer on Trent through the table. Insane. He then gets speared through a table by Mox in the corner.

Mox pulls out a sack full of thumbtacks. He dumps them all over the ring for a big pop. He grabs Penta and hits a big tombstone piledriver with the top of his head being planted into the thumbtacks. He goes for the cover but Penta kicks out. Mox slams Penta back-first into the tacks. He then hits a cutter on Trent into the tacks.

Trent recovers and plants Mox in them but is whacked by Penta with a trash can lid. We see thumbtacks stuck in everyone and everything at this point. Mox hits the paradigm shift but Trent hits his running knees and steals the pin on Penta for the win. Great match.

Winner: Trent Beretta

Parking Lot Fight Coming Friday On Rampage

We see Mox continue the fight afterwards. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta make their way out to add to the punishment, until Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor come out to stop them. They all brawl and then Chuck challenges them to a Parking Lot Fight on this Friday’s Rampage.

MJF vs. Adam Cole Set For AEW ALL IN 2023

Now we return inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of AEW Champion MJF. Out comes “The Devil” still looking bummed about not winning the tag titles with his new best friend, Adam Cole.

MJF then gets on the ring and gets on the mic and talks about having A.D.D. He talks about being bullied as a kid and having others throw change on the ground and yell at him, “Pick it up jew boy!”

He says it still affects him to this day. He says from then on he thought everyone was scumbags. He says he struck first from then on so no one could beat him to it. He then says he became a scumbag in the process. He says getting fans to boo him is easy.

Being vulnrable and open is hard. He says if he opens himself up and people boo him, he’ll feel like that little jew boy. He says but you know what, I’m not scared anymore. He says the people taught him they’ve got sympathy for the devil. The fans chant “Max! Max!” He says he’s not gonna change overnight. He’s still a scumbag, but he’s ready to be our scumbag. The fans cheer.

The fans chant “He’s our scumbag!” and MJF feeds into it. Got to love it. He says the one person responsible for teaching him that even Max Friedman deserves a friend. He introduces who he calls one of the best human beings in the world and his best friend, Adam Cole BAY-BAY! He asks Adam to come on out.

At first, nothing happens. After a delay, Cole makes his way out without any music. The fans chant “Adam! Adam!” as he makes his way to the ring. Cole says MJF is impressing him more everyday. He says MJF is finally becoming a man. He tells him the fans love and adore him. He calls him one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet. He says everyone knows deep down there’s a good guy in MJF.

Friedman says he appreciates that, but that’s not why he called him out here. He says he told Cole before their match that win, lose or draw, he was going to give him a shot at his AEW World Championship. He says he’s been thinking long and hard about it but he’s come to the decision — he doesn’t deserve a match.

Not just any match. He deserves THE match. In front of the most historic crowd in the history of our sport. He tells him MJF vs. Adam Cole at Wembley Stadium at ALL IN. He says there’s no one he’d rather make history with more than him. He asks him to sign it and hands him a contract. He leads the fans in a sign it chant.

The fans chant “Read it! Read it!” but Cole just signs it and sets it down. “Max, I love you, man.” MJF tells him he loves him, too. They hug and then the graphic for MJF vs. Adam Cole at ALL IN flashes on the screen.

Roderick Strong Flips Out, The Kingdom Approach Him

We see Roderick Strong in his neck brace throwing a massive temper tantrum backstage after seeing the MJF and Adam Cole segment. In comes Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Kingdom. They tell Strong he needs new friends, pat him on the shoulder and leave.

The Elite vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

Now we head back inside the Yuengling Center where The Elite theme hits and out comes Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. They make their way to the ring and settle inside for our next match of the evening. Their music dies down.

The theme for their opponents plays and out comes Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. They head to the ring accompanied by Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett. Trios action is up next here on the special 200th episode of AEW Dynamite.

From there, the bell sounds and it’s time to get this one officially off-and-running. Kicking thinghs off for their respective teams are Omega and Jarrett. They jaw at each other a bit and then start to get after it. Jarrett jumps into the early offensive lead, body-slamming Omega twice in a row and doing his trademark cocky strut as the fans boo.

Singh finally gets in the ring after Matt Jackson amps up and calls him out. Singh comes in and leans down to get in his face. Matt turns away in fear looking to tag out, but Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega turn and hop off the apron, wanting nothing to do with the big guy. Singh proceeds to dominate the hell out of the offense as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see The Elite shifting the offense back in their favor until some interference starts happening with Sonjay Dutt. Hangman Page hits the scene and connects with a Buckshot Lariat. Omega follows up and they get the win. After the match, Omega and Hangman talk about re-signing with AEW.

Winners: The Elite

The Mogul Embassy Attack Nick Wayne At His Wrestling School

We shoot to a video with AR Fox talking about attacking Darby Allin with the rest of The Mogul Embassy. They then introduce a “movie” they filmed. They talk about Nick Wayne posting about his training and they show up to his gym with cameras as they attack him with skateboards and beat him down with his students / friends.

They lay a picture of him with his father down and mock him over his death. He crawls to a phone with his face covered in blood. They say he ain’t calling nobody and beat him down more. They then call Darby Allin and have AR Fox tell him what happened. Swerve takes the phone and says he’s gonna listen or something worse is gonna happen.

He asks how he couldn’t make a call like this years ago to AR Fox when he signed with AEW. He calls The Mogul Embassy ghosts from his past and they’re gonna haunt him. We see Nick Wayne badly badly bloodied and left laying.

ROH World Tag-Team Championships

Aussie Open (C) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander

Now we head back inside the Yuengling Center where the theme for Aussie Open hits. Out comes Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis for a defense of their ROH World Tag-Team Championships. They settle into the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the team of El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander make their way out and head to the ring. They settle inside and their music dies down.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Fletcher and Del Vikingo kick things off for their respective teams. After some exciting early back-and-forth action, we see Fletcher and Davis start to use some under-handed heel tactics to take over as we head into a mid-match commercial break.