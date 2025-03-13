AEW Dynamite returns tonight live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are MJF, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega and “Timeless” Toni Storm promo segments, Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero and a Wild Card vs. The Beast Mortos in a pair of AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament matches will take place, as well as Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale.

AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – MARCH 12, 2025

The post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite kicks off with a live cold open inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to the show.

Kenny Omega Kicks Things Off

We hear the familiar sounds of Kenny Omega’s theme music and out comes the brand new AEW International Champion to kick off this week’s show. Omega says this is still like a dream to him. He can’t believe it’s still early into 2025 and he’s not only doing this again, but thanks to support from fans and even Will Ospreay, he holds not just a title, but a singles title.

“The Cleaner” goes on to talk about how he’s happy to hold this title specifically, as he wants to be recognized as the best planet on the entire planet. He brings up Tony Khan’s idea for an International Tournament series leading up to AEW Dynasty 2025 to determine his first title challenger. He likes that idea. He wraps up and walks off to end a very basic opening segment.

Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Vinny Pacifico, Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros

As Kenny is leaving, he has a standoff with The Opps, who make their way down to the ring. Joe starts out murdering one of the squash meat and tags in HOOK. Another member of the Squash Meat enters and gets beat down by HOOK.

The third member of the Squash Meat comes in, charges HOOK, but he steps aside, and the guy falls on his face. Shibata in now, he knocks the other two members off the apron and proceeds to hammer his opposition.

Pin for a two count. BIG PK from Shibata followed by the cover for the 1-2-3. Very quick, very basic squash match victory for The Opps trio of Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata.

Winners: Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata

Big Announcement Regarding Upcoming Street Fight & AEW Dynasty

Backstage, Ricochet talks about getting screwed at Revolution, but says his quest for gold isn’t over. He didn’t want that “drab ass robe anyway.” But that title Kenny Omega has is pretty. It would look better around his waist.

He knows all about Shibata, he is giving him the option to quit now and not show up at Collision. He is afraid that Shibata won’t have his translator app to tell everyone that Ricky beat his ass. He does his Jadakiss sign-off and wraps up.

Excalibur announces that, due to the ending of the world title match at Revolution, that Jon Moxley will face Cope next week for the AEW World Title in a Street Fight. The winner then will go on to defend the title against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty.

With that in mind, we shoot to Cope and Swerve Strickland who react to the announcement. Swerve says one year ago, he became the first black AEW World Champion, and in Philadelphia this year, he’ll do it again. Cope says he didn’t lose to Moxley, but whoever he does challenge for the title at Dynasty will be worse the wear.

Strickland says he hopes it is Cope but he’ll be ready either way. They fist bump and go their separate ways. We head to a commercial break on that note. When the show returns, Jon Moxley cuts a backstage promo about underestimating Cope, but makes it clear that won’t happen again in their Street Fight next week.

Hologram & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brian Cage & Dralistico

Inside the arena, the theme for Hologram hits and out comes the masked high-flyer for the next match of the evening. Harley-gram is shown doing the same entrance pose as he is behind him. Powerhouse Hobbs’ theme hits next and out comes his partner. The two head to the ring together for scheduled tag-team action.

After they settle inside the squared circle, Hobbs’ music dies down. The theme for their opponents plays and out comes The Murder Machines duo of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and “The Machine” Brian Cage. Coming to the ring with them is The Beast Mortos.

It will be Cage and Dralistico taking on Hobbs and Hologram. Hobbs and Cage brawl at ringside while Dralistico and Hologram duke it out in the ring. After order is restored, Cage and Dralistico settle into the early offensive lead. After Cage hits a big press slam-Jones, as Taz called it, the show heads to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Cage hits a huge suplex into the ring spot on the big man Hobbs. Impressive stuff. After some more back-and-forth action, Hobbs counters a tornado DDT into a spinebuster for the pinfall victory out of nowhere. Once the match wraps up, Lance Archer comes out and jaws with Hobbs and company.

Winners: Hologram & Powerhouse Hobbs

MVP Gives The Hurt Syndicate The Week Off

Backstage, Alicia Atout got a word from The Hurt Syndicate after Revolution. Shelton wants to know whose ass they going to beat next. MVP says that is what he wants to see and hear. He quotes CF Fletcher, that you have to be the biggest and baddest.

He wants the guys to take some time off and enjoy themselves, he has the business end of it. Shelton says they will take time off, but that no gym thing. He will be in the gym. MVP says that is what makes them the best. They want to hurt people.

“Timeless” Toni Storm Reacts To “The Hollywood Ending”

Footage is shown of the entire rivalry between Mariah May and Toni Storm and the bloody culmination at The Hollywood Ending at AEW Revolution, which saw Storm win to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship.

Storm says with stiches in my lip, staples in my head, and glass in my ass, I stand before you, to tell you that this tramp is the champ! This past Sunday at Revolution, it was my Hollywood ending, and a chunk of my heart will be gone forever, but this title means it was well worth it. It is time for a new beginning. It is her honor to be our AEW World Women’s Champion.

This is the most talented locker room in the world. There are so many champions. But when you fight with me, it’s like visiting the zoo. because she bleeds like a pig, licks like a giraffe, and will eat you like a lion. But she promises you will never her meow, because she is no pussy.

No one swings like Storm, so ladies, put your keys in the bowl and let’s get this started. This will be messy and sweaty, but it will always be Timeless! Megan Bayne attacks Storm from behind and poses over her as she’s laid out on the stage.

AEW International Championship Tournament Series

The Beast Mortos vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Inside the arena, The Beast Mortos makes his way out to the ring for the first AEW International Championship Tournament Series match. He settles in the ring and waits to find out who his mystery Wild Card opponent will be.

After a healthy delay, the word “SPEEDBALL” flashes on the big screen and the theme for Mike Bailey hits to bring out the former TNA X-Division Champion. The fans go nuts. The bell sounds and off we go. Bailey gets the early offensive lead.

After hitting a big spot on the floor, he poses directly into the camera as the show heads to a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Mortos takes over, but not for long, as Bailey hits one impressive high spot after another en route to a big victory.

Winner and ADVANCING: “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Christian Cage Backs Down Nick & Momma Wayne

Backstage, Christian Cage is shown making excuses for cashing in and coming up short at AEW Revolution. Nick Wayne then speaks up and tells Cage he’s making excuses and owes them an apology. Cage says something Nick’s mom doesn’t like.

Christian threatens her telling her she’ll be back working the night shift at the Waffle House if she speaks up again. He backs Nick Wayne up against a wall, literally nose-to-nose, while punking him about his dad dieing like a coward, and that being something he is absolutely not.

He tells him he’ll become AEW Champion if it’s the last thing he does on this planet, and tells Wayne to shut up and continue riding his coattails. A very intense, and very entertaining backstage segment wraps up on that note.

MJF Approached By MVP

Backstage, we see footage if MJF being confronted for a post-match interview at AEW Revolution. The interviewer walks in just as MJF is still in his ring gear talking to himself in the mirror. He throws a punch and shatters the mirror, turns and yells at the interviewer to get out of here.

Inside the arena, MJF’s theme hits and out he comes. He settles in the ring and says he had things won against Hangman Page at AEW Revolution until Hangman cheap-shotted him just like he did years ago. He assures Hangman things between the two of them are far from over.

On that note, The Hurt Syndicate theme hits and out comes MVP by himself. He heads to join MJF in the ring. The two stare with intensity at each other and then laugh and hug. MVP talks about giving MJF a ride years ago just for giving him advice. He wasn’t impressed with that, he was impressed with the questions MJF was asking.

MVP says he knew he’d see MJF down the road, and then he became world champion. He says he’s proud of him. One thing he’s not proud of is what happened to him on Sunday. He asks why he’s whining to fans instead of kicking ass.

He offers a Hurt Syndicate business card to him. MJF tells MVP with all due respect, he doesn’t want his help nor need it, but ends up taking it. On that note, MVP walks off and the show heads into another commercial break.

Max Caster vs. Konosuke Takeshita

When the show returns, Max Caster is in the ring boasting about having the most popular t-shirt on Shop AEW. He says it proves he was the popular one in The Acclaimed. He talks about having the most popular chant in AEW. “Let’s go Max, you’re the best wrestler alive!” It rolls right off the tongue.

Caster says the people in Fresno are stupid. He says whoever answers his open challenge is stupid as well. “So let’s see who can survive the best wrestler alive.” With that said, the theme for Konosuke Takeshita hits. “The Alpha” comes down taking his robe off and walking with a purpose.

He gets in the ring and is intense. Fans chant “You f**ked up!” Caster thanks the fans for their concern. He tells Takeshita he can’t be out here to wrestle him, because he’d kill him. He says he must be out here to invite him to join The Don Callis Family.

Caster says maybe he can do what Takeshita didn’t do and beat Kenny Omega. Takeshita knocks out Caster with one shot. He hits his finisher and covers him for the squash match victory.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Chris Jericho Boasts Taking Gravity’s Mask

Chris Jericho is shown sitting backstage holding Gravity’s mask and his ROH World Championship. He says Bandido is responsible for this. He asks how Gravity is going to look his mom or sister in the face after what he did to him in front of them, or how Bandido will after being the reason it happened.

Willow Nightingale vs. Penelope Ford

Inside the arena, the upbeat theme music for Willow Nightingale hits and out comes the happy-go-lucky women’s contender for the next match of the evening. After she settles inside the squared circle, her entrance tune wraps up.

The music for her opponent plays and out comes Penelope Ford. The bell sounds and off we go. We see Nightingale take the early lead. Ford takes over, but Nightingale fights back and picks up the win.

Once the match wraps up, as Nightingale is celebrating, she is attacked from behind by Ford with a steel chair. Kris Statlander runs out to make the save. Nightingale recovers and only sees Statlander. As Statlander tries telling Nightingale she came out to help, Megan Bayne appears out of nowhere and lays them both out.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Billie Starkz Confronts Mercedes Mone

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with her guest at this time, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Four belts Mone enters the picture and asks Paquette to introduce her again with more pizzazz. Billie Starkz comes in and stands up for herself. Mone warns her next week she’ll learn “there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mone.”

Will Ospreay Wants To Win AEW Title And Headline All In: Texas

Inside the arena, Tony Schiavone is standing in the middle of the ring. He introduces his guest at this time, Will Ospreay. Out comes “The Aerial Assassin” fresh off of his epic steel cage match against Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution 2025.

Ospreay settles in the ring and shows off his battle scars and injuries from the match. He mentions Fletcher at his age making a veteran like Ospreay struggle to keep up with him is impressive. He says they’ll meet again some day and he hopes he’ll still be able to say he’s the better man.

He says to be honest, he’s in trouble with his wife. He says he lied to her. Ospreay talks about promising his wife he wouldn’t do anything off the cage. When he did, he went backstage and had 15 missed calls on his phone. He said she was happy he was okay but yelled about his cage spot.

Ospreay talks about Cope having a world title match next week and Swerve Strickland having one at AEW Dynasty. It makes him wonder, when does he get his shot. And when would it matter most to get it. He stops and looks at the AEW All In: Texas sign hanging in the rafters. He says he wants to be in the main event of that show.

He says he knows one way he can get there — by entering the 2025 Owen Hart Tournament. He says if it is Cope, he can’t wait. If it’s Swerve, he can’t wait for that rematch. If it’s Jon Moxley, he warns the king that an assassin is coming for the throne.

Jay White Addresses AEW Revolution Accident

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with her guest at this time, Jay White. “Switchblade” mimics doing the “Ospreay! Ospreay!” singing chant that fans do. He says maybe one day they can see each other in the ring, but for now, he wants to congratulate him on AEW Revolution. Only a few nights later, he’s begging for more.

Paquette asks White about the briefcase and what happened at AEW Revolution. He says everybody wants to know if he hit Cope on purpose. He asks if Paquette thinks he did. He yells out to the arena and says Fresno if they think he did it on purpose. He talks about Cope and Mox having a rematch next week.

He says who’s number one contender? Swerve Strickland. He says he’ll be damned if he lets anyone take his rightful place as the number one contender to the AEW World Championship. He walks off and Paquette sends us into another commercial break.

AEW International Championship Tournament Series

Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

It’s main event time!

But first, backstage Renee Paquette tries to get a word from Hangman Adam Page about his match at AEW Revolution, only for MJF to interrupt. Page confronts him over trying to light him on fire and his “mask” slipping on Sunday, only for MJF to cut him off.

MJF talks about going on to other things while Page scratches and claws to the top, only to tumble all the way back down, wallowing in his self-pity. He says that one day, the people are gonna be sick of waiting for Page to win the big one, but MJF will win it over and over again just to laugh at him from the top of the mountain. Page says we’ll see about that.

Inside the arena, Orange Cassidy and Hechicero make their respective ring entrances for the second AEW International Championship Tournament Series match of the evening, which serves as our main event this week. Jim Ross joins the gang on the call for the first time tonight.

The bell sounds and off we go. Hechicero starts off by confusing Cassidy into a round of offense, but the former International Champion takes the Alchemist off his game with a flurry of attacks leading to an arm drag off the ropes. He takes Hechicero down for a two-count.

Cassidy teases a dive to the floor as the show cuts to a mid-match break right at the 10 o’clock hour. When the show returns, Cassidy begins making a comeback, but his leg gives out trying to a kip-up. He also seems to be favoring his arm.

In the end, Cassidy does a simple roll-up out of nowhere for the pin to win and advance. “Speedball” Mike Bailey comes out and stares Cassidy down from the entrance stage as the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and ADVANCING: Orange Cassidy