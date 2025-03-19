AEW Dynamite returns tonight live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, NE.

Scheduled the show this evening is Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox, an AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Final with “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet, an AEW World Championship Street Fight with Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope, Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander, as well as Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Championship.

AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – MARCH 19, 2025

A shot of a foot of snow covering the ground and parts of the arena outside in Omaha, NE. is shown and then we shoot inside the venue where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to the show.

AEW International Championship Eliminator

Orange Cassidy vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet

The theme for Orange Cassidy hits and the crowd goes insane. Out he comes for the four-way International title eliminator bout. Out to the ring next is “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Mark Davis comes out after that accompanied by Don Callis. Ricochet comes out last. The bell sounds and Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary.

At the bell, we hear a loud “Speedball! Speedball!” chant. All four nearly lock hands for a four-way test of strength, but instead they powder off into pairs of two’s. Davis is taken out of the ring, as is Cassidy. Bailey goes to work on Ricochet with rapid-fire kicks that brings the crowd to life.

Cassidy does a wimpy-rapid-fire kick version like only he can. Bailey gets annoyed. Cassidy does the hands in the pockets routine. Bailey tells the crowd to hold on. He puts his hands behind his back. The two dual, with Bailey throwing kicks and drop down spinning leg-trips. Cassidy avoids and hops them, and then blasts Bailey with a no-hands dropkick.

Ricochet breaks up the fun, pulling one of them out to the floor for a ton of boos. Davis takes over control of the action as the show heads into a mid-match break. When the show returns, Bailey shines for a few minutes. Cassidy sells an arm injury. Taz questions if he tore his biceps. Davis fires up again but Bailey cools him down and takes over.

In the end, Ricochet laid on top of Bailey while he was pinning Davis. There are questions as to who won — Ricochet or Bailey. Fans chant “Speedball! Speedball!” The ring announcer declares both the winners, and thus Kenny Omega will defend against both at AEW Dynasty 2025. The show heads to another commercial break.

Winners and NEW AEW International Title No. 1 Contender: “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Ricochet

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Billie Starkz

The show returns from the break to a Hurt Syndicate video, and then we return inside the building. Mercedes Mone’s theme hits and out comes “The CEO”, strapped up to her neck with her four title belts. She settles in the ring and does her little annoying CEO bop-dance.

Her music dies down and theme for her opposition hits. Out comes ROH Wrestling star Billie Starkz. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Mone controls the action coming out of the gate, but Starkz begins to take over. She hits a senton off the ropes onto Mone, but took a bad whack on the floor herself.

Shortly afterwards, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Starkz is getting some more time to shine, hitting a picture-perfect German suplex into a pin attempt, but only getting two. Mone and Starkz trade pin attempts back-and-forth.

Starkz nearly slams Mone forehead first into the mat trying a big high spot. Scary stuff. Starkz takes another flip off the ropes and bounces back-first off the hard part of the ring apron. Mone follows up with her submission finisher for the win. With the victory, Mone retains her TBS Championship.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

The Outrunners Talk Omaha Mavericks

The Outrunners are shown in a video package continuing to milk their recent viral support of the Omaha men’s college basketball team. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum cut a promo on the Omaha Mavericks and then the Slam Dunk Saturday episode of AEW Collision is promoted with a special graphic. From there, the show heads into another commercial break.

AEW World Championship Street Fight

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

A MJF promo airs when the show returns. He talks about the card given to him by MVP. He talks about possibly needing a crew around him if he wants to be Triple B again, since Jon Moxley has the title now and a crew around him.

Jon Moxley’s theme hits and the AEW World Champion is shown with his briefcase in his clutches, walking in the cold outside into the building. Behind him comes Cope and attacks. The AEW World Championship Street Fight is off with a bang. The two brawl until Cope throws Mox into the crowd.

They fight through the crowd and onto the timekeepers table. After some more back-and-forth action, and the first few early high spots of the street fight, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break after Mox hits a Paradigm Shift DDT on Cope onto a commentary desk that doesn’t break.

When the show returns, Mox gets the upper hand until Cope brings out Spike. He ends up slamming Mox on Spike and it gets stuck in his back. That seemed bad enough. Then it came time to pull it out. It wouldn’t come off. A giant, giant chunk of Mox’s skin was determined to come with it.

Eventually Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli and PAC make their way out. Cope fights his way through most of that to spear Mox through a table in the ring. When he goes for the pin, Marina Shafir hits the ring to break it up. Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne get involved. FTR comes out to help out. Mox covers Cope and seems to have it won, but Cope kicks out.

Mox slaps the bulldog choke on Cope and he goes out. Mox wins. Spike coming out of Mox’s back will haunt my dreams. Prince Nana was shown watching during the match. Afterwards, he’s shown watching again and he makes a call to someone. FTR and Willow Nightingale are with Cope.

Dax Harwood avoids Cope’s hand and pushes Cash Wheeler. He leaves to the back by himself. From there, the show heads into another commercial break.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

Bandido Challenged For Slam Dunk Sunday Match

When the show returns, Renee Paquette is backstage with Bandido after footage is shown of his loss to Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution 2025. He talks about revenge on the ROH World Champion when Johnny TV comes in and issues a challenge to Bandido. It’s accepted and set for Slam Dunk Sunday.

Will Ospreay vs. AR Fox

The commentators joke about how fast the production team worked to get them re-situated at the commentary desk at ringside. The theme for Will Ospreay hits and out comes “The Aerial Assassin” for the next match of the evening. AR Fox makes his way out next. The bell sounds and off we go.

Ospreay takes the early offensive lead, hitting high spots on Fox straight out of the gate. He hits a big dive to the floor on Fox as the show heads into a quick mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Fox is in control, but “The Aerial Assassin” begins taking over. He eventually finishes Fox off with his trademark finisher for the pinfall victory. After the match, Ospreay takes a long hard look at the AEW All In: Texas sign hanging in the rafters.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander

It’s main event time!

When the show returns, Renee Paquette is backstage with Hangman Page, who joins Will Ospreay in declaring for the Owen Hart Cup. He makes it clear he’s coming after the AEW World Championship.

Inside the arena, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz run down new matches for this weekend’s AEW Slam Dunk Saturday and AEW Slam Dunk Sunday specials. They plug the main event coming up, and announce “Timeless” Toni Storm will join them on commentary.

On that note, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Storm comes out to a mega pop with Luther the Butler. She joins the gang on the call. Megan Bayne and Kris Statlander make their respective ring walks.

The bell sounds to get things started. After some initial back-and-forth action, Bayne begins to settle into a prolonged offensive lead. As she continues to dominate Statlander, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

We see Bayne still in the lead when the show returns. Penelope Ford runs out and gets involved. As she heads to the back, Statlander begins taking over on offense and scoring close near fall attempts. Statlander dumps Bayne on the top of her dome, but Bayne rolls through and does the same to Statlander.

Statlander hits another German but once more Bayne pops up and this time, runs over Statlander with a clothesline. Statlander rolls to the floor to recover. Bayne hits the ropes and dives through them on the other side for a tope suicida. Bayne hits a Falcon Arrow for a close two-count.

The action spills out to the floor, where Storm gets knocked on her ass. Bayne ends up beating Statlander. Storm tapes her hand up and comes in and slugs it out with Bayne. Storm gets on the mic. “My God you’re a big b*tch!” She tells Bayne the two have a date for the title at AEW Dynasty 2025.

Winner: Megan Bayne