AEW Dynamite Results – July 6, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program tonight at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York is the first defense of the Interim AEW Championship, as Jon Moxley defends against AEW Royal Rampage winner Brody King.

Additionally, the show will also feature Wardlow challenging Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship in a Street Fight, Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir, The Butcher & The Blade vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee, as well as an appearance by Christian Cage & Luchasaurus.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/6/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual opening video and theme song and then we shoot live inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York, where Excalibur does the “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase.

Excalibur is joined by Taz and Tony Schiavone on commentary and then we get right down to action, as we head to the ring for our opening contest.

TNT Championship Street Fight

Scorpio Sky (C) vs. Wardlow

From there, the two men involved in the first bout of the evening are introduced. The match will see Scorpio Sky putting his TNT Championship on-the-line against Wardlow in a Street Fight.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this no-rules, anything goes championship contest.

We see some initial back-and-forth action and then Wardlow starts to take over. He takes it to the TNT Champion and then the action spills out to the floor at ringside.

Once on the floor, Wardlow goes after Sky when Dan Lambert of American Top Team and The Men of the Year slaps him in the back of the head. Wardlow turns to knock Lambert’s lights out, but instead a ton of ATT fighters and others step in front of him to protect him.

Wardlow puts his set up and is apparently willing to fight them all by himself. Instead, he and Sky re-engage and the match continues as we head to a commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the action still in progress with Wardlow controlling things. This doesn’t last too long, however, as Sky ends up taking over and ultimately blasting him with a big shot from the TNT title belt. He tries to steal the win off of that one, but Wardlow kicks out.

Sky looks to follow that up with his finisher, but Wardlow avoids it. He srees Lambert on the ring apron and knocks him off before turning around and hitting a big spinebuster on Sky. Wardlow looks out to the sea of fans in the Rochester venue and then does his power bomb symphony — blasting Sky into the mat with multiple power bombs.

He then puts his boot on Sky’s chest and gets the three-count for the victory. We have a new TNT Champion, once again, folks! This marks the second time the TNT title has changed hands during an AEW event in Rochester.

Confetti is shooting out of the ring in the arena as the fans roar and cheer while Wardlow celebrates his first title victory in AEW. He heads up the ramp with the title and fire and pyro explodes behind him.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

Jon Moxley Addresses Tonight’s Title Defense Against Brody King

We shoot backstage to a special message from the Interim AEW Champion. Jon Moxley appears with his title and talks about tonight’s defense against Brody King.

Mox guarantees everyone that he knows what kind of monster he is dealing with in the House of Black member and winner of the first-ever AEW Royal Rampage battle royal, but he’s not so sure everyone remembers what kind of monster he is.

He mentions how he just took a man he deeply respects and admires in Hiroshi Tanahashi and beat his face in at The Forbidden Door. He then mentions how a few days later he carved the faces up of some bad dudes inside a steel cage at Blood & Guts.

He says he did that one for fun, comparing it to golfing on a Sunday. After he wraps up the promo, we head to another commercial break.

“Smart” Mark Sterling With Petition To Get Shane “Swerve” Strickland Fired From AEW

When we return from the break we see “Smart” Mark Sterling with Tony Nese backstage.

The two approach Keith Lee and attempt to get him to sign a petition to get Shane “Swerve” Strickland removed from the AEW roster.

Lee isn’t interested, which he makes clear, despite Sterling trying to remind him what Strickland did to him in the Casino Battle Royale.

Christian Cage & Luchasaurus Attack Matt Hardy

We head back inside the Blue Cross Arena and we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Christian Cage. He makes his way out and stop and then Luchasaurus’ theme hits. The masked man makes his way out to join him.

The two head to the ring and the music cuts off. Christian begins speaking, saying everyone wanted to know why he turned on Jungle Boy and made the comments that he did about his family.

He says he explained those a couple of weeks ago and now everyone is wondering why Luchasaurus decided to align with him.

As he continues to speak, the theme for The Hardy Brothers hits and out comes Matt Hardy. The fans chant “DELETE! DELETE!” as he heads out with a microphone. He calls Christian Cage “the Michael Jordan of being an assh*le” and then says everytime it seems Christian has sunk as low as possible, he sinks even lower.

Cage says Hardy is so crazy that he makes his brother, Jeff Hardy, look like the sober one of the family. He goes on to claim Hardy is desparate to be in the headlines 24/7 and says he’ll do anything to ensure that he stays in the news, even if it means turning a blind eye to his brothers issues, or using his wife and children.

Hardy finally hears enough and tries to go after Christian, only for Luchasaurus to step in and knock his lights out. Cage joins in and the two-on-one attack begins. They beat Hardy and then take him out to the floor at ringside, where Luchasaurus puts him through a table. That’s how this segment wraps up.

Tony Schiavone Backstage With Claudio Castagnoli & Jake Hager

We see a Blood & Guts video package and then return live, where Tony Schiavone is standing by backstage with Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager. He mentions that the two have signed a document guaranteeing no physical contact.

Hager says Claudio might have things twisted due to 16,000 or so fans chanting his name and cheering for him last week, but he says he’s not as tough or hard as he is. He says he’s never been a world champion in ROH, or WWE (which he says by name) and won’t ever be one in AEW. Hager says he’s an undefeated MMA fighter and is a proven entity.

Castagnoli responds and mentions that he beat one of the best technical wrestlers on the planet in Zack Sabre Jr. at The Forbidden Door and brings up his team beating Hager’s team at Blood & Guts. He then points out that it actually wasn’t Hager’s team, but instead the team of the guy whose bags Hager carries. He vows to go 3-0 after they meet in the ring next week.

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee

Now it’s time for our next match of the evening, which will be taking place in the tag-team division. With that said, we head down to the ring.

The theme for The Butcher & The Blade hits and out comes the duo accompanied by The Bunny. They settle inside the ring and their music dies down.

After that, Shane “Swerve” Strickland’s entrance tune hits and he makes his way down to the squared circle. Keith Lee’s tune hits and he heads to the ring as well.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Keith Lee and The Butcher will be starting things off for their respective teams. Lee leads the fans in Rochester in some chants and cheering before taking it to The Butcher in the early going.

We see Butcher lose his cool when he is unable to get anything going against the big man, so much so that he exits the ring and charges over to grab a steel chair. The Blade runs over to him and convinces him to put it down, reminding him that top five ranked teams make more money.

The action resumes back inside the ring, where we see some tags from both sides. Strickland keeps the offensive momentum going for his team, but ends up getting walloped in the back of the dome. He crashes and burns on the floor at ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the pace pick up as Lee and Strickland take back over control of the action. They hit their respective finishes and score the pin fall victory, once again showing the ability to still perform as a great collective unit despite recent trust issues stemming from the Casino Battle Royale.

Winners: Shane “Swerve” Strickland & Keith Lee

After The Match: Starks & Hobbs Confront Swerve & Lee, Young Bucks Interrupt

We see Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs make their way out after the match and they start to verbally go after Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee.

They get super worked up, with Starks turning bright red and running up and down the aisle promising to kick their asses right now. Before anything else more can be said or done, the theme for The Young Bucks hits.

Nick and Matt Jackson emerge and they talk about how the big accomplishments that the teams have had is nothing more than an “off night” for them. They talk about being the best team, which the fans take exception to and let it be known by loudly chanting “FTR! FTR!” Jackson reacts to the chants and says “we’re better than them, too!”

They go on to challenge both teams to a three-way tag-team showdown on next week’s show.

Eddie Kingston Interrupted By Chris Jericho, Tay Conti Slams Ruby Soho’s Arm In Car Door

We shoot to a vignette featuring The House of Black’s own Brody King addressing Jon Moxley and their showdown later tonight in the main event for the Interim AEW Championship.

Now we head back into the arena where the familiar sounds of Eddie Kingston’s theme hits. “The Mad King” makes his way down to the ring.

In the ring, Tony Schiavone is standing with a microphone. Kingston tells him to hold his arm up higher and be professional.

Kingston goes on to congratulate Wardlow on his TNT Championship victory in the opening Street Fight this evening. He also congratulates everyone, “even you, Claudio Castagnoli” that was on the winning team at Blood & Guts last week.

He goes on to talk about how he was made a liar by not tasting the blood of Chris Jericho. Before he can say much of anything else, we hear some comotion and then on the big screen, we see Chris Jericho with his ribs taped up in the parking lot.

Jericho tells Kingston he better watch it and then says if not this could happen to him. With that said, he gives Tay Conti the order to do it, and then we see her walk over and slam Ruby Soho’s arm in a car door.

Chris Jericho and the rest of the J.A.S. head off as we head to another commercial break.

QT Marshall Interupts The Dark Order And -1, Hangman Page Makes Him Pay

We return from the commercial break at the commentary desk where Taz and Excalibur address the savage attack we just saw Ruby Soho get at the hands of Tay Conti and J.A.S. They mention AEW medical staff are checking on her right now.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of The Dark Order theme song. Out comes the group, along with Brodie Lee’s son, -1, and widow, Amanda Huber. The crowd roars as they head to the ring.

They talk about how tonight marks a new era for The Dark Order. They say there’s no one better to explain why other than -1. They hand the microphone to him.

Before he can say anything, we hear QT Marshall on the microphone as he emerges on the entrance ramp from the back. He questions how much longer this charity case is going to continue. He asks will it literally go on until -1 is 18 for real. He says he gets it that -1’s dad was from Rochester. He insults him and then -1 takes his shirt off and tries to go after him. The Dark Order stops him.

As Marshall continues to talk, he goes on to challenge the ten-year old to a fight. He says he can accept or he can go back and break all of his toys.

With that said, the familiar sounds of the theme song of “Hangman” Adam Page plays. The longtime friend of The Dark Order makes his way out and is walking with a purpose.

The fans chant “cowboy sh*t” as he proceeds to beat the p*ss out of QT Marshall for his unnecessary insulting remarks about his late friend. He finishes up the beatdown with a buckshot lariat.

Penta Oscuro vs. Rush

We then head to the commentary desk where Excalibur and Taz welcome their co-commentator for hour number two of tonight’s show.

With that said, “Boomer Sooner” plays and out comes the legendary commentator Jim Ross. He takes his seat alongside the duo and they get ready to call our next match of the evening.

Penta Oscuro’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Alex Abrahantes. They settle into the ring and then Rush’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Andrade El Idolo.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. These two immediately get after it, trading brutally stiff chops back-and-forth for a while. They start mixing in other stiff shots and then pick up the pace a bit.

We see Rush start to take over and as he takes it to Penta, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break we see the two still going at it. They get into another brutal chop-exchange. Rush starts to take over and he hits a swanton off the top for a close near fall.

Penta starts to take over. He seemingly has Rush out but when he goes to make the pin fall, Andrade puts Rush’s foot on the ropes. As the referee deals with that, we see Rush in the background blast Penta with a low blow. He makes the cover and then we learn that he has also stolen the mask of the fan-favorite.

Winner: Rush

Jay Lethal & Co. With Message For Samoa Joe Ahead Of ROH Death Before Dishonor

We are informed that Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH Television Championship has been confirmed for the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Now we shoot to a backstage segment where we see Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh standing by. They deliver a message to Joe ahead of their showdown and then we head to a commercial break.

Match Made For AEW Rampage

We shoot backstage when we return and we see “Smart” Mark Sterling continuing his campaign to get Shane “Swerve” Strickland kicked out of AEW. He and Tony Nese approach Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice and try and get them to sign their petition.

Instead, Danhausen walks up, mimics everything Sterling says and ultimately, we get Tony Nese vs. Orange Cassidy announced for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage.

Ruffin It & Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club

Leon Ruff, Bear Country and Fuego Del Sol are in the ring and ready for action in an eight-man tag-team match.

The theme for their opponents hits and out comes The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club.

Max Caster tries doing his usual rap gimmick on the way to the ring, however The Gunn Club yank the microphone out of his hand and keep walking to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one, which doesn’t last long, and sees The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club pick up an easy victory.

Once the match wraps up, we see trouble between The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club come to a head, as they begin brawling. In comes a p*ssed off Billy Gunn. He yells at The Gunn Club but ultimately sides with them, blasting Caster with a big clothesline. Bowens tries to get Billy to “scissor him” but instead, Gunn hits his FameAssEr.

Winners: The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club

Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

It’s time for tag-team action in the women’s division. With that said, out comes the team of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, who settle in the ring.

We hear the theme for their opponents, as AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa and top-ranked contender Toni Storm, collectively known as ThunderStorm, head to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with what will be our final match before tonight’s Interim AEW Championship main event.

We see Storm and Rosa fare well early on, however some cheap heel sneaky tactics from Rose and Shafir, most notably a cheap shot by Rose on the ring apron with an umbrella, shifts the offensive control in their favor.

As the heel duo settle into the offensive driver’s seat, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

Jade Cargill Wants Answers From Stokely Hathaway

Stokely Hathaway mentions paying $1100 to pay Leila Gray to face Jade Cargill on last week’s show. He calls her an interim Baddie.

He brings her in and explains this to Jade Cargill after she demanded to know what he was doing last week.

Daniel Garcia Challenges Wheeler Yuta To ROH Pure Championship Match

We hear the commentators run down some of the action scheduled for AEW Rampage on Friday, as well as some matches for next week’s AEW Fyter Fest special and the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

As we return live, we see Tony Schiavone standing by with Daniel Garcia backstage. Garcia talks about his recent interaction with Yuta and mentions putting his foot on his throat and raising his ROH Pure Championship high in the air.

He says there was nothing Yuta could do about it. He goes on to issue a challenge to Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor. We head to another commercial break after this.

FTR Issue Challenge To The Briscoes For ROH Death Before Dishonor

When we return from the break we see triple-champions FTR backstage. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler go on to issue a challenge to The Briscoes for the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

They say beating them for the ROH Tag-Team Championships was one of the hardest matches of their careers. They say that’s why they want to defend those titles when FTR vs. The Briscoes II takes place at ROH Death Before Dishonor. They mention to be a king, you have to kill a king, “and we ain’t dead yet.”

Interim AEW Championship

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Brody King

It’s main event time, folks! The lights in the Blue Cross Arena go out and when they come back on, Brody King makes his way down to the ring. The House of Black member and winner of the first-ever AEW Royal Rampage battle royal settles in the squared circle and his theme dies down.

Now the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” plays as the Interim AEW Champion heads to the ring making his custom entrance through the crowd.

On special guest commentary for this one is the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club — William Regal. He sings Mox’s praises as he settles in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our final match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite.

We see Mox go right at King upon the sound of the bell, and he drills the big man with rapid fire shots. King starts to fight back and we see the action spill out to the floor at ringside.

Mox takes back over, blasting Mox with another big shot before Russian leg-sweeping him into the guard rail and then bouncing him off of the steel ring steps.

As King tries to get up, we see Mox slap a side head lock on him and walk him over to the entrance ramp. King ends up escaping and hitting a back body-drop on the steel ramp. The commentators point out that Mox’s back / tail bone smashed into the elevated part of the ramp. Taz mentions that happened during his career. He says it hurts and causes immediate numbness and loss of feeling of your legs.

Back in the ring, King continues to dominate Mox, following up on the punishment he just delivered on the ramp moments ago. He has Mox down on the mat and appears to be looking for a choke. Regal points out that King does the choke well and says Mox needs to avoid it.

Mox does avoid it and he gets back to his feet. He starts taking it to the big man once again. They end up trading shots. Mox bounces off the ropes but runs directly into a spinning sidewalk slam from the House of Black member for a close near fall. After this, we head to another mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.