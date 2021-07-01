AEW Dynamite Results – June 30, 2021

The regular video intro kicks off this week’s show and then we shoot inside a packed Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. where Jim Ross does his signature “it’s Wednesday night and you know what that means” line.

“Le Champion” Makes His Way Out For Special Commentary Return

We watch as the camera pans around the venue, the theme of Chris Jericho hits as “Le Champion” comes out to his adoring fans singing his theme as he makes his way over to join J.R., Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for special commentary this evening.

AEW Tag-Team Title Eliminator Match

:Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Young Bucks

From there, as “The Demo God” joins his fellow broadcast partners on the call for tonight’s show, the theme for Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo hits. They settle into the ring for tonight’s opening contest, which is a tag-team title eliminator bout, with a shot at the titles on the line for these two if they can pull off a victory.

Now The Young Bucks theme hits and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson sporting goofy mustaches and goatees. They make their way out as the commentators react to their unusual looks this evening.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our opening contest. All four men brawl in the ring. Nick Jackson is knocked out to the floor by Penta and then Kingston and Jackson go at it in the ring. Penta comes in for a double team spot, blasting Jackson with a kick. Kingston goes for the cover but Jackson kicks out.

Fans chant “Eddie! Eddie!” as “The Mad King” continues to go to work on Jackson, briefly stopping to deliver a sucker punch to his partner. He holds Jackson and Penta comes off the top with a big high spot behind the ref’s back. Kingston goes for the cover but Jackson kicks out. Kingston tags in Penta.

Penta picks up where Kingston left off, taking it to Jackson as the fans break out into chants for him and Excalibur plugs AEW’s upcoming return to the road starting next week. Jackson backs Penta into the corner for his team and then shifts the momentum in his team’s favor with the help of his brother. The fans boo.

The Young Bucks spend some time in the offensive driver’s seats, taking it to an isolated Penta alone in the ring, with the champs taking turns going to work on him. Penta finally capitalizes on an opening and makes the tag to Kingston. “The Mad King” takes the hot tag and begins going to work on Jackson until all hell breaks loose and some double-team action from the champs leads to them returning in the offensive lead in this title eliminator bout.

We hear the commentators talk about the history of AEW in Jacksonville and then moving on to cover tonight’s main event between MJF and Sammy Guevara as the action returns from the floor back into the ring, with Jackson taking it to Kingston as the fans boo while Nick does some “Macho Man” Randy Savage impersonations, prompting some “Macho Man!” chants from the fans.

Jackson’s cut the ring in half, isolating Kingston to their half of the ring and taking turns with quick tags, keeping Kingston down and out as the commentators talk about their smart tag-team tactics. Both Jackson’s hit Kingston with kicks but Kingston fires up. They end up kicking him back down and knocking Penta off the apron for good measure. Jackson goes down to the mat to bite Kingston in the face until the ref splits them up.

The two continue to make frequent tags, this time with Jackson settling on the top-rope as Kingston and the other Buck battle it out. Kingston ends up throwing Matt into Nick, crotching Nick on the top-rope and then throwing Matt out to the floor. He looks over at Nick and smiles and then climbs up after him and headbutts the hell out of him repeatedly as the fans come alive. Kingston hits a big superplex and now both guys are down.

Fans break out into “Eddie! Eddie!” chants as Kingston and Jackson both look to tag in their respective partners. They do, and it is Penta who comes in the more fired up of the two, taking it to both Nick and Matt by himself and faring better than well. He brings the crowd alive in trademark fashion and Mr Offense continues to take out any-and-everything that moves as the commentators sing his praises. He gets a close near fall and the fans dispute the count with a “That was 3! That was 3!” chant.

Penta forges forward, looking for the Fear Factor, however Jackson reverses and launches him into his brother, who tags in and hits a springboard hurricanrana, which quiets the fans back down. We get another close near fall sequence following a vicious super kick and a big shot from Penta El Zero Miedo. After the attempted fall, Penta and Jackson are left alone in the ring while the other Buck and Kingston brawl out on the ring entrance ramp.

Jackson nearly connects with a super kick of his own on Penta and then blasts him with a low blow. He makes the tag and hits a top-rope double team spot for a super close near fall that Kingston ends up breaking up just in time. Now we see The Good Brothers making their way down to ringside as the fans boo loudly.

Nick Jackson pie-faces Kingston, which only serves to piss off “The Mad King.” Both Jackson’s take turns with super kicks on Kingston and then focus their double-team attack on Penta as the ref simply watches on. Penta ends up knocking him out to the floor. An accidental spraying from The Young Bucks associate leads to a blinded Jackson. Frankie Kazarian hits the scene taking him out and then Penta hits a ring-to-floor dive before returning to the squared circle to hit a Fear Factor on Jackson. Kingston follows up with a Stunner and Penta scores the pin, earning a tag-team title shot for himself and Kingston.

Winners: Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo

Christian Cage, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus Talk Backstage

We go backstage where Christian Cage is shown sharing some words of encouragement to Jungle Boy following his impressive performance in coming just short against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on last week’s show.

In walks Luchasaurus who talks to Christian about being a loyal dinasaur, to which Christian brings up being one-nine-hundredth triceratops on his mother’s side.

This leads to Christian and Luchasaurus walking off to talk about what they have in common as we see Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt sitting around while we head to a commercial break.

Tony Schiavone Talks To The Men Of The Year

Now we head back into the ring when we return from the break, as Tony Schiavone is standing by with The Men Of The Year — “All Ego” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Schiavone brings up Page calling out Darby Allin for a Coffin Match and then “All Ego” tries to talk, only for the fans to drown him out with non-stop booing.

He complains and asks them to shut up for a second so he can speak and then he directs his comments to Schiavone himself. He says his goal is to completely exterminate Darby Allin.

Sting & Darby Allin Attack The Men Of The Year

As Page continues, telling Allin what he is going to do to them in their upcoming Coffin Match, we see the lights in Daily’s Place go out. When they come back on, it begins snowing and we hear some familiar music.

The theme for Sting hits and out comes “The Icon” bringing with him something covered up. We cut to a video of Darby Allin in black-and-white with a mask of Ethan Page on his own face, which he tears off. He then lights to flames a coffin that is nearby.

We return live in the venue and Sting removes the cover on what he brought out with him, revealing the burnt up coffin Allin light to flames. Allin emerges from it and heads to the ring, attacking The Men of the Year along with Sting.

Page escapes out of the ring and complains on the mic about how the Coffin Match is now off, unless Allin can keep his hands to himself next week and then maybe he’ll consider it for Fyter Fest.

Jack Evans vs. Jungle Boy

We see footage of Jungle Boy coming just shy against Kenny Omega in their AEW World Championship match on last week’s show. From there, TH2’s theme hits and out comes Jack Evans, which the commentators point out is one of Matt Hardy’s mercinaries.

As Evans settles into the ring, we see a split screen interview featuring “Big Money” Matt Hardy himself, who threatens Jungle Boy ahead of his upcoming showdown against The Hybrid 2 member.

From there we return live inside Daily’s Place where we hear the familiar sounds of Jungle Boy’s theme and out he comes with the crowd singing along with his theme song, which prompts Jericho on commentary to joke about not being a fan of that, noting that’s what he’s supposed to have locked down in AEW.

The fans continue humming his theme as the music cuts off and the bell sounds to start off our second match of the evening here on Dynamite. We see Jungle Boy start off well, taking it to Evans and nearly catching him in his Snare Trap submission finisher, only for Evans to escape.

Jungle Boy hits a picture-perfect drop kick and then we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring. When we return from the break, we see Evans in the offensive lead while the commentators inform us it has been all Evans during the commercials.

The Jurassic Express member begins making his comeback and ends up securing his Snare Trap submission finisher, prompting Evans to tap out and giving Jungle Boy his big 50th victory in AEW. After the match, Matt Hardy’s Family hits the ring for a post-match attack until Jurassic Express and Christian Cage make the save, with Christian hitting his finisher on Hardy and the two staring each other down to end the segment.

Winner: Jungle Boy

MJF With A Message For Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

We head to a special message from MJF, who talks about having issues with Chris Jericho never letting things go. He brings up “Le Champion” even blasting MJF in interviews.

He says he talks about MJF like he’s the joke, when in reality, Jericho is the joke. He talks about how Jericho is old news and used to be cool, but that is no longer the case. He says he has turned AEW into his own private Looney Tunes cartoon and is critical of this asking if it’s the best Jericho’s got.

Finally, MJF tells Jericho that he is going to reveal his special stipulations next week and if only if he can get past them, he’ll consider giving him what he wants, which is one final match in the ring. He then talks about tonight’s match with Sammy Guevara, noting “The Spanish God” is a joke and telling him after he beats him tonight to go blog about it. We head to another commercial break after a brief reaction from Jericho on commentary.

Andrade El Idolo Reveals His Debut Match Opponent

We return to a backstage message from Andrade El Idolo, who is standing by with Alex Abrahantes. In Spanish, Andrade reacts to be interrupted by Matt “something” on last week’s show.

Abrahantes informs him that it was Matt Sydal. Andrade then goes on to talk about how at Road Rager it will be Andrade El Idolo vs. Matt something.

Kenny Omega Has No Challenges Left … Except Possibly Hangman Page

From there we head back inside Daily’s Place where Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he introduces the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Omega makes his way down to the ring as Excalibur plugs the replica title belts being available for pre-order right now through midnight tonight at AEWShop.com.

We hear the champion talk about how after beating Jungle Boy there are no more challenges left for him. He says he holds championships in other promotions so fans can still see him in action elsewhere, however he says he’ll be taking a break from the ring in AEW.

On that note, The Dark Order comes out and Evil Uno talks about how Omega does have some challenges left unfinished. Omega mocks them and says none of them are ranked high enough to deserve a shot against him.

Evil Uno goes on to bring up “Hangman” Adam Page, noting he has become their friend lately and pointing out that he is ranked number one right now. The fans chant his name. Omega says he doesn’t think Page would appreciate him speaking on behalf of him. He also says he doesn’t think he has the guts to face Kenny Omega.

TNT Championship

Miro (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

After a quick commercial break, we return to an “earlier today” interview from Brian Pillman Jr. He talks about Griff Garrison being a brother to him and how when Miro put his hands on him he made things personal.

Pillman Jr. calls Miro a big bully and says he’ll be a big Bulgarian bitch after he’s done with him. From there we shoot back live inside Daily’s Place where Pillman Jr. makes his way down to the ring.

He settles into the squared circle and then the theme for the TNT Champion hits as Miro emerges from the entrance tunnel and heads down to the ring for our next bout of the evening here on Dynamite.

The Varsity Blond member goes right after Miro as soon as the bell sounds, blasting him with chops and knees to the gut. This doesn’t last long, however, as Miro drops him and punts him in the ribs with a vicious kick, shifting the momentum in his favor in the process.

Miro puts the boots to Pillman Jr. in the corner as the commentators plug the upcoming Road Rager show. Miro hits a big suplex and then stalks Pillman Jr. He clobbers him into the ring ropes and hits a fall-away slam that sends Pillman Jr. to the floor. Excalibur then talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break and we see Miro still dominating the action with ease until out of nowhere, Pillman Jr. fires up. He connects with a springboard drop kick that Jericho claims to have invented and then hits a baseball slide that connects on the floor. He hits Air Pillman off the top in the ring for a near fall, which Miro easily kicks out of at the count of one.

Pillman Jr. starts to bring the crowd alive, and take it to Miro at the same time, with repeated super kicks. Miro ends up catching the third kick attempted by Pillman Jr., knocking him senseless with a pair of kicks of his own and then taunting the Jacksonville fans inside Daily’s Place.

Miro says this one is all over. He turns Pillman Jr. over, stomps on his back and locks him in his submission finisher. He falls back and squeezes the life out of Pillman Jr., who passes out. The ref calls for the bell.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Miro

Hangman Page Confronts The Dark Order

We shoot backstage where “Hangman” Adam Page confronts The Dark Order with a drink in hand. He asks them angrily why they did what they just did in the ring with Kenny Omega.

They tell Page because he deserves it, asking what the problem is. Page says there isn’t one and questions if they think he’s afraid of him. They tell him some of their own war stories and then remind him that they believe in him and will always have his back.

They walk off as Page looks on and we head to another commercial break.

Taz Reveals Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks For FTW Title

We return from the break to Excalibur talking about “The Human Suplex Machine” claiming to have breaking news regarding Team Taz.

On that note we shoot to Taz who is standing by with Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook. He brings up Brian Cage and Ricky Starks not being there.

Taz reveals that “The Machine” Brian Cage will defend the FTW Championship against “Absolute” Ricky Starks in Austin, TX. at Dynamite.

Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel

From there, we shoot back live inside Daily’s Place where the theme hits for Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero, who come out wearing masks. They remove them and head down to the ring.

As the duo settles into the ring, their music dies down and the familiar sounds of the entrance music for AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and her partner, Rebel, begins playing.

Baker and Rebel come down to the ring to a nice ovation from the fans in Jacksonville as the commentators plug the upcoming return to Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. for back-to-back shows in August.

We see Baker knock Vickie on her butt as the commentators point out that Guerrero is not a trained wrestler, despite being the one who asked for this match-up here tonight.

The bell sounds to officially kick this one off and we see Rose and Rebel kick things off in the ring for their respective teams. Rose takes it to Rebel with ease early on.

Rebel tries tagging out but Baker hops off the apron to avoid the tag. Rose then goes back to work on Rebel. Vickie finally tags in just as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Rose has returned in the ring for her team and is dominating the action against Rebel. Some double team action from Baker and Rebel lead to the AEW Women’s Champion finally tagging in.

Baker goes right after an already softened up Rose. She avoids a Beast Bomb and hits a super kick. She goes after and grabs the glove from Rebel and puts it on, only to turn around from a big shot from Rose.

Rose drapes Baker over the top rope and climbs up the to the top in the corner, launching herself onto the champ for a close near fall that Rebel ends up breaking up. Rose tags Vickie in. Vickie holds Baker’s legs as Rose goes to the top.

Baker kicks Vickie into the corner, knocking Rose off the top and onto the floor. Baker gets the Lock Jaw on Vickie, who taps out.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel

After The Match: Nyla Rose Puts Britt Baker Through A Table

After the match, Nyla Rose attacks Britt Baker from behind and nails her with a Beast Bomb. We see Vickie has set up a table at ringside.

Nyla brings Britt out to the ring apron. She hoists her up again, this time connecting on a Beast Bomb that puts Baker through the aforementioned table set up on the floor. She poses over her as officials run to check on the AEW Women’s Champion.

Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz Address Wardlow & FTR

The commentators then run through the card for next week’s show briefly before sending things to Jake Hager and the Proud ‘N’ Powerful duo of Santana & Ortiz backstage.

Hager brings up Wardlow earning his respect nearly when he fought and took his loss in his world in the MMA cage, but then brings up how he had him sneak attacked afterwards.

Santana & Ortiz talks about a big showdown for next week and then the announcers reveal it will be Wardlow & FTR (with Tully Blanchard) versus Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz (with Konnan) in an AEW Trios match.

MJF vs. Sammy Guevara

We shoot back live inside Daily’s Place where we hear the familiar sounds of MJF’s theme music. The leader of The Pinnacle makes his way down to the ring for tonight’s main event as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we hear “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handle the ring introduction of the Inner Circle’s own “Spanish God” himself — Sammy Guevara.

Guevara makes his way down to the ring to a nice ovation from the Jacksonville fans. A “Sammy! Sammy!” chant breaks out as Chris Jericho sings the praises of his fellow Inner Circle member on commentary.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our main event of the evening. Guevara goes after MJF, who escapes out to the floor, avoiding the early confrontation with the “Spanish God.”

MJF re-enters the ring and now he and Guevara finally begin mixing it up. Guevara leap-frogs MJF and gets the better of him, taunting him afterwards. They re-engage and while MJF was faring well briefly, Guevara continues to out-shine MJF.

MJF hits a poke to the eyes that slows Guevara down. Guevara fires back up and looks to try and finish MJF off early with his GTH, however MJF avoids it. The pace picks up as they hit the mat and begin reversing each other back-and-forth, with each guy getting in multiple pin attempts.

Jericho puts over MJF for being deceptively athletic, while noting Guevara is an obvious showcase of athleticism. Guevara shows a mean streak, taking it to MJF in the corner, however Friedman shifts the momentum back in his favor. Guevara drops MJF and heads to the top but MJF rolls out to the floor to avoid anything further.

Guevara plays to the crowd and hits the ropes, looking for a dive, only for MJF to turn the corner and avoid anything further again. Back in the ring, Guevara hits a springboard off the ropes to the top turnbuckle in the corner, leaping off and hitting a beautiful cutter on MJF for a close near fall.

The fans chant “Sammy! Sammy!” again, however MJF trips Guevara up on the ring apron and then pulls him out to the floor, ramming him knee first into the steel ring barricade. MJF returns to the ring to taunt the fans, and Guevara, on the middle rope in the corner, as Excalibur leads us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action in our headline attraction of the evening continues.

When we return from the break, we see MJF still taking it to Guevara in the ring. Guevara starts to make a comeback, however MJF catches Guevara in the ring skirt as he went to dive to the floor after him. This shifts the momentum back in his favor until Guevara hits a back-drop on the floor to him and rolls him back in the ring.

The fans chant as Sammy springboards into the ring right into a counter Liger Bomb from MJF into a pin attempt. Guevara kicks out. The fans are on their feet, as they should be, for what has already been an excellent main event for this week’s Dynamite. MJF takes Guevara to the top in the corner but ends up falling victim to The Spanish (God) Fly from the Inner Circle member. Wow. We see replays of this impressive spot as “Le Champion” puts him over on commentary.

Meanwhile, Guevara fires up even more with fast-paced, high-impact offense, taking it to the leader of The Pinnacle and earning style points all-the-while. Guevara fires up again in the ring and flies over the top-rope with a tor-knee-do onto MJF on the floor. The fans chant his name again as he says this one is all over. He springboards into a Destroyer on MJF and covers him, yet somehow MJF kicks out after the count of two. They are met with a “This is awesome!” chant afterwards.

MJF takes over now. He guillotines Guevara over the top rope and then goes out to the floor to grab a chair. He holds the chair up as the fans boo and he turns around right into a baseball slide dropkick from Guevara, which blasts the chair right into MJF’s face. He climbs to the top rope while MJF is on the other side of the guard rail and in a tip of the cap to a vintage Rob Van Dam spot in the original ECW, he hits a top-rope flip into the crowd and lands on MJF. The fans go nuts, as they should. This match is hitting another level.

Now we see Maxwell Jacob Friedman shine, as he takes it to Guevara with non-stop crazy spots, including a crazy piledriver off the top-rope. MJF immediately grabs his own knee after the landing but goes for the cover. Guevara kicks out. We see replays of MJF immediately clutching his knee after the spot. We return live and see him rolling the knee pad down. He goes to stand up and pick up Guevara but his foot turns sideways like he received a low calf kick in an MMA fight. The ref checks on him as he screams in pain. He goes to pick up Guevara and again the same thing happens.

MJF stands up but limps. He makes it to Guevara and pushes the ref away. He goes to pick up Guevara but Guevara rolls him up. MJF kicks out at two. He crawls over and chop-blocks Guevara’s leg from behind as he was using the ropes to try and pick himself up. MJF goes for the Heatseeker piledriver on Guevara in the ropes, but Guevara avoids it. Guevara hits a sunset flip but the pin attempt afterwards only gets two. Guevara hits a super kick on MJF and then blasts him with his GTH. He goes for the cover but MJF’s foot was in the ropes during the pin attempt, which the ref happened to catch.

Guevara is upset about this but re-focuses and says this one is all over and heads to the top rope, with Excalibur speculating that he’s going for the 630 senton. He heads up and the fans chant his name. MJF gets up and begs off, pleading with Guevara not to do it. Guevara hits it. He goes for the cover yet somehow MJF still finds a way to kick out at two and a half. After this, we see Shawn Spears emerge through the entrance tunnel. Jericho leaves his commentary position to go after him but is attacked from behind by Wardlow.

Spears grabs a chair and heads over to them as Wardlow hoists Jericho up and launches him off the balcony down to the ringside area. Spears stands behind Guevara on the ramp outside the ropes and blasts Guevara with a solid chair shot. MJF crawls over and covers him just as the ref comes to and notices. He makes the cover. 1-2-3. MJF wins. Unbelievable main event. Truly, truly great stuff here.

Winner: MJF

A Special Look At AEW In Jacksonville

As the highlights show an absolutely incredible main event for this week’s show, we return live as MJF’s theme plays and he limps around the ring as the camera pans around to show the carnage surrounding the ring, with Chris Jericho laid out, etc.

Meanwhile, the commentators talk about how many special moments were experienced the past year in Jacksonville before introducing a special video package that looks at the last year of action throughout the pandemic era in Daily’s Place and TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL., with them returning to the road starting next week.

