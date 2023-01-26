AEW Dynamite Results – January 25, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky with this week’s installment of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is a ‘Family Therapy Session’ with Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho, as well as “All Ego” Ethan Page & Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy & Hook.

Also scheduled is Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews for the TNT title, Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks, as well as the Jay Briscoe tribute match pitting Mark Briscoe one-on-one against Jay Lethal.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/25/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the regular Dynamite opening video and accompanying theme song. We then shoot inside the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

Le Sex Gods vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks

We hear the familiar sounds of Chris Jericho’s theme song and out comes Le Sex Gods duo of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara along with other members of the J.A.S. as fans sing along with the theme of “The Ocho.”

The first team is settled inside the ring and their music dies down. Now the theme for their opponents plays and out comes Action Andretti and Ricky Starks. The two men head to the ring together and settle inside as well.

Now the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this tag-team opener here on this week’s Dynamite. Guevara and Andretti kick things off for their respective teams. We see Andretti get off to a good start on Guevara.

Guevara starts to fight back and the two reach a stalemate and have a nice super-hero fist-on-the-ground stare-down before re-engaging where this time, “The Spanish God” gets the better of the offensive exchanges.

As Guevara dominates the action, the fans in Lexington break out in loud “Sammy sucks!” chants. Andretti starts to fight back at this point and eventually take over, as Guevara takes a back-step and recovers on the floor as Andretti arrogantly stares him down from the mat in the ring.

Guevara goes to come back in but Andretti knocks him back down to the floor. Back in the ring, Guevara starts to take over on offense now and even pretends to go for a big dive but stops and taunts the fans before hitting a spinning-fist on the ground and asking, “That was cool, right?”

Andretti takes over with a baseball slide drop-kick to Daniel Garcia on the floor, but turns around into a flying Guevara splash. The fans chant for Starks and Andretti tags him in. Chris Jericho also tags in but it is “Absolute” Starks who dominates the offense between the two fresh men in the ring.

He hits his strut down the top-rope but when he goes for the jump-down smash, he is stopped and taken out by Guevara in a cool high-spot that shifts the momentum back into the favor of the J.A.S. duo.

While the commentators talk about the tight crotch area of Daniel Garcia’s leather pants at ringside, we see Starks hit a big move that buys him enough time to make it to his corner and tag in the fresh Andretti.

Andretti takes the hot tag and starts to clean house, taking out both members of the J.A.S. opposition, knocking them out to the floor on opposite sides of the ring and hitting dives from the ring to the floor on both of them back-to-back.

Back in the ring, Andretti hits a leaping moonsault out of the corner onto Guevara for a close near fall after Starks hits a nice DDT. Starks and Jericho each tag in and “Absolute” connects with a big Spear on “The Wizard” for a close near fall.

Starks hits a sit-out power bomb for another near fall moments later, but Jericho keeps this one alive. Andretti tags in and is launched over the ropes, slingshot style, by Starks. He splashes onto Jericho for a cover but he kicks out.

He goes for a split-legged moonsault, but Jericho avoids it and gets his knees up. He crawls over and tags in Guevara, who hits a jumping knee strike on Andretti. He goes for the GTH but Andretti slips free and hits an inzugiri.

Jericho hops on the ring apron and grabs Andretti, but Starks makes the save. Back in the ring, Andretti hits a reverse hurricanrana on Guevara and then a hanging neck-breaker for a close near fall. We see Starks hit a Ro-Sham-Bo on Jericho on the floor.

Guevara, meanwhile, comes out of the corner backwards, Darby Allin Coffin Drop style, but is caught by Andretti. Andretti walks around with him but Garcia hops on the ring apron and uses Floyd the bat to blast Andretti. Guevara follows up with a GTH for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Le Sex Gods

Honoring The Life & Legacy Of Jay Briscoe

Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone run down the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, noting the main event will be emotional but for a good cause, to honor the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe, as Mark Briscoe goes one-on-one against Jay Lethal.

On that note, they send us into a very emotional video package that is very, very well-produced that highlights the family man and accomplished pro wrestling star that Jay Briscoe was. We return and hear an emotional Excalibur once again promote tonight’s main event as the fans chant “Jay Briscoe!” in the background.

TNT Championship

Darby Allin (C) vs. Buddy Matthews

The lights inside the Rupp Arena go out and when they come back on, The House of Black entrance takes place and out comes Buddy Matthews with Julia Hart for his TNT Championship opportunity against current title-holder, Darby Allin.

As Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart head to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. As we return from the break, we see the entrance wrap-up and then the lights go out again.

When the lights come back on this time, the familiar sounds of Darby Allin’s theme plays and out comes the TNT Champion wearing a hoodie as the fans inside the Rupp Arena roar. He is joined by “The Icon” Sting and the fan-favorite duo head to the ring together for our next match of the evening.

Allin is clearly banged up and the commentators explain why, showing highlights from the Yokohoma Arena in Japan of his match with Sting in the Great Muta retirement tour bout. The bell sounds inside the Rupp Arena and this TNT title showdown is now officially off-and-running between Allin and Matthews.

Matthews is wearing half-covered face paint just like Darby does. The action quickly spills out to the floor after a distraction from Julia Hart. Buddy sends Darby into the guard rail on the floor. Back in the ring, Buddy slams Darby into the corner with authority and the champ ends up on the floor again.

Buddy goes to follow-out after Darby again but this time Darby uses his speed to connect with some offense of his own. Buddy ends up fighting back into the lead, slamming Darby hard onto the hard part of the ring apron from the floor. He swings him by the legs into the guard rail repeatedly but Allin eventually counters and buys himself some time.

We see Buddy with a meteora onto the apron with Allin and he continues to focus his follow-up attack on the already clearly injured leg of the TNT Champion. He goes for the cover but somehow Allin kicks out before the count of three. Allin counters with an over-the-top Stunner out of the corner on Matthews.

Matthews ends up on the floor where Allin comes sailing off the top-rope backwards, connecting with his Coffin Drop finisher on the floor. He is slow to get up but when he does he grabs a ladder from under the ring. As he heads into the ring with it, the lights go out.

When the lights come back on, we see Brody King and Malakai Black on the ramp. From behind. Ortiz hits them with a kendo stick. Sting comes over to help with his trademark baseball bat. Meanwhile Matthews hits a high-stack power-bomb into a pin attempt for a close near fall. After Allin kicks out at two-and-a-half, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Allin fighting his way back into the offensive lead, bashing Buddy into the barricade before going back on the offensive in the ring. He hits a couple of big back-to-back spots for near-fall attempts, but The House of Black member keeps this one alive.

Matthews starts to fight back into the offensive lead again, even hitting a big power-bomb on Allin into the turnbuckles in the corner. He follows that up with a Stomp for a close near fall that Allin just barely survives. Allin hits a Code Red that shifts the momentum back in his favor. He goes for the Coffin Drop follow-up but Matthews stops him and crotches him on the top turnbuckle.

Buddy goes for a super-plex off the top but Darby counters with a Scorpion Death Drop off the top. He goes for the follow-up cover but Matthews has his foot under the ropes before the count of three. Allin fights off Matthews and heads back to the top-rope. He comes off with his Coffin Drop as Matthews was draped over the middle rope. He connects and goes for the cover, getting the win and retaining his title for the fourth time in his latest reign as TNT Champion in a great match.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Darby Allin

The King Of TV Vows To Take Everything From Darby Allin

After the match, Tony Schiavone gets in the ring to conduct a post-match interview with TNT Champion Darby Allin. He sings his praises for his four title defenses as Allin leans on the referee to stay erect.

Before Allin can say anything, Samoa Joe appears on the big screen and addresses the TNT Champion, again referring to himself as “The King of TV” and vowing to take everything from Darby Allin for taking the TNT title from him.

Update On Adam Cole’s Return To AEW

The commentators remind us about Adam Cole’s return appearance on AEW television recently and then we shoot to footage of Cole talking about the appearance and hyping his upcoming return to the ring — which he claims is coming soon.

Ethan Page & Matt Hardy vs. Jungle-Hook

When we return from the video segment, we hear the familiar sounds of the Hardy Boyz iconic theme song when “All Ego” Ethan Page gets on the mic and complains about the wrong music playing. He tells the fans not to boo and mentions giving Hardy his Twist of Fate back.

Stokely Hathaway then gets on the mic and grills one of the members of Private Party, who is also part of this entourage as they head to the ring. They settle inside the squared circle and the music dies down.

Now the sounds of Action Bronson fills the Rupp Arena and out comes “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” himself, FTW Champion Hook. The Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year for 2022 stops and is joined by Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Jungle-Hook heads to the ring together for this tag-team contest.

The bell sounds and it is Page and Jungle Boy who kick things off for their respective teams. Hardy ends up tagging in and leading the fans in Lexington in a “DELETE! DELETE!” chant. Page and Hook duke it out on the floor until Jungle Boy dives onto Page from the ring.

Jungle Boy comes back into the ring and dukes it out with Hardy. Page ends up tripping up Jungle Boy from the floor, which allows Hardy to take over in the ring. He tags in Page and the two hit a couple of nice double-team spots. As Page settles in and works over Jungle Boy, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Jungle Boy being handled by Hardy and Page, who utilize frequent tags and display good double-team offense. Finally, Jungle Boy hits some offense that buys him enough time to make a much-needed tag to “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.”

Hook comes in the ring like a bat out of hell, taking out any-and-everything that moves. Jungle Boy ends up getting back in the ring and Hardy takes him out. He tags in Page, who goes to hit him with the Twist of Fate, but Jungle Boy counters and gets “All Ego” in the Snare Trap for the victory.

Winners: Jungle-Hook

Family Therapy Session With Billy Gunn, The Acclaimed, Austin & Colten Gunn

We now shoot to the Family Therapy Session, where we see The Acclaimed with their AEW Tag-Team Championships and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn seated on one side, with Colten and Austin Gunn on the other. A psychiatrist is in the middle.

Things get started and Gunn talks about them being entitled, snobs and they interject and criticize him for always being on the road during their upbringing. Anthony Bowens goes on to criticize them for how they react when their father showed them a little bit of attention.

Both teams continue to go down memory lane and talk about some of their shared history in AEW. Gunn asks what happened to the Gunn’s. They say their faults as men are Billy’s mistakes as a father. They say “those belts — we want ’em,” and walk off. The segment ends on that note and then we head to another commercial break.

“Hangman” Adam Page Wants Jon Moxley Trilogy, Wheeler Yuta Wants “Hangman”

When we return from the break, Renee Paquette is standing by with “Hangman” Adam Page once again. She asks about a vague answer he gave to a question about what is next for him in AEW.

Page says he doesn’t wanna delve too deep into his personal life but then he mentions how he is 1 and 1 against Jon Moxley. He mentions wanting to knock out Mox in Dayton, Ohio.

Up walks Wheeler Yuta from the Blackpool Combat Club and he accepts the challenge on Mox’s behalf, noting he is not here. He also mentions that Page is calling out a guy who isn’t around a lot and challenges him to a match at AEW Rampage.

“Hangman” asks Yuta what he thinks won’t stop the same thing happening to him that happened to Mox. He accepts the challenge and walks off to end the segment.

Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

Now we head back inside the Rupp Arena where Bryan Danielson’s theme hits and out comes “The American Dragon” to a huge pop. He settles inside the ring for his latest challenge en route to a showdown with MJF for the AEW Championship at AEW Revolution.

Danielson settles inside the ring and the music dies down. Now “The Machine” Brian Cage’s theme hits and out he comes to the ring for this one-on-one showdown. Excalibur reminds us that MJF wants Cage to break Danielson’s arm tonight in this match. He also points out that with a win here, Cage would move into the number one contender spot himself.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. The two lock up and Cage launches the smaller, weaker Danielson half-way across the ring. The two lock-up again and Cage out-muscles Danielson, cranking on his arms with hand-control. Danielson uses his mat based skills to escape. He begins working on the mobility of the larger man, blasting him with his trademark “Yes!” kicks.

“The American Dragon” grounds “The Machine” and blasts him with elbows to the collar-bone. He ends up securing his LeBelle Lock finisher and nearly finishes Cage off, however “The Machine” eventually gets his leg on the ropes to force the hold to be broken.

We see the action spill out to the floor as Danielson knocks Cage out to the ringside area. He hits the ropes and builds up a full head of steam before lunging through the ropes and splashing onto the bigger man with a huge cross-body. He lets out a war-scream and heads back into the ring.

Once back in the squared circle, things start to shift in terms of offensive control, as Cage starts to fight from underneath and ultimately back into the offensive driver’s seat. He Donkey Kong’s Danielson into the mat and taunts the crowd in Lexington as we head to a mid-match commercial break with him dominating the action.

We return from the break and see Cage still dominating the offense. Eventually “The American Dragon” fights his way back into a match-winning opportunity, which he seizes on and capitalizes on by pulling off the victory.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

MJF & “The Machine” Attack Bryan Danielson

As soon as the bell sounds to end the match, Cage attacks Danielson and as the commentators point out, is clearly looking to collect the bounty offered to him by MJF, as he is focusing on attempting to break the arm of “The American Dragon.”

The AEW World Champion himself emerges with no music and he heads down to the ring. He grabs a steel chair and approaches the ringside area outside of the ring just as Cage launches Danielson out to the floor.

MJF unfolds the chair, picks up Danielson and rams him into the steel ring post arm-first. He then directs traffic, giving Cage some orders. Danielson’s arm is placed in the chair in the ring and as Cage holds him in position, MJF heads to the top-rope.

Before anything further can happen, thankfully Konosuke Takeshita rushes down to the ring to make the save. He takes out MJF and Brian Cage and clears the ring. He stands tall and shouts back at the two as they retreat to the back.

Meanwhile, doctors and officials check on Danielson’s arm. We head to another commercial break after this.

Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

After a passionate backstage interview with Bryan Danielson talking about what it means to him to get to and capture the AEW World Championship from MJF, we head back inside Rupp Arena where Toni Storm’s theme hits.

Storm makes her way down to the ring as an “earlier today” split-screen interview is shown. She settles inside the ring and her music dies down.

Now the theme for her opponent plays and out comes Ruby Soho to the Rancid song of the same name. The crowd pops as Soho makes her way down to the ring. An “earlier today” interview from Soho also airs as she heads to the ring.

Both women are in the ring and now the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. The two get this one underway with a vengeance and quickly we see Storm take a dominant control of the offense.

As she takes it to Soho in what is turning into a one-sided affair thus far, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. We hear the familiar sounds of Dr. Britt Baker’s theme song at an opportune time in the match, which leads to Soho actually picking up the win.

Winner: Ruby Soho

MJF Enlists Services Of Timothy Thatcher For Bryan Danielson

We shoot to a backstage interview from Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The AEW World Champion is still worked up after the recent encounter in the ring with Bryan Danielson, Konosuke Takeshita and Brian Cage.

He goes on to reveal that he has enlisted the services of Timothy Thatcher as the next opponent Bryan Danielson must defeat if he wants a shot at the AEW Championship in an Iron Man match at AEW Revolution. We head to another commercial break.

JAY BRISCOE TRIBUTE MATCH

Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe

The commentary duo of Taz and Tony Schiavone have tagged out and the ROH commentary duo have tagged in as it is main event time here on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

It is time for the Jay Briscoe tribute match pitting Mark Briscoe one-on-one against Jay Lethal. Jay Lethal makes his way out to the ring and then we return from the break and the ROH ring announcer introduces Mark Briscoe.

Briscoe heads to the ring to a rock star reception. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final match of the evening here on Dynamite. Lethal and Briscoe both look emotional and the commentators sound so as well.

The crowd is very quiet and respectful, except when they are supposed to pop and make noise, in which case, they absolutely explode. Briscoe dominates the action early on and we see a lengthy back-and-forth chop-fest from both guys.

As the action continues from there, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break we see the action still very much in progress. Things build to a spot where Briscoe is laid out on the commentary table.

Lethal heads to the top-rope but Briscoe recovers. Briscoe hits a Blockbuster on Lethal from the ring apron to the floor in a cool spot. We see Briscoe deck Lethal with some punches and then lay him across the commentary table.

Now he climbs to the top-rope and comes flying off with an elbow smash that puts Lethal through the table as the crowd explodes with a “Holy Sh*t!” chant. We see several replays of the spot and then the fans break out in a loud “This is Awesome!” chant.

We see a Jay-Driller attempt countered. Briscoe ends up turning Lethal inside-out with a huge lariat coming off the ropes. He lands another one and then hooks Lethal’s arms. He goes for the Jay-Driller again and this time he hits it. He goes for the cover and gets the pin fall victory in an emotional conclusion to an emotional tribute match.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Final Moment Honoring Jay Briscoe

Mark Briscoe grabs his ROH title belt and then talks directly into the camera off-mic with an encouraging message for the children and family of Jay Briscoe.

The entire AEW locker room and many of the ROH stars pour out to the top of the entrance stage and applaud as Mark Briscoe celebrates his win in the ring, sharing a moment with Lethal before he exits the ring.

The commentators do their best to add to this moment. A R.I.P. graphic flashes on the big screen as the AEW and ROH rosters continue to stand and applaud Jay Briscoe from the top of the stage.

The commentators continue to sing his praises and that’s how this week’s AEW Dynamite wraps up. We head off the air shortly after this. Thanks for joining us!