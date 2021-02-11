AEW Dynamite Results – February 10, 2021

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT this evening from the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s AEW on TNT program is Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela for the TNT Championship, Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed in a tag-team bout, action from the first-ever AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Super 16 Tournament and a big “Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes” main event pitting AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA against the team of Jon Moxley and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite on TNT results from Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE ON TNT RESULTS (2/10/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual signature opening video package and then we shoot inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where we are immediately treated to the ring entrance of “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela.

As he makes his way out, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur welcome us to the show on commentary and then quickly narrate a video highlight package that shows KENTA’s debut at the end of last week’s show to begin the promotion for tonight’s main event.

TNT Championship

Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin (c)

After that, we shoot back to the ring where Janela is finishing up his ring entrance as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles his official pre-match ring introduction.

Then, the music cuts off and the lighting changes as the familiar tune of Darby Allin’s entrance theme plays as the crowd pops and the TNT Champion makes his way down to the ring for this big opening contest.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first in-ring action of the evening. These two lock up with intensity and wrestle around the ropes for control. Allin gets Janela in the corner and gives him a clean break.

The two continue to utilize some mat-based wrestling that Excalibur notes impresses him. Janela gets Allin in the corner and doesn’t give him the same clean break Allin gave him, as he instead opts to blast him with a back-elbow to the grill.

Allin ends up firing up and holding onto the hand of Janela as he walks the top rope for arm-drag with authority. Moments later, Janela slams Allin down on the hardest part of the ring apron. He follows that up with a wicked dive to the floor taking out Allin. He rolls him back in the ring for a near fall.

This allows Janela to go on a lengthy run in offensive control of the match, taking it to “The New Face of TNT” as the fans try to rally behind the enigmatic champ. Finally, Allin starts to show signs of life and he knocks Janela out to the floor. He follows him out with a big dive through the ropes before rolling him back into the ring for a near fall of his own. Now he’s looking for the Fujiwara Armbar on Janela, but Janela makes his way to the ropes.

Just as Allin seems to be in a comfortable offensive lead, “The Bad Boy” fights his way back into the contest and eventually, into the offensive lead in his own right. Janela starts to pull ahead now, leveling the champ with a big clothesline. He scoops him up but Allin reverses and counters with a stunner for a near fall. Both men bridge up and then Allin arm-drags Janela down before tieing him up with a nice roll-up pin attempt. Janela survives and ends up hitting a nice piledriver on the champ for a close near fall. Janela looks surprised that Allin kicked out of that. The fans apparently are too, as they begin chanting “This Is Awesome!”

Janela sits Allin on the top-rope as he continues to favor his left arm after Allin softened it up earlier. Allin hops over Janela and hits an Avalanche Code Red off the top right into a pin attempt, which Janela somehow survives. The commentators question what it’s going to take to finish off Janela. Allin with a hammerlock slam and then a top-rope coffin drop followed by the pin fall. Allin wins and retains in a hard fought opening title bout here on AEW Dynamite this week.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Darby Allin

Jon Moxley Addresses KENTA, Kenny Omega & Tonight’s Main Event

Following this week’s opening contest for the TNT Championship, we shoot over to the commentary table where J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur run down the lineup for tonight’s show.

From there, they send things over to a pre-taped promo segment featuring former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.

Moxley talks about Kenny Omega mocking him like a dork for weeks and then brings up KENTA making his debut on last week’s show. He says he knows why he’s here and it’s because he wants his IWGP U.S. Championship, which he shows and throws over his shoulder.

Mox goes on to talk about teaming up with a man who has tried to kill him multiple times, Lance Archer, to take on Omega and KENTA in the Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes main event later tonight. He says tonight is just about fun.

Sammy Guevara Enters Inner Circle Locker Room To Confront MJF

The commentators then say the camera man is catching up with Sammy Guevara, who is making his way to the Inner Circle locker room to confront MJF.

He enters the locker room and MJF tells the Inner Circle members to leave, including Wardlow. Guevara says the camera stays. He tells MJF that it’s obvious that he’s trying to take over the Inner Circle.

MJF says let’s talk. He says he originally thought Guevara was just jealous. He talks about being the original apple of Chris Jericho’s eyes until he walked in. He says then he realized it’s something more sinister than that.

MJF claims Guevara hates Chris Jericho’s guts. He says he hates being second fiddle to him. He says Guevara is the one who is really trying to take over the Inner Circle. Guevara mocks MJF and pretends to claim he’s right and that’s exactly what he’s trying to do.

He asks if that makes MJF happy. MJF says it does and picks his phone up and goes to leave, only for Guevara to realize MJF was recording him. He grabs his phone and blasts MJF in the stomach, dropping him and leaving him laying. He walks off as the segment ends and we head to a commercial break.

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon

We return from the break to see Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon finishing up their ring entrance, already in progress, as Excalibur quickly recaps what just transpired between MJF and Sammy Guevara before the break for those just tuning in.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme, the remix version by Snoop Dogg. He is joined by Lee Johnson after the pyro explodes, as well as Arn Anderson. The three make their way down to the ring for this tag-team bout, up next here on Dynamite.

The commentators point out Brock Anderson, who is shown sitting ringside, the son of Arn Anderson. He looks like a mixture of Arn and Ole Anderson, according to Schiavone. Cody and Lee wrap up their entrance and we’re about to get things started.

The bell sounds and it will be Cody and Avalon kicking things off for their respective teams. Cody comes out of the box hot, stomping Avalon down and out in the corner before picking him up and tagging in Lee Johnson. Johnson comes in and picks up where Cody left off, taking it to Avalon until Bononi tags himself in and turns the momentum in his team’s favor.

From there, he tags Avalon back in. Avalon goes to work on Johnson, however it isn’t long before Johnson’s athleticism gets him right back into the fight. He takes it to Avalon, who quickly has enough of Johnson and tags in Bononi.

Bononi comes in and while he fares better, Johnson does manage to hit him with a jawbreaker before tagging Cody back into the match. Cody comes in fired up and avoids the big right hand of Bononi before taking him off his feet with a big falling clothesline.

Cezar gets the pump-handle locked in and slams Cody down. J.R. points out that Cody is in big time trouble as we see Bononi stomping away at “The American Nightmare” while “Good Ole’ J.R.” talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We’re back from the break and we see Avalon taking it to Cody in the ring. Schiavone then talks us through some highlights of Cody landing awkwardly on his shoulder during the break. Cody takes Avalon down with a fireman’s carry and he quickly pops up to sell his shoulder being in pain before making the tag.

Johnson comes in and continues to showcase his athleticism, hitting a nice corkscrew plancha over the top-rope onto Bononi on the floor. He hits a crazy neckbreaker spot on Avalon that looked painful for a near fall that Bononi breaks up. Cody hits the ring but Bononi sends him flying out to the floor. He gets in a cheap shot on Johnson and calls Avalon over but Johnson turns the tide and scores the pin a mere couple of seconds later.

Winners: Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson

Tony Schiavone Interviews Lee Johnson & The Nightmare Family

After the match, Lee Johnson is shown getting emotional as the commentators talk about him getting his first victory on Dynamite.

He is joined by Dustin Rhodes and others in the Nightmare Family as they surround him on the entrance stage to help him celebrate his first “W” in the big leagues.

Johnson talks about the significance of getting this win tonight and talks about it all being for his family, the Nightmare Family.

The Young Bucks & The Good Brothers Backstage, Title Match Set

Now things are sent to an “earlier tonight” interview segment where Dasha talks to the AEW World Tag-Team Champions, The Young Bucks.

She asks them about coming up short in the tag-team number one contender battle royal recently. They say to ask these guys.

On that note, in walks the IMPACT Tag-Team Champions The Good Brothers. They bicker about how things played out. They talk about having their own issues with Private Party heading into the upcoming IMPACT No Surrender PPV, while The Young Bucks are worried about their own title defense at AEW Revolution.

The Young Bucks say what if they don’t wait until Revolution to defend these titles. They claim they will defend their titles next week against Santana & Ortiz. The Good Brothers then speculate how big the ratings will be. We head to a commercial break after this segment.

“Hangman” Adam Page Being Pursued By Matt Hardy & The Dark Order

We return from the break and Schiavone sends things backstage to Dasha who is standing by with “Hangman” Adam Page.

Dasha asks Page about things with Matt Hardy last week and asks if we’re seeing a new team in the making. He says no.

Hardy walks up and tries talking Page into going out to a bar, promising to pay for things. He says if Hardy is paying then he’s in.

As he walks off, The Dark Order approaches him and they have an awkward moment as Page talks about heading to the bar to hang out with Hardy and saying he’ll see them later.

“The Bastard” PAC vs. “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth

Now we return inside Daily’s Place amphitheater where “The Bastard” PAC’s music hits and out comes the number three ranked contender. As he makes his way to the ring, his music fades down.

“The Dapper Yapper” chimes in and introduces him and then his opponent, who is already in the ring, “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth. The bell sounds and here we go with our latest match here on Dynamite.

PAC immediately goes to work on Nemeth, taking him down and beating him from one side of the ring to the other. He climbs to the top-rope and takes flight with a massive flying drop-kick that he leaped half-way across the ring to connect with.

Nemeth continues taking a beating but hangs in there. Eventually he is the victim of a big DDT and then the action spills out to the floor briefly before it is returned to the squared circle by PAC, who stomps away at the Dolph Ziggler look-alike in the corner of the ring.

As the commentators speculate that Nemeth is down and out, PAC climbs to the top-rope. He hits his Black Arrow and follows that up with his Brutalizer submission. Nemeth taps out. PAC holds onto the submission for good measure.

Winner: “The Bastard” PAC

Miro, Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford React To Last Week

We see highlights of last week’s wedding ceremony going bad between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford after Orange Cassidy attacked.

From there, “The Best Man” Miro talks about his vow to get revenge on Cassidy for what transpired. Then we see Orange and Chuck relaxing on a couch and not taking it serious.

Friction Within The Inner Circle Continues

Things are sent to Dasha who is standing by with “Le Champion” Chris Jericho and Wardlow when in walks MJF and other members of the Inner Circle.

MJF talks franticly about being sucker punched in the gut by Sammy Guevara after trying to explain what happened backstage earlier today.

Jericho seems caught off guard but says they’ve got a match to focus on. They walk off.

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed

On that note, the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho’s theme plays and transitions into MJF’s theme, and then back into Jericho’s and vice-versa. The fans sing along when Jericho’s entrance tune plays.

The Demo God and The Ratings Ruler settle into the squared circle for this next tag-team contest. The music dies down and the fans sing one more verse to the delight of “Le Champion.”

Now the theme of The Acclaimed plays and out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens rapping and dissing Jericho and MJF. It’s a battle between the number four and number one ranked teams next on Dynamite.

As the bell sounds, a split-screen interview from earlier today with MJF and Chris Jericho plays. MJF and Caster kick things off for their respective teams. MJF has his ribs heavily taped up. The commentators talk about it being a built in excuse.

As soon as MJF and Caster lock up, MJF is in pain and rolls out to the floor where Jericho comes to his aid. He rolls back in the ring and immediately tags Jericho. Jericho comes in but Caster goes right to work on him as well. He tags in Bowens.

Bowens and Caster hit a couple of double-team moves to widen their gap in the offensive lead. Bowens picks up where Caster left off, taking it to “Le Champion.” Eventually he runs into a boot from the veteran. Jericho tags in MJF and Friedman comes in and walks right into a big slam from Bowens.

Bowens plants MJF and then covers him for a two count. He brings MJF into his corner holds his ribs wide open and lets Caster blast him with a wide open free shot. After bending the rules a bit, Jericho and MJF make the tag and pull into the lead. They hit some double-team offensive spots on their own and then play to the crowd as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We’re back from the break and we see the action still in full effect in the ring as Bowens is in the middle of a fired up comeback in the ring, taking out any-and-everything that moves, from Jericho, to MJF, to Ortiz, who tries jumping on the apron to interfere. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, however it is countered and The Acclaimed nearly stole the win, however Jericho manages to hang in there and keep his team alive.

Bowens makes the tag and these two are setting up their Acclaim To Fame finisher, however Jake Hager gets involved and this leads to Jericho hitting his Judas Effect to score the pinfall victory in the ring.

Winners: Chris Jericho & MJF

Sammy Guevara Quits The Inner Circle

Once the match wraps up, the Inner Circle are shown celebrating in the ring when their music cuts off and the entrance theme of Sammy Guevara hits.

Guevara comes down to the ring and confronts the Inner Circle. He walks up to Chris Jericho and reminds him that he told him if there was one more incident from MJF, he was done.

He then says he is out here to tell him that he is done. He is quitting the Inner Circle. He drops his mic and walks off. Jericho looks upset. MJF doesn’t. We head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, Alex Marvez catches up with Sammy Guevara as he is exiting the venue and heading home. He asks him about what just happened. Guevara says he just needs time away from this place. He heads out.

Catching Up With “Hangman” Adam Page & Matt Hardy

We catch up with an already drunk duo of “Hangman” Adam Page and Matt Hardy. Hardy is clearly kissing up to Page, and he is shown dumping his drinks out behind his back, something the Hardy’s actually did in an infamous way during the early days of their WWE careers.

Finally, Hardy tries capitalizing on the drunken moment, having “Hangman” sign a contract agreeing to be a tag-team with him now. He whispers to the camera man that he is here to document this because Page might be pissed when he sobers up. After Page signs the dotted line, Hardy does too and walks off quickly. Page asks for another drink.

Tony Schiavone Interviews Sting, Team Taz Interrupts & Attacks Darby Allin

We see Tony Schiavone standing in the entrance aisle and he calls out “The Icon” Sting.

On that note, Sting’s music plays and “The Icon” himself eventually emerges. Schiavone asks his first question but before Sting can say a word, we hear someone interrupting.

From there, Taz is shown on the big screen alongside Powerhouse Hobbs. They are in a vehicle of some kind and then they show that they have Darby Allin laid out in a body-bag that is tied to their vehicle with a rope.

They drive off as a laid out Allin is pulled behind the vehicle like a dead body. On that note, we head back to another commercial break.

Alex Marvez On The Golf Course With Kenny Omega

We return from the break and the commentators send things to an earlier today segment with Alex Marvez and Kenny Omega.

On that note we see the AEW broadcast member approach the AEW World Champion while he is on the golf course.

Marvez asks about tonight’s main event where Omega teams with someone who might not even like him, KENTA, and asks why he is playing golf instead of preparing.

Omega claims he is already the proven best at wrestling, so he’s here in nature clearing his mind and preparing spiritually, emotionally and mentally. He claims he’s forgotten how to lose. He says much like the last 18 matches he’s had in AEW, he’s not going to lose tonight.

He vows to put on a show tonight and heads over to talk to Don Callis about the shot he just made. He gives Marvez the golf ball he just shot and tells him it’ll be worth something one day. Callis speculates he’ll auction it on eBay one day.

Marvez asks for a ride, Omega and Callis decline.

AEW World Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament

Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

We return inside Daily’s Place amphitheater where Leyla Hirsch makes her way down to the ring as it’s time to get the action from the first-ever AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament underway.

As Hirsch settles into the ring, her music fades down. Now Thunder Rosa’s music plays and she comes out. As she makes her way to the ring, a split-screen interview is shown where she vows to recapture her NWA Women’s Title, win this tourney and break the nose of Dr. Britt Baker.

The bell sounds and this opening round match in this tourney is now underway. Early on, Rosa gains the offensive upper-hand, however it isn’t long before Hirsch sends her to the floor. She hits a nice headscissors spot off the top-rope as well as a nice dive to the floor.

Back in the ring, Rosa starts to take back over the offensive flow of the match. As she does, J.R. talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break to see Rosa still in the offensive driver’s seat, as she hits a running diving drop kick to Hirsch as she is laid out in the corner. Moments later, however, Hirsch cuts off Rosa’s momentum and starts blasting her with various suplexes.

Hirsch misses a big top-rope moonsault, which leads to some back-and-forth finisher attempts from each lady until finally, Rosa finishes Hirsch off and scores the pinfall to advance in the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the tourney: Thunder Rosa

Tony Schiavone Sits Down With Jungle Boy

Tony Schiavone is shown sitting with Jungle Boy in an “earlier today” interview. He brings up his recent showdown against Dax Harwood and how Marko Stunt was recently abducted.

Jungle Boy says as much as he likes talking to Schiavone, he wants to address FTR and Tully Blanchard directly. He gives Dax credit for giving him one of the toughest battles of his life, but vows to make him his bitch.

Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes

KENTA & Kenny Omega vs. Lance Archer & Jon Moxley

After a quick stop by the commentator table to run down the lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT show, we head back inside Daily’s Place as we get things ready for tonight’s main event.

It will be a Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes tag-team match, as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts announces to the fans now. From there, KENTA’s music hits and he comes to the ring with his briefcase as the commentators talk about him having a guaranteed shot against Jon Moxley in the future.

As KENTA settles into the ring, Justin Roberts returns to the formal pre-match ring introductions as he handles the over-the-top, exaggerated long-ass intro for the reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Finally, Omega emerges after his dances sweep things up, and he makes his way to the ring alongside Don Callis for this main event match-up.

As the two settle into the ring for our main event of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break. The ring entrance of their opponents, and the match itself, is up next.

We’re back from the break and immediately we see the ring introduction and entrance of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, who makes his way to the ring accompanied by Jake “The Snake” Roberts. As they settle into the ring, Don Callis is introduced on guest commentary for this headline bout.

Finally, the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley’s theme plays and he begins his trademark entrance through a special section of the venue, with his IWGP U.S. Title over his shoulder. Our main event is just moments away.

As Mox settles into the ring, we notice that all four men are in separate corners of the ring, which the commentators point out. As soon as the bell sounds, KENTA charges and blasts Mox with his briefcase. Archer and Omega slug it out on the opposite side of the ring.

Finally, Mox turns the tables and fights back against KENTA, however KENTA and Omega end up teaming up and stomping out Mox together. They begin arguing and this allows Mox to get to his feet and duke it out with both guys. They get back on the same page and start taking it to Mox with their two-on-one offensive advantage.

As they get comfortable double-teaming Mox with corner-to-corner splashes, Archer finally gets involved and spears Omega as he was running. Now Archer and Mox appear to be on the same page as they each take it to Omega and KENTA in opposite corners of the ring. Omega ends up taking Archer down but is immediately blasted in the back with a running knee from Mox.

In the ring alone now, Mox and KENTA go nose-to-nose before trading forearm shots and punches. KENTA looks for the GTS, but Mox avoids it. Now Mox looks for the Paradigm Shift, but in comes Omega with a trash can. He blasts Mox in the back of the dome with it and ass J.R. points out, a trash can shot is as legal as a head lock in this Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes main event.

Omega hits a nice slam on Mox and then leaps to the ropes and comes flying off with a moonsault while holding the trash can, which he uses to drive added impact to Mox. We see replays of that spot. Omega now holds the trash can in front of Mox’s face while he is slumped over and seated in the corner of the ring. KENTA charges at him and hits a diving boot to the trash can, smashing it into the grill of the IWGP U.S. champ.

Now we see “The Murderhawk Monster” enter the ring with a big red ladder. He takes out both of his opponents with it and sets it in the corner of the ring. Mox hits a dive onto KENTA on the floor while Archer smashes Omega back-first onto the ladder in the corner. On that note, J.R. leads us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as our main event action continues inside and outside of the ring.

We’re back from the break and we see the action is all over the place. KENTA and Archer are fighting near a Valentine’s Day decoration near the crowd and entrance ramp. Peter Avalon gets involved so KENTA hits him with the GTS before going back to work on Archer.

Archer gets the upper hand and knocks out KENTA momentarily, before turning his attention to Omega. In comes Moxley as highlights of some recent spots are shown. Mox blasts KENTA with a solid kick to the head as we return to the live action. Mox tries scoring a pinfall on the concrete, however KENTA kicks out at two.

Mox and KENTA start to fight over near some stairs and they begin ascending the Daily’s Place amphitheater seating section for fans, but an empty side. They fight all the way to the top and now we see Archer making his way over and up the same steps. Omega is shown recovering and while further behind the others, is starting to slowly head over in that direction as well.

The camera catches up with KENTA and Mox who are shown fighting in the kitchen backstage. KENTA tries a pin, but gets no dice. Mox takes over control of the offense and is slamming KENTA into anything that is bolted down or metal. He puts KENTA on a metal buffet table and climbs up after him. Mox looks for the Paradigm Shift but doesn’t get it. Instead, KENTA counters with a DDT on Mox on the table. He lays on top of Moxley on the table and slaps on a submission. Archer ends up showing up and breaking it up with a shot with a sack of potatos.

Omega follows behind Archer and gets involved as well. Schiavone has some fun and says, “Can I say it? He potato’d him!” As we see Mox blasting Omega with a literal potato. Now as the action momentarily stops in the kitchen, we are shown a montage of highlights of the entire match before it’s even over. Schiavone then says let’s get back to the action and we do, as we see Mox and Omega fighting their way back into the venue in front of the crowd, near the area Mox makes his special ring entrance every week.

Mox and Omega fight their way over to the commentary area. They now duke it out at ringside right outside the ring as the ref follows behind them. Mox pulls out a kendo stick and blasts Omega in the throat with it and then whacks him with it across the back. He rolls Omega back in the ring and heads in after him with the kendo stick. Mox bows to Jake Roberts as he walks past him while he is standing on the apron. Callis questions why Roberts is on the apron.

Mox goes to the top-rope with the kendo stick but comes off right into a V-Trigger from Omega. The momentum sends Mox out to the floor, so Omega goes out after him as J.R. points out that he can pin him right there. Mox is up and slams Omega into the ring post. We see Archer and KENTA fighting out of the entrance tunnel now. Omega blasts Mox with another V-Trigger, this time on the floor. Archer is looking to power-bomb KENTA through the commentary table. He tells the commentators to get up and leave first. They do. KENTA fights out of the power bomb and dives off the stage, landing on Mox with a double-diving foot stomp. We see immediate replays of that spot from multiple camera angles.

Archer is shown pointing and shouting at Omega from the entrance ramp as Omega rolls into the ring from the ringside area with a kendo stick. They meet in the ring and Archer tells Omega to hit him with the kendo stick. He goes to do so but Archer grabs it and breaks it over his knee. He judo throws Omega and then blasts him with a chokeslam in the middle of the ring.

Archer grabs the ladder and moves it away from the corner of the ring. He grabs Omega’s hand and climbs the top-rope, walking it like Don Jardine and The Undertaker. He hits the Old School spot and then covers Omega, however the AEW champ manages to kick out at two. J.R. claims that was closer than 19 is to 20. Nice. Archer has him up looking for the Blackout now, however he notices The Good Brothers making their way out so he sets him down. KENTA comes in from behind but Archer takes him out. He then walks into a big shot from Karl Anderson. Roberts enters the ring and hits Anderson with a short-arm clothesline, but he turns into a big shot from Doc Gallows.

Schiavone points out that there are bodies everywhere and that all of this is legal. Omega calls for the finish and hits the ropes but is blasted by Mox, who enters the ring out of nowhere with a barbed wire bat. He blasts Omega but then is hoisted up by KENTA, who blasts him with a GTS. Archer then takes out KENTA. He grabs KENTA and Omega looking for a double chokeslam, but instead is hit with double low blows. The Good Brothers hit their Magic Killer finisher on Archer. Omega follows it up with a V-Trigger with his knee pad pulled down. Omega is trying to pick up Archer for the One-Winged Angel. He needs help getting him up, so The Good Brothers oblige. He hits it and covers him. 1-2-3. It’s over.

Winners: Kenny Omega & KENTA

Credit: PWInsider.com