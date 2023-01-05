AEW Dynamite Results – January 4, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington with their first weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, as AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. AR Fox, Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese, MJF is “contractually obligated” to make an appearance, Jon Moxley will speak, as well as Jade Cargill & Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is The Acclaimed defending AEW tag-team titles against Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho, plus Samoa Joe defends the TNT Title against Darby Allin.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/4/2023)

The first AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicks off with the new production elements and set design. We then shoot inside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington where Excalibur does the “It’s Wednesday night” catchphrase and his co-commentators are introduced.

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

We hear the commentators refer to tonight as the start of a new era for AEW Dynamite. On that note, we head to the ring where Chris Jericho is introduced. The J.A.S. leader makes his way out accompanied by fellow members of the Jericho Appreciation Society as fans sing along with his “Judas in My Mind” theme by Fozzy.

His music cuts off and the fans keep singing the chorus, as always. Then, the theme for his opponent, Ricky Starks, hits. A new video tron for “The Absolute One” plays and out he comes doing his “Absolute” pose as the fans in Seattle go nuts.

Starks soaks in his rock-star reception and then his music dies down and the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running. The fans break out in loud “Ricky! Ricky!” chants before the two even touch. Jericho takes a lap around the ring while flipping the fans the double birds and his million dollar smile to go with it.

The two lock-up and Jericho gets the better of their first exchange. He stops to taunt Starks and rub it in the fans’ faces before re-engaging, where Starks bounces off the ropes and flattens Jericho with a shoulder-block. Starks follows that up with an exaggerated “Absolute” pose.

Jericho and Starks get after it some more and again we see Starks dominating the action. We see the two spill out to the floor where Starks rams Jericho into the steel ring steps. In the corner of the ring, we see a cheap shot from “The Ocho” shift the offensive momentum in his favor. Jericho gloats but Aubrey Edwards, the referee for the match, throws his hand down.

Starks takes back over and does an Undertaker “old-school” walk of the ropes, but mixes in a Jeff Jarrett-style strut while doing the rope-walk. He jumps down and bounces a big forearm off the back of the J.A.S. leader. Starks is dominating the action again and the fans are showing him a ton of love while doing so.

Things pick up a bit and Jericho takes over claim to the offensive driver’s seat. He connects with a crazy suplex from the ring apron to the floor, which hurts both guys. As they recover, the fans break out into a loud “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” chant and we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

We return from the break just as Jericho catches Starks coming off the ropes with a beautiful drop-kick. He does the double biceps-down muscle-pose as he puts a boot on Starks for an arrogant cover. Starks kicks out at two and Jericho continues to dominate the action while taunting the fans in attendance in Seattle.

Starks hits a big clothesline that buys him some time. From there, he takes over and looks for the Ro-Sham-Bo, but Jericho avoids it. Starks then connects with a liger-bomb for a near fall. Jericho kicks out and goes for a lionsault but Starks counters and decks “The Ocho.”

Now we see Starks come flying off the middle rope for a moonsault but Jericho moves. Starks lands on his feet but his knee buckles. Jericho looks to capitalize but walks into a super-kick from Starks for a near fall. Jericho avoids a splash in the corner from Starks and counters with a well-timed Code-breaker.

We see Jericho look for the Judas Effect but Starks avoids it. Starks looks for the Ro-Sham-Bo but Jericho avoids it and looks to counter with the Walls of Jericho. He locks it in and sits back on it as the fans erupt inside the Climate Pledge Arena. Starks slowly but surely makes it to the ropes, but Jericho pulls him back to the center of the ring still locked in the hold.

Out of nowhere we see one of the J.A.S. members hit the ring with Floyd the bat, which he bounces off Starks’ head while he is still in the Walls of Jericho. The ref didn’t see it, but turns around right afterwards. She checks the arm of Starks and it fades twice but holds strong the third time she lifts it. Starks eventually fights his way out of the hold.

Again we see a member of the J.A.S. try and get involved on the ring apron, but Starks marches on with his offensive run, which culminates with him connecting with a big spear. He goes for the cover and scores the 1-2-3 for the victory in a great opening match.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks, Action Andretti Beaten Down By J.A.S.

After the match, we see members of the J.A.S. run down to the ring and the whole group begins a post-match attack on “The Absolute One.” They beat Ricky Starks down until Action Andretti runs out with a chair and starts cleaning house, while still sporting the affects on his face from the fireball attack from “The Wizard” Chris Jericho.

Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. run out and hit a low blow on Andretti and the J.A.S. end up putting Starks through a table at ringside. The fans loudly boo to end the raucous post-match scene. The commentators run down action still to come on tonight’s show and then we head to another commercial break.

“Hangman” Adam Page, Jon Moxley Exchange Words

We return from the break to see Tony Schiavone standing in the ring. He introduces his guest at this time, “Hangman” Adam Page. The former AEW Champion emerges to a huge pop from the Seattle fans and then heads to the ring, where he settles inside and his theme dies down.

Schiavone brings up Jon Moxley challenging Page to a showdown at the L.A. Forum on AEW Dynamite and asks if he’s been medically cleared. Page says he’d want nothing more than to come out and say that he is, but he says he is not cleared.

“Hangman” mentions how he’d like it for L.A. Forum but he’s got to pass one more exam before then. He says come hell or high-water, he’s going to knock Mox’s “dick in the dirt.”

With that said, the man who owns said-d*ck now makes his way out as “Wild Thing” plays and the fellow former AEW Champion makes his custom entrance to the ring through the crowd inside the Climate Pledge Arena.

Mox talks about how he’s sick of everyone feeling sorry for Page. The fans react with a very loud “We can’t hear you!” chant. Mox grabs another mic and then says “Seattle?!” They pop and then he goes to repeat the same line about being sick for feeling sorry for Page.

The fans again chant about not being able to hear him. Mox drops an F-bomb and then apologizes and says “Go Seahawks” and then says it’s time to get this show back on track. Mox then talks about what he’s been through and mentions how sick he is that Page is seeking sympathy for getting knocked out.

Page asks if Mox thinks he’s really upset with him because he knocked him out. He says he’s been knocked out more times than he cares to admit. He then talks about how he’s really mad at Mox for making a joke about him when his career could have been taken from him.

Page says if he knows Mox the first thing he’d do is look for revenge after getting KO’d and made fun of while he laid out with his career nearly over prematurely. Mox starts pacing and Page follows him around as he continues to talk about having two in the chamber with Mox’s name on it.

He says it’s on at the L.A. Forum. Mox holds himself back from unleashing on Page. He says the only joke he thinks is funny is that Page thinks the next time they fight things are gonna be any different. Mox says this time when they fight he’s gonna make sure Page doesn’t get up. He drops the mic and exits through the crowd.

Samoa Joe Has A Message For Darby Allin

We shoot to a message from “The King of TV” himself, Samoa Joe. Joe is shown with the TNT Championship and ROH TV Championship over each shoulder as he talks into the camera.

He sends a message to Darby Allin, warning him what’s in store for him coming at the throne to the one true “King of television” in reference to their scheduled TNT title showdown later tonight.

AEW Tag-Team Championships

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. The Acclaimed (C)

We hear the screeching sounds of Jeff Jarrett’s familiar theme song and out he comes with Jay Lethal. The two settle into the ring and their music dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of The Acclaimed’s theme hits and out comes AEW Tag-Team Champions Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. Caster does another freestyle rhyme mocking the two with references to Dixie Carter and TNA Wrestling. Bowens finishes with the “scissor me daddy!” catchphrase.

Both teams are in the ring and the music cuts off. The commentators bring up the recent music video from The Acclaimed and how it bothered Jeff Jarrett and others. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this title contest.

Jarrett and Bowens kick things off for their respective teams. We see Bowens jump off to an offensive lead, so Jarrett tags in Lethal. Lethal doesn’t fare any better, as Bowens beats him down and connects with a guillotine leg-drop before tagging in Caster, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Lethal.

We see Caster hold Lethal’s legs while Bowens comes off the middle rope with a “scissor me” leg drop. They do the same to Jarrett and then the two, along with Billy Gunn, strut like Jarrett into a “scissor me” handshake gesture in the center of the ring for a huge pop.

Lethal runs over and hits Gunn on the floor, who goes on a rage coming after him, prompting the ref to eject him from ringside. As he does, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this championship clash continues.

When we return from the break, we see Jarrett and Lethal dominating the action. The two have Bowens isolated in the ring and they take turns tagging in to keep a fresh man on him at all times. The referee catches Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt getting involved from ringside and they end up getting ejected from ringside as well.

The finish sees Jarrett hit the stroke on Bowens. Lethal covers him and gets the one and two, but right as the referee goes to count three, Bowens gets his foot on the ropes. Sonjay Dutt, still at ringside as officials are busy trying to get the larger Singh to the back, pushes Bowens’ foot off the ropes before the ref sees it.

We hear the bell and Jarrett and Lethal are even announced as the new tag champs, however after an official meeting, the ring announcer hops back on the horn and announces the match will be restarted. Within seconds of it restarting, we see Bowens and Caster pick up the easy win to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Acclaimed

The Killer & The Pillar Talk To Tony Schiavone

After the tag title match wraps up, we shoot to Tony Schiavone, who is seated with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter. He tells them the talk of the town is who is going to be Saraya’s tag-team partner for their big tag-team match next week.

The two talk about how long it took them to gel as a duo and mention they’ve finally found their groove. They point out that Hayter is the queen pin of the women’s division and Baker is the former top dog, so no matter who Saraya finds, she’ll still be standing across from two of the best, if not the best, the business has to offer.

Baker calls the duo the killer and the pillar and then the segment wraps up and we head to another commercial break.

Jungle Boy & Hook Extend A Challenge

We see Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Hook backstage in the interview zone by themselves. They mention their recent issues with Big Bill Morrissey and Lee Moriarty. They challenge them to a tag-team showdown next week in Perry’s hometown of Los Angeles, California.

Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

Now we head back inside the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. where the hometown hero Bryan Danielson’s theme music hits. “The American Dragon” and Blackpool Combat Club’s own makes his way to the ring to a rock star ovation.

Already in the ring is his scheduled opponent for singles action tonight, “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese. The fans boo loudly when he is introduced.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one-on-one contest. The fans nearly blow the roof off the building when the bell sounds to get this one started. Big fight feel all over this one.

Josh Woods grabs the boot of Danielson from ringside, which allows Nese to get a quick jump on the offense on Danielson. Nese takes it to the B.C.C. member as the fans boo their brains out.

Danielson fights his way back into the offensive driver’s seat and blasts “The Premier Athlete” with a billion “Yes!” kicks as the fans chant along with each shot that lands.

He avoids a knee from Nese in the corner and then runs off the ropes and connects with his own running knee. He does the Ronnie Garvin stomp-everything spot and then slaps on the LeBelle Lock for the victory.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson Calls Out AEW Champion MJF

After the win, the building nearly explodes again as the fans go nuts for their hometown hero Bryan Danielson. “The American Dragon” then gets on the microphone.

Danielson says it’s great to be home and then says he’s feeling froggy and wants another fight. With that said, he yells, “MJF, get your ass out here!”

MJF comes out and addresses who he calls “Brain Damage Bryan.” The AEW Champion says he takes it Danielson wants to fight right now. He says, “How about, no?” He then proceeds to brag about not being a mark and says he’s gonna get a big check either way.

He says if Lance Storm and Dean Malenko had a kid, it would still be more charismatic than Danielson. He says in 1981 in Abderdeen, WA., he wouldn’t be surprised if “Momma Danielson” couldn’t find a human suitor.

Danielson says it’s funny that MJF wants to tell jokes because in the locker room earlier, everyone was laughing about how many human suitors MJF’s mom has had over the years. He says possibly enough to fill this building. He even speculates that some are in the building now.

MJF then questions who died and made Danielson the best wrestler in the world — journalists who never left their mom’s basements, or these marks in the crowd. Friedman says he’s been touted by top names who have actually been in the business. He names some of them, such as Disco Inferno, Eric Bischoff and the smartest man of them all and his number one fan, Jim Cornette.

“The American Dragon” says he agrees with everyone in this building when he says, “Dude, just shut up.” Danielson says it’s just time to fight. MJF tells him to calm down and addresses the anger he has. MJF says he actually came here as a favor to him. He’s trying to smarten up Danielson.

He says this isn’t play wrestling it’s pro wrestling. In AEW, wins and losses matter. He says if Danielson wants a shot at the king, he’s gotta become number one contender. The fans chant “Shut the f*ck up!” MJF responds with a loud and firm, “NO!”

He says he talked to the “nerd” Tony Khan in the back and if Danielson wins a match on every show from now until February 8, he’d become number one contender. MJF says if Danielson can pull that off, winning every week until 2/8, he’ll give him a shot at AEW Revolution in March. Danielson asks MJF what he thinks.

Danielson says, “NO!” Danielson says he’s gonna come out and wrestle when he wants and become number one contender. MJF says Khan nor the EVPs run this company, only he does. He says if he doesn’t become number one contender the way he wants, he won’t get a shot at his title.

Finally, Danielson agrees to his stipulation only if MJF agrees that when he completes that goal, he can make the stipulation for the match at the PPV. MJF clarifies this and then Danielson says his challenge is for a one-hour Iron Man Match.

The fans chant “Yes! Yes! Yes!” MJF looks nervous. Danielson asks if “Maxi-Pad” is scared. The fans chant “Maxi-Pad” at him. MJF finally accepts by yelling out, “God damnit, you’re on!” He then reminds Danielson that since he’s arrived in AEW, he’s been a choke artist every time the big match comes.

Danielson vows to run through every single opponent that MJF puts in front of him from now until February 8 and then when they get into their one hour iron man match at AEW Revolution, he’s going to expose him. The segment ends after that and then we head to another commercial break.

Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. AR Fox

When we return from the break, Shane “Swerve” Strickland heads to the ring along with the other members of The Mogul Affiliates. The trio head to the ring and settle inside.

Now the theme for his opponent, AR Fox, hits. Out he comes and he settles inside the squared circle as well. His music fades down.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. The commentators talk about the storied history between Strickland and Fox, with Excalibur talking about their rivalry in Lucha Underground.

As the match gets going, we see Fox faring well early on. Strickland ends up shifting the offensive momentum into his favor. Things build to a cool spot where Fox does a back-flip while Strickland does a big front-flip over the ropes. They both stop and stare nose-to-nose right as they land. Cool stuff.

Fox lands with a punt kick and then vaults off the ring apron for a moonsault splash onto Strickland on the floor. He brings the action back into the ring where Fox hits a crazy suplex / brain buster type move.

He hits a running clothesline on “Swerve” in the corner but then The Mogul Affiliates get involved on the floor. This leads to Strickland hitting a big running boot to the grill off the apron. After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in what is turning into an excellent match.

When we return from the break, we see Fox doing really well, nearly finishing Strickland off. Instead, The Mogul Affiliates get involved and we see Fox bounced off the ring apron with a Death Valley Driver. Back in the ring, Swerve comes off the top-rope with his finisher for the win.

Winner: Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Renee Paquette Talks To Saraya, Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is seated with Saraya, Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm. She asks Saraya for her reaction to the recent comments from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter.

The three each give their thoughts on the aforementioned duo and then Paquette asks Saraya if she’s ready to reveal her partner for the tag-team match on next week’s show at the L.A. Forum.

Saraya goes on to call Toni Storm the best women’s wrestler in the world and says she’s gonna tag with her for the match against Baker and Hayter. Shida looks offended as Saraya and Storm chum it up.

The Gunns Pay Homage To FTR’s Legacy … In Their Own Way

The Gunns’ theme hits and out comes Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn. They look somber, as the commentators point out.

Their music stops and some funeral music plays as a graphic shows on the big screen that shows a tombstone that reads, “FTR.I.P.” The two head in the ring where a photo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are shown on standing tripods.

They say they’re out here to reflect and honor the legacy of FTR. They mock them for losing the ROH, IWGP and AAA tag-team champions and never becoming AEW tag-team champions. The commentators claim they aren’t here but then their music plays.

The Gunns act shocked but then as their music plays, nothing happens. They then mock the crowd and ask if they saw their own faces. The Gunns claim FTR can work in any promotion they want to but they’ll never work in AEW again. “Top Gunns — Out!”

Skye Blue & Kiera Hogan vs. Jade Cargill & Red Velvet

Skye Blue’s theme hits and out she comes for our next match of the evening. She stops and is joined by Kiera Hogan. The two head to the ring together as women’s tag-team action is up next here on the first Dynamite of 2023.

As Blue and Hogan settle into the ring, the commentators mention match number seven in the best of seven series for the AEW Trios Championships between The Elite and Death Triangle takes place next week.

Now the theme for Blue and Hogan’s opponents plays. Out comes undefeated TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill accompanied by her tag-team partner, Red Velvet of The Baddies.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one, as Blue and Velvet kick things off for their respective teams. We see Blue and Velvet attempt about a million pin attempts and reversals in a row and then Hogan tags in and goes to work on Velvet.

Finally we see Velvet back Hogan into a corner and Jade Cargill tags herself in as we head to a mid-match commercial break with this women’s tag-team bout still in progress.

We return from the break to Cargill beating down Hogan and taunting her own partner, Red Velvet, schooling her on how to properly kick ass. She arrogantly tags her in but tapping her on the head. Velvet, holding in her frustration, enters the ring and Hogan immediately takes over and starts beating Velvet down.

The TBS Women’s Champion ends up tagging herself in again and she immediately takes out Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan by herself. After hitting a big chokeslam she goes to tag in Velvet after taunting her again.

Velvet hops off the ring apron and leaves Cargill alone. Cargill is rolled up from behind but kicks out. She hits her pump-kick and scores the pin. She stands up and looks at Red Velvet walking up the ramp with her hand raised after they are both announced as the winners.

Winners: Jade Cargill & Red Velvet

Renee Paquette Talks To Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette talks to Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the interview zone. It is announced that the duo will get a rematch against The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag-Team Championships in a No Disqualification match at the AEW Battle for the Belts special event this Friday night.

TNT Championship

Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe (C)

We shoot back inside the Climate Pledge Arena where the lights go out. When they come back on, Darby Allin’s theme and video plays and the hometown hero makes his way to the ring for the first main event on the first AEW Dynamite of the New Year.

The fans chant “Darby! Darby!” as he makes his way out and heads to the ring for this scheduled TNT Championship showdown against “The King of TV” Samoa Joe.