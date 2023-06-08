AEW Dynamite Results – June 7, 2023

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s show is Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Title, Jay White vs. Ricky Starks with Juice Robinson and FTR banned from ringside, MJF will speak.

Also scheduled is Jungle Boy & HOOK vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico in a Texas Tornado bout, Tony Khan’s AEW Collision main event announcement, Blackpool Combat Club vs. CHAOS, as well as Kris Statlander (C) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Women’s Title.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/7/2023)

The usual “Light the fuse …” theme song and accompanying intro video airs to get us started on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

From there, we shoot inside the arena and fireworks and pyro explode as the crowd erupts and Excalibur welcomes us to the show. As (almost) always, Orange Cassidy’s theme hits to get us started.

The AEW International Champion emerges to a big pop with his title belt in his back pack. He heads to the ring with his shades and jean jacket on as he prepares for his latest title defense here in this week’s Dynamite opener.

He settles inside the ring and his music dies down. Then we hear, “WHO’S HOUSE?!?” and the beat drops and out comes The Mogul Embassy Shane “Swerve” Strickland with his fellow stablemates.

Swerve heads to the ring with his goofy-assed furry hat / 1960s football helmet. As he settles in the ring we see his interaction with the “Freshly Squeezed” one from last week’s show, as well as the return of “The Icon” Sting.

Back live, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.