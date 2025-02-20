AEW Dynamite returns with a new episode tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix, AZ.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander, The Opps vs. The Patriarchy, MJF and Hangman Page go face-to-face, Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Street Fight, Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong in an AEW International Championship Series match.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – FEBRUARY 19, 2025

Excalibur kicks off the show saying they are in Phoenix, AZ. coming off of one of the best nights in AEW history at Grand Slam: Australia over the weekend.

MJF, Hangman Page Go Face-To-Face

Ian Riccaboni and Taz join Excalibur on the call as MJF’s theme hits to kick off this week’s show. He heads to the ring as Excalibur mentions an army of security guards have been told not to allow he and Hangman Page to get physical. After he settles in the ring, Hangman Page’s theme hits and he makes his way out.

Fans chant “Cowboy sh*t!” after Hangman’s music wraps up. MJF takes his gum out and throws it at fans in the crowd. He says he doesn’t speak poor and then begins mentioning how the first-ever match in AEW was the gauntlet, a match he had won until Hangman screwed him. He says he had to then scratch and claw his way to the top.

He boasts beating everyone’s favorite wrestlers on the way to the top. He looks at his Dynamite Diamond Ring on his hand and says he beat so many stars, he struggles to remember who he beat for his first one. He says it was Hangman. He then goes on to list all of the other titles and accomplishments he racked up along the way.

Hangman asks MJF why he’s talking like he doesn’t know who he is. He says he listed all of those accomplishments, but sounded angry while doing so. He thinks he knows why. Because despite all of that, he hasn’t won the fans. MJF yells at him to shut up. He says these schmucks decided one way Hangman should be the main character. A guy who drank a man’s blood.

A guy who attacked innocent men in the backstage area. A guy who put a syringe through a man’s face. A guy who is low down and vile enough to burn down a man’s house. But he’s the good guy? The fans cheered loud after all of that. Loudly. He brings up the morons in the crowd chanting “Cowboy sh*t,” which is bleeped. They begin chanting it.

He says everybody loves Hangman Page, but he’s got a question for him. After everything Hangman’s done. Do you love you? Did you love yourself after you ended the career of your mentor and absolutely demolished that hack Christopher Daniels. Hangman yells back, “Don’t you dare!” He says Daniels is ten-times the man MJF will ever be.

He says he went out like a fighting warrior, and he knows Daniels wouldn’t of had it any other way. “He is the best of us. The best of all of us.” He warns MJF not to ever disrespect him. Fans break out in a loud “Fallen Angel!” chant. Hangman says “sh*t-eating grin” referring to MJF, and it gets bleeped off the TBS broadcast as well. He calls MJF a selfish-coward, opportunist.

They go back-and-forth for several more minutes in what feels like a long, drawn-out, repetitive promo battle with both guys making one point over-and-over-and-over again. Hangman ends by saying, “I am real” and drops the microphone. MJF says Hangman can be the main character all he wants. He has no problem being the bad guy.

They get ready to brawl but security springs to action. MJF puts his hands up and goes to walk away, but stops, turns and spits on Hangman. Hangman looks enraged. He charges at MJF, but MJF runs away and security stops him. Hangman starts beating down all of the security guys in the ring. Christopher Daniels is one of them, and Hangman stops himself in mid-swing.

Daniels tells Hangman off-mic that this is what he was fighting for the whole time. He tells him to do it to MJF. “I know who you are, and you know who you are. You understand?” Hangman turns and walks off as his theme music hits to end the opening segment.

The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata)

A video recap looks back at some of the key moments from the AEW Grand Slam: Australia show over the weekend. Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Taz are shown on-camera. They run down some of the action still to come and then we head back to the ring for our opening contest of the evening. The Patriarchy make their way out.

Christian Cage, Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian head out accompanied by Momma Wayne, for Trios action. After they settle inside the squared circle, the show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, The Undisputed Kingdom are interviewed backstage about Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong tonight, and how some are friends with Cassidy.

Adam Cole says regardless of who is friends with whom, Strong is gonna kick Cassidy’s ass. “And that is Undisputed.” Back inside the arena, complete with group theme music and all, come The Opps trio of Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata. The bell sounds and Shibata and Sabian kick things off for their respective teams.

Shibata takes the early offensive lead and tags in Joe. Joe hits big back splashes on any-and-everything that moves and then tags Shibata back in. As Sabian starts to shift the offensive momentum into the favor of The Patriarchy for the first time in the contest, the show heads into a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, Nick goes for the Wayne’s World off the middle rope, but leaps backwards right into the waiting arms of HOOK, who catches him in his Red Rum finisher for the win. The Opps maintain their undefeated record as a team. The show heads into another commercial break after the match.

Winners: The Opps

Chris Jericho Offers Bandido A Shot At ROH World Championship

When the show returns, we see footage of Bandido scoring a pin over Chris Jericho at AEW x ROH Global Wars: Australia over the weekend. Back live, Renee Paquette asks Chris Jericho with a smirk and a chuckle about it. Jericho says he can have her thrown out of the building. He talks about being a nine time champion.

He says he’s the guy fans in Australia asks for pictures with, while Bandido is the guy they hand the camera to to take the picture. Jericho rips up the Bandido bounty and says he’ll defend his ROH Championship against him to prove people are getting a little too comfortable around him as of late.

Street Fight

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill

Inside the arena, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles the formal ring announcements for the next contest of the evening, which is the Street Fight between Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill. Barbed wire and other weapons are shown in and around the ring. Hobbs makes his way out, followed by Bill. The bell sounds and these two immediately fight out into the crowd.

Hobbs takes the early offensive lead and has Bill laid over the barricade. He backs up and sprints towards him, only for Bill to pop up and throw some big piece of heavy production equipment at him — hard. He then grabs a giant wrench from under the ring and swings and misses with it. Hobbs beats Bill down with a chair to take back over.

Bill cuts Hobbs’ comeback short with a wrench to the dome. The fans break out in a “We want tables!” chant. Bill flips the crowd off and ignores their request. He starts moving the entire double-block of steel ring steps. He runs over and blasts Hobbs with a big boot. Hobbs is shown bleeding profusely. Bill chokeslams Hobbs onto the steel steps. The show heads into a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When the show returns, a bloody Hobbs is shown beating down Bill in the ring. Bryan Keith tries to interfere, but Hobbs chokeslams him through a table that was set up in the corner of the ring. Fans break out in a loud “Meat Forever!” chant as Hobbs powers Bill down onto the unforgiving entrance stage. Hobbs grabs a backpack full of bricks and blasts Bill in the head with it. He dumps the bricks out to show what it was.