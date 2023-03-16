AEW Dynamite Results – March 15, 2023

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is The House of Black vs. The Elite vs. J.A.S. for the AEW Trios Championships, the re-Bar Mitzvah of MJF and we will hear from The Outcasts.

Also scheduled is Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett in the inaugural AEW International Championship showdown, Jade Cargill defends the TBS Women’s Championship in an Open Challenge and the Blackpool Combat Club battles The Dark Order.

AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/15/2023)

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite kicks off with the usual theme song and cold open video and then we shoot inside the Canada Life Centre venue in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

MJF’s Re-Bar Mitzvah

From there, we hear “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts introduce the AEW World Champion. Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerges alongside four lovely ladies who escort him down to the ring, which is decked out for his advertised re-Bar Mitzvah.

Once MJF gets to ringside, he does his best Colby Covington impression, tongue-kissing one of the four girls to the loud boos of the crowd. He hits the ring and streamers fall from the ceiling like an ROH show. He asks for his music to be cut off.

He starts off by getting cheap heat from the Canadian crowd, saying they used to admire Bret Hart when Shawn Michaels was clearly better. He goes on to say his religion, Judaism is the only one that matters, while wearing his Yamaka. He then boasts losing his V-card when he first became a man, then touts beating Bryan Danielson to become the iron man.

Now he says it’s time to celebrate with his re-Bar Mitzvah. Some Jewish party music plays and out comes a bunch of people with chairs as the fans clap to the tune of the music. The guys in the ring all grab hands and run around in circles. The chair is placed down and MJF sits in it and is lifted, but nearly dropped multiple times.

As this continues, the theme for “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry hits to cut off the Jewish celebratory tunes. Out comes the former Jurassic Express tag-team member as MJF looks extremely pissed off. He heads down to the ring and crashes the party.

Before he can say a word, another theme song hits and out comes Sammy Guevara. “The Spanish God” of the Jericho Appreciation Society, who is scheduled to compete in the AEW Trios Championship main event later tonight, heads down to the ring as well.

Sammy goes to speak but then another theme hits and out comes Darby Allin to a huge pop. All the “pillars” of AEW are in the ring now and with all the re-Bar Mitzvah junk removed from the ring, you can bet this is gonna turn physical before all is said-and-done.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman speaks finally, asking the three what they are doing out here. They all say at the same time, “I want a title shot.” MJF says that was cute but wants them to get real. He says they’re ruining his re-Bar Mitzvah. Jungle Boy chimes in and tells him to shut up.

Jungle Boy goes on to talk about MJF having everything handed to him. He says he was busy working on AEW Dark while MJF was getting opportunity after opportunity. He asks if he’s even wrestled on AEW Dark before.

He says he knows the other guys in the ring have. He says MJF doesn’t even work Rampage. He comes out and does the same hokey bullsh*t that he’s been doing for the past four years, eating up a quarter of the two-hour time slot in the process. The fans break out in a “Hokey bullsh*t” chant.

MJF tries cutting in but now Sammy tells him to shut up before this re-Bar Mitzvah becomes a re-circumcision. He then makes many of the same points Jungle Boy just did until he talks about overcoming ten years of work on the independent scene. He says he was designed to be the bump guy for Chris Jericho in the Inner Circle.

He says he scratched and earned his way to multiple title reigns. He says he got himself where he is now and will also get himself to AEW World Championship status. He says whether he or these dumb Canadians like it or not, Sammy Guevara is gonna become a world champion because he’s the best ever …and you know it.

Friedman reacts and says it was cute that Sammy took his catch phrase. He then mentions Sammy getting into a bunch of brawls in the back. Now Darby Allin cuts him off and says enough. He says it’s his turn to talk. The fans chant his name but he asks them to hold his applause until he says his piece.

He tells a story about being in film school and being told to change one of his films. He said he told them he’d rather just drop out of school than change one of his films. He then explains his hard fought journey making it to AEW.

He then uses a douche-chill-providing high-pitched voice to reenact those in the back, and MJF in the ring, going on Twitter to whine about not being happy and threatening to quit if they don’t get their way. He says guess what he’s gonna do … then says never mind he’ll just go b*tch on Twitter.

MJF yells enough and says he’s earned it. He takes his sunglasses off to show his horrifying looking swollen and bloody eyes. He then shoots shots at everyone in the ring, including Sammy, who he says he’ll be proposing to a new girl soon. Guevara says that’s funny because didn’t MJF’s fiancee’ leave him?

The AEW Champion says Sammy has Chris Jericho, Darby has Sting and even Jungle Boy has Christian. He says MJF has nobody because unlike them, he doesn’t need to be enrolled into AEW daddy-day-care. He says he’s been ready since day one.

He admits the other three are also pillars of AEW, but he’s the only one who can hold this place up, and says that’s a fact. He boasts beating the other three and says they don’t deserve a shot at his title. He says they’re gonna leave, because he wasn’t invited to his party in the first place.

He then gets too familiar with each of them. Jungle Boy decks him and then the other three join in. MJF ends up knocked out of the ring where he crashes through a table with cakes and pies on it. The fans chant “You deserve it!” as a black-eyed, cake-covered MJF heads to the back enraged. Very, very good opening segment for this week’s show.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

We are shown footage of Chris Jericho being honored in Winnipeg earlier today. From there, we head back inside the arena where “Wild Thing” hits. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta head to the ring for our first match of the evening.

As the Blackpool Combat Club trio heads to the squared circle, we head to a commercial break. When we return from the break, the BCC trio are finishing up their entrance. The music then cuts off and they await the arrival of their opposition for tonight’s opener.

With that said, the theme for The Dark Order hits and out comes Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. Also coming out is former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page. The six men are in the ring and ready to rock and roll.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Evil Uno immediately charge across the ring and blast Wheeler Yuta with a big kick. He takes him to the corner and chops the piss out of him but then Yuta bull-rushes him into the BCC corner where he tags in Moxley.

Mox hits the ring and picks up where Yuta left off, taking it to Uno in the BCC corner of the ring. He tags in Claudio Castagnoli, who adds to the growing offensive lead for the trio. Uno tries fighting back but is guzzled him more by the BCC guys, who continue to get in some devastating shots and then quickly tag in another member of the team to keep a fresh man on the softened up Uno at all times.

The commentators point out that Uno seems intent on fighting this one alone, as he hasn’t even tried for a tag yet. Moments after they mention this, however, Grayson is tagged in. He hits a meteora off the top and then choke-slams Mox.

Castagnoli catches him with a big boot but then eats a tornado DDT from The Dark Order member. He leapfrogs off the ropes for a splash into a near fall, which Castagnoli survives. He’s got the crowd jacked up in Winnipeg, though.

We see the action spill to the floor where we see Grayson hit with a huge spiked pile driver from the Blackpool Combat Club trio. The three celebrate after spiking The Dark Order member on his dome on the floor and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break we see a beaten up Grayson still getting the business from the three BCC members. Moxley works him over in the corner as fans rally behind The Dark Order member with “Stu! Stu! Stu!” chants. The commentators point out that “Hangman” Adam Page has yet to see any action in this match.

Just as they do, however, he is finally tagged in. The “Cowboy sh*t” chants rain down from the fans in Winnipeg as the former AEW Champion takes the hot tag and goes on an offensive spree, hitting and taking out any-and-everything that moves within reach.

Yuta blind-tags in but is power-bombed down by Page. Evil Uno hits a senton off the top-rope to follow-up. We see other members of both teams hit the ring but are taken out, leaving Page and Yuta alone. Yuta rolls away and tags Mox.

The crowd explodes as Mox slowly closes in on Page and the two go nose-to-nose. They begin trading shots and the crowds noise picks up a considerable amount. Page gets the better of the exchange and is set up for his Buckshot Lariat finisher but behind the refs back, Yuta blasts Page with the ring bell to knock him off the ring apron.

Mox looks to take out Uno after we see some big ring-to-floor diving high spots. Uno ends up hitting Mox with his own Paradigm Shift and nearly gets the pin fall, but Mox avoids being put away. The Dark Order duo looks for the Fatality finisher and they connect with it.

They go for the follow-up pin attempt but Yuta hits the ring to break it up just in time. We see Mox and Claudio fire up with double-team offense, which shifts the momentum back in the BCC’s favor. Mox ends up locking in a match-ending choke for the win.

Winners: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Blackpool Combat Club Continues To Show Dark Side To Dark Order

After the match, Mox refuses to let go of the choke, even changing his grip to modify into a different choke.

Uno tries making the save but the three BCC members gobble him up in the process. Finally, Alex Reynolds and John Silver run out and make the save, running off the BCC trio, who get booed like crazy as they exit through the crowd.

Juice Robinson Taunts “Absolute” Ricky Starks

Now we shoot to a special video message from Juice Robinson. The NJPW veteran talks directly into the camera and taunts “Absolute” Ricky Starks, vowing he won’t do jack-dittly-squat about the attack Robinson gave him last week. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

TBS Championship Canadian Open Challenge

Jade Cargill vs. Nicole Matthews

The promotional graphic for Jade Cargill’s Canadian Open Challenge for the TBS Women’s Championship is shown on-screen,. Excalibur mentions her open challenge will be up next.

We return from the break and the reigning, defending champion heads to the ring for her first (ain’t no way this is it) open challenge against Canadian independent veteran Nicole Matthews.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. She pie-faces her to start things off and then hits her with the big boot to the grill. She follows that up with her Jaded finisher and gets the easy squash match victory to improve to a perfect 54-0 in AEW.

Winner and STILL TBS Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill Confronted By Taya Valkyrie

Once the match wraps up, Renee Paquette gets in the ring and gets a post-match interview from Jade Cargill. She asks her about being 54-0 and Cargill asks if Paquette is Canadian. She gets in her face and backs her in the corner, intimidating her.

Cargill gets on the mic and asks if this is the best Canada has to offer. The theme for Taya Valkyrie hits and the free agent from Canada makes her way down to the ring. We see her go face-to-face with Cargill.

Leila Grey tries to get in her face. Cargill exits the ring, so Valkyrie turns to Grey and hoists her up and plants her down into the mat with her finisher. Cargill raises her title in the air as she backs up the entrance aisle and heads to the back. Valkyrie stands tall in the ring as the post-match segment wraps up.

Ricky Starks Responds To Juice Robinson

Now we head backstage where Tony Schiavone is standing by with Ricky Starks. He asks him about the attack from Juice Robinson and his comments earlier tonight. “Absolute” Ricky Starks says Robinson did a good job attacking him …from behind.

He brings up Robinson being part of The Bullet Club, but claims they haven’t been relevant since 2015. He says he should have learned from all his dealings with groups in AEW like Team Taz and the Jericho Appreciation Society. He tells Robinson if he wants some, come get some. Same goes for The Bullet Club. After this we head to another commercial break.

QTV

We return from the break and head to our debut edition of QTV, which is essentially a parody of the TMZ television show on FOX. We see QT Marshall and others talking about Wardlow’s down fall. Footage is shown of the TNT Championship being stolen from Wardlow.

We see Poweerhouse Hobbs sitting with the TNT title and others telling bad jokes and mocking “Ruthless Aggression” stuff from yester-year in WWE. They say nothing is next for Wardlow because he left his passport in his car, and it was stolen. Hobbs ends the segment by saying, “Welcome to Will’s world, bitch!”