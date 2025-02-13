AEW Dynamite returns with a new taped episode tonight at 8/7c from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program is the latest from Cope, Megan Bayne’s Dynamite in-ring debut, Max Caster’s Open Challenge, MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes, Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gunns for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, as well as The Death Riders vs. Undisputed Kingdom for the AEW Trios Championships.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – FEBRUARY 12, 2025

The show opens up with shots of The Gunns and The Hurt Syndicate warming up backstage. We also see Dustin Rhodes warming up and MJF smiling and texting someone on his phone.

Hangman Page vs. Max Caster

Inside the arena, fans are chanting “AEW !AEW!” as Excalibur welcomes us to the show. The camera shot settles in the ring, where Max Caster is standing with a microphone in-hand. He starts the show off with a promo talking about shedding the excess baggage of Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens, proving he was the secret to the success of The Acclaimed all along.

With that in mind, he says it’s time to find out who wants to test themselves against the best wrestler alive. It’s Max Caster Open Challenge time. The new theme for Hangman Page hits and the crowd explodes. Out comes Page as Caster flees the scene and heads into the crowd, where he tries hiding among fans, all of whom are pointing him out to Hangman.

A loud “You f*cked up!” chant spreads as Hangman heads over the barricade looking for him. Caster starts to try and run away, but ultimately ends up luring Hangman into the ring, where he cuts him off upon re-entering and jumping into an early offensive lead as the bell sounds to officially start this match off.

Caster hits a big move off the ropes but after that, it is all “Cowboy Sh*t!” as Hangman easily takes over. Once he does, it’s only a matter of seconds before he connects with a Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory. Caster is now 0-2 in his Open Challenges, losing to RUSH previously, and now Hangman tonight. Fans chant “Cowboy Sh*t!”

Winner: Hangman Page

AEW Trios Championships

The Death Riders (c) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

A vignette airs showing the rivalry between Ricochet and Swerve Strickland, with Strickland speaking up to Prince Nana for suggesting he forget other issues and focus on Jon Moxley and regaining the AEW World Championship that belongs around his waist.

Once the package wraps up, we return inside the arena where The Undisputed Kingdom make their way out to the tune of Adam Cole’s theme music. The crowd gives them a big reaction coming out as Excalibur talks on commentary about how things led to this upcoming showdown for the AEW Trios Championship.

After they settle into the ring, their music dies down and the theme for The Death Riders trio hits. Out through the crowd comes the reigning, defending AEW Trios Championship team of PAC, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. Footage is shown of their recent brawl with The Undisputed Kingdom.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes title tilt in our second match of the evening. As soon as it does, all six men begin brawling on the floor. Excalibur points out things are picking up where they left off this past Saturday on AEW Collision.

The show heads into a mid-match commercial break with everyone still brawling at ringside. When the show returns, Castagnoli is beating down O’Reilly. They each tag out and after some more back-and-forth action, Strong rolls up Yuta, but he kicks out. Yuta then drop kicks Strong as he gets up.

Yuta covers Strong, but he kicks out at two. Strong takes down Yuta with a clothesline, Cole is tagged in. He clothesline’s Yuta and then pump kicks him as he gets up. Cole then hits Yuta with a neck breaker. Strong takes down O’Reilly with a big knee on the floor.

Cole then superkicks PAC who is now legal. Cole pump kicks Claudio who comes in. All three kick PAC as Strong cover PAC, but Claudio breaks up the pin. Yuta goes up to the top as Claudio launches him, but Strong get knees up. O’Reilly gets near falls on Yuta. O’Reilly has an ankle lock on Yuta.

Claudio gets a chair as he is then sent to the floor but Cole and Strong, as the ref has his back turned dealing with the chair, Yuta low-blows O’Reilly and rolls him up for the win. Once the match wraps up, The Death Riders continue the beat down.

Daniel Garcia’s music hits as the TNT champion Daniel Garcia and Team 2.0 duo Matt Menard and Angelo Parker hit the ring to chase of the Trios champs out of the ring. The post-match scene wraps up on that note.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Death Riders

Cope Attacks Jon Moxley

We go backstage with Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley. From behind, Cope hits Mox from behind and send them into a room and shut the door. They hold the door and grab the briefcase that contains the AEW World Title and run off. Mox and Shafir come out of the room and go after Copeland and Jay White.

MJF Has Words With Hangman Page

Backstage, Renee Paquette is talking to MJF about his match about his match with Dustin Rhodes. MJF says Texas is not a real state and Dustin is not a real man.

Hangman Page comes in and then MJF asks him if he has a crush on him and if Jack Daniels makes a cologne. MJF then tells Hangman he is a joke and the fans actually believe in him. MJF says tonight he is going to beat Dustin and do what Hangman has failed to do, become a two-time AEW World Champion.

Samoa Joe, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jon Cruz, Aaron Solo & Rosario Grillo

Next up is the music of Samoa Joe as he, Hook and Shibata make their way to the ring for scheduled trios action. Their opponents, Jon Cruz, Aaron Solo and Rosario Grillo, are already in the ring as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Joe sends Cruz to the outside. In the ring, Hook sends Solo to the floor. In the ring Shibata and Joe chop Grillo. Cruz gets in the ring and tries to hit Joe from behind, but Joe turns around and backs up Cruz to the corner and drops him with a muscle buster and covers him for the win. Quick match.

After the match, Joe introduces himself and his brothers Hook and Shibata. Joe says this is about three men who have a misunderstanding and the only answer is violence. We get a Joe chant. Joe says what stands before you are three men who always have a problem and beat everyone to solve it.

What stands her is The Ops. Joe then addresses Christian and The Patriarchy. This could have been real simple, but no, he continues to hide from The Ops and can’t drag him out of the dressing room because he is too chicken to show up tonight. Joe then says next week The Patriarchy vs. The Ops.

Winners: Samoa Joe, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata

Chris Jericho Calls Out Bandido

Backstage, Renee Paquette is talking to Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith about the bounty he put on Bandido. It is mentioned that Keith couldn’t get rid of Bandido.

Jericho says that he didn’t yell at Keith and that this is a learning moment and Jericho then challenges Bandido to a showdown in the ring. Keith tells Renee to never embarrass him in front of Chris Jericho again. On that note, the show heads into a commercial break.

When the show returns, Renee Paquette is backstage talking with Willow Nightingale when out off nowhere, Marina Shafir comes in at kicks her. Jon Moxley comes in after and says that Cope is a dead man walking.

Inside the arena, Chris Jericho makes his way out for his call-out for a showdown with Bandido. The theme for Bandido then hits and out he comes to fans chanting his name.

The lights go down as both men stand face-to-face and then back-to-back and walk to the corner of the ring. Both men take their hats off. As Bandido runs, Bryan Keith out of nowhere trips up Bandido as Keith and Jericho stomp him. The Outrunners come running out to even the odds.

Big Bill comes down with the most wanted poster…Big grabs Bandido and goes to chokeslam him, but the music of Powerhouse Hobbs hits as he makes his way to the ring. Hobbs nails Bill, as Bandido kicks Bill, allowing Bill to pick him up and drop him with a big spine-buster.

Cope Calls Out Mox For Later In The Show

Backstage, we see Jay White and Cope having a laugh whole holding Moxley’s briefcase while talking about their match at Grand Slam: Australia. White asks Mox if he is missing something.

Cope says that he has held a briefcase a few times in his career. Cope says that if Mox wants the briefcase back, he just can meet them in the ring later tonight. The brief backstage segment wraps up on that note.

MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

Inside the arena again, we hear the familiar sounds of MJF’s theme song and out comes “The Devil” to a ton of boos from the fans in “The Lone Star State.” After he settles inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening, his music dies down.

Dustin Rhodes’ theme hits and out he comes to a grand introduction by “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts, who emphasizes the fact that Rhodes is from Austin, TX., where the show is located. The fans give him a huge hometown pop and then his music wraps up.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. MJF and Rhodes milk the moment, playing to the crowd with facial reactions, and eventually they collide. Rhodes gets the better of their initial exchange, leading to MJF bailing from the ring and trying to walk off.

Dustin heads out and stops him, and then brings the action back into the ring. Excalibur reminds us that this match will be presented commercial-free from start-to-finish tonight. After some more action, Dustin starts to inch closer-and-closer to victory, only for MJF to ultimately pull it off.

Winner: MJF

MJF & Hangman Page Brawl

MJF isn’t satisfied after the win, so he continues to beat down “The Natural” until Hangman Page runs out. They go face-to-face and it looks like MJF is going to back down.

Instead, he sneak attacks Hangman and the two proceed to get into an insanely wild brawl that is broken up and restarted 100 times. As they try for the 101st time to break them up, the show heads into another commercial break.

Megan Bayne vs. Maya World

When the show returns, Megan Bayne makes her grand ring entrance. She settles inside the squared circle where her opponent, Maya World, is already waiting for her. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The commentators point out how overly confident Bayne appears, while also singing the praises of some of her past accomplishments. Meanwhile, the two finally engage and Bayne immediately starts to dominate what is a very one-sided beatdown straight out of the gate.

Seconds later, Bayne hits her finisher for the easy squash match victory. After the match, as she is heading to the back, Kris Statlander’s theme hits. The two exchange a hard stare as they cross paths heading opposite directions.

Winner: Megan Bayne

Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Statlander settles inside the squared circle for the next match of the evening. Her music dies down and then the theme for Penelope Ford hits. Out she comes for her latest match back since recently returning from a 700-day hiatus.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some back-and-forth action early on, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. Ford strings together some nice offense, but ultimately, Statlander hits her package piledriver finisher for the win.

After the match, Megan Bayne comes out. The distraction allows Ford to attack Statlander from behind. Bayne comes down as Statlander is down and out on the floor. She stands over her and poses and then walks off.

Winner: Kris Statlander

AEW Tag-Team Championships

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns

It’s main event (match) time!

But first, we see a music video / puppet show from Harley Cameron dissing Mercedes Mone. It stops and Cameron talks directly into the camera with passion about how Mone telling her how much she sucks motivated her. So she thanks her and then vows she will become the TNT Champion in her home land this weekend at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

Inside the arena, The Gunns make their cool ring entrance and head to the ring for their big title opportunity in our final scheduled match of the evening. They settle inside the ring and then the best theme in wrestling today hits to bring out the reigning, defending AEW Tag-Team Champions.

The Hurt Syndicate duo of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin make their way out accompanied by MVP. They settle inside the ring with Colten and Austin Gunn as fans chant their “We hurt people!” chorus in the background over-and-over again. They continue to do so after the music dies down.

Finally the bell sounds and this one is officially off-and-running. Fans chant “MVP! MVP!” as Lashley stares down The Gunns corner waiting to see who is going to start things off with him. Colten Gunn decides to. MVP is jawing with the commentators and then eventually joins them on special guest commentary.

Lashley takes the early offensive lead. Colten tags out and in comes Austin as fans are chanting “We hurt people!” The chants then shift to dueling chants, with half still chanting that while the other half begins loudly fighting back with “Gunns up!” chants. Austin starts to get in some offense, but is cut off. The show heads into a mid-match break.

When the show returns, The Gunns finally string together some offense, but all for nothing, as Lashley and Benjamin begin taking back over. Lashley sets things up and Benjamin knocks ’em down and scores the pin for his team. Afterwards, Don Callis Family duo Brian Cage and Lance Archer come out sarcastically applauding Hurt Syndicate.

Winners and AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

Cope Calls Out Jon Moxley

It’s main event (segment) time!

But first, we shoot backstage where AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May talks into the camera, sending a message to “Timeless” Toni Storm. She claims she was nothing without her, and insists that this weekend at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, it is going to be a “mercy-killing” when May finishes Storm off once and for all.

On that note, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, Cope’s theme hits and “The Rated-R Superstar” comes out along with Jay White. He has Jon Moxley’s briefcase still and heads into the ring with it along with “Switchblade,” as Excalibur promotes their tag-team tilt against Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli.

Cope talks about Mox’s briefcase having the AEW World Championship in it for he doesn’t know how many months now. He asks if anybody wants to see it. He says he has an idea. He heads under the ring and pulls out a case. He says it’s his old pal Spike, who is hungry. He says if Mox doesn’t come out and give him his answer now he’s gonna smash the case and take it.

Mox comes out and asks if Cope thinks he doesn’t care about the title. Cope says he knows he doesn’t. Mox gets offended and loses his cool, saying he’s left pieces of himself in the ring over that title. He says he’s gonna do something now he doesn’t want to, but he’ll show him how much he cares.

Mox says at Grand Slam: Australia he’s gonna break Cope’s neck. He tells him if he wants his shot at the title, he’s gonna get it. He accepts and their fight for the title at AEW Revolution is on. Cope says he’s gonna show everyone how much he cares about it and begins beating on the briefcase with Spike. The Death Riders hit the ring but White keeps taking them out one-by-one.

Eventually Marina Shafir slides in and takes the briefcase and slides back out while they’re fighting. The numbers becomes too much for Cope and White and Mox and his crew end up taking them out, until White fights back. He turns around to see Mox holding Spike.

Cope runs past White and spears Mox before he can do anything. White says he’s got Revolution set, but before he gets there, he and Cope are putting Mox and The Death Riders in the ground this weekend at Grand Slam: Australia. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!