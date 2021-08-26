AEW Dynamite Results – August 25, 2021

This week’s show kicks off with the usual weekly signature and then we shoot into the UW-Panther Arena where pyro and fireworks explode as the camera pans the venue and Jim Ross welcomes us and his fellow commentary team members to the show.

He talks us into a quick video package that shows CM Punk’s debut in AEW at last Friday night’s Rampage: The First Dance special. They promote his match against Darby Allin at All Out and mention his first Dynamite appearance on tonight’s show.

Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone join in to run down the scheduled lineup for tonight’s show and then we head down to the ring for our opening contest on Dynamite, which will be a men’s singles bout.

On that note, the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme hits as “The Freshly Squeezed” one himself makes his way out of the entrance tunnel alongside Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta.

He heads down to the ring where he will be he taking on Matt Hardy in the first match of the evening. With that said, Hardy’s theme hits and out he comes ready for action, complete with the fire pyro ring entrance.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running. Cassidy and Hardy close in on each other and then do “DELETE!” and sweet chin music kicks with his hands in his pockets over-and-over-and-over again. Hardy then tells him to hold on and pulls a ton of cash out of his pockets.

Cassidy blasts Hardy and the cash goes flying all over the ring. Cassidy picks up a $100 bill and puts it in his pocket. He goes for a dive through the ropes from the ring to the floor but Hardy counters him and then bounces his head off the ring apron and ring post before biting his hands.

Hardy rolls Cassidy back in the ring and then stretches his body around the ring post as the ref yells and warns Hardy to let go. Hardy resumes his dominant control of the offense upon returning in the ring, hitting a nice back suplex three times in a row as the commentators point out he is focusing his attack on the lower back of Cassidy while Hardy picks back up the money that was all over the ring and then mocks Cassidy with his wimpy little kicks.

We see Hardy continue to dominate the action for a few more minutes, stopping briefly to reclaim the $100 that Cassidy shoved into his pockets earlier in the bout. A few moments later he begins firing up for a comeback, including hitting his trademark dive to the floor and a high cross-body off the top, along with a spinning DDT for a near fall. At some point in that chaos Hardy was busted open very very badly.

It is pouring everywhere as Hardy cuts Cassidy off on the top rope. Cassidy fights back and knocks Hardy down. He mocks Hardy and does the Twist of Fate gesture before putting his hands in his pocket for a big senton. He does Hardy’s “DELETE! DELETE!” gesture and then charges at Hardy only to get cut off by him in the corner. Hardy hits an elbow to the lower back of Cassidy off the middle ropes for a near fall.

He gets up and dances around with blood all over his face but then walks into a Twist of Fate from Cassidy for a near fall. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch but Hardy counters it. Moments later, Cassidy hits a roll up on Hardy and puts his hands in his pockets for the pin fall victory. Great, bloody opener on Dynamite this week.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Malakai Black With A Message For Brock Anderson

We shoot to a message from Malakai Black, who addresses the camera in an all-black suit standing against an all-black background. He tells Brock Anderson what he’s going to do to him tonight ahead of their match. From there, we shoot to a commercial break.

Chris Jericho Putting His In-Ring Career In AEW On-The-Line At All Out

When we return from the break, we are treated to the entrance of “Le Champion,” complete with the return of his music for his sing-along with the fans intro, which the Milwaukee audience participates in as he wears an ear-to-ear smile walking to the ring with fire pyro exploding behind him and a split-screen showing his loss to MJF on last week’s show.

“The Demo God” talks about losing for the third time to MJF in their “Labours of Jericho Chapter 5” showdown on last week’s show. He talks about tapping out to him really bothering him. He talks about all he endured to get to MJF because that’s what he does. He says he’s had the chant “Beat MJF!” over and over in his head and he’s never done it.

He tells MJF he doesn’t give a sh*t how long it takes, he’s gonna keep coming after him. He tells him to come out for his proposal. Nothing happens. He goes on to give his proposal anyways. He says at All Out he wants one more match against MJF. He says if he can’t beat MJF, maybe he doesn’t belong in AEW anymore.

Jericho says if MJF beats him, he’ll go to Rampage as a full-time commentator and he will never wrestle in AEW again. He says if he wants to prove he’s better than him, he’ll have to get rid of him — and this is his chance.

MJF’s theme hits and out he comes wearing a shirt that’s mocking Jericho. He asks for his music to be cut off. He tells Jericho this is starting to get embarrassing. He says he saw Jericho’s plan from the beginning, claiming he knew Jericho wanted a rub from the fastest rising young star in the business. He claims he tapped him out last week faster than someone listening to a Fozzy CD and he promised himself he’d never wrestle him again.

Now he admits he’s intrigued by the idea of saying he not only tapped out Jericho but ended his career. He tells Jericho he’s got the match — but — he wants him to really consider this. He says he’s putting his in-ring career on-the-line against someone who has mopped the floor with him three times. He says he’s better than him and he knows it. His music hits and he walks off.

AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament

The Lucha Bros vs. The Varsity Blondes

After a quick backstage promo from The Varsity Blondes — Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison — we head back inside the UW-Panther Arena in Milwaukee for our next match of the evening.

This will be the latest bout in the AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator Tournament to determine who will challenge The Young Bucks for the titles at the All Out pay-per-view on 9/5 inside a steel cage match.

We hear the theme for The Lucha Bros and out comes the Death Triangle duo of Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. They settle into the ring and their theme music dies down.

Now the theme for The Varsity Blondes hits and Pillman Jr. and Garrison make their way down to the ring. Before anything else happens, The Young Bucks’ theme hits and out they come with some of their fellow members of The Elite to watch this match.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. After a couple minutes of back-and-forth action, we see some high spots and then we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

When we return from the break we see The Lucha Bros dominating the action, as both Pillman Jr. and Garrison end up on their backs before a tag is made, where Fenix goes on a crazy offensive spree, including a big cutter for a near fall that is broken up.

We see Jurassic Express also watching this action from the front row. Pillman Jr. leaps off the top-rope and dropkicks Penta off of Garrison and out to the floor. Fenix ends up yanking him out to the floor where he and Penta hit stereo super kicks that drops both Varsity Blondes members. He then hits a crazy dive with Penta adding momentum.

Things build to The Lucha Bros hitting an assisted piledriver for the pinfall victory to advance to the finals to square off against Jurassic Express on Friday’s Rampage to determine who challenges The Young Bucks inside a steel cage at All Out on 9/5.

Winners and ADVANCING to the finals of the tourney: The Lucha Bros

After The Match: The Finalists And The Champs Brawl

When the match wraps up, Jurassic Express hops the railing in the crowd to enter the ring. The Young Bucks also enter the ring and shove The Lucha Bros into the other finalists. They end up getting super kicked and dived on from Jungle Boy and Rey Fenix, who then show respect to each other to end the segment.

Jamie Hayter vs. Red Velvet

After a quick vignette promoting the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC match at All Out, we head back down to the ring for a women’s one-on-one contest.

The theme hits to bring out Jamie Hayter, who comes out alongside Dr. Britt Baker and Rebel. They settle into the ring and then Red Velvet’s theme hits and out she comes.

We hear the bell and now we’re off-and-running with this bout. After some early exchanges, we see the Velvet on the floor when Hayter hits a pair of back-to-back dives and splashes onto her on the floor before we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Hayter landing a big shot on Velvet, just as Velvet tries to fire up for a comeback. Hayter makes her earn it, as she initially cut her off but ended up eating a knee to the gut that eventually did see Velvet start to string together some offense for the first time in the contest.

Velvet hits a nice move into a face-buster as the commentators plug CM Punk’s Dynamite debut coming up next. Baker hits the ring apron but Velvet decks her. She goes for a standing moonsault on Hayter but misses. Hayter hits a big breaker on Velvet and then turns her inside out with a massive lariat for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

After The Match: Kris Statlander Gets Last Laugh On Britt Baker

Once the match wraps up, Baker and Rebel hit the ring to add insult to injury to Velvet, putting the boots to her while she’s down. Kris Statlander ends up running down and breaking things up, sending Baker running while posing with her title that she left in the ring.

Alex Reynolds Is Done With The Dark Order?

Now we shoot backstage where Evil Uno talks about having a friend leave them recently. Alex Reynolds ends up speaking up and getting into an argument with Uno before saying he’s done with all of this, noting Uno isn’t the leader. He walks off.

CM Punk Makes Dynamite Debut In Milwaukee

As we settle back in from the break, the commentators talk about the memorable AEW debut of CM Punk at last Friday night’s Rampage, which we see some footage of.

Now J.R. sends it down to Tony Schiavone who introduces “The Best in the World” himself, CM Punk. His theme hits and out he comes in the city he represented in MMA, the home of Roufusport.

He soaks in the moment as he settles into the ring and his music dies down. Schiavone introduces him and asks him a question but due to the loud CM Punk chants, Punk’s response was simply to tell Schiavone that he can’t hear him. He and Tony laugh and the fans loudly chant his name again.

Schiavone asks him again what brought him back out of retirement. He lists Penta, Fenix, Pillman Jr. and Jungle Boy, but said Darby Allin is up first. He talks to the camera about Darby being reckless like he wants to end himself.

He looks at him and the others in AEW and he asks himself, can CM Punk still go? Does he still have what it takes? Can he still be the “Best in the World” and if the answer is yes, it starts with Darby Allin because when he looks at Darby he sees someone who’d be his favorite wrestler if he were 15 years old.

Punk goes on to give more praise to Darby and says if he’s gonna answer these questions than that’s the guy to do it against. The fans break out in a Yes! chant. He says that’s someone else’s gimmick and tells the fans they might just need to be a little more patient. They go nuts knowing he’s alluding to Daniel Bryan. He says 9/5 proves himself right when he beats Darby. He blows a kiss to his wife at home, April. His theme hits again to end the segment.

Miro Calls Out Eddie Kingston

We shoot backstage to a message from TNT Champion Miro. He tells Fuego del Sol he forgives him but Eddie he will drag him and beat him with God backing him because he’s the redeemer and his wife will love him because he’s the champion. He calls out Eddie Kingston again by his nickname and the segment ends. We head to a commercial break.

AEW Trios Match

Darby Allin, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Wingmen

We return from the break and Darby Allin’s theme hits. The charismatic contender makes his way down to the ring accompanied by “The Icon” Sting.

The duo settles in the ring and then “Wild Thing” hits to bring Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston out and down to the ring through their walk through the crowd special entrance for our next match of the evening, which will be an AEW Trios bout.

Already in the ring are the opponents for this match which is Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake and Cesar Bononi — The Wingmen — who are quickly introduced by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts.

Now the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this match. Darby Allin and JD Drake kick things off for their respective teams. We see Darby get the better and then Eddie tags in, as does Nemeth. Kingston easily handles Nemeth so he tags out.

Bononi tags in and Kingston fights back-and-forth with him. Moxley tags himself in and the duo take Bononi out, knocking him out to the floor before we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

When we settle back in from the break, we see Moxley fighting from underneath against Bononi, as the commentators talk about Mox being on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown throughout the duration of the break. Drake tags in but Mox decks him and tags in Kingston.

Allin ends up tagging in and hitting Code Red on Drake. Seconds later Peter Avalon trips him up from the floor. Sting backs him into Mox and Kingston who beat him down and put the boots to him. Meanwhile in the ring, we see Darby getting worked over by The Wingmen.

Mox and Kingston hit the ring where Nemeth is slamming a chair on the ring. He drops it and Mox and Kingston charge him and take him out to the floor. Back in the ring, Allin hits his Coffin Drop on Drake for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Darby Allin, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

A New Entrant In Women’s Casino Battle Royale At The Buy-In At All Out

We shoot to a backstage segment where Tay Conti is announced as the second entrant in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at The Buy-In at AEW All Out 2021. She is approached and offered a spot in Hardy’s Family Office but it leads to a brawl. We head to a commercial.

Christian Cage Confronts The Elite

After we return from the break to a quick FTR promo, we see The Elite make their way down to the ring, minus The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks. Kenny Omega, Don Callis and their cronies settle into the ring.

Before they say much of anything, the theme hits to bring out the IMPACT Champion and Omega’s opponent for All Out — Christian Cage. He shows a clip detailing the highlights of his dealings with Callis early in his career.

We return live and Christian says that’s why he calls Callis a carny piece of sh*t. The fans chant that phrase. Omega says all the video proved is that at age 10 he proved to be a better athlete than Christian in his 20s.

Christian asks what’s weirder, Callis manipulating a 10 year old Omega or that Omega is still letting it happen as an adult. Callis gets pissed and asks for his scarf to be removed. Callis gets in Christian’s face and says Omega will prove what has always been known about Christian throughout his career — he’s always been second best.

A big brawl breaks out with The Elite attacking Christian Cage until “The Elite Hunter” Frankie Kazarian runs down to the ring to chase them off and end the segment.

Jon Moxley Announces Opponent For AEW All Out 2021

We shoot to a backstage promo with Jon Moxley talking about NJPW and AJPW legend Satoshi Kojima being the only one crazy enough to sign the dotted line to step inside the squared circle with him. He says September 5th at All Out will be the public execution of the Japanese legend. He bows to the camera to end the segment.

AEW Trios Match

The Gunn Club vs. The Factory

We return from the break and The Gunn Club head down to the ring as J.R. makes a crack about Billy, Austin and Colten Gunn having their energy drinks today.

The trio settles in the ring where their three opponents from The Factory — QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto are waiting for them.

Paul Wight makes his way out to take his spot on guest commentary for this AEW Trios contest. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Early on we see some back-and-forth action but then The Factory starts to gain the offensive upper-hand, with QT taunting Wight at his position on commentary all-the-while.

We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break we see The Factory dominating the action. QT starts taunting Wight, who throws his headset down and jumps up, distracting QT enough for Gunn to score the upset pin fall victory.

Winners: The Gunn Club

Dan Lambert Trashes AEW Fans & Talent, Praises The Men Of The Year

Now we shoot to a special message from Dan Lambert, who calls out Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy and others for being nerds he’d stuff into a locker back in high school while standing alongside The Men of the Year — Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. Lambert praises Sky and Page for being legitimate martial artists and tough guys.

Malakai Black vs. Arn Anderson

We head backstage where Arn Anderson makes some pre-match comments ahead of tonight’s main event. Now we head back inside the UW-Panther Arena where it’s time for our final bout of the evening.

Malakai Black makes his unique ring entrance and settles inside the squared circle as we head to one final pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, Brock Anderson’s theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring. The bell sounds and we’re of-and-running with our final match of this week’s Dynamite.

Brock immediately charges after Malakai and double legs him down. He punches away but Black recovers and then goes on to completely dominate Black in one-sided fashion. As Arn Anderson at ringside contemplates throwing in the towel, he decides against it.

Black tells him to do it. He takes out Malakai after recovering from a low-blow due to the brief distraction and then hits Brock with his roundhouse kick finisher for the victory.

Winner: Malakai Black

After The Match: Malakai Black Takes Out Arn Anderson

Once the match wraps up, we see Arn hit the ring to check on his son as Malakai heads out to the ringside area to retrieve a steel chair. Black heads back in the ring and Arn stands in front of him. Arn ends up blocking a kick attempt from Malakai. Malakai then low-blows him and takes him out with his roundhouse kick finisher. As the commentators were taking us off the air, Lee Johnson hits the ring with a chair to run Malakai Black off. That’s how this week’s show ends. Thanks for joining us!

