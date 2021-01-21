AEW Dynamite Results – January 20, 2021

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly AEW on TNT television program this evening, as AEW Dynamite returns on TNT from the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL.

On tap for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT is the three-way tag-team showdown between members of The Inner Circle to determine which duo will represent the faction as the tag-team that will pursue the AEW World Tag-Team Championships, and the show will feature “Hangman” Adam Page deciding if he’s going to join The Dark Order after he teams with John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana to take on Luther, Serpentico, Jack Evans and Angelico.

Additionally, the weekly AEW on TNT program this week will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon, Matt Sydal & Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party, Penelope Ford vs. Leyla Hirsch, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega returns to “reflect on his dominance” at IMPACT Hard To Kill 2021, “The Icon” Sting will congratulate Darby Allin on his victory in last week’s TNT Championship match against Brian Cage and former world champion Jon Moxley will return to action.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite on TNT results from Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/20/2021)

The regular weekly signature opens up the show and then we shoot live inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where pyro and fire starts exploding as the camera pans around the building and we hear Jim Ross on commentary say, “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means!”

The Dark Order Leads Birthday Celebration For Brodie Lee Jr.

On that note, the theme of The Dark Order begins playing as Excalibur and Tony Schiavone join in on commentary alongside J.R. to talk about tonight being Brodie Lee Jr.’s birthday. A split-screen clip airs showing Brodie Lee Jr. cutting a recent promo.

Back live, as The Dark Order’s music continues to play and the members make their way out, they stop and bring out a cake on a podium and light the candles. The fans chant as Brodie Lee Jr. appears in a mask in front of the cake. He gives the double thumbs up and the music fades down.

John Silver gets on the microphone and says tonight is a very special night. He says first of all, The Dark Order is about to get a new recruit. “Hangman” Adam Page. He says second of all, it’s somebody’s birthday! The fans cheer and he makes some jokes and then leads the fans in singing the “Happy Birthday” song to Brodie Lee Jr. They all sing together.

After the song wraps up, Luther and Serpentico, Chaos Project, come out and talk about having enough of this. He brings up being told he looks stupid and says this is much more stupid. The fans chant “You Look Stupid!” at Luther to cut him off. He says his face is perfectly cemetrical. He talks about Brodie Lee Jr. standing here with all these idiots and that makes him the doofus.

Luther says the Chaos Project does not like children. He says they don’t like you. He vows to ruin Brodie Lee Jr.’s birthday. TH2 makes their way out and all hell breaks loose as The Dark Order and Chaos Project / TH2 begin fighting. “Hangman” Adam Page’s music plays and he comes out and leaps off the stage to take out virtually everyone.

“Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Chaos Project & TH2

Finally, John Silver and Angelico enter the ring and the ref calls for the bell to officially kick off the opening bout here on AEW Dynamite. Silver takes the early offensive lead but then a couple more bodies hit the ring to shift the momentum in the other team’s favor. Angelico lays in some kicks and then tags in Luther. Luther hits a butterfly suplex for a nearfall on Silver. Serpentico hits the ring and Luther slams him on top of Silver.

Serpentico and Silver are now the legal men in the ring and Silver is stuck in a rear chin lock. Silver works his way back to his feet and breaks free. Serpentico whips him into the turnbuckles in the corner but Silver comes off with a vengeance and uses his momentum to deck Serpentico before tagging in “Hangman” Adam Page.

Page takes the hot tag and comes in like a man possessed, taking on everybody as Schiavone points out on commentary. He’s taking out any-and-everything that moves and after a top-rope splash leads to a near fall, everyone enters the ring and another wild brawl breaks out. The Dark Order members start to throw the other team members out to the floor. A few dives to the floor follows, as well as a couple of cool double team high spots in the ring.

A canonball senton by Silver to the floor leads to a big over-the-top flipping splash from the ring to the floor from Reynolds. After that, Page with his back to the floor on the top-rope hits a wicked modified moonsault and lands on the entire pile. Back in the ring, Page tags in Cabana. Before he begins his offense, however, the other three members of his team jump on each others back in a three-man stack and then leap and land backwards on their target.

Luther takes one of the members of The Dark Order up to the cake podium looking to put him through it like a table, however that backfires when Brodie Lee Jr. hits him with a kendo stick leading to him being slammed face-first into the cake. Moments later back in the ring, The Dark Order picks up the “W” in a solid, fun opening contest in the ring to kick off this week’s show.

Winners: “Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, John Silver & Alex Reynolds

After The Match: Will “Hangman” Adam Page Join The Dark Order?

After the match, Brodie Lee Jr. has some more fun throwing his birthday cake in his opposition’s face and then he points out to everybody that his birthday was actually three days ago.

That portion of the segment wraps up and then we head back into the ring where John Silver gives some cheesey compliments to “Hangman” Adam Page before asking for his decision regarding whether or not he will join The Dark Order.

Silver finishes asking the question and then when Page stutters for a second and says, “I can’t …” we see Silver and The Dark Order, expecting an inevitable “Yes” begin their celebration, complete with a “HE SAID YES!!” graphic flashing across the big screen, until they realize he didn’t, in fact, say “Yes” at all.

Page drops his dead in dejected fashion and then exits the ring, grabbing the bottle of celebratory champagne that The Dark Order had prepared for him as he heads to the back.

Alex Marvez Talks To MJF & Chris Jericho

The commentary trio run down the advertised lineup for tonight’s show and then send things over to Alex Marvez, who is standing by with MJF and Chris Jericho of The Inner Circle.

MJF talks about things possibly being uncomfortable tonight and asks if “Le Champion” agrees. Jericho says he doesn’t before running down the fact that all tonight will be is a way to find out who the tag-team representing the faction will be and then things will go right back to normal.

After Jericho wraps up his part of the interview segment, MJF closes things by turning to an optimistic tone and then wraps up by saying he is Maxwell and he is Christopher, and they are better us and they know it. On that note, Jericho points “Floyd” the baseball bat to the camera and we head to a commercial break.

Sting Congratulates Darby Allin, Street Fight Challenge From Team Taz

As advertised, it’s time for the appearance of “The Icon” Sting on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

On that note, as we return from the commercial break, Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring with a microphone and then he introduces the man known as Sting.

Out comes “The Icon” himself as the lights turn blue and the snow starts to fall inside Daily’s Place. From there, Sting settles into the ring and his music dies down.

Now, we hear Schiavone introduce “The New Face Of TNT” himself, the reigning TNT Champion Darby Allin. On that note, Allin’s familiar theme song hits and out he comes from the entrance tunnel as he makes his way down the ramp and into the squared circle across from Sting.

As his music dies down, the fans begin spreading throughout the building in “Darby! Darby! Darby!” chants. Schiavone points out that Sting has something he wants to say, so he hands him the microphone and informs him that the floor is his.

Sting points out that something about Darby Allin reminds him of himself. He says he wants to be the first to congratulate Darby Allin on still being the TNT Champion after his defense against “The Machine” Brian Cage on last week’s show.

While “The Icon” tries to continue speaking, we hear someone yelling at him repeatedly to “Shut up!” Finally, we see it is Taz speaking, as he appears on the big screen with the rest of his Team Taz faction.

Taz talks about Allin only still being the TNT Champion because Sting attacked them with a bat. He says they fought like street punks. He says the “balls in their court, b*tches” and asks them what they want to do.

Allin leans over and says something in Sting’s ear off-mic and then says, “You wanna take it to the streets, Taz? Well, be careful what you wish for because it just might happen.” He and Sting pound fists, his music starts playing as Sting’s snow starts falling again and the two exit the ring and head to the back together as J.R. leads us into another commercial break.

The Young Bucks Confronted By Don Callis At Kenny Omega’s House

We return from the break to a video package promoting the battle between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker at AEW Beach Break.

From there, the commentary trio send things to an “earlier today” segment. On that note, we see Alex Marvez standing outside of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega’s house and up walks The Young Bucks.

Marvez talks about hearing of an Elite meeting scheduled for right now and Young Bucks say let’s take the camera crew and head inside then.

They all do and they look around before stopping and laughing at an overly muscle-dramatic painting on the wall that shows Kenny Omega and Don Callis both with their shirts off looking like Mr. Olympia legends.

Callis walks up and talks about having that painted for Omega as a gift. He asks if they like it and then eventually explains that Omega isn’t able to make it. He says on that note he’s glad that “everyone could make it.”

He asks Marvez to go. He asks Nakazawa-san to take Marvez and the camera-guy with him to the dungeon. He sets the camera down himself and says “we’ve got privacy now, guys!” They are left alone but with the camera still rolling, we hear Callis continue talking with the Bucks and he makes a proposition that he thinks they’re going to like.

With that said he hands each of them a check and tries to continue talking down to the duo, who eventually lose their cool and ask where Callis has been throughout the past few years as The Elite have been changing the business. They claim the checks are no good anyways and throw them down. They take their coats off and approach Callis, who backs off and yells “don’t take your anger out on me!”

The camera fades away and we return inside Daily’s Place where we hear the commentators react, “He thinks he could buy off The Young Bucks?!”

Peter Avalon vs. Cody Rhodes

As the commentators continue to react to what just transpired in the earlier today segment, Peter Avalon makes his elegant ring entrance and settles inside the squared circle for our second bout of the evening here on AEW Dynamite.

On that note, the familiar sounds of “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes’ theme plays, the new Snoop Dogg remix version, as pyro explodes and fire erupts as the former TNT Champion makes his way through the entrance tunnel and to the top of the stage, where he is joined by Arn Anderson.

Cody then makes his way down to the ring as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for the AEW EVP. Cody poses on the turnbuckles as Schiavone talks about the muscle-mass he has recently put on his body.

J.R. asks Excalibur to school the fans on Avalon as the bell sounds to kick this one off. Rhodes immediately hits his Cross-Rhodes finisher on Avalon as the commentators point out that “The American Nightmare” has vowed, much like “The Notorious” Conor McGregor in his rematch against Dustin Poirier at this weekend’s UFC pay-per-view, to put away his opposition in under 60 seconds this week.

Finally, we hear some music playing and out comes Jade Cargill to provide a big distraction for Avalon. Cody, distracted by her entrance as she stands at the top of the entrance ramp, turns and is blasted with a huge low blow from Avalon. Jade Cargill heads to the back as Avalon goes to work on Rhodes in the ring now to continue the match.

After enjoying a couple minutes in the offensive driver’s seat, Cody finally cuts him off and starts fighting back. Not so fast, however, as Avalon takes Cody to the top-rope and is looking for a big super-plex. He hits it. On that note, we are led into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as we see Cody rolling out to the floor. Avalon rolls out behind him and Cody immediately grabs him and slams him into the steel ring barricade on the floor.

Avalon ends up turning things back in his favor and brings Cody back into the ring to follow-up. He decks him and continues to go to work on him as we still have yet to head to any commercial break. Cody finally turns the tables again and decks Avalon. The fans chant “Cody! Cody!” as he picks Avalon up but is backed into the corner and peppered with chops as now, we finally head to that aforementioned mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring with Avalon taking it to Cody.

We’re back from the fans and we see Avalon heading to the top-rope backwards as the fans chant “Cody! Cody!” to try and rally behind their hero. They do, as Cody moves just in time as Avalon comes flying off the top-rope with a picture-perfect moonsault that hits nothing. Avalon is now down and out and Cody is making it back to his feet. Seconds later, however, Avalon does something that takes out the knee of “The American Nightmare,” as he drops down and clutches at it like something is legitimately wrong.

Avalon capitalizes on this by going to work further on the knee and leg of Cody, however he eventually fights him off and starts making his big, fired-up offensive comeback. He slugs it out with Avalon and decks him with a big clothesline. Now he hits a big powerslam on him out of the corner and then tears the tape off his wrist and the pad off his knee. He scoops Avalon’s leg out from under him and slaps him in the figure-four leg-lock. Avalon shouts out in pain but then immediately tries to turn the hold over. He does, and now it is Cody who is in pain. Cody turns it back and Avalon slaps him in the face. Cody goes to slap him back but Avalon drops back and taps out.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

FTR Confronted By Jurassic Express

FTR are shown backstage with Tully Blanchard, who talks about the ratings coming out recently and how they show that they are the hottest thing on the scene.

As they continue to talk, they are interrupted and confronted by Jurassic Express. As things almost get physical, they finally settle down long enough to make an announcement.

It is announced that next week on Dynamite it will be one-half of FTR taking on Jungle Boy, with Luchasaurus at ringside to make sure no one gets involved.

Jon Moxley vs. Nick Comorato

We return live inside Daily’s Place amphitheater where the commentators briefly react to the aforementioned FTR and Jurassic Express backstage segment where all of a sudden we hear a very familiar sound.

That familiar sound is none other than the official AEW theme song of the former World Champion himself, Jon Moxley.

In trademark Mox fashion, he makes his way out through a special section in the building and heads to the ring. He takes his vest off and starts stretching as J.R. points out that Mox will compete in his first match for AEW since December 2, 2020.

From there, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break as Mox continues to settle into the ring.

As we return from the break, we see Mox still pacing around in the ring as “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles the formal pre-match ring introductions as Mox’s opponent has also entered the ring during the break.

We are informed by the commentators after the ring introductions that Nick Comorato, who looks like a giant muscled up caveman, is the only wrestler AEW could find that was willing to take a short-notice bout against Mox here on Dynamite.

J.R. talks about the background of Camarato a bit as we see him start to actually overwhelm and dominate the action here in the ring against the former world champion, taking it to Mox in what is turning into a one-sided affair thus far.

As Camarato looks to hit a big corner-to-corner splash on Mox, he takes too long setting it up and he finds no one home when he launches himself into the corner of the ring after building up a full head of steam. This opening was all Mox needed, as he completely took over from there.

The former world champion is taking it to Camarato, blasting him with a wide-variety of strikes before throwing his own body into Camarato like a battering ram, only for Camarato to barely budge. Moments later, however, Mox hops on Camarato’s back and locks in a rear naked choke, which forces the newcomer to Dynamite to go out, giving Mox the win in his in-ring return.

Winner: Jon Moxley

After The Match: Mox On The Mic.

Once the match wraps up, Mox remains in the ring and he ends up grabbing a microphone as his music fades down.

Mox talks about things getting confusing around here lately, as he is having trouble keeping track of who is in the Bullet Club, who is in the Elite, who is from IMPACT Wrestling and who isn’t.

He says he doesn’t care about all of that and then addresses Kenny Omega where he claims not to care who anyone is or where anyone comes from, he says all roads lead through him.

On that note, Mox drops the mic. and his music begins playing again as a still fired up former champion drops down and does some impromptu push-ups.

Dasha Talks With Eddie Kingston, Who Is Confronted By Lance Archer

The commentators shoot things over to Dasha Gonzalez who is standing by backstage with Eddie Kingston and his Family — The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny.

Dasha brings up hearing that it has been confirmed that next week, Eddie Kingston will be going one-on-one against “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. Eddie has his head down, dejected, and says he doesn’t know what to say, he says they’re gonna fight.

As he continues talking, he is interrupted and confronted by Lance Archer and Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Archer gets in Kingston’s face and the two have words briefly before Archer tells him he’ll see him next week when he beats his ass.

Jake Roberts, however, sticks around. He and Kingston go at it verbally for another moment or so until Kingston tells him to walk away and Roberts replies, “Bite me.” After that, the segment ends and we head to a commercial break.

Alex Marvez Talks With Kenny Omega & Don Callis

We return and see Alex Marvez following the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega backstage in the hallways as he makes his way to the locker room where his buddy Don Callis is.

Omega approaches Callis after blowing off Marvez’s request for a comment on Omega not being at the meeting at his beach house earlier today, and notices that Callis has a black eye.

He asks Callis how he got that black eye and Callis stutters and stammers, trying to avoid saying who did it, however he eventually says “Nick and Matt” and as Omega realizes who he is referring to, he also notices the camera still watching on and they walk over and push it away and close their locker room door.

Matt Sydal & Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

We head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where Matt Sydal and Top Flight are introduced and they make their way down to the ring for our next bout of the evening.

As the trio settle in the ring, their opponents, Matt Hardy and Private Party, make their way down to the ring as the commentators talk about Private Party being the new number one contenders in the tag-team division and are next in line for The Good Brothers — the IMPACT Tag-Team Champions — after their victory on last night’s show on AXS TV.

Both teams are settled in now and the bell sounds. Dante Martin and Marq Quen will be kicking things off for their respective teams as this match is now officially underway.

We head to dropkick city now, as Top Flight are throwing high-flying drop kicks all over the place. We see a triple leap-frog spot that pops the commentators. Sydal settles in the ring now as the legal man for his team and in comes Quen, who tears his shirt off and starts teeing off on Sydal.

Kassidy tags in and he throws some unnecessary shots to Top Flight as they are standing on the apron. The commentators keep pointing out the new extra-aggressive streak that we have seen as of late from Private Party, attributing the changes to their new manager, Matt Hardy.

We’re back from the commercial break and we are informed that Sydal has been on the wrong end of a one-sided beat down at the hands of Hardy and Private Party during the break. We see Quen continuing to take it to Sydal now in the ring. He makes the tag to Kassidy who look for a double suplex on Sydal, however Sydal goes over and takes out both members of Private Party before making a much-needed tag to Darius Martin of Top Flight.

Martin takes the hot tag and is a man possessed, taking it to everyone in sight. He hits a nice Spanish Fly on one of the members of Private Party before avoiding a Twist of Fate attempt from Hardy, sending him out to the floor and following him out by crashing into him with a big dive.

Back in the ring, Private Party looks for their Silly String finisher, however Top Flight had it well scouted and they intervene and counter it with a nice spot of their own to shift the offensive momentum back in their favor. Hardy hits a Twist of Fate on a couple members in a row and he goes for a triple cover but as J.R. points out, he only get three two-counts for a total of six, which doesn’t count for anything.

The action continues with Quen as the legal man now and Sydal is back as the legal man for his team. Sydal hits a super kick and tags in Dante Martin. Martin comes in with some momentum, which is matched by Sydal as the two hit some double-team spots and then a triple-team spot with the other member of Top Flight for a close near fall that almost wrapped this one up.

Instead, the action continues with the referee having trouble restoring order in the match. We see a big stacked up spot on the top-rope in the corner of the ring. One man goes flying to the floor. Kassidy blasts another with a chair and then Quen looks over in shock, before smiling and flying off the top-rope with a shooting star press for the victory. The noted aggression of Private Party pays off in the finish of this one.

Winners: Matt Hardy & Private Party

The Inner Circle Bicker Without Chris Jericho

Backstage we see The Inner Circle chilling in a locker room without Chris Jericho when in walks MJF. They all joke around and then the tension begins rising until Sammy Guevara goes too far in his honesty with MJF.

MJF ends up talking serious with the fellas for a few, and assures them that he isn’t a fan of this idea of a 3-way tag-team showdown among the entire Inner Circle either, but it’s their leaders wishes and they must follow them.

Leyla Hirsch vs. Penelope Ford

We head back inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where the theme song of Leyla Hirsch begins playing as she makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be contested in the AEW women’s division.

As she settles into the ring, the camera pans over to show “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy sitting in the crowd. From there, Penelope Ford’s music hits and she makes her way out accompanied by her soon-to-be husband Kip Sabian, as well as “The Best Man” Miro and his 30-day butler from The Best Friends — Chuck Taylor.

They make their way down to the ring, as Miro forces his butler Chuck to hold the ropes for Ford. He obliges. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our latest bout here on Dynamite.

Early on we see Leyla Hirsch enjoy a comfortable offensive lead until finally Ford starts turning the tables. We see some outside interference from Sabian, who trips up Hirsch, leading to Ford locking her in a submission that almost earns her the victory.

Instead, Hirsch escapes and turns her attention to the interference she just endured. She goes out after Sabian but is attacked from behind by Ford, who throws her into the steel ring barricade on the floor as J.R. leads us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as Ford continues to dominate Hirsch outside the ring.

Once we return from the break, we see the action still going on in the ring, with the intensity picking up. Finally we head to the finish, which sees Sabian again get involved as he pushes the foot of Hirsch off the ropes as Ford pins her for the victory.

Winner: Penelope Ford

After The Match: An Update From “The Best Man” Miro’s Butler

We now see “The Best Man” Miro get on the mic. to give an update on how Chuckie T. from The Best Friends has been doing as his butler.

He talks about not being able to take him anywhere because of his appearance as a way of explaining why he is currently wearing a full tuxedo.

Now he talks about how Chuckie T. is now his new best friend. He demands that he look at Orange Cassidy in the front row and tell him that Miro is his new best friend. Chuckie does so begrudgingly.

Backstage: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Attack Pentagon JR.

The commentators talk about their being some commotion behind-the-scenes right now and they shoot things there as they wait for a camera to arrive on the scene.

Finally, it does and we see The Good Brothers — Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson — in the middle of an attack on Pentagon JR. They continue to beat him down violently when Kenny Omega joins in, taking his boot off and stabbing the tip/point of it in Pentagon JR’s eyes.

We return live inside Daily’s Place amphitheater where J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur run down some announced action for next week’s show and the AEW Beach Break special in two weeks. On that note, they talk us into another commercial break, with our main event of the evening on the other side.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament Coming Soon

As we return from the break, a graphic appears on the screen to formally announce that the first-ever AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament is “coming soon.” The commentators talk about it briefly without ever announcing an actual date or any of the competitors in the tourney.

3-Way Inner Circle Tag-Team Showdown

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager

From there, the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho’s theme song plays and the fans immediately begin singing along. “The Demo God” Chris Jericho and “The Ratings Ruler” MJF make their way down to the ring together, accompanied by Wardlow. As they settle into the ring, the fans continue singing Jericho’s theme acapella after the music fades down.

Now, the theme song of “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara plays as he makes his way out accompanied by his partner for this match — Jake Hager. As the two head to the ring, a split-screen message plays from former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar who wishes “Sammy Hager” good luck as SAMMY Guevara and Jake HAGER settle into the squared circle.

Finally, the most tenured actual tag-team from The Inner Circle — the Proud ‘N’ Powerful duo of Santana and Ortiz — make their way down to the ring as their theme song plays inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL.

With all three teams now in the ring, “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for our main event of the evening here on AEW Dynamite on TNT. On that note, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our featured bout of the evening.

Early on we see Jericho and Guevara, the former tag-team duo involving the leader of The Inner Circle, standing across from each other in the ring.

They go at it with Guevara eventually turning things up a notch and really going after “Le Champion,” sending him from the ring to the floor the hard way, and faking him out with a non-top-rope splash into some showboating-style breakdancing in the ring as the commentators talk about how unusual it is to see Guevara go after Jericho on this level.

After some tags are made, we see some double-team action from the original tag-team of The Inner Circle — Santana and Ortiz — followed by some dives to the floor. As the action continues, we are led into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break by “Good Ole’ J.R.” The conclusion of this week’s main event is on the other side of this break.

When we return from the break, we see Jericho blasting Guevara with a loud chop in the corner of the ring, as these two are apparently the legal men now in this main event match-up.

As a tag is made and the action continues, Schiavone starts to point out what is a theme that has developed that no one has spoken about yet — which is that five of the six members of this match have been carrying literally all of the action, as MJF has been hanging low the entire time. Schiavone loses his cool briefly, which J.R. found funny.

Finally, MJF does tag in and gets involved physically for the first time in the contest, however not for long at all. After Guevara gets a near fall on a crazy top-rope Spanish Fly on one of the members of Proud ‘N’ Powerful, we move on to a sequence that sees Jake Hager start to take out anyone who tries to grab a foreign object to cheat with, as he blasts Jericho with a big boot to the grill when he tries bringing “Floyd” the baseball bat into the match, before doing the same to MJF after he tries using his Dynamite Diamond Ring for a cheap shot.

Now all hell breaks loose briefly. When the smoke clears, we see Ortiz make a blind tag to Santana. They start hitting double-team moves on everyone in sight. They hit a double-team spot on Jericho and cover him for a close, close near-fall. Moments later, Jericho hits one of them with a Codebreaker. He goes for the cover and gets a close near fall as well, however it wasn’t enough to get the job done just yet.

We see Jericho and MJF attempt to double-team Ortiz, however he counters with a double-DDT on both men before rolling over and tagging Hager in. Hager takes out both guys and hits a Hager Bomb and then Guevara makes a blind tag. He comes off the top with a big splash and goes for the cover, however it is broken up. Now Guevara blasts Jericho with the GTA. He hoists up MJF and is looking to put him away as well, however Wardlow gets involved from the floor and trips him, leading to MJF making the cover and picking up the win for himself and Jericho. As his music plays and he and Jericho stand up, the show abruptly goes off the air as J.R. was reacting to the outcome in mid-sentence.

Winners: Chris Jericho & MJF

Credit: Matt Boone