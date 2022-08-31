AEW Dynamite Results – August 31, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program.

The road to AEW ALL OUT 2022 continues this week, as tonight’s show features the finals of the ongoing AEW Trios Tag-Team Title Tournament, as Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks take on Will Ospreay & Aussie Open.

Also scheduled is Jake Hager going one-on-one against Bryan Danielson, Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida battle Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D & Jamie Hayter. Plus, we’ll hear from the new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The following report was written as the show aired live on TBS by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/31/2022)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest AEW Dynamite results from Hoffman Estates, Ill.