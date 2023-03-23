AEW Dynamite Results – March 22, 2023

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Independence, MO. this evening with another jam-packed episode.

On tap for tonight’s show is Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo, HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway for the FTW Championship in a No Disqualification match and The Gunns vs. Top Flight for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled is Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Sting vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade, as well as an appearance by Adam Cole.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/22/2023)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual weekly Dynamite opening video and theme song and then we shoot live outside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. where Excalibur welcomes us to this week’s show.

Matt Jackson Mystery Attacked, Leaves In Ambulance

From there, we see “Hangman” Adam Page standing around while we learn that Matt Jackson has been savagely attacked. Nick Jackson rides with him in the ambulance he is loaded into. Don Callis holds Kenny Omega back due to his match tonight. Page decides to hop in the ambulance at the last moment.

Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Sting vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

We head inside the show venue for tonight and the theme of AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy hits, The “Freshly Squeezed” one emerges and pulls his title out of a back pack. We see him sporting a tiny bit of face paint on his cheek (the letters ‘O’ and ‘C’ on each cheek for his initials) to be a good partner to his two-face-painted allies for tonight’s Trios opener.

Cassidy stops and waits for the arrival of his first of two partners. On that note, Darby Allin’s theme hits and one of the four pillars of AEW emerges to a big pop and heads down to join him.

Finally, the theme for “The Icon” hits and out comes Sting. Tony Schiavone does his “this is STING!” gimmick on commentary as he, Taz and Excalibur sing his praises as he makes his walk down to the join Cassidy and Allin as the fans go absolutely ballistic.

The three baby face stars enter the ring and pose for the fans as Sting’s music continues to play. Now it wraps up and the three await the arrival of their opponents for tonight’s Trios opener here on Dynamite.

With that said, the theme for Kip Sabian plays and old former box-head emerges accompanied by Penelope Ford and his two partners for tonight, The Butcher and The Blade. As they make their way out we see highlights of The Butcher and The Blade attacking their opposition for tonight at the AEW House Rules non-televised live event in Troy, OH.

Now all six competitors involved in our first match are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Bryce Remsberg calls for the bell and we see Cassidy and Sabian kicking things off for their respective teams.

We see Cassidy dominate coming out of the gate. We see Allin and Sting hit the ring for some spots and then Cassidy hits a high spot onto Sabian on the floor. The action continues at ringside for a bit and then when it returns inside the ring, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the commercials, we see Sabian take over after Penelope Ford provides a distraction after getting up on the ring apron. Sting finally gets the hot tag and the crowd goes absolutely insane as “The Icon” goes on a big offensive spree.

Things then builds to the finish, which sees Cassidy and Allin hit their semi-finishers and dive from the ring to the floor onto Butcher and Blade. This leaves Sting alone with Sabian in the ring. He hits his Scorpion Death Drop and gets the pin fall victory.

Winners: Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin & Sting

Looking Back At Last Week’s Four Pillars Of AEW Segment

After the match, as Sting and Orange Cassidy celebrate the win, the commentators focus on Darby Allin, who is by himself in the corner of the ring looking up at the AEW Double Or Nothing sign hanging in the rafters.

From there, we shoot to an extensive video package looking back at the four pillars of AEW segment with MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara from last week’s show. We hear that The Gunns will be putting their tag titles on-the-line against Top Flight next and then head into another commercial break.

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

Top Flight vs. The Gunns (C)

It’s time for our next match of the evening, as we return from the break to the ring entrance of Top Flight. Darius and Dante Martin head down to the ring as Excalibur gives an update on Matt Jackson on commentary.

According to a text message Excalibur received from Brandon Cutler, it was the Blackpool Combat Club that attacked Matt Jackson at the start of tonight’s show. The challengers now settle inside the ring and their music dies down.

The theme for the reigning and defending champions hits and out comes Austin and Colten Gunn. The Gunns settle in the ring for the latest defense of their AEW World Tag-Team Championships. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

We see Austin Gunn and Martin kick things off for their respective teams. Martin fares well early on and tags in his brother. Darius and Dante take out Austin and Colten, knocking them out to the floor as the fans break out in loud “Ass-Boys!” chants.

A hand full of hair from Gunn helps him shift the offensive momentum into the favor of the champs. As he continues to work over Martin, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this tag title contest continues.

When we return from the break, we see Dante Martin go on a big run including hitting his crazy athletic Nose Dive off the top-rope for a close near fall. Out of nowhere we see The Kingdom attack Top Flight at ringside. The Gunns follow it up seconds later with the pin fall victory to retain their titles.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Gunns

Career Versus Title Match Set Up

Once the match wraps up, we see The Kingdom heading out through the crowd. The theme for FTR hits and out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler with microphones in-hand.

They confront The Gunns in the ring and a match is made where FTR will quit AEW if they lose, while The Gunns will put their tag-team titles on-the-line. After the agreement is made, The Gunns spit in FTR’s face and walk off.

Jade Cargill Addresses Taya Valkyrie Using Her “Jaded” Finisher

Now we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and her lawyer, “Smart” Mark Sterling and Leila Grey. We hear Jade Cargill complain about Taya Valkyrie using her Jaded finisher to win in her AEW in-ring debut.

She has Sterling read some legal mumbo jumbo and then Leila Grey grabs the mic and challenges Valkyrie to a match on Rampage.

No DQ FTW Championship

Stokely Hathaway vs. HOOK (C)

We head back inside the arena and Stokely Hathaway makes his way out in a Nation Of Domination-style Karate gi ready for his no disqualification showdown with HOOK for the FTW Championship.

Stokely settles in the ring and then his music dies down. The theme for HOOK plays and as we listen to the sounds of Action Bronson, the FTW Champion heads down to the ring with his no-nonsense style.

After both guys are in the ring, Stokely gets on the mic and tries getting out of this one, claiming he has a note from AEW doctor Sampson that confirms he is not medically cleared to compete tonight. He then announces his retirement.

It is learned that it is not a doctors note, but instead a receipt. The referee calls for the bell. Stokely tries running off but HOOK chases after him and gets his paws on him. He starts to beat down the non-wrestler and then throws him back into the ring.

HOOK reaches under the ring and grabs an unprotected guard rail piece. He heads into the ring with it as Matt Hardy and other members of The Firm are shown watching on a monitor backstage and looking nervous. Stokely ends up catching HOOK by surprise with a fire extinguisher.

He grabs a steel chair and says into the TV camera, “I ain’t a killa’ but don’t push me … that’s 2Pac!” He heads into the ring and HOOK takes the chair from him and then wears him out with it. He then launches him with a t-bone suplex into the guard rail. He pretends to pin him but pulls his head up and then slaps his Red Rum finisher on him for the win.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: HOOK

“All Ego” Ethan Page Next For FTW Champion?

Once the match wraps up, we see another shot of The Firm guys watching on the monitor backstage looking dejected. We hear Matt Hardy trying to give a pep talk to “All Ego” Ethan Page, telling him he’s the guy to beat the FTW Champion HOOK. After this, we head to a commercial break.

Adam Cole Gets His Opponent For Next Week

As we settle back in from the break, we hear the theme for Adam Cole and out he comes. The fans do the “BOOM” and “BAY-BAY!” routine with him as he settles in the ring. He begins, “Who’s ready for story-time with Adam Cole …BAY-BAY?!”

The fans pop and then Cole proceeds to talk about how there’s only seven days left before he returns to the ring. As he continues talking, he is interrupted by Daniel Garcia. The J.A.S. member comes to the ring boasting about beating Brody King, Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson and headlining more shows than anyone lately.

We hear some more back-and-forth between these two until it is announced that Adam Cole will be going one-on-one against Daniel Garcia on next week’s show.

Alex Marvez Interviews Kenny Omega & Don Callis

Now we shoot backstage and see Alex Marvez enter The Elite locker room. We see an agitated Kenny Omega saying he should be with Matt Jackson right now. Don Callis tries talking him off the ledge saying he’s got an important match tonight.

Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

We head back inside the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO. where we hear the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” as Jon Moxley emerges in the crowd and makes his custom walk through the fans to the ring.

Accompanying Mox to the ring are members of his Blackpool Combat Club group. They settle into the ring and await the arrival of Mox’s opponent for tonight. With that said, Stu Grayson emerges and we see Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno of The Dark Order out with him.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running. We see Grayson putting up a good fight early on, but Mox ends up taking over and dominating. He slams Grayson back-first into the steel barricade as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We see some wild back-and-forth action when we return, including some crazy dives from Mox and Grayson to the floor, which gets the BCC and The Dark Order involved at times. Finally, Mox hits a big Avalanche Death Driver off the ropes for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Ricky Starks Issues Open Challenge To Juice Robinson

After the match, we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Ricky Starks, She asks him about the back-and-forth with Juice Robinson. A very agitated “Absolute” Ricky Starks says he’s sick of the talking and issues an open challenge to Juice. If he accepts, fine, if not, go away. He walks off and we head to another commercial break.