AEW Dynamite Results – June 10, 2020

This week’s show opens up with highlights of some of the action from last week’s show, including the Jon Moxley and Brian Cage / Taz interaction ahead of their AEW Fyter Fest title match, the FTR interview segment and their confrontation with The Butcher & The Blade ahead of their AEW in-ring debut tonight, as well as the recent issues involving The Inner Circle and Best Friends / Orange Cassidy.

We then move to the regular weekly signature open for the show before getting our first look at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida, the site of tonight’s show – and it is decked out more than usual on a noticable level this week.

AEW Announce Team Joined By “Le Champion”

The camera pans around as the announce team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and The Excalibur welcome us to the show and run down some of the action on tap for the weekly AEW on TNT broadcast. As the camera swept around the amphitheater, we see Dr. Britt Baker is in an even more obnixiously decked out Rolls Royce wheel chair.

Now the announce trio welcome their special fourth member of the commentary team for this week’s show — “Le Champion” himself, The Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho. The former AEW World Champion comes out with “Floyd”, the unofficial sixth member of The Inner Circle (a baseball bat). Jericho plays to the fans a bit while his catchy-ass theme song plays on the house speakers before making his way over to the announce desk to join J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur.

FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade

AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts now introduces the competitors making their way to the ring for our first match of the evening — The Butcher and The Blade. The duo get the pyro treatment as they come out.

Their music dies down and the music of the tag-team formerly known as The Revival in WWE — Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR in AEW — begins playing as we see the same car they arrived in for their actual AEW Dynamite debut a couple of weeks ago pulling up.

FTR make their way out of the car and to the ring. The bell sounds and it will be The Blade and Dax Harwood kicking things off for their respective teams. The two lock up and break. They lock up again and The Blade pushes him to the corner but Dax turns him around. The two now exchange vicious chops back-and-forth.

Before The Blade can get anything going, the decorated duo of FTR start channeling their inner Brainbusters, as ironically enough we see Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson shown on camera at ringside scouting the action. The two utilize quick tags and good ring positioning, as well as solid mat-based amateur-wrestling style offense to establish clear cut control before opening their offense up a bit more.

Dax tags Cash in, who picks up where he left off, taking it to The Blade. Now things break loose as all four guys end up in the ring, but before control is totally lost, the referee restores order. Cash is taking it to The Butcher now, who tagged in. He fails to shoulder block him down, but a dropkick gets the big man on shaky legs. It looks like Cash hurt himself on the landing from the dropkick, but apparently he was playing possom to lure him in. The announcers say he pulled a Bret Hart.

The Blade tags back in and while the heel duo set the referee up with a distraction, we see The Butcher choking Cash in the heel corner of the ring, using the tag-rope to cut off the breathing of one-half of FTR.

Now it is The Blade and The Butcher who are using the smart tactic of quick tags to keep fresh guys and constantly changing offense on the weakened Cash. As The Blade uses his own mat-based wrestling to control Cash, we see the camera pan over to Chris Jericho on commentary as he puts over this match as a classic tag-team style bout that he was accustomed to watching as a youngster in Canada. Just moments later, FTR hits a cool double-team finisher to pick up the pin.

Winners: FTR

After The Match: All Hell Breaks Loose

Following their victory in this week’s opener, FTR are joined by Tony Schiavone in the ring for a post-match interview. Before they can say much, however, they are interrupted by The Young Bucks. Nick and Matt Jackson make their way down to the ring.

They thank FTR for helping them out in the ring a couple of weeks ago and then talk about their reputation and history.

Before much else can happen with this, another interruption takes place as The Butcher attacks from behind while the duo of Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc, and eventually the AEW Tag-Team Champions of Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page make their out as well, as all hell breaks loose in the ring.

The heels bail, and there’s some back-and-forth shouting going on between FTR and The Young Bucks as we head to a commercial break.

Backstage: AEW Tag-Team Title Match Announced

We shoot backstage where Allie is with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes. Marshall is accompanied by Allie, who is wearing a Nightmare Family jacket, which prompts Brandi Rhodes to become curious.

Dustin Rhodes tells Marshall that he needs his partner focused with his head in the game, because next week the two will be challenging Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page in an AEW Tag-Team Championship match on next week’s show.

Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida

Now things are sent back down to the ring where we are gearing up for another tag-team bout, this time in the AEW women’s division. The advertised Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander match is up next.

All four make their way out to the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially underway. Things get off to a good start early on and then a few minutes into the bout, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break the action picks up a bit, as the AEW Women’s Champion tags into the match and is blasting Penelope Ford over and over again. She drops Ford and ducks out to the floor, charging towards her and blasting her with a flying knee to the grill.

Back in the ring Shida hits a missile dropkick off the top-rope and although it looked like she was going for the Falcon Arrow, she calls an audible half-way through the move. She goes for the pin anyways but only gets two.

Statlander tags back in and picks up where Shida left off, taking it to Ford until Ford nails her with a modified DDT to turn the tables in favor of the heel duo. Ford does the old Trish Stratus matrix move to avoid a big shot, following it up with a Cutter.

Shida tags back in however and is a ball of fire, hitting any-and-everything that moves and taking it to Nyla Rose. She lifts Rose up for an apparent Falcon Arrow on the much larger foe, however in mid-air, Rose switches it and picks Shida up. She lays Shida across the top rope and does the same with an interfering Statlander. She hits a big knee on them both.

Now a well-timed interference from outside the ring leads to Shida taking back over inside the ring. She hits another big knee on Ford, who is now the legal woman in the match. A big ref distraction spot leads to Rose tossing Ford the AEW women’s title. She blasts her with it and hits her finisher on Shida. 1-2-3. The heel duo picks up the win.

Winners: Nyla Rose & Penelope Ford

Darby Allin Skateboards Around With Tony Hawk

The announcers kick it to a couple of video packages. First we see the usual weekly black-and-white video update from Darby Allin, who is still medically suspended from competing in AEW. We see legendary skateboard figure Tony Hawk with him and he tells Darby not to worry, he doesn’t need a doctor’s note to skate. The two then skate around.

Latest Update From Dr. Britt Baker

The second of two video packages is the latest update from Dr. Britt Baker, who updates her fans on her road to recovery from her constantly changing very minor injuries. After her video wraps up, we head to a commercial break.

Santana, Ortiz & Jake Hager vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

After the commercial break we return to the ring as it’s time for six-man tag-team action, as The Inner Circle’s own duo of Proud -N- Powerful — Santana and Ortiz — make their way out along with Jake Hager.

Out next are their opponents for this week, Best Friends — Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta — who are joined as usual by “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy. As they make their way out, “Le Champion” angrily reminds fans about Cassidy walking through their camera shot during their promo last week. He says The Inner Circle never forgets anything.

The bell sounds and here we go. Things jump off to an explosive start, with Santana and Ortiz having great success (Borat!) early on. Jericho is having a field day on commentary with this one, particularly with the disgust in his voice when talking about Orange Cassidy.

Best Friends get in some decent spots before the tables are once again turned in favor of The Inner Circle duo. We get a pair of tope suicidas to the floor before the action resumes inside the ring. We head to a mid-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and within a few seconds each team tags in a fresh man, as Hager tags in for The Inner Circle and Cassidy tags in for the babyface trio. He walks up to Hager with his hands in his pockets doing his very slow, wimpy leg kicks.

Hager shucks him off but Orange fires up like a man possessed and is flying all over the place with impressive quickness and agility, mixing in some high-risk offense. He goes to the well one time too many, however, as Hager catches him coming off the top-rope with a big slam.

As Hager goes to cover Orange for the pin, Best Friends hit the ring to break it up, leading to all hell breaking loose once again. Eventually we build to a big leaping cannonball spot from Proud -N- Powerful to Cassidy. They hoist him up afterwards looking for their Street-Sweeper finisher, however interference from Best Friends on the floor leads to an unexpected victory for the babyfaces when Cassidy scores the pin for his team.

Winners: Best Friends & Orange Cassidy

After The Match: The Inner Circle Gang Beatdown

Immediately after pulling off the win, Hager and the Proud ‘N’ Powerful duo begin a prolonged, vicious post-match beat down of the baby face trio. Now Chris Jericho joins the scene, as he leaves the announce table to join in on the beatdown, which culminates with Orange Cassidy getting busted open, bleeding everywhere before getting bashed over the head with a 20-lb bag of oranges.

Tony Schiavone Interviews MJF

Now we see Tony Schiavone with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF talks about being undefeated for over a year but sees Jungle Boy getting a TNT title shot before him. He refers to himself as a “great white shark” that is “swimming in a pool of minnows.”

Friedman keeps talking in typical arrogant fashion when we see Billy Gunn walk up. Gunn says he too is a great white.MJF taunts Gunn and makes fun of him for always getting his “worthless” sons jobs.

Gunn grabbed MJF’s wrist and MJF calls Wardlow over. The big man then enters the picture to keep things from escalating.

Sammy Guevara vs. Colt Cabana

It’s time to head back down to the ring. It’s time for another match involving one of the members of The Inner Circle, as Sammy Guevara, the “Spanish God” of the group, makes his way out, as does Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana.

These two will be squaring off in one-on-one action next after they finish their ring entrances on scooters. True story. The bell sounds to get this one underway and after giving each other the bird, these two go at it briefly before we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and the action is still ongoing in the ring between these two. We see Cabana avoid a burning GTS by Guevara before responding with a flip, flop and fly and bionic elbow, both of which connects for “Boom Boom.”

Finally things build to the finish of the match, as Cabana looks to execute his Chicago Skyline finisher when he slips on the ropes and Guevara hits a well-timed GTH for the pin and the win.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

After The Match: Colt Cabana Follows The Exalted One

Once the match ends, The Dark Order — the entire updated faction — makes their way out while Boom Boom Cabana is still down. Mr. Brodie Lee walks up to Colt and helps him to his feet, before walking past him and leaving to the back. Cabana, however, seems almost hypnotized now as he follows The Dark Order to the back.

After The Match Pt. 2: Matt Hardy & Sammy Guevara

Now we see Guevara demanding that his music played. Guevara said he’s the best wrestler in AEW. This brings out Matt Hardy. He claims to have no problem with Sammy. He said Sammy is the future and reminds him of a young Matt Hardy. Hardy said for Sammy to realize his potential he needs to get away from Jericho. Sammy said he can’t trust Hardy because Hardy tried to kill him. Hardy went from 2020 Matt to Matt Facts Matt to Damascus. He ends the segment saying he will eat and delete Guevara.

Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

Next is a video package on “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela. He says he came to AEW to be a star but he’s gone from wrestling Jon Moxley to being an “afterthought.”

Janela claims to have lost his way over the last few months. Janela was shown drinking at a bar. Janela left the bar and said sometimes he thinks his best days in wrestling are behind him. Sonny Kiss pulled up in a convertible. Kiss told Janela to get in. He does and that ends the segment.

Jon Moxley Is In A Bad Mood, Brian Cage Attacks Him

Now we shoot backstage where we see AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who talks about being in a bad mood tonight after listening to so many people talk trash.

He says he he is one miserable son of a bitch and that is what separates him from the pack. He says the fact anyone in the world thinks they can beat him absolutely pisses him off. He goes on to put over Taz as one of the greatest trash-talkers of all-time. Before he can say anything else, an angry Taz storms into the picture and promises Moxley he is getting “put out” at Fyter Fest.

This leads to Brian Cage attacking him and slamming him into a barricade. Moxley starts fighting back, violently swinging something at his head. Now they fight onto the hood of a car. Cage goes to finish Mox off by slamming him on a car, but Taz tells him they’re just sending a message and to leave enough life in Mox that he can make it to Fyter Fest.

He listens at first, putting Mox down, but decides against it. He picks him back up and slams him onto the car windshield. Mox screams in pain as Cage and Taz walk off.

TNT Championship

Cody (c) vs. Marq Quen

Now the announce team sends things over to the video package leading into this week’s AEW Dynamite main event, which will feature “The American Nightmare” Cody putting his TNT Championship on-the-line against Marq Quen of Private Party.

After the video package wraps up, the Private Party theme plays and out come Marq Quen, Isaiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy. They all hug and touch knuckles ala the Freebirds and early-WWE-day Hardy Boyz before Hardy and Kassidy splinter off and Quen heads to the ring by himself. As he finishes up his entrance, we head to a commercial break.

We return from the break and “The American Nightmare” Cody makes his way down to the ring for this week’s defense of his TNT Championship. Justin Roberts does the formal pre-match introductions, the bell sounds and here we go.

Things are pretty even coming out of the gate, however it is Quen who surprisingly pulls out into the lead, flying all over the ring and scoring with big shots and high-risk / high-impact offense. Cody eventually slows the momentum and turns the tide in his favor. He locks Quen in a Dragon-Sleeper and starts cranking on the hold as J.R. takes us to a mid-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see Quen struggling with his softened up leg after Cody focuses his attack on the wheel of the high-flyer, taking away most of his successful offensive options. Quen, however, continues to keep Cody guessing, as he keeps finding his way back into the lead in this one. He hits an insane modified DDT for a pinfall attempt, but The American Nightmare kicks out at two.

Quen knocks Cody out to the floor, and although he’s got the bum wheel issues, he still manages to sprint and fly over the top and onto Cody on the floor. He gets back in the ring, rinses, washes and repeats. He sells the ankle a bit before heading back into the squared circle to go for it a third time. Success. He’s slow to get up and is again having issues with the leg.

The Private Party member climbs to the top rope looking for another high-risk move on the TNT Champion in the ring, however Cody rolls out to the entrance ramp in an effort to nullify Quen. It is to no avail, however, as Quen changes gears, leaps and flies onto Cody outside the ring on the entrance ramp. Both guys are slow to get back up after that one.

Back in the ring, we see Quen go for the Shooting Star Press off the top-rope. He went to the well one too many times unfortunately, as Cody had the move well-scouted and managed to avoid Quen’s impact on the way down, rolling and popping up just in time to snatch Quen’s bad ankle as he was on his way down. He immediately wraps up the Private Party members bum wheel in an ankle lock submission. He drops back and grapevines it. Quen has no choice but to tap out.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Cody

After The Match: All Hell Breaks Loose — Again!

Once he scored the pin, the familiar theme of The American Nightmare plays and the TNT Champion heads over to console Marq Quen, who is still down selling the ankle. Cody poses for the fans, the announcers appear to be wrapping up the show when out of nowhere — things get crazy.

Jake Hager of The Inner Circle rushes to the ring and starts attacking. This leads to all hell breaking loose as Matt Hardy and Private Party run back out to hit the ring to make the save for Cody. The Inner Circle are all out as well.

The announcers and camera focuses on individual pairings during the brawl, particularly Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara.

AEW Fyter Fest Gets TNT Title Match

And once again, as the show seemed to be wrapping up as order starts to get resolved in-and-out of the ring when Cody grabs a mic and says “wait.” He then goes on to question if Jake Hager wants a TNT Championship shot. He tells him he’s got one — at AEW Fyter Fest.

Jim Ross reacts to the big addition to AEW Fyter Fest as this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite goes off the air. Thanks for joining us and remember to stop back by next week for the best AEW Dynamite coverage on the web — same bat time, same bat channel.

