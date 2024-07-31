The road to AEW ALL IN 2024 continues tonight in Greenville, South Carolina.

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS this evening for the latest installment of AEW Dynamite from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour program is Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay vs. “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator, as well as The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH.

Additionally, fans will hear from Bryan Danielson, “The Glamour” Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette, and we’ll hear from TBS & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – JULY 31, 2024

This week’s show kicks off with a cold open shot inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

MJF, Will Ospreay Kick Off This Week’s Show

We then hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for MJF and out comes the AEW American Champion. He settles in the ring and talks trash about how stupid people in the south are. He calls South Carolina the trailer park trash capital of the world.

MJF tells the crowd to do their meth addicted selves a favor and keep their mouths shut. He then gloats about defeating, with ease, “that red coat” Will Ospreay, and bringing gold back to our great nation of the U.S. He vows to beat him again at Wembley Stadium at ALL IN.

He tells the crowd to stand and rise for their American hero. He raises the title up in the air but the theme for Will Ospreay hits and “The Aerial Assassin” charges down to the ring. MJF runs away. Ospreay gets on the mic and tells MJF to keep running.

He vows to make him pay for talking about his family last week. He says he loves his country’s flag the same way these people love theirs. He talks about MJF’s American Championship being a fraud title that no one is acknowledging. He takes him to task for throwing the International Championship in the trash last week.

MJF asks the crowd if they like Ospreay. They pop. He calls the crowd turn coats. He says he’s gonna beat him down in front of all his crooked teeth countrymen in England at ALL IN. He tells him after what happens to him tonight, he won’t make it to Wembley “bruv!” He says tonight “everybody dies.”

“The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay

The theme for “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer hits and out he comes as MJF throws his hands up in a sign of peace and side-steps him as the crazed big man heads to the ring for our scheduled opening contest.

He and Ospreay go face-to-face, or face-to-chest, rather, and Archer immediately Donkey Kong’s him into the mat as the bell sounds to get this one started. He follows up with some big splashes into the corner. Ospreay shifts the momentum in his favor with a big corkscrew kick.

Ospreay goes for a wild dive to the floor, but Archer catches him on the way down. He scoops him up and slams him into the unforgiving floor at ringside. He walks over to the camera and says it’s time to even the score. He taunts the crowd as Ospreay struggles to get up.

We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, Archer is in a comfortable offensive lead until Ospreay connects with an insane Super Spanish Fly off the top-rope for a close two-count. Ospreay hits an Os-Cutter but again gets two.

He goes for a Hidden Blade but is run over by a lariat from Archer. Archer looks for his Blackout finisher but Ospreay counters with a DDT and follows up with a hidden blade that hits this time. He goes for the cover but Archer somehow kicks out at the count of one.

Ospreay takes the elbow pad off and hits another hidden blade and gets the three-count for the win. After the match, MJF runs in and attacks Ospreay from behind. He lays him out and then hits a brainbuster. He slides on the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but before he can use it, Kyle Fletcher runs out to make the save.

Winner: Will Ospreay

MJF & Kyle Fletcher To Do Battle Next Week On AEW Dynamite

MJF stands at the top of the ramp as Kyle Fletcher gets on the mic. He tells Don Callis that he knows he told him not to get into Will Ospreay business because it is no longer Don Callis Family business. He says that doesn’t change the fact that Ospreay is his best friend and he’s laying on the ground in a heap because of the selfish MJF.

He talks about wrestling his couch pillows as a kid and dreaming of moving to the U.S. because this is where the best wrestle. He says this country has given him his dream girl, house and job and he’ll forever be grateful for that. He says he speaks for all of Australia, the U.K. and everyone in here when he says we’re all sick of the same MJF crap.

He tells MJF to come down here so he can punch his face a few more times. MJF says “you want me right now?!” He drops the mic and keeps yelling as he takes his shirt off. He picks the mic back up and says, “No.” He tells Fletcher he doesn’t call the shots around here, he does. He says no one punches an American hero in the face and gets away with it.

He tells him he and Fletcher one-on-one is official for next week’s Dynamite. He tells him he’s gonna kangaroo-kick his face off and he vows he will make him suffer the same fate that the dirtbag Daniel Garcia did, breaking his neck and leaving him in a pool of his own blood. He says when that happens, he’ll have only one person to blame and that’s Will Ospreay.

He says he can’t wait to see Ospreay’s face when that happens. “And for that, you can thank me later.” He drops the mic and American patriotic music plays. Back in the ring, Fletcher helps Ospreay up and the two pose together for a pop as Don Callis looks at them from across the ring. Things wrap up on that note.

CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander

When we return from the break after that post-match segment, we see Alex Marvez with Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. They congratulate him on 102 days as FTW Champion. They give him a cake Jericho vows to break Katsuyori Shibata’s face. Keith tells Shibata it will be them going one-on-one next week on AEW Dynamite.

Inside the arena, Stokely Hathaway introduces Kris Statlander, who makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. The theme for her opponent, CMLL Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale hits and out she comes for this title eliminator bout. Statlander attacks Nightingale before the bell sounds.

She hits a big top-rope drop kick and then the bell sounds to give Statlander a big offensive lead to start things off. She slams her back-first into the barricade and heads into the ring to taunt her and the crowd as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Statlander dominating the action until Nightingale fights back and hits a big suplex on the hard part of the ring apron. She grabs Stokely on the floor and holds him, but turns around and walks into a clothesline from Statlander.

Back in the ring, Stokely passes her a chain and ties up the ref while she knocks out Willow with it and gets the victory. After the match, she grabs a chair and beats down Nightingale. A security guard runs out and she starts beating his ass, too. She and Stokely walk away proud of themselves and guaranteed a future CMLL Women’s title bout.

Winner and No. 1 Contender For CMLL Women’s World Championship: Kris Statlander

Bryan Danielson Talks AEW ALL IN 2024 And End Of His Career

We see a clip from the Bryan Danielson and Renee Paquette sit-down discussion from last week’s show, which featured Jeff Jarrett interrupting the interview for a heartfelt message to “The American Dragon.” We then head to another commercial break.

The show returns and we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of the Blackpool Combat Club members. He makes his way out as Excalibur promotes his title opportunity against AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England in a few weeks.

Tony Schiavone talks about this being his last full-time year in the business. Danielson talks about being in Greenville tonight and the significance of the place to him, as it is where he and his wife Brie took their photos for their marriage.

He says it’s true when they say you don’t realize you’re living the good old days until they are already behind you. “You don’t know you’re in the good old days until their almost gone,” he says.

He says what’s different about that for him is since he returned from his forced retirement due to injury, he has been aware that he’s in the good old days and he’s been present in every moment and enjoying every bit of it.

Danielson mentions how he promised his daughter when she was seven years old, he would stop wrestling full-time. He promised his family that his AEW contract is the last contract he would ever sign. He says that contract ends tomorrow.

He says he promised himself every time he steps into the ring he would give every single bit that he has. He said he made two promises when he got here, to kick a lot of people’s heads in and win the AEW World Championship.

He says he’s kicked a lot of people’s heads in, but he hasn’t won the AEW World Championship — yet. He promises he’s going to give every single thing he’s got at ALL IN. He says with his body, his mind, and his soul — he will go ALL IN.

Swerve Strickland Confronts Bryan Danielson

As he keeps talking, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of the entrance tune of the AEW World Champion. Out comes Swerve Strickland, accompanied by Prince Nana, who does his always entertaining, goofy-ass(ed) swerve dance.

He settles in the ring and he and Danielson stare each other down. Prince Nana leads fans in a “Who’s House? / Swerve’s House!” chant. Danielson smiles and leads fans in a “YES! YES! YES!” chant. Swerve says he respects Danielson.

He inspired people to go out and achieve their dreams, himself included. He says if this were any other time, he’d be rooting for him to win the title and have his moment. He says but this is Swerve’s time. He says he promised he would win the title when he came to AEW, too, but he did it.

He says he’s on a different level. He tells Danielson he kicked everyone’s heads in but couldn’t handle it when they started kicking back. Swerve tells Danielson that this is not an achievement award he has on his shoulder. It’s the AEW World Championship and it shows everyone that you’re the best.

He gets in his face and tells him he is the best. He says Danielson challenged Will Ospreay and lost, and actually got hurt. He says Ospreay challenged him and he beat him. He says Danielson led Team AEW to a loss at Blood & Guts, whereas he led them to victory.

Swerve vows to win at ALL IN and tells Danielson not only will he lose, he may never walk again. Danielson says he’ll up the ante. He says if he doesn’t beat him and win the AEW World Championship at ALL IN, he will never wrestle again. “Your title versus my career at ALL IN … Swerve, what do you say?”

Swerve shakes his hand and says it’s noble of him but tells him not to keep that promise with him, keep it with his family. Danielson goes backstage where Jeff Jarrett applauds him and is excited until Danielson knocks something out of his hand. He says he wanted him to go all in. Next week it will be Danielson vs. Jarrett.

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH

The team of Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH make their way out to the ring for our next match of the evening. After they settle inside the squared circle, The Conglomeration team of Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii make their way out.

This trios bout gets offf to a hot start, as Briscoe goes right to work on RUSH. The fight continues with Ishii and Mortos in the ring as Don Callis settles in on special guest commentary for this one. Briscoe hits another big dive onto a chair on the floor as we settle into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action. Briscoe hot tags in and hits a Froggy Bow and some other Redneck Fu until he is beat down by all three members of the opposition and finished off by The Beast Mortos for the pin fall. The heel trio pick up the impressive win.

Winners: Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos & RUSH

The Acclaimed React To FTR

Backstage, we hear from The Acclaimed, who talk trash about FTR not showing up tonight to their own hometown after talking so much trash about them. Max Caster calls himself the best wrestler and the Blood & Guts MVP and says he’s not just a guy who makes raps.

Anthony Bowens tells them it’s time to nut up or shut up and informs FTR they’re coming for them at AEW Collision this week. After this quick backstage promo segment wraps up, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Kamille vs. Brittany Jade

We shoot to a quick sit-down interview with Renee Paquette and “The Glamour” Mariah May, the latter of whom isn’t interesting in saying much. She gloats about attacking “Timeless” Toni Storm. She tells Paquette she isn’t taking any more questions.

Back inside the arena, Toni Storm comes out in her woman scorned attire with a shoe and her title. She talks about it being a violent love war at ALL IN. She seems to be done with the shoe, by the way.

After this wraps up, we see footage of Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker’s incident at San Diego Comic Con. We then see footage of Kamille’s debut last week. The theme for Mercedes Mone hits and out she comes with Kamille.

Already in the ring is her opponent for tonight, Brittnay Jade. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Kamille beats her down within seconds for the squash match victory.

Mone gets on the mic after and welcomes Kamille as “The Brickhouse” and the newest addition to the Mone Corporation. She talks about being a victim of Britt Baker for weeks now. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up.

Winner: Kamille

Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin

It’s main event time!

When we return from the break, the theme for “Hangman” Adam Page hits and out he comes for our final match of the evening. He settles into the ring to some boos from the Greenville crowd and then his music dies down.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of one of the pillars of AEW’s theme as Darby Allin makes his way out for this first-time one-on-one showing between these two on AEW’s weekly flagship prime time Wednesday night program.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Hangman start off strong, but Darby quickly takes over. The action spills out to the floor, where Allin hits a top-rope Coffin Drop to Hangman at ringside.

Hangman and Darby continue to brawl up to the top of the stage. Darby lays out Hangman and climbs way up to the top of part of the set at the entrance tunnels. He dives off backwards with another huge Coffin Drop on the ramp.

On that note, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break as our main event continues. When we return, we see Hangman in full control of the offense, which is back inside the ring.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see almost all of the lights in the building go out, except for some of the LED strips with the Dynamite logo. It’s clearly not someone making a surprise appearance.

Instead, it’s a bad production issue at almost the worst possible time. The commentators try and cover for it and after a minute or so, thankfully the lights come back on.

Hangman continues to beat down Darby in one-sided fashion, using the steel ring steps on the floor as a weapon in the process. After he rag-dolls him into the steps, the referee steps in to look at Darby. On that note, we head to an oddly-timed additional mid-match commercial break.

As we settle in from the final commercial break of the evening, we see Hangman with Darby on the middle rope. He hits a huge super-fall-away slam to continue to add to the punishment that Darby’s back has taken in this match.

Hangman looked to try and hit a piledriver to Darby on the steel ring steps from the ring apron, but Darby escaped. Darby sweeps out Hangman’s legs, and he crashes onto the steel steps. He gouges at Hangman’s eyes as he starts to come back to life.

Darby re-enters the ring, runs the ropes and dives through them for a flying battering ram to send Hangman flipping backwards off the ring steps. Fans break out in a loud “This is Awesome!” chant as both guys recover on the floor.

Back in the ring, Darby takes his belt off and starts whipping the crap out of Hangman. He hits a shotgun drop kick and then hits a code red for a close two-count as the clock strikes 10pm on the East Coast. It looks like we’re going long unadvertised once again!

Darby heads back to the top-rope and leaps off backwards for an attempted third Coffin Drop, however this time he doesn’t hit it. Instead, he lands in the waiting arms of Hangman who begins to choke the life out of him. Darby escapes and fights back.

He goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but in mid-motion, Hangman takes him out with one of his own for a close two-count. Hangman hits a big power bomb for another close two-count. He hits Darby with two Dead Eyes in a row and we get a close-up shot of the sinister, evil look in Hangman’s eyes.

The commentators also focus on it and explain that it’s a completely different look than we’re used to seeing from him. Hangman slowly positions himself for the Buckshot Lariat and he waits for Darby to get up. When he does, Hangman flips over the ropes but Darby just collapses on his own.

Hangman drags him to the middle of the ring and flips him back to his feet in an attempt to finish the Buckshot Lariat, but Darby avoids it and rolls up Hangman and surprises him with a three-count. Darby gets the win and quickly exits the ring to recover.

Meanwhile, Hangman goes ballistic on the referee. He grabs a chair from under the ring. And several more, all of which he throws into the ring in a rage. Darby gets up to his knees and looks up at Hangman throwing a hissy fit. He flips him the double birds. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Darby Allin