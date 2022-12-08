AEW Dynamite Results – December 7, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas for the latest installment of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program is the return of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, as well as The Acclaimed vs. FTR for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for the show is appearances by AEW Champion MJF, former title-holder Jon Moxley, Tony Schiavone will sit down with Jamie Hayter, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta, as well as Jade Cargill, Leila Grey & Red Velvet vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan.

AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/7/2022)

