AEW Dynamite Results – March 1, 2023

The road to AEW Revolution 2023 winds down tonight.

Ahead of the premium live event, the “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite takes place tonight from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California at 8/7c on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show is the Casino Tag Team Royale, the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match, Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon, Riho vs. Toni Storm, Hook vs. Matt Hardy for the FTW title, Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill for the AEW All-Atlantic title, as well as the final comments from MJF and Bryan Danielson ahead of their Iron Man title showdown.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/1/2023)

This week’s AEW Revolution “go-home” show kicks off with the usual show-intro video and accompanying theme song. We then shoot live inside the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA. where Excalibur and company welcome us to this week’s show.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Big Bill

From there, we see “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts in the ring. He does the formal pre-match ring introductions for the championship opening contest here on this week’s show.

With that said, the familiar sounds of Orange Cassidy’s theme hits and out comes the “Freshly Squeezed” one himself. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down as he awaits the arrival of his challenger for his latest title defense.

Now the theme for Big Bill plays and out he comes accompanied by the cast-wearing Stokely Hathaway. We see footage of Big Bill’s attack on The Best Friends backstage last week as he settles in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. We see Big Bill in the middle of the ring. Cassidy closes in on him and then quickly changes his mind and rolls out to the floor.

Once on the floor, Cassidy waves Big Bill out to come fight him at ringside. Big Bill goes to oblige and Cassidy rolls back in the ring. Big Bill heads back in the ring and Cassidy rolls out to the floor again. Big Bill goes out to the floor and yet again Cassidy rolls back in the ring.

We hear the crowd applaud and laugh. Cassidy takes the shades off of Stokely at ringside and does his routine with them. Back in the ring, things finally get underway for real as Big Bill plants Cassidy into the mat with authority and then hits a devastating splash in the corner.

As the action spills out to the floor, we see Stokely clear off the timekeepers table and then help move it in front of the ring. Big Bill goes to chokeslam Cassidy through it but he avoids it at first. Ultimately, however, Big Bill does end up chokeslamming him through the table.

After that, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Big Bill hoist Cassidy up for a super-long delayed suplex spot. Big Bill taunts the fans as the boo and then begin trying to rally behind Cassidy.

We see Danhausen at ringside putting a curse on Stokely, so Big Bill goes out and snatches him up for a chokeslam. Stokely says he has a better idea and he back-hands Danhausen with the cast.

Cassidy hits a dive on Big Bill and then drop kicks him into the steel ring steps. He heads back in the ring and waits for Big Bill. When he finally comes back in the ring, Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch. Big Bill avoids it.

Cassidy hits a cutter and a DDT and then lands two Orange Punches. He heads to the top-rope and then comes flying off with a third one for the pin fall victory to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship in a fun and entertaining opener.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Jon Moxley Sends A Message To “Hangman” Adam Page

We see footage of the post-match scene after the Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno match. Then we see exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that shows a very bloody Jon Moxley still worked up in the hallways.

He says he loves this sh*t and says he’s the type of guy you don’t go in a dark alley with. Mox says he tried to leave this alone but reminds “Hangman” Adam Page that he is the one who wanted this rivalry to continue.

The House Of Black Lays Out The Elite

The commentators run down some action scheduled for AEW Revolution, including confirming the addition of an AEW Trios Championship bout between The Elite and The House of Black.

When we return, we see The Elite making their entrance. As they do, the lights go out. When they come back on, The House of Black are standing behind them.

The lights go out again and when they come back on, we see The Elite laid out and The House of Black standing behind their laid out bodies with their AEW Trios Championships in their hands.

Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

Komander vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Ortiz vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. AR Fox

As officials help The Elite back to their feet and to the backstage area, the theme for Samoa Joe hits and out comes “The King of TV” for special guest commentary. The Face of the Revolution ladder match is up next.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return we see the final competitors entering the ring for this match, which features Komander vs. Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Ortiz vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. AR Fox for the right to face Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship at the AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event this weekend.

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz fight out of the ring and up the ramp. We see Sammy Guevara alone in the ring with Komander but “The Spanish God” gets knocked out of the ring. Action Andretti comes in but Komander walks the ropes and blasts him with a big shot.

Powerhouse Hobbs gets in the ring and launches Komander into a ladder draped in the corner. He does the same with some others before scooping up Andretti and hitting a running power slam on him on the ladder.

Guevara goes to roll in the ring next but when Hobbs turns around, he stops and decides to roll right back out to the floor. On the other side of the ring, Takeshita enters and he starts duking it out with the big man. The two run into each other with clotheslines twice. Hobbs charges at Takeshita again but Takeshita side-steps him and sends him into the ladder.

Now we see Don Callis watching Takeshita shine in the ring from a monitor backstage. Guevara sneaks in and blasts Takeshita with a shot from behind that knocks him out of the ring. Andretti knocks Guevara out and then hits a wicked diving splash onto him. AR Fox hits a crazy high-spot himself.

Komander then walks the entire length of the ropes, running at the end and leaping off the top turnbuckle for a turning splash on the pile of wrestlers on the floor. Crazy, crazy high spot there that made the crowd explode. A “Holy sh*t” chant breaks out as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Takeshita hit a crazy Blue Thunder Bomb on Komander off the ladder. Soon after he nearly pulls down the big ring, but is ultimately stopped. He gets close again and it is Hobbs who knocks him off with authority. Hobbs ends up going up and pulling it down himself for the win.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Wardlow Goes On A Tear

Once the match wraps up, we see Hobbs staring down Samoa Joe at the commentary desk. Joe gets up but is tangled in the cords. He gets free and heads to the ramp but then Wardlow emerges from the back.

Wardlow starts cleaning house of security guards and officials as Excalibur questions if Hobbs will be facing Joe or Wardlow after they fight for the title at AEW Revolution.

Orange Cassidy Medical Update Ahead Of Casino Tag-Team Royale

Now we shoot backstage for a medical update on Orange Cassidy. Renee Paquette asks if Cassidy will be physically able to compete as scheduled along with Danhausen in the Casino Tag-Team Royale. Danhausen says he will. Renee asks him directly and he says he doesn’t care.

Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon

We head back inside the Cow Palace where “Judas in my Mind” by Fozzy plays as Jericho Appreciation Society leader and real-life wrestling wizard Chris Jericho emerges as the fans sing along with the tune.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, the bell sounds and Peter Avalon immediately goes right after “The Ocho” with a ton of strikes.

He works Jericho over in the corner and the second Jericho gets free, he ducks under the ropes and heads out to the floor for a breather. Avalon goes out after him and hits a tope suicida before launching him into the steel ring steps.

Back in the ring, Avalon goes for the cover but Jericho kicks out. Avalon then hits a tornado DDT for another close near fall. He plays to the crowd for a second and then turns around and is immediately hit with a Code-Breaker by Jericho for the pin fall.

Winner: Chris Jericho

J.A.S. Beats Down Ricky Starks

Once the match ends, we see Chris Jericho grab Floyd the baseball bat and head back into the ring. He beats Avalon down with it until the familiar sounds of Ricky Starks’ theme hits.

“Absolute” runs off Jericho, who stops and grabs a microphone. He says he’s in for it at Revolution and mentions how the J.A.S. aren’t allowed at ringside on Sunday, but they are tonight.

With that said, the J.A.S. hits the ring and along with “The Ocho” himself, a prolonged beatdown of Starks begins. Jericho hits Starks with a Judas Effect.

“Hangman” Adam Page Sends A Message To Jon Moxley

We shoot to an undisclosed location where “Hangman” Adam Page talks about Jon Moxley and their scheduled Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution this Sunday night. Page says he doesn’t have much left to lose, but points out that Mox doex and vows to take it all from him this weekend.

Renee Paquette Interviews Christian Cage

Now we head back inside the Cow Palace where Renee Paquette is standing in the ring. She introduces her guest at this time, Christian Cage. The wrestling legend emerges from the back to a chorus of boos from the San Francisco crowd.

Paquette says she thought things were done between he and Jungle Boy and asks why it’s still ongoing. Cage reacts to the boos from San Francisco fans, saying the feeling is mutual and he hopes not to see them for another ten years.

He brings up Jungle Boy’s goal of capturing a championship in 2023. He says that only happens over his dead body, because he is going to be the one to win a title at some point this year. The fans break out in a loud “Shut the f*ck up!” chant.

Christian Cage says he has a challenge for Jungle Boy at AEW Revolution this Sunday. Not a match, no rules, just a fight. He says at the end of the day, Jungle Boy is just his father’s son. He says just like his father, he has no talent. He tells him he’s not built for this business.

As he continues talking, the lights in the Cow Palace go out. We then see Jungle Boy on the big screen digging a grave. We see quick-cuts of him hesitating to blast Christian Cage with a con-chair-to last week when he had the chance, as well as how that resulted in Cage turning the tables on him and doing it himself.

Once that wraps up we see a tombstone that says RIP Christian Cage and hear an automobile driving off. Paquette asks Christian about it in the ring but Christian walks off and stares around.

Tony Schiavone Interviews Jamie Hayter

After that, we shoot backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Hayter says she can’t decide what is better, beating one or two b*tches — Saraya or Ruby Soho or both.

FTW Championship

Hook (C) vs. Matt Hardy

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the iconic theme music for the legendary Matt Hardy. Out he comes for his scheduled one-on-one showdown for the FTW Championship against current title-holder, Hook.

Hardy settles in the ring and his theme music dies down. Now Action Bronson plays and out comes the FTW Champion himself. Hook settles inside the ring and the fans cheer.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our second title match of the evening here on the AEW Revolution “go-home” edition of Dynamite. Hook immediately takes Hardy down and controls him.

Matt Hardy starts getting in some punches in the corner and he takes Hook down. He does the “DELETE! DELETE!” routine as the fans chant along with him. The action spills out to the floor and we see Ethan Page run Hook into the steel ring post.

Back in the ring, Hardy hits a Side Effect and goes for the cover. Hook kicks out. He goes for it again but Hook counters his way out of it. He t-bone suplexes him but then we see Stokely sneak his cast off and pass it to Ethan Page, who blasts Hook with it.

Hook recovers and chokes out Hardy for the win. With the win, Hook retains his FTW title and earns a no disqualification showdown with Stokely Hathaway.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Hook

The House Of Black Send Message To The Elite

Once the FTW title match wraps up, we head to a special message from The House of Black. Malakai Black talks as the rest of the group stand tall with the AEW Trios Championships over their respective shoulders.

They vow that at AEW Revolution, they will win them for real. They set the title belts down and walk off.

Toni Storm vs. Riho

We head back inside the San Francisco venue where the familiar sounds of Toni Storm’s theme music plays. Out she comes accompanied by Saraya for our next match of the evening. As she settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Riho making her way down to the squared circle. The first ever AEW Women’s Champion battles the sixth AEW Women’s Champion in company-history in our next match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Storm immediately jump off to an offensive advantage, taking it to Riho as the fans in San Francisco boo.

Riho starts to use her speed advantage to fight back into competitive form until Saraya starts to get involved at ringside. After seeing this one time too many, we see Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker emerge from the back and head down to the ring.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see Riho firing up for a big offensive comeback. She goes for a 6-1-9 on Storm but Storm avoids it.

Storm ends up getting taken out by a super splash from Riho on the floor right in front of Baker and Hayter. Back in the ring, she comes off the top-rope with a diving double foot stomp. She hits a Northern Lights suplex into a pin attempt, but Storm kicks out.

We see Storm blast Riho in the corner with her running hip attack. She goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Storm puts a cloverleaf on Riho. We see Britt Baker hop on the apron. Storm lets the move go to knock her off but is then rolled up by Riho for the pin fall.

Winner: Riho

All Hell Breaks Loose After The Match

Once the match wraps up, we see Storm and Baker duking it out on the floor. Hayter and Saraya brawl in the ring and then Ruby Soho’s theme hits. Soho comes down to the ring and knocks Saraya on her ass. She turns and does the same to Hayter. Officials come out to break things up as all the ladies continue to brawl.

Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes

Backstage we see Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes standing side-by-side. Lee talks about what The Mogul Affiliates have done lately and what they can do to others. Dustin Rhodes says darkness has fallen over the city of San Francisco.

He says this Friday on Rampage, they’ll prove that they don’t play games and promises they will remember their names when all is said-and-done.

Casino Tag-Team Royale

John Silver and Alex Reynolds make their way down to the ring as we return inside the Cow Palace, as it’s time for the scheduled Casino Tag-Team Royale. They are the first team in the match.

As they head to the ring, we see them attacked from behind by the second team in the match, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. As the Blackpool Combat Club duo beats down The Dark Order duo on the way to the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see both teams duking it out in the ring when the third team, RUSH and Preston Vance make their way out. Every 60 seconds a new team will enter and both members of a team must be thrown over the top for the team to be eliminated.

Only one member must be left standing for that team to advance to the final spot in the tag-team title match at this Sunday’s AEW Revolution premium live event. The three teams brawl and then the countdown clock appears. When it expires, out comes The Lucha Bros as the next team in the bout.

Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, collectively known as Aussie Open, come out as the next team. We see both Silver and Reynolds of The Dark Order eliminated, so the team as a whole is out of the running. After the elimination, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

The Kingdom make their way out to join the max. One of the members of The Lucha Bros has been eliminated. Preston Vance is also tossed out. Bodies are starting to fly out all over the place. Top Flight enters the mix.

After some more eliminations, we hear the crowd explode as Orange Cassidy and Danhausen make their way out to join the mix. Preston Vance is thrown out seconds after they enter the ring. The Butcher and The Blade are out next.

Now we see a bunch of back-to-back-to-back eliminations until we’re down to The Butcher and The Blade and the team of Orange Cassidy and Danhausen. We see the “Freshly Squeezed” one and Danhausen get the final elimination for the win.

With the win, the duo joins the AEW Tag-Team Championship match at this Sunday’s AEW Revolution premium live event. Once the match wraps up, we see Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh hit the ring for a post-match attack of Cassidy and Danhausen. The Acclaimed’s theme hits and out comes Max Caster and Anthony Bowens with Billy Gunn to run them off.

Winners and ADVANCING to tag-team title match at Revolution: Orange Cassidy & Danhausen

MJF, Bryan Danielson’s Final Words Ahead Of Revolution Iron Man Match

We head to an elaborate video package telling the story leading up to the 60-Minute Iron Man match for the AEW Championship at the pay-per-view this Sunday night between current title-holder MJF and challenger Bryan Danielson.