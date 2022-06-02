AEW Dynamite Results – June 1, 2022

It is Wednesday and AEW Dynamite has made it to the west coast as they come from the Kia Forum in Englewood, CA. Our commentary team is Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone.

CM Punk and FTR vs The Gunn Club and Max Caster

Dax and pone fo the Gunns start out (I can’t tell them apart yet) and they work stiff in the corner. Cash tags in and the other Gunn tags in and they keep working in the corner. Cash gets a high drop kick and a deep arm drag, and the Max tags in. This leads to Punk being tagged in for a huge pop. Max works over Punk, and it’s the first time his team has been on the defensive. Punk is able to get out of trouble and tags in Dax and Dax gets a power slam off the second rope.

Austin Gunn tags in and Dax fights his way out of their corner for a bit, but then gets overwhelmed as Colton tags in. Max tags in and they keep Dax in their corner. It then becomes quick tags with Dax trying to fight his way for the tag. We to picture in picture so that Dax can keep taking abuse.

When they return to full screen, Punk is able to tag in and he works over the Gunns. Punk hits the flying elbow, motions for the GTS and gets distracted by Billy Gunn, allowing the Gunn Boy to get a quick rollup for a two. Gunn goes for a Famouser, but Punk holds on and tries to power bomb him into Billy and doesn’t do a good job of it. He then hits a GTS and FTR hits a Big Rig and cover for the three count.

Winners: CM Punk and FTR

JR said there were parts of the match that were bowling shoe ugly, and I agree. A couple of times the Gunn boys were out of position, and Punk botched a move or two, but the crowd loved it.

Punk grabs the mic and says he knows he has to get better. His mistakes are learning moments, and he’s gonna get better.

Dax says that his wife and daughter are in the crowd, and they are the only thing that matters more than Pro Wrestling. He then says you don’t get to attack him in his ring, and he calls out Finley.

Punk talks New Japan. He then asks who he will be facing at Forbidden Door. Hiroshi Tanahshi comes out in street clothes, so it’s Punk vs The Ace. Tanahashi motions that he wants the belt.

MJF’s music hits and he is on his way to the ring. He asks that his music be cut as he makes his way to the ring and says he is in pain because of his match. He says it’s Max Friedman talking and then says it would be a shame if something bad happened with the new Executives in attendance. He says that after all he has done, he still gets no respect.

He says that he is expected to hit grand slams every time he comes to the ring. He says that he is hearing clapping now and he wonders why everyone called him unprofessional. He says everyone in the back wants his spot, and they can have it because he doesn’t want to be here any more. He says the fans are uneducated marks and how they don’t know anything. He has a great rant about how he doesn’t chase star ratings.

He then turns to Tony Khan and says he is the second biggest minute to minute draw in the company. He says that he doesn’t get paid as well as the ex WWE guys he keeps bringing in. This gets a huge pop from the fans. He then says Tony should just be with the fans. He then asks Tony to fire him. He then gets bleeped and the screen goes dark.

When we come back from commercial, the commentary team talks about Tanahashi coming out to confront Punk, and MJF is not mentioned at all. AND THAT IS THE RIGHT THING TO DO.

Johnny Elite vs Miro

Right after Johnny comes out, we get a taped promo from Miro and he says he will come back to AEW to redeem everyone. His neck is fixed, but his heart is broken, and he wants to takes his god’s home.

Johnny goes for a kick, but Miro just clotheslines him down. He then stomps him down in the corner. Johnny gets in a little offense and Miro tosses him across the ring as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Johnny tries a cross body, but Miro catches him and slams him to the mat. Miro misses the pump kick and Johnny is able to get a kicks and a few strikes. Johnny covers and Miro kicks out at one. Miro is able to get the pump kick the second time. He then locks in the Game Over and Johnny has to tap out.

Winner: Miro

We get a video recap of the Anarchy in the Arena match at the PPV.

The Jericho Appreciation Society comes to the ring. Jericho cuts off the music and everyoen gets a chance to speak. Well, not Jake Hager, but still…

Jericho says that Eddie Kingston is a psycho for trying to set him on fire. “What kind of a man tries to set another man on fire?” Jericho says without a hint of Irony. Jericho says everytime it’s sports entertainers vs wrestlers, sports entertainers win.

Eddie Kingston comes out with William Regal and he wants to fight them all and he tells Regal to tell them where he wants to fight them.

Regal says “Blood and Guts.”

Jericho sends everyone about Kingston, and that allows Ortiz to attack Jericho in the ring and cut off a chunk of Jericho’s hair. Ortiz bails as his team comes into the ring. Jericho agrees and he says to get it, he wants Jericho vs Ortiz in a hair vs hair match.

We then go to a tape from after the Own Hart Tournament where Samoa Joe gets attacked by Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh.

ReDRagon, The Young Bucks and Hikuleo vs Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus

Adam Cole joins commentary.

Let’s be clear about this, this is a stunt show for the LA crowd to see everyone get in their crazy moves. The story of the match is “How fast and crazy can we go?” I feel bad for Anthony trying to write it up as a match because there isn’t one. This is a pure crowd pleasing stunt show where things are laid out well enough that it looks smooth. It’s exactly what you expect, and the winners are the Young Bucks getting a Meltzer Driver on Jungle Boy

Winners: ReDRagon, The Young Bucks and Hikuleo

With the Young Bucks getting the pin on Jungle Boy, we may finally get a feud for Jurassic Express that makes the titles matter again. Hikuleo got next to nothing to do in the match (probably because he was brought in last minute), and the guy is so big, he needs to get a spotlight once he has some more training under his belt.

In the back Kieth Lee and Swerve Strickland are with Lexie and they introduce some of his music friends who I am too old to recognize. Promo did next to nothing for anyone involved.

Tony Schiavone brings out Athena the former Ember Moon. She talks about how she is going to break Jade Cargill’s winning streak, so she shows up and says her two catch phrases and hands the mic to Stokley Hathway who takes over and says she doesn’t get a match tonight. Anna Jay and Kris Statlander comes out and all of the women jack jaws at each other.

Wardlow comes to the ring without music. JR says his future is limitless, so Keith Lee is glaring at him. Wardlow does have music when he gets to the stage.

Wardlow vs JD Drake

Will JD get any offense in?

Nope. Two power bombs and it’s all over.

Winner: Wardlow

Wardlow doesn’t get paid by the hour.

Tony is the ring to talk to him. Mark Sterling shows up with a bunch of security and he is served with a class action lawsuit from the security people he’s been being up. Wardlow gives a power bomb to the process server. I am nto a legal expert, but I don’t think the court likes such things.

With Lexie, The Men of the Year talka botut he match Scorpio Sky has on Friday with Dante Martin. Dante interrupts him and says he will prove he’s better than Sky on Friday. I liked the Sky is wearing a three piece suit as the champion.

Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

Baker and Toni start off throwing hands. Baker bails to the outside and shows off the Owen Hart belt she won Sunday. Baker rolls into the ring and tries to tag in Hayter, who tells Baker to keep fighting. Toni rolls up Baker for a two and then takes her to her corner to tag in Ruby./ Baker makes it to her corner and Hayter them tags in and they double team Ruby on the floor as we go picture in picture.

When they return to full screen, Baker is working over Ruby. Ruby is able to get a suplex and they both crawl to their corners for the tag. Toni and Hayter and tagged in and Toni cleans house. When they go to the outside, Hayter hits a DDT on the floor, and Ruby leaps onto Hayter, then Baker takes out Ruby. Hayter rolls Toni into the ring and covers Toni for a two count.

Toni blocks a suplex and reverses it to slam Hayter, Roby is tagged in and tries for the foot stomp, but Hayter rolls out fo the way and Baker comes in to nail Ruby. Toni suplexes Baker, Hayter takes out Toni and Ruby goes for a slam, and Hayter reverses it. Baker is tagged in and hits a suplex. Ruby is able to hit the No Future for a two count and Baker tries to get in the lock jaw. Ruby rolls it into a pin, and Hayter saves her. Baker gets a swinging neckbreaker and Ruby gets a surprise rollbup. Ruby hits Destination Unknown and covers for the three count.

Winner: Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

Hayter grabs the belt and takes on Toni and Ruby.

Daniel Garcia vs Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho and William Regal join commentary. We are told we will stay with the match until we have a winner. Then again, they say that every week. We see Vince Vaughn and Dave Taylor together in the crowd.

They lock up and go to the corner, breaking free. We are told Blood and Guts will be at the Michigan show. Mox is able to get a series of chops in different corners. Garcia tries chopping Mox and he ignores it.

Jericho says any many who tries to burn another man is a coward.

They trade palm strikes and after a slap, Mox drops Garcia and nails him with kicks to the back. Mox gets a series of near falls while holding a greco roman knuckle lock. They trade blows again the middle of the ring and then they fight to the outside. Garcia tosses Mox into the steel steps and Mox is busted open. It’s time for picture in picture.

When they return to full screen, they are fighting on the top and Daniel suplexes Mox tot he mat and covers for a two count. Garcia tries for a sharp shooter, and Mox stops him with an eye gouge. They roll tot he floor and Mox tosses Garcia onto the steel steps. They return to the ring and go to the top. Mox hits a front chancery to a suplex and a two count. Mox hits the hammer and anvil, and Garcia reverses and does the same. Mox is able to get the cross arm breaker and Garcia reverses it and locks in a body hold.

Mox gets to the ropes for a break and Mox gets a roll up for a two. They trade back drops. Garcia hits a pile driver for a two count. Garcia gets a sharp shooter and Mox pulls him through and covers for a two count. Mox and Garcia trade big blows in the middle of the ring. They rolls to the outside, and Garcia leaps onto Mox’s back and they fall into the timekeeper’s table.

They roll into the ring and Jericho runs to the ring. Mox hits a paradigm shift and locks on a rear naked choke as Eddie Kingston runs to the ring to keep Jericho for interfering. Garcia taps out.

Winner: Mox

Mox has a mic and he says he is in for Blood and Guts. Dynamite goes over by about five minutes and we are desperately out of time.