AEW Dynamite returns live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. with the AEW ALL IN: Texas “go-home show.”

Scheduled for this evening is Ricochet vs. Blake Christian, Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta, “Talky-Talk” with MJF & Mark Briscoe, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné go face-to-face, Bandido & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher, Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla in a Women’s Casino Gauntlet Eliminator, as well as an All-Star 8 Man Tag main event.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – JULY 9, 2025

Excalibur welcomes us to the final stop on the road to ALL IN: Texas, as this week’s AEW Dynamite kicks off with the usual show opening intro video and accompanying theme song.

Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm Come Face-To-Face

Inside the Curtis Culwell Center, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for “The CEO.” Out comes multiple belts Mercedes Mone to the ring, which is covered in a giant red carpet. She settles inside the ring and tells Texas to say hello to our “C-E-O!”

Mone says she knows she and “Timeless” Toni Storm have gotten things off on the wrong foot. She says let’s get this on the road, “darling.” Instead of coming out, however, Storm appears alongside Luther in black-and-white on the big screen at the top of the entrance area.

Storm talks about two big things coming out of Texas, and says Toni Storm is at least one of them. This gets a pop and “Toni” chant from the crowd, as Mercedes tells her to come out of hiding, and calls her a “mark.” She also promises not to hurt Luther too badly.

Toni insists she’s not hiding and calls for her music to be played. With that said, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion emerges to a big crowd reaction and a bottle of champagne in her hand. Mone offers a toast with Storm. A toast for herself, as she will be the new AEW Women’s World Champion.

She takes a sip, complaining about it being “burnt” as if it was frozen, but Storm tells her to save the performative “bullsh*t” for her entrance. She runs down her challenger. She says Mone has the “emotional depth of a kiddie pool.” Mone then mocks her, insisting that she outclasses Toni in every way.

Mone says no one will stop the Money Train, not even Toni Storm. She talks about her legacy and calls herself the One Woman Revolution, the Alpha and Omega and everything in between. Toni says legacies don’t exist. “We’re all going to die,” Storm adds. All that matters is one moment.

Storm says that moment is when Mercedes looks her in the eye and realizes she fears an ordinary life. Toni Storm says she only fears an ordinary death. She says Mone deserves all the titles in the world, but not the AEW Women’s World Championship.

“The Timeless One” continues, stating that Mone will go down as “the woman who just couldn’t win the big one.” Mercedes says it appears that they can’t be civil about this. She then accidentally references their match “this Sunday, I mean Saturday,” prompting the crowd to get on her case.

Mone says she will have to simply beat Toni Storm and take what is hers. The two then “toast” one more time, before Storm charges at Mone. She lays in some punches before Mone clears out of the ring, retreating up the ramp. Storm’s music hits and she drops down and rolls around to end the opening segment.

Jon Moxley’s Message To Hangman Page

Backstage we see AEW World Champion and leader of The Death Riders, Jon Moxley. He has a message for Hangman Page ahead of their Texas Deathmatch showdown this Saturday at AEW ALL IN: Texas. Moxley asks if Hangman can hold the line under pressure of everyone counting on him this Saturday.

Moxley says that he thinks Hangman is a waste, but notes that Hangman has one chance to prove him wrong at ALL IN. Mox says he better walk that aisle like it’s his last time, because whether he likes it or not, he is “all the way in with this.”

Bandido & Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

Back inside the arena, we head down to the ringside area as it’s time for our first match of the evening. The Don Callis Family duo of Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher make their way out, as Don Callis heads over to sit in on guest commentary for this one.

After the first team settles in the ring, Brody King and reigning ROH World Champion Bandido each make their way out. The bell sounds and we get officially off-and-running with this tag-team opener.

Following some good back-and-forth action, the Don Callis Family duo settle into the early offensive lead as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Fletcher is in control. He goes after Bandido before sending him into the corner.

Bandido fights back, knocking Takeshita off the apron, which lets him focus on taking Fletcher down next. Tag made to Brody, who takes the Protostar to the mat with a big side slam before sending him to the corner for a running cannonball.

He pulls Kyle away from the corner for a cover, but only gets a two count. Fletcher is back up for a thrust kick, but that gets blocked, only for Kyle to take him down with a Michinoku driver. This only gets a two count, before Kyle escapes for a tag to Takeshita.

Bandido tags in as well but Protoshita double-team him, until Brody hops onto the apron, catching Fletcher with a sleeper while Bandido goes up top for a frog splash on the Alpha. Cover by Bandido, but Fletcher barely manages to break the pin.

Brody and Fletcher take their fight to the outside as Takeshita blocks a 21 Plex. Bandido makes his way up onto the ropes but is take back down. Seconds later, we see a big Raging Fire, setting up “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

Backstage With The Outrunners, FTR & The Patriarchy

We shoot to a video package featuring new comments from The Outrunners, who promise to take FTR down tomorrow night on the special live episode of AEW Collision, with Jet Speed and The Patriarchy in the mix for an 8-Man Tag Match.

After that, we head into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we shoot backstage where we see FTR and The Patriarchy. Christian Cage and Nick Wayne challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In Texas, and Cage offers a deal.

Cage offers to help FTR out after they win the titles in exchange for help at Collision tomorrow night. Stoke addresses the fact that FTR were left out of the title match on Saturday, agreeing to Cage’s offer pending seeing how things go tomorrow night.

Ricochet vs. Blake Christian

Ricochet makes his way out as we get an inset promo from Blake Christian, who is in the ring for our next match. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this singles match. Blake goes after Ricochet early, taking him to the ropes before Ricochet fights back.

Christian forces him to the outside for a breather, but manages to turn things around on him despite “bald” chants from the crowd. Blake manages to get back in control, eventually sending Ricochet out of the ring as the crowd cheers for him.

He goes for a dive, leaping through the ropes to take Ricochet to the floor to a nice pop. The Gates of Agony make their way out, distracting Blake long enough for Ricochet to send him into the ring steps. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When the show returns, we see both men are in the ring once more, but this doesn’t last for long, as Ricochet sends Blake to the outside. He goes for a dive, but gets caught by Christian for a two count. Blake is up on his feet, laying into Ricochet with some right hands.

Ricochet fights back, but Christian hits a cutter, setting up for a 450 splash and a close two count on Ricochet. Blake goes to the ropes but is knocked to the outside, as the Gates of Agony try to intervene. They manage to succeed.

They do so right after Ricochet distracts the ref, and this gives Ricochet the opening for a Spirit Gun, followed by Vertigo for the pinfall victory. After the match, The Gates of Agony hit the ring for a post-match beatdown of Christian.

Winner: Ricochet

A “Talky-Talk” With MJF & Mark Briscoe

We shoot backstage, where we see Renee Paquette standing by with MJF. She asks him about the upcoming “Talky-Talk” with Mark Briscoe. MJF insists he won’t be dealing with that alone as he has The Hurt Syndicate with him. MVP interrupts.

MVP tells The Hurt Syndicate’s Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to grab their AEW World Tag-Team Championships, only to realize that JetSpeed duo Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey have taken the belts early after Knight got the win over Benjamin on Collision.

This riles the trio up, leaving MJF on his own as we cut to another commercial break. When the show returns, we see a video package for the AEW Unified Championship showdown between career rivals Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada at AEW ALL IN: Texas this coming Saturday.

Back inside the arena, Mark Briscoe heads out for a “Talky-Talk” with MJF. Out next comes Maxwell Jacob Friedman himself. A “Tiny pickle” chant breaks out from the crowd, until Mark asks them to settle down for this “Talky-Talk.”

MJF feels even more strongly about this than I do, as he runs Briscoe down before mocking the Texas crowd as he jokes about “dog-walking” Briscoe at All In Texas. The crowd tells him to “shut the f*ck up,” but MJF persists as he tells Briscoe there will be no “Talky-Talk,” but he can take a “Walky-walk.”

Briscoe says to listen here, pickle, it sounds like you need is a good ol’ fashioned country ass whoopin’. The crowd encourage him as he talks about delivering this style of butt-kicking to win the Casino Gauntlet. He says that is Saturday. Today is “Talky-Talk” day.

The master of Redneck Kung Fu continues, only for MJF to hear enough and cut in to insult him some more. Mark isn’t having it, as he talks over MJF about how he is proud to be a country redneck, to have had to work hard for every dollar he’s ever put in his pocket.

He talks about MJF thinking he’s rich, but Mark has his own riches in his family and loved ones. MJF isn’t rich, he’s bankrupt. In fact, the word of the day today is bankrupt, because MJF is morally bankrupt and he has no soul. He sees right through MJF, and already knows he’s gonna do.

Briscoe says he’s gonna say something bad about his dead brother so he’ll lose his cool. MJF says he wouldn’t do that, and calls Mark’s late brother one of the best legends of all-time. He then goes on to say it should’ve been Mark that died, and Mark snaps and attacks him.

As he brawls with MJF on the mat, the theme for The Hurt Syndicate hits and out comes Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP. They make their way down as Briscoe chases MJF to the back, only to be intercepted by JetSpeed, who take Shelton to the ring steps.

JetSpeed then lays out Lashley with a running kick on the floor. They continue the fight as The Patriarchy come out to pick up the scraps. They focus on Lashley, setting him up for a Con-Chair-To on his knee as JetSpeed focus on dealing with Benjamin in the ring. Thrust kick by Bailey leads to a UFO Splash by Knight.

AEW ALL IN: Texas Women’s Casino Gauntlet No. 2 Spot Eliminator

Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla

Inside the arena again, we head down to ringside for our next match of the evening, a high stakes women’s four-way bout to determine who gets the number two spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at this Saturday’s AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view.

Megan Bayne is accompanied by Penelope Ford as she makes her way out for our next match. We get a shot of Kris Statlander watching from the crowd as Thekla makes her entrance next, followed by Queen Aminata. Rounding out the competitors is Tay Melo, who heads out with Anna Jay.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Bayne goes after Thekla straight out of the gate, as Aminata and Melo go at it. Thekla is sent out of the ring by Megan, who lays out Tay and the Queen with a double clothesline.

From there, the action spills to floor at ringside, with Aminata hitting a big dive off the top-rope onto a pile of bodies on the floor. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this high-stakes four-way bout continues.

When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, we see some interference from the outside lead to Bayne hitting a running seated power bomb for the victory. With the win, it’ll be Bayne in the No. 2 spot, with Kris Statlander in the No. 1 spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW ALL IN: Texas. We head to ano0ther break.

Winner and No. 2 in AEW ALL IN: Texas Women’s Casino Gauntlet: Megan Bayne

Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta

When the show returns, we see Renee Paquette backstage with Thekla when she is ambushed and attacked out of nowhere by Queen Aminata. As the two continue to brawl on the ground in the background, a fired up Mark Briscoe enters the picture and badly stumbles over his words as he sends his final message to MJF.

Back inside the Curtis Culwell Center, we hear the familiar sounds of The Death Riders’ theme music. In the halls backstage we see AEW World Champion Jon Moxley lead his group to the ring. Out they come, leading Wheeler Yuta to the ring for singles action.

The theme for Samoa Joe hits and out comes “The Samoan Submission Machine” with The Opps for scheduled one-on-one action. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Joe settle into the offensive lead as the show heads into a mid-match break.

The show returns and we see Wheeler fight back enough to send Joe to the outside for a dive that connects this time, and when Joe gets back in the ring he’s taken down by Yuta for a two count. Joe gets sent to the corner, but fights back until Yuta takes him down for an armbar.

Joe fights back for a Manhattan Drop before getting a two off a running senton. He keeps on top of Yuta for a second close two-count in a row, before bringing Yuta to the corner. He then sends Yuta to the ropes, but Wheeler looks for a German suplex, only to take a bite out of Joe, trying to roll him up. Joe counters into a Coquina Clutch for the win.

After the match, the chaos continues. The celebration is cut short by the arrival of Gabe Kidd, but Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata run down to intervene. Kidd and Yuta escape to the crowd as we go to commercial break ahead of our main event up next. We head to a break on that note.

Winner: Samoa Joe

All-Star 8-Man Tag

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & The Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata

It’s main event time!

Hobbs and Shibata are introduced as they’re still out here from moments ago. Out next is Will Ospreay to a big pop from the Garland crowd. Rounding out the team is Hangman Adam Page to his own big pop as he heads to the ring. Out next are the Young Bucks to a mixed reaction.

From there, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli come through the crowd to head toward ringside per their usual custom ring entrance. The pair enter the ring, and we get things underway with our main event All Star 8-Man Tag. The bell sounds and off we go.

Page and Matthew kick things off for their respective teams. Hangman is more focused on Mox and this allows Matthew to take advantage. Tag to Nicholas, and the Bucks take down their former best friend, only for Ospreay to get a tag to even things up. He takes out Matthew before tagging in Shibata.

The pair take the fight to Nicholas in the corner before Hobbs tags in for an assist. Power slam leads to a tag to Ospreay, who hits a Sky-Twister Press for a near-fall before it gets broken up. The action spills outside as all eight men go at it, leading to Page going for a big moonsault off the top onto the pile of bodies.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues. When the show returns, we see Page get the tag to go after everyone he can before finally focusing on Matthew for a fall away slam.

He goes after Claudio with a dive to the outside as we spot a table set up at ringside. Page gets back in the ring for a Liger Bomb on Matthew. He goes for a follow-up pin attempt, but Nicholas breaks it up before the count of three. In the midst of a Dead Eye attempt we barely see, Claudio gets a blind tag, before he goes after the Hangman.

Tag made to Hobbs and the Powerhouse trades shots with Castagnoli. Hobbs then sends him to the corner for a series of strikes amidst a “meat” chant. Claudio starts to fight back, but Shibata makes the tag to go after him. The Bucks and Page jump in, and chaos ensues until Ospreay gets caught with a double superkick by The Bucks.

They do the same to Hobbs, setting him up to be sent through the table by Claudio. EVP Trigger connects on Shibata as Moxley gets the tag now, cinching in a bulldog choke…and Shibata has no choice but to tap out. Page tries to intervene but is cut off by Gabe Kidd, with Yuta coming in.

Winners: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & The Young Bucks

AEW ALL IN: Texas “Go-Home” Post-Match Segment

The Death Riders set up Page before handing a pair of plastic bags to cover the Hangman with. The EVPs are hesitant to do to their old friend what was once done to Bryan Danielson, and they never quite do it, as the screen reveals Swerve Strickland out in the parking lot.

From there, Swerve talks about the choices that have to be made in life, before we discover that he’s operating an excavator, and he goes to work destroying the custom limousine of the Young Bucks as they freak out watching on the big screen from the ring. Meanwhile, The Opps and Page turn things around.

Hangman, Hobbs, Joe and Shibata begin fighting back and taking over on The Death Riders, The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd. Page looks to set up for a Buckshot Lariat on Mox, but Claudio intercepts with an uppercut. This doesn’t stop Hangman, as he shakes it off and then blasts Castagnoli.

Page then takes a step forward right in Mox’s face and grills him. Page is handing a giant steel chain. He looks at it and then Mox, with pure evil in his eyes. Before he can do anything, however, Marina Shafir pulls Mox out to the floor and they escape through the crowd.

The camera catches up with The Young Bucks fleeing the scene, as they quickly walk through the halls backstage and end up in the parking lot. They see their limousine that Swerve demolished moments ago and freak out. Prince Nana walks up smirking. They vow he will pay.

Just then, Swerve leaps off the giant construction vehicle and connects with a Swerve Stomp on the Bucks. We see one more shot of Hangman staring down Mox and The Death Riders as they continue to retreat through the crowd. That’s how the AEW ALL IN: Texas “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite wraps up. The show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!