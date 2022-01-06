AEW Dynamite Results – January 5, 2022

The debut edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS kicks off with the regular traditional cold open video. We shoot live inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey where Jim Ross does his “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase.

From there, his fellow broadcast partners Excalibur and Tony Schiavone at the commentary position join in to help J.R. run down the lineup for tonight’s big show.

AEW World Championship

Bryan Danielson vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (C)

After that, they send things down to the ring as it’s time to get ready for our opening contest. Kicking off the TBS era of AEW Dynamite tonight will be the highly-anticipated rematch between Bryan Danielson and “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

On that note, the familiar sounds of the theme for “The American Dragon” plays and out comes the number one ranked contender for our first match of the evening. He settles in the ring and his music fades down.

The crowd amps up now as the entrance music for the champion plays. Out comes “Hangman” Adam Page as J.R. asks us on commentary if we’re ready for some “Cowboy Shiz-nit.” Yes, he literally said shiz-nit, by the way.

With both guys in the ring now, J.R. sends things down to the ring where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts — new shoes and all — gets the formal pre-match ring introductions underway. He announces Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn and Paul Wight as the three judges for the match should it go the 60-minute time-limit distance again.

We hear the bell and these two immediately get after it, as Page sprints across the ring after Danielson. Danielson avoids the onslaught from the champ and ducks out the back door to take a moment on the floor at ringside. He walks over to where the judges are seated and does some jumping jacks to taunt and mock his opponent.

Back in the ring, Danielson again covers up and avoids an attack from Page. For a second time he slides under the ropes and out to the floor, essentially avoiding the fight. The commentators question his strategy and if he is purposely trying to milk the clock. When he heads back in the ring again, once more we see him avoid Page’s attacks, this time staying in the ring but still not looking to engage.

He backs off from Page and does some more jumping jacks. They lock up again and Danielson isolates one of the arms of Page. Page reverses and Danielson backs off again. Page hits the ropes and dives out to the floor, connecting with Danielson and bringing the fight to him at ringside. Page goes to follow-up with a top-rope moonsault to Danielson on the floor but again Danielson avoids the offensive attempt by the champion.

Danielson ends up back in the ring and Page comes in after him, looking to hit his Buckshot Lariat finisher and end this one quickly. Instead, Danielson ducks out and slides out to the floor yet again. Page tries to dive through the ropes and splash onto him again, but Danielson side-steps him as he sails through the ring ropes. Page lands awkwardly on his arm and immediately the commentators question if he suffered an arm injury with that high-risk attempt.

With Page down and favoring his arm after the awkward landing, Danielson now finally appears ready to get to work. With both competitors back in the ring, Danielson is finally stringing together an offensive attack, focusing on the softened up arm of “Hangman.” Danielson works over Page’s arm for a couple of minutes and then Page ends up catching him and connecting with a fall-away slam to slow down Danielson’s momentum.

From there, Page kips up and goes to work on Danielson, selling his arm the entire time but completely shifting the offense back to his favor. He works over Danielson a bit and then grounds him. He climbs to the top-rope and looks for a big flying lariat. He connects with it and goes for a pin attempt upon landing, however Danielson kicks out at two. As he gets back up, Danielson starts showing signs of life and is fighting back into competitive form.

He gets Page on the floor and builds up a head of steam for a suicide dive. Page side-steps him and launches Danielson over near the steel ring steps. He gets up and runs over to Danielson, but Danielson connects with a drop toe-hold that results in Page landing head-first on the steel ring steps. Danielson gets in some follow-up shots and then rolls into the ring to stop the referee’s count and taunt the fans a bit. The camera pans over to show Page is busted open as a result of his head smashing into the ring steps.

Danielson heads back out to the foor and gets in some follow-up shots on an increasingly bloody “Hangman.” He rolls back into the ring again to break the ref’s count. From there, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the AEW World Championship rematch continues. When we return from the break we see that Danielson is still dominating the action as he is in the middle of hitting repeated headbutts to Page’s bloody dome while holding onto the hair of the champ.

As the action continues, we see Page’s head becoming more and more bloody. He drops down to the mat and looks for a submission attempt, but after getting it locked in he decides to let it go on his own in favor of rolling on top of Page and pummeling him like a shark that smells blood. As Page gets back up, we see his face is quickly becoming an absolute bloody mess, similar to how The Bunny and Tay Conti looked during the women’s street fight on Rampage.

Regardless of his crimson mask, Page slows down Danielson’s momentum and gets in some offense for the first time since getting busted open. He backs Danielson into a corner and blasts him with chops. Danielson reverses him and chops Page a few times, however Page reverses him right back and whips him into the opposing corner. He follows in with a running clothesline and then continues to work him over, taking him down into a pin attempt and bridging back for leverage. Danielson kicks out at two.

Following the pin attempt, Danielson starts to fight back a bit. Page looks for a brainbuster or suplex but Danielson blocks it. Danielson tries for one of his own, but Page blocks it. As they continue to struggle to suplex the other person, we see them roll over the top-rope and land on the floor. Once on the floor, Danielson runs Page face-first into the steel ring post. Page is down and the camera pans over for a close-up shot to show how messy-bloody the champ has become.

“The American Dragon” heads over and picks Page up. He stands on one side of the steel ring post on the floor holding onto Page’s hands while Page is standing on the other side. He is looking to smash him into the post over-and-over again but before he can do it once, Page fights back and instead we see Page ram Danielson face-first into the steel ring post over-and-over again. When the action resumes inside the ring, we see that Danielson was busted open during that spot.

Blood starts free-flowing from the challenger as he is laid out in the ring. Page does some jumping jacks to mock him back in the same fashion that he did earlier in the contest. On that note, Excalibur talks us into another mid-match commercial break as this entertaining AEW World Championship rematch continues. When we return from the break we see Page and Danielson both on the top-rope trading back-and-forth headbutts. Both guys are a complete and total bloody mess, for the record.

Finally we see Page connect with a crazy high-spot off the top-rope for a close near fall attempt. Afterwards we see some immediate replays of the high spot as the fans break out into a loud “This is awesome!” chant inside the Prudential Center. Danielson counters a move attempted by Page as the action resumes, resulting in Page landing on the floor. Danielson looks to capitalize by running off the apron with a high spot, but Page avoids it and counters with a wicked dead-eye, dropping Danielson on his bloody-dome on the hard floor.

Back in the ring, Page looks to finish Danielson off, as he waits for him to get up while standing on the ring apron outside of the ropes, looking to connect with his Buckshot Lariat finisher. Things don’t go as Page planned, and now Danielson starts fighting back. He gets Page down and gets him in his LeBelle Lock submission-finisher. He yanks back with everything he’s got as blood free-flows out of both guys heads, with Danielson’s looking more gruesome but not slowing him down. Page looks like he’s nearly finished off in the hold but eventually he escapes.

Page sends Danielson out to the floor and then climbs to the top-rope. He leaps out to the ringside area, connecting with a big moonsault onto the challenger. He rolls him back into the ring and again looks for his Buckshot Lariat finisher, but again Danielson avoids it. Danielson then connects with a running knee for a super close near fall of his own. After the kick out, the fans in Newark go nuts with a loud “AEW! AEW!” chant. The ref checks on the condition of both guys as blood continues to flow like water in an ocean.

With both guys on their knees and covered in blood, they continue to fight like animals, trading back-and-forth headbutts as they slowly work their way back up to their feet. Once they do, Danielson hits the ropes for some added momentum on his next headbutt. Page does the same thing in response and now they go back-and-forth with headbutts off the ropes. Danielson takes over and start mixes in big kicks. He hooks Page and connects with a Gotch-style cradle piledriver for another close near fall.

After the near fall attempt we see Danielson look over at the judges and smile. He grabs the hand of Page while he is laid out on his back in the ring and proceeds to hit his repeated stomps in his trademark fashion. Page ends up fighting back and connecting with a desparation counter, but Danielson then slaps on a triangle choke off his back out of the blue. Page fights his way out of it but Danielson then locks onto another submission attempt before Page can create some distance between the two of them. Page eventually escapes that submission attempt as well and takes back over on offense.

Page stomps away at Danielson and then hoists him up for a big back-suplex driver. He heads out to the ring apron outside of the ropes, stopping to pull his elbow pad down. He goes for his Buckshot Lariat finisher once again and this time he connects. He immediately goes for the cover and gets the pin fall victory. Another amazing match from these two, only this time we get a winner. Page kicks off the TBS era of Dynamite by slaying the “American Dragon” with his Buckshot Lariat. He celebrates his title win as highlights of key spots in the match are shown. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: “Hangman” Adam Page

The Acclaimed React To Darby Allin Match

When we return from the break, we see The Acclaimed backstage doing a rap / promo regarding the outcome of the Anthony Bowens and Darby Allin match on last week’s Rampage. They bring up Sting getting involved and then gloat about beating him down afterwards. After that, they announce that they’re gonna get the job done next time and then close by saying, “That’s a mic-drop!”

MJF vs. “Captain” Shawn Dean

Now we head back inside the Prudential Center where we hear the familiar sounds of three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and leader of The Pinnacle — Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF heads to the ring in cocky, arrogant fashion as always.

Once MJF settles in the ring we see his opponent already waiting for him. Justin Roberts does the ring introductions for this one, which will feature MJF taking on “Captain” Shawn Dean. As soon as the bell sounds, before anything can happen, CM Punk runs down to the ring.

MJF sees Punk coming and he slides under the bottom rope and heads up the entrance ramp. He stops and turns to see Punk staring him down while Shawn Dean stands behind him. Punk eventually turns and kicks Dean in the gut before hitting him with his GTS finisher. After laying out Dean, the bell sounds.

Justin Roberts gets on the mic to announce the outcome, declaring Dean the winner due to disqualification. MJF flips out on the entrance ramp as the commentary team points out that Shawn Dean is starting out 2022 with a 1-0 record so far.

Winner via Disqualification: “Captain” Shawn Dean

After The Match: CM Punk & MJF Do Some Verbal Jousting

Once the match wraps up, Punk gets on the mic and tells MJF that the same thing that just happened will be happening everytime MJF steps into the ring until he agrees to have a match with him.

MJF then gets on the mic and talks about it being bad enough that he’s in this garbage dump of a town and venue. Punk cuts him off and mocks him some more, pointing out how it’s going to be hard to challenge for a title if he keeps losing.

From there, MJF fires back with a vicious retort, mentioning how Punk seems to have a problem with him being compared to Roddy Piper. He claims Punk needs him to be relevant in the modern day wrestling scene and then brings up how he’s just another guy who never got to main event a WrestleMania, just like Roddy Piper. The crowd “oohs” and “ahhs.” MJF teases maybe going to the other side and headlining a WrestleMania himself.

Punk gets back on the mic and says all he wants to do is kick MJF’s ass. He says that MJF is welcome to go and see for himself if the grass is greener on the other side. He says he’ll still be here waiting for him if and when he comes back. MJF eventually gets fed up and says if he wants a fight, then it’s on. He says next week it will be CM Punk one-on-one in that ring against … Wardlow. The crowd boos as MJF heads to the back to end the segment while Punk’s theme plays.

Cody Rhodes Does Everything Big

A special Cody Rhodes vignette airs narrated by fellow Go Big Show co-judge to promote the Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara rematch for the TNT Championship at Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts special event. The package mentions Cody doing everything big. After it wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Chris Jericho Confronted By Team 2point0, Brawl Ensues

As we settle in from the ad break, we hear the familiar sounds of “Judas in my Mind” by the Fozzy frontman himself, who emerges and heads down to the ring as the crowd sings along with his theme while the commentators plug his book.

“Le Champion” settles inside the squared circle and after the fans wrap up his chorus one final time once the theme is cut off, we see Jericho smiling huge. He then grabs a microphone and begins his advertised statement for tonight.

After a loud “TBS” chant breaks out from the fans in Newark, Jericho points out he hasn’t been on TBS since April of 1999 when he lost to Booker T on WCW Thunder. He says he thinks Booker cheated. He then brings up current business.

He explains that he didn’t come out to save Eddie Kingston, but rather to give a little revenge to the dipsh*ts known as Daniel Garcia and Team 2point0, who attacked him backstage during his last appearance on TV before his return last week.

As he continues talking, he is interrupted by the theme song of Team 2point0 themselves. Matt Lee and Jeff Parker head down to the ring as the fans boo. As they settle into the ring, Jericho says, “Ladies and gentlemen … Terrance and Phillip!” South Park fans will probably enjoy that one.

They make a quick comment and Jericho then reacts by saying he had trouble paying attention because he was stuck staring at the square head of one of the Team 2point0 members. The other chimes in and says he can’t call him a square head. He then calls that member a pin-head.

As they complain about the nicknames given to them by the Inner Circle leader, Jericho heads out to ringside and grabs Floyd the baseball bat. He re-enters the ring and threatens to knock their square and pin-heads off their respective shoulders. From there, Daniel Garcia runs down to the ring and three look to beat Jericho down again.

Before they can do much damage at all, out to the ring comes the trio of Eddie Kingston and his friends, Santana & Ortiz. The two Inner Circle members and “The Mad King” run to the ring to make the save and chase off Team 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. The commentators plug the big six-man tag match on Rampage as the segment ends.

Adam Cole Challenges Jake Atlas

After a video package airs to announce the signing of Jake Atlas after his tryout match on AEW Dark: Elevation this week, we shoot to a segment featuring Adam Cole.

Standing by his side is Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly doesn’t appear to be overly thrilled standing next to Cole. Cole addresses Atlas, challenging him to a match and vowing to send him back to Orlando where he came from.

Once the segment wraps up we shoot back inside the Prudential Center where the commentators react to the segment and point out how displeased O’Reilly seemed to look standing next to Cole.

Wardlow vs. Antonio Zambrano

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Wardlow, who makes his way down to the ring accompanied by fellow member of The Pinnacle — “The Chairman of AEW” himself, Shawn Spears.

In the ring already is Wardlow’s opponent for this week, Antonio Zambrano. As the bell sounds, Spears attacks Zambrano and hits his C4 finisher on him on the floor. He rolls him in the ring and demands that Wardlow simply cover him.

Wardlow defies the request / demand, and instead waits a bit to let Zambrano recover and then eventually picks him up and begins his symphony of power-bombs. He hits him with five in a row and then covers him for the easy victory.

The commentators talk about how Wardlow is definitely going to be a big star in the future. After the match, we head to another commercial break and when we return, it will be time for the finals of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament.

Winner: Wardlow

TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Finals

Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we hear the theme for Jade Cargill playing. Out she comes accompanied by Mark Sterling as the commentators sing her praises.

Once she settles inside the ring, the camera pans over to show her young daughter in the crowd watching on as he music fades down.

With one of the finalists of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament in the ring, it’s time for the ring entrance of the other. With that said, we hear the theme for Ruby Soho play and she makes her way down to the squared circle as well.

Both women are in the ring now and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running, as we will finally see the conclusion of this tourney, which the commentators point out has been going on for a while now.

The action gets underway quickly, with Soho avoiding Cargill and then getting in some offense of her own. Cargill ends up outside the ring. Soho hits a big spot on her at ringside and then the action resumes inside the ring, where Cargill takes over.

Cargill dominates the offense for a few moments until Soho manages to hit a big arm-drag to bring Cargill off the top-rope the hard way. After that, however, Soho immediately rolls out to the floor. She is shown favoring her left shoulder, which Excalibur notes is heavily taped up.

Soho remains down on the floor at ringside and as she does, we see Mercedes Martinez emerge from the entrance tunnel. She heads down to Soho, but before she can do anything, out comes Thunder Rosa to make the save. Martinez and Rosa brawl to the back.

As the referee checks on Soho’s shoulder, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Soho is in the ring now, but down in the corner and clutching onto her injured shoulder. As soon as we settle back into the live action, however, Soho begins an offensive comeback.

Ruby picks up the pace and intensity, hitting the ropes and blasting Cargill. The commentators point out that it was all Cargill controlling the action during the break, but Soho is definitely taking over now. She blasts Cargill with a big shot and then beats her down in the ring. She hits the ropes and connects with a big spot and then puts the boots to Cargill some more.

From there, Soho hits the ropes for another big spot but Cargill avoids it this time and shifts the offensive momentum back in her favor. She hits a pump kick to the face of Soho that decks her. She goes for the follow-up pin attempt, however Soho kicks out at two. Cargill hoists Soho up looking for her finisher, but Soho wiggles her way free and escapes behind her. Before she can capitalize, Cargill takes over again.

As Cargill looks to work Soho over some more, she again looks to hoist Soho up. Soho avoids it again and finally connects with a moonsault off the ropes after trying it a few times earlier in the match. Mark Sterling tries to distract Soho but when he does, the ref spots him immediately and ejects him from ringside. As he flips out and heads to the back, Cargill tries snatching Soho up from behind into her finisher, but again Soho avoids it.

Soho rolls Cargill up out of nowhere, but Cargill kicks out at two. Soho hits her semi-finisher for a close near fall. The action continues and again we see Cargill look to use her Jaded finisher on Soho, only for Soho to avoid it once more. Soho works over Cargill in the corner with one arm until Cargill fights back and climbs to the middle rope. She brings Soho up with her and connects with a Super-Jaded off the ropes for the pin fall victory.

We have our first-ever TBS Women’s Champion folks, and it’s none other than Jade Cargill. Her young daughter is immediately shown in the crowd on-camera with a huge smile on her face. As the ref hands Cargill the belt, she hoists it high in the air to celebrate and again the camera pans over, this time showing her daughter getting emotional while smiling. The commentators point out that her daughter is literally so happy that she’s tearing up.

Winner and first-ever TBS Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

Jim Ross’ One-On-One Sit-Down Interview With Serena Deeb

After the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Finals wraps up, we shoot to a special one-on-one sit-down interview with Jim Ross talking to Serena Deeb. He talks to her about her ongoing issues with Hikaru Shida.

Deeb says she has a PHD in this sh*t and has paid more dues than any woman in the locker room. She says she doesn’t whine, however, she takes what she wants.

With that in mind, she reveals that she walked into Tony Khan’s office and has secured a match against Shida, as the two will once again do battle on next week’s Dynamite.

Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

We head back inside the arena and the lights go out. When they come back on, we see the dark lighting and hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Malakai Black. It’s time to enter the House of Black here on the Dynamite on TBS debut.

Black makes his way down to the ring and settles inside as the spotlight shines down on him in the dark venue. He does his middle of the ring seated-entrance routine as his music wraps up.

When the lights come back on, we hear the sounds of the theme for The Varsity Blonds. Out comes Brian Pillman Jr. for this one-on-one contest. He makes his way to the ring accompanied by his partner, Griff Garrison, who is still wearing an eye-patch following his showdown with Black.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Early on the pace is slow and methodic, as the commentary team points out. J.R. says knowing the DNA that Pillman Jr. has as well as he does, he doesn’t expect to see any signs of him being intimidated by Black.

Regardless of being intimidated or not, Pillman Jr. finds himself on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown, as Black begins to settle into a comfortable offensive lead. As he continues to go to work on Pillman Jr., we are led into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Julia Hart at ringside still wearing an eye-patch over one of her eyes. The commentators point out how she doesn’t seem as energetic and happy-go-lucky as usual. Meanwhile, Black is still dominating the action with ease, as he is looking to set up his finisher, which the commentators also point out.

Before he can hit it, we see Pillman Jr. finally come to life and get in his first offense in the contest. He blasts Black with some shots and then heads to the top-rope, looking for Air Pillman. It doesn’t go as he plans, however, and Black takes over. Seconds later, Black gets Pillman Jr. with his finisher for the victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see The Lucha Bros come out but as they do, the lights go out again. When they come back on, Black is on the entrance ramp and the Lucha Bros are in the ring. He heads to the back as The Lucha Bros check on Pillman Jr.

Winner: Malakai Black

Britt Baker Confronts Ruby Soho & Attacks Her Backstage

When we shoot backstage where Ruby Soho is standing by with her first comments since coming up short in her attempt to become the first-ever TBS Women’s Champion.

Before she can say much of anything, however, she is confronted by AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, who has her friends Rebel and Jamie Hayter with her. Baker and Soho bicker back-and-forth until Baker attacks her.

Baker, Rebel and Hayter beat Soho down and leave her laying. Baker raises her title up high in the air and taunts Soho as she remains laid out in front of her to end the quick backstage segment.

Aaron Solo With A Message For Hook

The commentary team then runs down some new matches announced for this week’s Rampage, as well as next week’s Dynamite. They also plug the bouts scheduled for the AEW Battle of the Belts special event coming up this weekend.

After announcing Hook’s next match, which will again take place on Rampage, we hear from his scheduled opponent. We shoot backstage and Aaron Solo reacts to the match announcement.

Solo makes a couple of quick comments and then closes by using Taz’s old catchphrase, “Beat me if you can, survive if I let you” to mock / taunt his son ahead of their announced match-up. After this, we head to another commercial break.

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

Jurassic Express vs. The Lucha Bros (C)

We return from the break directly into the entrance of the challengers for our main event of the debut edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, as Jurassic Express’ theme hits.

Out comes the duo of Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, accompanied by Christian Cage. They head to the ring as the fans sing along with their catchy entrance music. The commentators sing their praises for compiling an impressive win/loss record in 2021. They question if tonight will be the night they finally capture championship gold.

With the challengers settled into the squared circle, their music fades down and the equally catchy tune for the champions plays. On that note, The Lucha Bros — Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo — make their way to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our headline bout of this week’s show. Excalibur points out that this is the rubber match between these two teams, noting each holds a victory over the other and tonight will determine the better team. Rey Fenix and Jungle Boy will be kicking things off for their respective teams.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Rey Fenix get in some big spots on Jungle Boy and then tagging out. The crowd pops as Penta El Zero Miedo enters the ring with a ton of energy. He goes to work on Jungle Boy, who eventually tags in Luchasaurus. Penta and Luchasaurus go face-to-face and trade shots. Fenix enters the mix, so Jungle Boy also re-enters the ring.

All four are duking it out now and they all end up holding hands. Fenix and Jungle Boy hop up to the top-rope while still holding hands with their respective partners/opponents. They hit a crazy spot that takes out Luchasaurus and Penta, and then they start going at it by themselves. Luchasaurus recovers and gets back in the mix as the legal man, beating down Penta El Zero Miedo and going for a pin fall attempt.

Penta kicks out and then fires back up, going to work on Luchasaurus and blasting him with some big kicks. We see a cool tight-rope walking kick from The Lucha Bros before we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action in our main event of the evening continues.

When we return from the break, we see Fenix working over Jungle Boy until the Jurassic Express member starts fighting back. He gets in some high-paced offense now and then tags in the big man. Luchasaurus enters the ring and gets Fenix and Penta in opposing corners to do his back-and-forth splash onto both guys over-and-over again. The crowd fires up as he drops them and then he calls for his trademark double-chokeslam spot.

Luchasaurus goes for the double-chokeslam, but the champs were expecting it as the commentators point out on the broadcast, as they immediately counter it and take back over control of the offense. They get Luchasaurus down and start utilizing frequent tags. After going for a double-team spot, we see Luchasaurus recover before they can pull it off. Jungle Boy hits the ring and we see both Jurassic Express members hit Canadian Destroyers.

Jungle Boy heads back to the ring apron and calls for the tag. Luchasaurus gives him the tag but then finds himself victim of a Canadian Destroyer himself. Penta fires up on offense and hits his Made In Japan semi-finisher on Jungle Boy for a close near fall. From there, The Lucha Bros look for a big double-team finishing spot, but when they go for it, the lights in the arena go out. The crowd gasps waiting to see who this is going to be, but when the lights come back on, we see nothing out of the ordinary.

The action continues with The Lucha Bros again looking to finish off the challengers. They hit their combination Fear Factor double-team spot on Jungle Boy and immediately go for the cover, however Jungle Boy kicks out and keeps this one alive. From there, the camera pans over to show Alex Abrahantes enraged and setting up a table outside of the ring. He tells The Lucha Bros to finish off Jungle Boy and put him through the table. Christian Cage runs over and chases Abrahantes to the back.

Now Penta blasts Luchasaurus on the ring apron with a super kick. Luchasaurus holds onto the top-rope as he nearly falls back through the table. Penta goes for another kick to finish him off, but Luchasaurus counters him. Rey Fenix tries to do it now, but Luchasaurus ends up hoisting him up and chokeslamming him off the ring apron through the table. Officials run over to check on both guys while in the ring, Jungle Boy and Penta El Zero Miedo finish this one off.

Penta looks for Made In Japan again but Jungle Boy counters it and rolls him up for the pin fall victory. We see a shot of Jungle Boy’s mother and sister in the crowd being overcome with emotions as Christian Cage hits the ring to give Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus their belts. We have new AEW World Tag-Team Champions, folks!

After the match wraps up, Jurassic Express celebrates their win in the ring with Christian Cage as the entire tag-team diviison comes out to the top of the entrance ramp and watches. The camera also pans around to show Chris Jericho, Malakai Black and others watching on from the rafters. The commentators thank us for tuning into the debut edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS and then wrap up the inaugural broadcast. That will do it for this week’s show. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Jurassic Express

Credit: Matt Boone