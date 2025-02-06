AEW Dynamite goes down from Gateway Arena in Atlanta, GA. this week.

Scheduled for tonight’s live, two-hour episode is Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay vs. A Don Callis Family member, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King, Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm with Mariah May on commentary, as well as appearances by The Hurt Syndicate, Rated-FTR, MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – FEBRUARY 5, 2025

This week’s show kicks off with a live shot of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland arriving to Gateway Arena in the ATL for tonight’s episode, where he is scheduled to square off against Ricochet.

Cope & Rated-FTR Brawl With Jon Moxley & The Death Riders

The show kicks off this week with a live cold open, which features Renee Paquette catching up with “Switchblade” Jay White outside of the arena. He talks about how he’s had to trust on others due to his ongoing battle with The Death Riders. He says because of that he’s relying on guys like FTR and “The Rated-R Superstar” Cope.

As he continues talking, he sees Jon Moxley and The Death Riders appear next to him. Behind them are Cope, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. White says a quick line about being just in time, and all of the guys collide and begin brawling, before splintering off into pairs of two’s and fighting into the building.

Inside the arena, they fight down to the ring, and eventually inside the squared circle. Mox and his crew gain the upper hand, but it doesn’t stay that way. Cope, Wihite and FTR start to take over. Cope hits his finisher and this leaves Mox and The Death Riders running off.

Cope asks Mox as he’s leaving for an answer to his challenge for an AEW Championship match at AEW Revolution Mox comes back through the crowd, gets on the mic, and turns him down. As Mox and his crew go to leave again, Jay White gets on the mic and stops them.

He issues a challenge to Mox and Claudio Castagnoli to take on he and Cope in a match in Brisbane at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. Mox didn’t answer on the mic, but appeared to agree to that one. The commentators said as much, anyways. After that wraps up, Excalibur runs down the advertised lineup for tonight’s show.

Buddy Matthews Earns Himself A Title Shot At AEW Grand Slam: Australia

We see a digital exclusive clip from this past week’s episode of AEW Collision, which shows Buddy Matthews confronting AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada backstage. Matthews challenges him to a title match, but Okada shoots him down.

Matthews says it seems like Okada is still a b*tch then and walks off. Okada comically mumbles under his breath, “I’m no b*tch.” He turns and sees the female backstage interviewer and softly repeats again, “…I’m no b*tch.” Hilarious stuff from Okada as always.

After this wraps up, an official match graphic flashes across the screen officially confirming Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW Continental Championship at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15 in Brisbane. They mention the other matches confirmed for the 2/15 show and move on.