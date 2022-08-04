AEW Dynamite Results – August 3, 2022

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/3/2022)



This week’s show kicks off with the usual AEW Dynamite on TBS theme song and then the regular video package that kicks off the show each and every week airs.

Once that wraps up, we shoot inside the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio where Jim Ross, Taz and Excalibur welcome us to this week’s show. They send us down to the ring where it’s time to get our first match of the evening underway.

Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

The ring announcer handles his business, introducing the two competitors involved in our first match of the evening, which is a one-on-one contest pitting “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy against Jay Lethal.

Cassidy and Lethal are both in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running — and with a bang.

The Best Friends leader and the leader of the trio of heels that includes Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt meet in the middle of the ring and start duking it out as the crowd goes wild.

We see some more brief action and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Lethal has taken over and is enjoying a comfortable offensive lead. This lasts for a couple of minutes and then Cassidy starts firing back with some big shots.

Cassidy starts to pick up the pace and intensity a bit and he takes over control of the offensive driver’s seat. We see some outside influence in the bout now.

Once Cassidy and Lethal get back into the ring, we see Cassidy try and fire up and blast Lethal with his Orange Punch, however Lethal avoids it and ends up connecting with his own Lethal Injection finisher right after Cassidy stumbles around after seemingly twisting his knee.

Winner: Jay Lethal

AEW Battle Of The Belts 3 Gets New Title Bout

Once the match wraps up, we see Lethal cut a promo in the ring. He ends up beating down an already down and still seemingly injured Cassidy along with Singh and Dutt.

Out comes The Best Friends and eventually Wardlow to make the save. We see them clean house of the heel trio and then Wardlow jumps on the mic.

Eventually we get to the announcement that Wardlow will be defending his TNT Championship against Jay Lethal at the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts 3 special event.

The Undisputed Elite Returns — And Then Breaks Up

We head back to the ring where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Adam Cole — BAY-BAY!

The winner of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament heads down to the ring as the fans chant along with his usual entrance routine.

Once he settles into the ring his music dies down and he gets on the microphone. He asks who is ready for story time with Adam Cole, bay-bay?!

Cole proceeds to update the fans on where he has been as well as his thoughts on loyalty — which leads to him giving the order to the reDRagon duo of Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly to blast Nick and Matt Jackson with a pair of super kicks.

Jon Moxley Ready For Title Defense Next Week

We shoot backstage where Jon Moxley is shown with his Interim AEW Championship draped over his shoulder.

Mox talks about being ready for another title defense at the AEW Quake by the Lake next week.

“The Purveyor of Violence” talks for a bit, in typical animated-Mox fashion, before making it clear that he’s ready for whoever comes his way next week.

Mox doesn’t care who the opponent is, whether he’s got to beat up Chris Jericho again or his own Blackpool Combat Club teammate Wheeler Yuta. After he wraps up his brief backstage promo segment, we head to another commercial break.

Jungle Boy Attacks Christian Cage Backstage

After we return from the break, we see another backstage segment. This time, Tony Schiavone is standing by with Christian Cage.

Cage talks about Jungle Boy going too far by bringing his family into things, which is obviously a hypocritical statement considering the comments Cage made first about his deceased father and out-of-line remarks about his mother.

Regardless, Cage sticks to his heel 101 of his truth is the truth in his eyes, and continues with his point, noting that Jungle Boy was raised by terrible human beings — essentially doing the same thing he just criticized him for seconds prior.

As the longtime wrestling veteran continues, we hear a car making a ton of noise in the near background. The camera turns and we see the car driving blazing fast at Cage.

ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

We return back inside the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio where the theme for Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm hits. They each make their walks to the ring and settle inside.

Also making an entrance is the duo consisting of former AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter. They settle in as well and this one is about to get underway.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with women’s tag-team action here on Dynamite.

We see some solid back-and-forth action after a hot start in this one and then we head to a commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

As we settle back in from the break, we see that things have started to shift into the favor of Hayter and Baker. This doesn’t last for long, however, as Storm and Rosa start to fire up on offense.

We see both teams trading some close near falls, with each team nearly finishing this one off on a few occasions.

Finally, we get to the finish, which sees Storm’s ping-pong hip attack unable to finish this one off. Instead, Hayter manages to secure the pin fall for her team — giving Baker and Hayter their second win in AEW as a team.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Jamie Hayter

Sammy Guevara & Eddie Kingston With Words For Each Other

We shoot to a message from Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti who are in Paris for their wedding week. They share some words about their recent interactions with Eddie Kingston.

When we return live inside the arena, we shoot backstage where Eddie Kingston is standing by. He delivers a message directly into the camera.

“The Mad King” assures “The Spanish God” and his new bride that they have a receipt coming for them.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ren Jones

Now we head back to the ring for our next match of the evening here on the final Dynamite heading into next week’s Quake by the Lake special event.

Out comes Powerhouse Hobbs, as the fans in the Schottenstein Center begin to boo. The commentators remind us about his heel turn attack on fellow Team Taz member and frequent tag-team partner Ricky Starks.

He settles in the ring where his opponent for this evening, Ren Jones, is already waiting. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

Hobbs gets this one off with a bang, sprinting across the ring and nearly be-heading Jones with an Oklahoma Stampede. He follows that up with a vicious lariat and then a knee on the chest for the easy three-count in a super quick squash match.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

After The Match: Ricky Starks Gains Measure Of Revenge On Powerhouse Hobbs

Once the match wraps up, we see one pissed off Ricky Starks sprint down to the ring.

The former FTW Champion unloads on Hobbs with ferocious shots over-and-over again until Hobbs lives up to the powerhouse name.

Hobbs blasts Starks with a vicious spinebuster and leaving him laying to end the post-match segment.

Darby Allin Makes Coffin Match Official For AEW Quake By The Lake

We head to another quick pre-taped video segment, this time featuring Darby Allin.

The charismatic fan-favorite appears in his usual black-and-white style vignette to respond to the challenge issued to him by Brody King.

Allin goes on to accept the challenge laid out by The House of Black member for a Coffin Match at the AEW Quake by the Lake special next Wednesday night.

Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

After the brief Darby Allin segment, we head back inside the Columbus-based venue as it’s time to get back down to the ring for another match.

We hear the familiar sounds of Christian Cage’s theme and out comes the veteran heel. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Also making his entrance is Matt Hardy, who comes out to a strong pop from the crowd inside the Schottenstein Center.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with the latest chapter in the long, ongoing saga between Cage and Hardy.

We see Hardy take Cage down straight out of the gate with a double leg-dive. He unloads a barrage of ground and pound on him as the noise inside the arena picks up, with fans loudly showing their support for one-half of The Hardy Boyz.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as Cage starts to shift the offensive momentum in his favor.

Double leg by Matt to start who beats down Christian in the corner. Christian goes up top as Matt pushes him off and he lands hard on the apron and the outside.

We’re back from the latest commercial time out and we see Hardy back fighting in competitive form. He goes for a Side Effect on the floor at ringside after finding a nearby table, but Cage avoids it by re-entering the ring.

Hardy starts to break out in a “DELETE! DELETE!” chant as he fires up and the crowd chants it along with him. He grabs Cage’s legs and executes a sit-out power bomb for a near fall.

After some back-and-forth action we see Cage starts to pull back into the lead, as he starts to take it to Hardy. He looks for his Killswitch finisher, but Hardy avoids it by dumping him out at ringside.

The two both take some time to recover, but once they do, we start heading down the final home stretch. We see each guy come close on some near fall attempts, with Hardy finally connecting with his Side Effect on Cage for a close two-count.

As they continue to battle it out, Hardy ends up hitting Cage with another Side Effect, this time on the ring apron as Cage was soaring down from the middle rope.

We see the speed and intensity pick up even more now as Hardy continues to try and finish off Cage. Cage ends up on the floor and we see Hardy build up a full head of steam and dive through the ropes, blasting Cage with a big elbow on the way down.

Once again, we see Hardy notice the table on the floor, and again he looks to use it as a weapon in another attempt to finish off his opponent. Christian moves as Hardy attempts another flying elbow from the ring to the floor. From there, he rolls Hardy back into the ring where he connects with his Killswitch for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Christian Cage

After The Match: Christian Cage With A Con-Chair-To

Once the match wraps up, we see Cage grab a pair of steel chairs, which he looks to use to deliver a con-chair-to to Hardy.

The insult to injury never happens, however, as Luchasaurus ends up making his way down to the ring to make the save.

The commentators note that Jungle Boy might have been ejected from the Schottenstein Center for his attempted attack to Cage with a car earlier in the show.

Regardless, Jungle Boy ends up showing up, as he bum-rushes Cage from behind while he was focused on the masked monster coming directly at him.

Jungle Boy comes out wearing a “Christian is a P*ssy” t-shirt and then unleashes rapid-fire punches at Cage and then grabs one of the steel chairs he was going to use for a con-chair-to on Hardy and baseball bat swings it at him. Cage ducks just in time and retreats out of the ring and to the back.

Daniel Garcia Is “The Dragon Slayer”

Daniel Garcia is backstage for an interview segment now. Tony Schiavone is standing by with the microphone and he begins to interview the Jericho Appreciation Society member.

Garcia boasts in typical fashion, before ultimately referring to himself as “The Dragon Slayer” in reference to his victory over “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

Ethan Page Garners Interest From Stokely Hathaway

We see “All Ego” Ethan Page in a second consecutive backstage segment. The Men of the Year member complains about not being featured on television, claiming he deserves to be shown each and every week.

Eventually we see Stokely Hathaway appear and he ends up pulling out a business card and giving it to Page.

This appears to be another talent that the manager of TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill is scouting — much like Lee Moriarty.

J.A.S. Look Ahead To Tonight’s Main Event

We see another backstage segment, this time with members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The J.A.S. members talk about how exciting it is going to be to see Chris Jericho win tonight and go on to become the new Interim AEW Champion by beating Jon Moxley at AEW Quake by the Lake next week.

Anna J.A.S. ends up getting involved on a physical level, as she closes out the segment by choking out a nearby camera man.

Dumpster Match

The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

It’s time for the advertised Dumpster Match between two former tag-teams that were friends turned enemies.

The Acclaimed make their way out, with Max Caster doing his usual freestyle rapping gimmick. Anthony Bowens closes with his usual speech leading the crowd in an “ass-boys!” chant.

Speaking of said-boys, out comes Colten and Austin Gunn accompanied by their legendary father, Billy Gunn.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with what is positioned on this week’s show as the co-main event of the evening.

We hear from the commentators about the rules of this unique Dumpster Match, noting that the only way to win is to put both members of a team into the dumpster and close the lids.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. We see some quick-paced The Acclaimed attack The Gunn Club members from behind with garbage cans.

Austin and Bowens start but it’s no holds barred so it doesn’t really matter. The dumpster is at ringside. Colten drops Bowens with a right hand who lands on the dumpster rim, as Austin slams the lid on his back half a dozen times.

Now we see The Gunn Club hit a power bomb on Bowens, with The Acclaimed member landing into the dumpster with authority. They eventually get Caster in as well, however they fail to close the lid afterwards, so the match continues.

Following some more dominant back-and-forth offensive leads from both teams, we work our way to the finish. This one ends after a table is set up on the entrance way. Colten Gunn gets suplexed on the entrance way. Caster does too.

Now we see The Gunn Club start to fall into second place in a two-team ass-kicking contest, as The Acclaimed build up a ton of momentum and ride it into the finish.

We see Austin climb up on top of the tunnel at the start of the entrance ramp. Also heading up is Caster. Eventually we see Caster throwing Austin off and into the dumpster.

Bowens puts Colten on the aforementioned table and then Caster puts him through it after connecting with a Mic Drop. Both Gunn Club members are in the dumpster and The Acclaimed members close the lids for the win.

In a tip of the cap to Chainsaw Charlie (Terry Funk) and Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) and the father of The Gunn Club — Billy Gunn (along with Road Dogg) — we see The Acclaimed push the dumpster off the ramp with both members of The Gunn Club still inside.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Interim AEW Title Eliminator

Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta

It’s main event time. The other spot in the ring with Jon Moxley in next week’s AEW Quake by the Lake special event is on-the-line.

Wheeler Yuta makes his way out from the back as Blackpool Combat Club leader William Regal makes his way over to join the gang on commentary for this one.

Yuta settles inside the ring and then we hear the familiar sounds of “Judas in my Mind” by Fozzy. Chris Jericho emerges and makes his way down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final bout of the evening. Yuta touches Jericho’s nose and reigns down right hands. He sends Jericho into the top turn buckle and delivers a few chops.

Jericho rolls out of the ring, but Yuta follows and continues his assault. He sends Jericho into the barricade, then tosses Jericho back in the ring. Yuta hops up on the apron, but Menard and Parker grabs his ankle. The referee catches them and ejects them from ringside.

Yuta delivers a kick to Jericho’s face, followed by a big boot. Yuta climbs to the top turn buckle, but Jericho knocks him off and gloats. Jericho delivers a suplex, then sends Yuta to the mat. He delivers a chop to Yuta, followed by some elbows to his neck. He flips off the audience, effie Yuta fires back with several forearms. Yuta kicks Jericho’s face, followed by an atomic drop. Jericho delivers an insiguri to Yuta, but Yuta fires back with a cutter off the top rope.

The two hit one another with double cross bodies before exchanging slaps. Yuta delivers five German suplexes to Jericho, then goes for a pin but Jericho kicks out. Yuta goes for another one, but Jericho rolls him up and counters it into the Walls of Jericho.

Yuta makes it to the bottom rope to break the submission and sends Jericho tot he outside. He delivers a taupe suicida, then goes for two more. He tosses Jericho back in the ring and delivers a diving cross body off the top rope. He goes for a pin but Yuta kicks out. Jericho hits a Double Underhook Back Breaker, followed by a lariat and a lion sault.

Yuta climbs up to the top rope, but Jericho counters into a Code Breaker. He goes for a pin, but Yuta kicks out. Yuta hits a Drop Toe Hold and locks in a full body cross face. Jericho grabs his bat, buu the referee catches him and throws out the bat. Jericho low blows Yuta and manages to lock in the Walls of Jericho for the win.

Once the match wraps up, we see Jericho refuse to let go of his Walls of Jericho submission finisher. Finally, Jon Moxley comes out to “Wild Thing” and the crowd goes bonkers.

We see Mox make his way down and he settles into the ring to handle the J.A.S. leader, however Jericho eventually spots him and relinquishes the hold and exits the ring.

Mox grabs a microphone and mentions once again how he wants to see “The Lionheart” Chris Jericho standing across from him in the ring at AEW Quake by the Lake next week. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender: Chris Jericho