AEW Dynamite Results – August 9, 2023

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS show starting at 8/7c is The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys, Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship, The Lucha Bros vs. Blackpool Combat Club, a Jericho Appreciation Society Mandatory Meeting, and we will hear from MJF & Adam Cole.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/9/2023)

The usual “Light the fuse …” theme song plays to get this week’s show officially off-and-running. We then shoot inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show on commentary.

J.A.S. Mandatory Meeting

From there, we shoot to the ring where we see the entire Jericho Appreciation Society group. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard welcomes us to the J.A.S. Mandatory Meeting. He then introduces us to their leader, Chris Jericho.

“Judas in My Mind” by Fozzy plays as the wizard of pro wrestling makes his way out and heads down to the ring. Jericho, and the rest of the J.A.S. members in the ring, are dressed to the nine’s with suits.

Jericho starts off seemingly upset, pointing out the J.A.S. crew came to the ring without him and without telling him they’d be doing so. He says he came out here as a friend and he knows they’ve had a lot of problems.

Daniel Garcia tells Chris to please stop talking and listen to us. He says he thought he was ready to have a civilized conversation with him after being hit in the head with a baseball bat last week, only for Jericho to take advantage and cover him.

He says he turned his back on his friends in favor of him, and he doesn’t understand why he doesn’t ever choose him. He says he can’t do this anymore. He drops the mic and walks off.

Jake Hager takes the mic and tells Jericho that he’s known him longer than any of the guys. He says they’ve traveled the world together. He says if he’s got to go it alone, he’s got options. He says you know I loved that hat. He then drops the mic and walks off as well.

Chris Jericho says before anyone else goes, he needs to point out that they’re all bigger stars now than before they were with him. He tells Anna Jay and Tay Melo specifically that they’re bigger stars because of him. Tay Melo tells him she’s sick and it ain’t the baby. She tells him she quits, too.

Anna Jay says maybe he’s helped them a little bit, but he’s helped himself more. She says she’s gonna be selfish tonight and focus on her title match. She says she no longer appreciates Jericho. She drops the mic and walks off as well.

Angelo Parker goes next and says he doesn’t want to do this right now. He talks about hanging upside down in a double cage bleeding out for a fight that Jericho picked. He says he proudly stood by his side for every battle. He asks what Jericho has given him. He says he doesn’t want to do this but he has no choice. He has nothing left to give him. He drops the mic and walks off.

Matt Menard goes next and gets emotional talking about Jericho being his childhood hero. He says with the first check from his first job, he bought a Chris Jericho t-shirt. He mentions Jericho taking him into his home when he needed it. He calls the last 18 months a dream. He says it’s never sat right with him why guys he came up with like Eddie Kingston and Kevin Steen hate his guts. He says he’s starting to understand why. He drops the mic and walks off.

Sammy Guevara is the last one left. Jericho goes to talk to him but Sammy slaps the mic out of his hand. He talks about being with him since day one. He mentions putting Sting through a table, not because he wanted to, but for Chris. He says it seems Jericho has a lot of stuff to work out. He says if he does, maybe he’ll be here. He pats him on the shoulder, drops the mic and walks off. We head to a commercial break on that note.

Chris Jericho Tells Don Callis He Has Made His Decision

When we return from the break, Renee Paquette catches up with Chris Jericho and Don Callis. Callis apologizes for any role he may have played in what just went down with the J.A.S. guys.

Jericho tells him not to worry about it and says he’s made his decision regarding the offer to join the Don Callis Family. He says he’ll announce it next week.

The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

It’s time for our opening contest of this week’s show, which is a battle of tag-team legends. With that said, the theme song for The Young Bucks hits and out comes the team of Nick and Matt Jackson from The Elite. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

The iconic sounds of The Hardys entrance plays and the Columbus crowd goes wild as Matt and Jeff Hardy emerge and make their way down to the ring. Their music dies down and now it’s time to get this one started.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Matt Jackson and Jeff Hardy kick things off for their respective teams. Jeff gets the early jump on him and then tags in Matt. Matt goes to work on Jackson in the corner as he screams “DELETE! DELETE!” and the fans chant it along with him.

After The Hardys miss the leap-off-the-back spot in the corner, instead leaping into a kick from Jackson, The Young Bucks make the tag. They start to take over, hitting high spots out to the floor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Matt Hardy and Matt Jackson both on their knees trading punches as they work their way back to their feet. Hardy hits a Side Effect, which buys him some time. Jeff tries rallying the crowd hoping for the tag. He gets it. Jackson also tags out.

Jeff Hardy takes the hot tag and goes to work on Nick Jackson with fast-paced offense as the crowd comes to life in the background. He drops a big elbow and goes for the cover but Matt Jackson breaks it up. Jeff hits his Whisper in the Wind spot for a close near fall. He then takes his shirt off and the ladies come to life. He looks for a Twist of Fate but doesn’t get it.

Matt hits the ring but so does the other Jackson. The Young Bucks start hitting super kicks on anything that moves. After a big double team spot, Jackson goes for the cover but only gets two.

Matt Hardy looks for a Twist of Fate but doesn’t get it. Instead, The Young Bucks hit stereo super kicks and finish this one off with the pin fall for the victory. Good match. After the match, the two teams shake hands and hug in a sign of mutual respect.

Winners: The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks Call Out FTR For ALL IN

Brandon Cutler sprays down The Hardys for whatever reason as they leave. The Young Bucks get on the mic and call out FTR. The AEW World Tag-Team Champions immediately answer the call, as out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

The fans chant “FTR! FTR!” as they head to the ring. Once they settle in the ring and we see the two teams squaring off, before anyone says anything, the fans break out in an “ALL IN! ALL IN!” chant.

The Young Bucks then simply say, “ALL IN” and FTR raise their titles to acknowledge the challenge. Excalibur essentially confirms the bout on commentary. FTR heads out and goes to the back and as they do, Excalibur informs us that Tony Khan has made it official. The official match graphic flashes on the screen.

AEW Women’s Championship Tournament Brackets For ALL IN

Excalibur informs us a tournament will begin tonight to determine who will challenge for the AEW Women’s Championship at ALL IN.

The brackets have reigning champion taking on Anna Jay tonight. On the same side, Saraya goes one-on-one with Skye Blue on Friday’s Rampage. On the other side of the bracket, The Bunny takes on Britt Baker next week on Dynamite and Toni Storm receives an automatic bye into the next round.

The winners of the three matches will join Storm in a four-way for the title at AEW ALL IN 2023 on August 27 in London, England.

MJF & Adam Cole Bro-Down Once Again

We shoot to video footage showing the announcement of MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship at ALL IN. From there, we shoot to footage from last week unseen thus far, which shows the latest bro-down session between the two.

Footage is shown of the two at a trampoline place with Cole acting like a goofy kid telling MJF to look how high he can jump. MJF is playing the bah-humbug role, upset that they aren’t partying with chicks at a bar instead.

They play dodge ball and MJF takes his anger out on the kids with hard shots. Cole tells him he can’t do that. A little girl gets mouthy. Cole tries to talk nicely but she flips him off. He gives MJF permission to pelt her with a dodge ball. We head to another commercial break.

Blackpool Combat Club Send Message To The Lucha Bros

We shoot to the Blackpool Combat Club backstage. They deliver a message with Jon Moxley speaking to The Lucha Bros. He talks about the Parking Lot brawl and warns The Lucha Bros what is coming for them later tonight.

FTW Championship

Jack Perry (C) vs. Rob Van Dam

When we return from the break, we hear the sounds of Jack Perry’s theme. Out comes the FTW Champion and he heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. He settles inside and his theme dies down.

Now Pantera’s “Walk” plays and the crowd goes ballistic as ECW original and WWE Hall Of Fame legend Rob Van Dam makes his way down to the ring for this title tilt.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Perry charges across the ring and attacks Van Dam from behind straight out of the gate. RVD starts to fight back but when the fights hits the floor, Perry takes back over. He rams RVD into the guard rail.

Perry goes to suplex RVD on the floor but Van Dam blocks it. He lays Perry across the top of the barricade and does his trademark spinning leg drop off the ring apron for a huge pop.

On that note, we shift gears and we head into a mid-match commercial break with the crowd loudly chanting “RVD! RVD!” When we return, RVD hits his rolling thunder spot on some chairs on Perry. He slightly botches a split-legged moonsault and then the ref gets bumped.

RVD heads to the top looking for his five-star frog splash, but Perry cuts him off and climbs up after him. Van Dam ends up launching Perry off the top and through a table that was set up on the floor outside of the ring.

Another ref runs down and makes the count, but Perry kicks out at two. As he’s complaining to the ref, Perry hits him with a low blow from behind and rams him into the ring post. He rolls him up and gets the win. The crowd boos the hell out of him.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Jack Perry

The Lucha Bros Respond To Blackpool Combat Club

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with The Lucha Bros and Alex Abrahantes. Abrahantes shows the symbol for the group and explains the significance of it. He talks about the dastardly acts of the Blackpool Combat Club and hypes tonight’s bout against The Lucha Bros.

MJF & Adam Cole Come To The Ring

From there, we head back inside Nationwide Arena of MJF and Adam Cole make their way out and head down to the ring to a huge pop. MJF starts by bringing up past heel comments he’s made about the midwest. He then says his favorite place in the United States of America is the midwest. He then leads the crowd in his own cheap pop.

After that, Adam Cole asks who is ready for story time with Adam Cole, bay-bay? He talks about the upcoming title match at ALL IN for MJF’s title. MJF says he knows what Cole wants, a good old fashioned promo battle for their match. He then starts insulting Cole in comedic fashion until Cole yells at him to stop. MJF says that’s his bad.

Cole then says he wants to up the ante and get their hands on some tag team gold before going into ALL IN for their World Championship showdown. He says he’s got his sights set on some tag titles outside of AEW. He then reveals his desire to win the ROH Tag-Team Championships. He says he owes his entire career to ROH.

He talks about all of the titles and accomplishments he achieved in ROH and says the one set of titles he never won is the ROH Tag-Team titles. He then talks about how many great teams have held those titles.

MJF asks if he heard right. He says you want me to wrestle not once but twice in one night? He asks if Cole is some kind of sick pervert. The fans start chanting “Pervert! Pervert!” He says he’s a sucker for a cheap pop and asks the crowd who wants to see them win the ROH tag titles.

The crowd goes bonkers. He says then screw it, by the powers vested in me by your scumbag, Aussie Open, Zero Hour, Wembley, we are challenging you to a match for the ROH tag titles. He says do you wanna know why? Because we’re better than you, bay-bay, and you know it!

Before they can finish up the catchphrase, we hear someone yelling “Adam!” Out comes Roderick Strong in his neck collar. He says he can’t believe Cole wants to win the titles with MJF instead of his real best friend, me. MJF tells Strong he’s sick and tired of his weird jealous ex-girlfriend vibes.

MJF tells Strong to cry into his hello kitty pillow, put on some headphones and listen to some Taylor Swift, and “Shake it off you bland bitch!” The crowd goes nuts for that and start chanting “Shake it off!” Strong asks Cole if he’s seriously just gonna let MJF talk to him like that.

Strong says nevermind, The Kingdom was right about him. He says Cole was never really his friend. Cole says off-mic he knows that’s not true. Out comes The Kingdom and they hug Strong. The three head to the back together. MJF says good riddance off-mic and Cole shoves him. He tells MJF he’s his friend but he’s also Strong’s friend, too.

MJF looks upset. The fans chant “Hug it out!” Cole tries apologizing. This is all off-mic. MJF seems to forgive him. The two then hug it out for a big pop. Cole says he needs to go talk to him and walks off. MJF looks at him with a crooked eye but then starts clapping and getting himself one final cheap pop to end a very entertaining segment.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Lucha Bros

From there, “Wild Thing” plays and out comes the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli for our next scheduled match of the evening. As they head to the ring, we shift gears and settle into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, BCC’s theme dies down and the theme for The Lucha Bros plays. Alex Abrahantes comes out from the entrance way, but Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix slide into the ring from behind and attack Mox and Castagnoli to get this match officially off-and-running.

We see Penta and Castagnoli kick things off for their respective teams. They immediately dump Mox out on the floor and launch from the ring onto him for the first of what will likely be a million high spots in this one. In the ring, we see Claudio laid out for a close near fall attempt.

Castagnoli starts to fight back. As he shifts the offensive momentum into the BCC’s favor, we head into a mid-match commercial break as this physical tag-team tilt continues.

As we settle in from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action with The Lucha Bros slowly fighting back into competitive form as the crowd rallies behind them. We see Mox and Penta in a big chop exchange, with each throwing maybe literally 20 to 30 chops a piece, back-to-back.