AEW Dynamite Results – March 24, 2021

The traditional signature open starts off this week’s AEW on TNT broadcast as it does every week, and then we shoot inside Daily’s Place where J.R. busts out his “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase, before introducing Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

Title Eliminator Match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Matt Sydal

From there, we send things to the ring where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins his formal ring introduction for the AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega. The lengthy intro is wrapped up, the dancers come out and the world champion emerges and makes his way down to the ring for tonight’s high stakes opening contest here on AEW Dynamite.

As Omega, accompanied by Don Callis, makes his way down to the ring, the commentators fill us in on the history between he and Matt Sydal, who will be facing him in a match to earn a future world title opportunity. As Omega settles into the ring, Callis joins the gang on commentary. His music fades down.

The familiar sounds of the Sydal theme plays and out he comes with highlights of his win over Nakazawa being shown to explain how this match was set up by Tony Khan for tonight’s show. Sydal settles into the ring, Callis is introduced on commentary and we are off-and-running with tonight’s opening match of the evening.

Sydal and Omega go face-to-face, back up and then lock-up to get this one going. Callis applauds Omega for giving a young, upstart a chance here tonight. J.R. points out that Sydal is older than Omega. The champ takes Sydal and isolates his arm as J.R. and Callis bicker on commentary.

The two fight back-and-forth as Sydal gets back into competitive form in this one. Things lead to a test of strength between the two and Omega immediately starts taking cheap shots. Sydal fights his way back into the lead now, as he has the AEW champ on the defensive using his speed and quickness to pull ahead. Just as it seemed Sydal was about to enjoy a comfortable run in the offensive driver’s seat, Omega uses veteran tactics to shift the momentum in his favor.

Callis is quick to gloat on guest commentary as the AEW Champion starts to settle into an offensive lead with ease, taking it to Sydal on the floor outside of the ring with high-impact offense. Back in the ring we see Omega execute a vicious back-breaker for a near fall. The crowd is split with dueling chants as Omega goes to work on Sydal some more and the commentators explain that Mike Sydal is at ringside just as the camera shows him on the broadcast.

Omega looks for a power bomb but Sydal escapes and counters with a series of well-timed, picture-perfect kicks. Omega hops up to the middle ropes but Sydal leaps up with a standing hurricanrana to take him down to the mat the unpleasant way. Sydal hits a brainbuster and goes for the cover, however Omega kicks out at two. Sydal goes for a top-rope jumping hurricanrana on Omega, however Omega counters and crotches him with authority on the top turnbuckle.

On the mat, Omega applies a full nelson and turns it into a snap-dragon suplex. He picks Sydal back up and hits a wild shoulder breaker on his knee before taunting the crowd and then Sydal. He hits the ropes looking for a V-Trigger, however Sydal counters with a roll-up. Omega kicks out. Sydal hits a kick out of nowhere and then a lightning spiral for a close near fall, which Omega barely kicked out of. The fans respond with a “This Is Awesome!” chant.

Sydal heads to the top rope for a Meteora, however Omega catches him with his knees on his shoulders and launches him into the corner for a turnbuckle power bomb. Omega hits the V-Trigger for a near fall after that. Sydal is still alive in this title eliminator bout. The fans try and rally behind him. Omega hits the ropes and connects with a second V-Trigger. He hoists him up for the finisher, however Sydal counters and heads to the top. Omega pops up and crotches Sydal to avoid a Shooting Star Press from the high-flying veteran.

Matt hoists Omega up for something, but Omega counters looking for the One-Winged Angel. Sydal avoids it, but moments later Omega goes for it again and gets it. 1-2-3. Omega wins.

Winner: Kenny Omega

The Dark Order With “Hangman” Adam Page

After Don Callis exits the commentary section, the announcers run down the lineup for tonight’s show. From there we are sent to a quick segment.

The segment shows The Dark Order and “Hangman” Adam Page hanging out today ahead of Silver’s TNT title match tonight and Page’s bout against Cezar Bononi.

They all share some drinks and have some high-energy fun before heading off to get ready for their respective matches. We head to a quick commercial break after being informed that Page-Bononi is up next.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Cezar Bononi

We return from the break to the familiar sounds of the theme of “Hangman” Adam Page, as he makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

He settles into the ring as Justin Roberts finishes up his introduction and then introduces his opponent, Cezar Bononi, who is already in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second bout of the evening. The two lock up and we see a quick takedown before the action resumes on the feet.

Back standing, both guys trade shots before Bononi is out on the floor. Page looks to hit the ropes and fly out onto him, however Bononi catches him and slams him on the hard part of the ring apron from the floor.

Bononi rolls him back into the ring and goes back to work on him as the commentators handle some in-house plugs. Page finally fires up and no-sells a punch from Bononi. He starts firing back with shots of his own and then goes to scoop him up, only to fail. Bononi scoops Page up and launches him half-way across the ring.

We see Bononi gloat and take too long to follow-up, as Page moves when he goes to splash on him in the corner. Page hits a nice high-collar over-the-top suplex. He hits the ring apron and comes flipping over with his Buckshot Lariat. 1-2-3.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Earlier Today With “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer

The commentators send things to an earlier today segment featuring “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer sitting in the empty house that the Street Fight took place in at AEW Revolution.

Archer talks into the camera, addressing “The Icon” Sting. He talks about Sting being a legend. He says there is no Murderhawk Monster without The Icon. He shows Sting’s iconic baseball bat and says it used to mean something.

He goes on to talk about how it’s his time now and then vows to make it clear soon.

Dr. Britt Baker Reacts To Lights Out Unsanctioned Match

After the quick segment with Lance Archer, the commentators send us to a quick recap video that shows highlights of Thunder Rosa reacting to her win against Dr. Britt Baker on last week’s Unsanctioned Lights match.

When we return live, Tony Schiavone introduces Dr. Britt Baker. Baker comes out and talks about coming up short on last week’s show. She brings up Mick Foley giving her a thumbs up. She says it took him a lifetime to become a Hardcore Legend but she did it in one night.

Baker claims Tony Khan is looking everywhere for the biggest legend when he’s got one standing here under his nose. She says she not only made history last week, but she put AEW on the map. She says those three letters come second to the most epic three in all of pro wrestling — D-M-D. The fans chant it with her.

She slams the mic on Tony Schiavone’s chest and walks off.

Dasha Gonzalez Catches Up With Christian Cage

We see Christian Cage backstage talking with the Varsity Blonds and Dante Martin when Dasha Gonzalez walks up and asks him what he’s doing.

Christian says he’s just talking shop with some of the guys, and brings up their match against FTR and Shawn Spears of The Pinnacle later this evening.

As they continue to talk, in walks Frankie Kazarian. He has some fun mocking Christian’s catchphrase, questioning when the work part comes into play. Christian says next week. He asks if he’s becoming cranky-Frankie. They end up making a match against each other for next week’s show.

AEW Trios Match

FTR & Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin

From there, we hear the new theme song of The Pinnacle as MJF, Wardlow and Tully Blanchard make their way out alongside FTR and Shawn Spears for this AEW Trios match, which is up next here on Dynamite.

As The Pinnacle settle into the ring, we see highlights of their attack on Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. The music fades down and now Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. — The Varsity Blonds — and Dante Martin make their way out together. They head down to the ring and we’re about to get this one underway.

The bell sounds and here we go. Spears and Garrison kick things off for their respective teams. Pillman Jr. tags in, however so does a member of FTR, and the offensive momentum quickly shifts in their favor until Dante Martin makes a blind tag. We see Pillman Jr. hit some super kicks and then Dante Martin hits a crazy top-rope spot. Garrison hits a nice move and then all three guys fake a triple-dive to the floor when they realize how many of The Pinnacle members there are.

The Pinnacle guys talk on the floor as they regroup and we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We return from the break to see Dante Martin at the tail end of a fired up comeback sequence, only for Dax Harwood to stop him dead in his tracks with an impactful brainbuster. Wheeler tags in and hits a move or two and then tags Spears in. We see a C4 and a pin fall.

Winners: FTR & Shawn Spears

After The Match: The Pinnacle Attacks, And Speaks …

Once the match wraps up, we see The Pinnacle hit the ring and for no good reason, attack Brian Pillman Jr. some more. Wardlow hits a big spot and the commentators freak out.

Tony Schiavone heads to the ring to talk to the group. Cash Wheeler says The Pinnacle are family. He doesn’t have one at home so they are his and he will die for them. Dax Harwood tells Schiavone to hold the mic. He addresses Santana & Ortiz. He claims to know there isn’t a grain of salt in their body. He talks about the marquee in AEW saying professional wrestling and if you want to find out where you stand, face them.

MJF addresses Chris Jericho. He says he used to come out and break the walls down, now he just breaks whichever chair he chooses to sit on. He dares Chris to grab all his boys and come out here right now. He says he knows he won’t because they are terrified.

Schiavone tells MJF that he knows they’re hurt. He continues to talk but stops dead in his tracks when MJF turns and looks at him with his serious face. He asks if there’s something Tony wants to say. Tony says nevermind. MJF smacks him lightly and says he thought so. He says when you’re in The Pinnacle — you’re always on top. They do a big hands in sign of unity to end the segment.

A Message From Team Taz

We shoot backstage to “The Human Suplex Machine” who is accompanied by all of the members of Team Taz.

He promises everything in Team Taz is alright. He claims FTW Champion Brian Cage apologized to them and Ricky Starks for singling him out. He asks if everyone is good, they all say they are. Cage took a second before giving his answer, but did say “who better?”

QT Marshall Explains What’s Been Going On With Him

Tony Schiavone is now standing by with The Nightmare Family’s QT Marshall. He claims QT is here to inform us what’s been going on with him as of late.

QT says being friends with Cody has its’ benefits. He points out his wife in the crowd and says he’s living his dream and his wife gets to see it. He talks about getting thrown some bones, listing a few accomplishments, but then says there’s tons of stuff we don’t see — such as making sure Cody’s coffee is hot and his t-shirts are right.

He talks about Cody then going to sleep with his wife at the Mariott while his wife sleeps alone while he works all night. QT claims no matter what he does, there will always be a foot-note that reads, “Cody’s friend.” The fans start chanting “Cody’s friend! Cody’s friend!” QT is smart enough to let them pick up and address them.

Marshall informs us that he’s going to be in the ring next week with one man to prove he can hang with the best AEW has to offer. He says he can’t control what AEW executives do but he can control what he does. He says he will no longer go out and take meaningless bumps. He continues to talk and then Cody comes out with his arm in a sling wearing a headset.

Cody takes the headset off and says let’s go ahead and stop. He says he has a good idea where QT is going with all of this. He says although his heart is not into this, he will gladly accomodate him and The Nightmare Family. He says he can have his exhibition match and as a matter of fact, Arn Anderson will be the referee. He says he understands he’s gonna try and beat him. He tells him to please understand he’s gonna do all he can to stop that.

He says he means this with no intimidation — I’m not gonna hurt you. If he puts on the figure four, he’s gonna relinquish it. If he hooks Cross-Rhodes, he’s not gonna follow through with it. He talks about past friendships going sour because of things, and tells QT that he has become a friend. The fans chant “Cody’s friend! Cody’s friend!” He asks them to stop, even if that was hilarious. He shakes Cody’s hand and tells Tony to wrap this up, so he does.

AEW Trios Match

The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Laredo Kid & The Lucha Bros

We’re back from the break and it’s time for our second AEW Trios match of the evening. The team of The Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers — Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo — make their way out, as does the team of Brandon Cutler and the AEW Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks — Nick and Matt Jackson.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our next match of the evening. The commentators confirm that Cody vs. QT Marshall with Arn Anderson as the special referee in an exhibition match has been confirmed by Tony Khan for next week’s show. Excalibur also brings up Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian for next week’s show. J.R. questions when Chris Jericho will be back.

Meanwhile, there are tags happening left-and-right. We settle down to Brandon Cutler and Laredo Kid as the legal men for their respective teams. They go nose-to-nose and then go at it. The hit the ropes and fly all over the place. After all of the fancy cart wheels and jumps, a nice punch to the jaw from the Kid gets the action going for real.

Cutler is out on the floor and as Kid goes to hit a dive, The Young Bucks hit the ring to stop him. They go for a double-team move on the Kid but he instead hits a spot on both of them. Penta follows up with a big dive onto both of them on the floor. Fenix then winds up for a dive of his own, but Cutler kicks his back as he hit the ropes looking to build his running momentum. Cutler ends up stealing the shine with a springboard to the floor. Kid heads to the top-rope and does a crazy moonsault splashing onto all of the guys.

Schiavone speculates that Matt Jackson injured his arm on Kid’s moonsault to the floor just now. They bring up all of the injuries Matt has been dealing with in recent weeks. The guys set up for a crazy flipping cutter spot off the top-rope. After this spot, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We’re back from the break and we see a bunch of tags made as the team of Laredo Kid and The Lucha Bros are in a clear-cut command of the offensive momentum in this AEW Trios contest. They hit a series of crazy high spots one right after the other in lightning speed fashion. Kid and Nick are left in the ring as the legal men. They trade super kicks and then Kid hits a crazy spin through the ropes, Rey Mysterio 6-1-9 style, to hit another crazy kick to The Young Buck member.

The two are back up and trading shots now. Kid springs in for a DDT attempt but Matt catches him for a northern lights suplex, in locomotion style fashion, hitting it on two members at the same time for the third. He hits a powerbomb into the corner on Kid. The Bucks utilize quick tags and are now looking for the Risky Business double-team spot. They hit it. They tag in Cutler, who hits a springboard elbow drop for a near fall, which Penta breaks up. Kid hits the spanish fly for the cover moments later. Great, great match.

Winners: Laredo Kid & The Lucha Bros

After The Match: Kenny Omega Gives The Young Bucks One More Shot

Kenny Omega hits the ring after the match and attacks The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid with a microphone. He then gets on the microphone and talks to The Young Bucks.

He talks about remembering Fyter Fest 2019. He talks about all the players from that night being here. He brings up considering The Young Bucks friends, damn near family.

Omega continues to talk about how they chose to make this the better wrestling promotion on the planet and rather than sit in the high school cafeteria with the cool kids and the captain of the football team, you chose Brandon Cutler. He says he chose them, and they never chose him back. He says sure Mr. Callis can be a little abrasive, but he’s gonna give them one more chance to join him. He puts the Too Sweet gesture up.

He says, “Toss it up” and asks if they are with him. He says it’s now or never. Omega says he doesn’t agree with everything Don has said but look at you guys they choose Cutler over him? He says stand with him now, this is their last chance. They turn their backs on Omega and leave. Cutler heads out with them.

As Omega says he is done with them, he turns around into stereo super kicks from The Lucha Bros, followed up by a top-rope high spot and mic shot from Laredo Kid. Don Callis hides behind Rick Nox as Omega is laid out. The Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid exit the ring and head to the back. The Good Brothers come down to check on Omega, who we see is bleeding from the mouth.

Jade Cargill Is That B*tch

We are sent to a message from Jade Cargill.

Cargill is shown talking to the camera as highlights of her action in AEW thus far is shown. She addresses Red Velvet and talks about looking like money, sounding like money and looking good while doing it.

She tells Red Velvet she is coming for her and tells her to remember that she is that b*tch.

The Special Announcement From Cody & Brandi Rhodes …

A vignette airs showing some of the history of Cody and Brandi Rhodes in AEW and them preparing for the birth of their child.

Highlights from a lot of filming is shown and then we are informed that a new reality show called “The Rhodes To The Top” is coming to TNT soon. We head to a commercial break.

Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley Address AEW Tag-Team Division

We return from the break to see Eddie Kingston backstage with his leg in a cast and propped up as he is seated and talking to the camera.

Kingston talks about being attacked by The Good Brothers and company on last week’s show. As he continues to address Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, the former AEW Champion appears.

Jon Moxley joins Kingston and talks to the camera about The Good Brothers, asking if they realized the beasts they have just woken up. He questions if they are willing to go as far as they are.

He then brings up The Young Bucks. Mox says he doesn’t like The Young Bucks. Kingston asks what their deal is with all of the games they play. Mox says he isn’t into it. They tell everyone they are coming.

Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

We head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where it’s time to head back down to the ring as we are prepared for our next bout of the evening.

The next match this evening will feature talent from the AEW women’s division, as Tay Conti makes her way down to the squared circle.

As she settles into the ring, her music fades down and the familiar sounds of Nyla Rose’s theme plays. She makes her way down to the ring accompanied by Vickie Guerrero.

Now the bell sounds to kick off this match in the AEW women’s division. Conti and Rose lock up and go right after it straight out of the gate. It isn’t long before the size and strength of Rose plays a factor.

Things continue to go well for Rose, as she is dominating the action with ease thus far. Nyla is in a comfortable offensive lead as we head into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

We return from the break to see Rose is still dominating Conti without any issues, although Excalibur informs us that it has been a back-and-forth battle during the break. J.R. agrees that it has been more competitive than we expected.

As they say that, Conti fires up on offense for the first time in a while, blasting the former AEW women’s champ with repeated kicks. She hits a drop toe hold that strings Rose up on the middle rope.

Conti goes out to the apron and climbs up to the middle rope. She flies off with a knee right to the temple of Rose. She goes for the cover but Rose kicks out. Conti looks for her finisher but Rose avoids it and hits a big kick of her own.

She goes for the Beast Bomb but Conti reverses it. Conti hits a running knee to Rose in the corner. She gets the hammer lock and hits her DDT. She goes for the cover. 1-2-3. Conti wins again.

Winner: Tay Conti

After The Match: All Hell Breaks Loose!

Once the match ends, all hell breaks loose as we see Vickie Guerrero grab Conti’s leg. Conti fights off but Rose gets her. This leads to Hikaru Shida hitting the ring to make the save, however The Bunny comes out and the numbers game is too much for her.

As this goes on we see Matt Hardy come out with some of his clients. He talks about the recent tournament not being fair because The Bunny wasn’t in it. He says his clients have been getting a raw deal in AEW as of late and promises that it ends now.

Arcade Anarchy Hype

We are sent to a video package hyping next week’s Arcade Anarchy showdown. This includes a video game style video preview promoting next week’s special match with Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor against Miro & Kip Sabian.

From there, the Dynamite commentary team runs down the announced lineup as it currently stands for next week’s show on TNT.

Scorpio Sky Is Done Being Underrated, Faces Mike Sydal On Elevation

Now we are sent to a video package featuring Scorpio Sky sitting in a chair as he talks to the camera and highlights of his recent mean streak being shown.

Sky claims he isn’t showing a new side, just one we haven’t seen yet. He claims humility just leads to being underrated. He says his days of being underrated are over. He announces a match against Mike Sydal for AEW Dark: Elevation.

He says if Matt Sydal wants to get involved, remember he’s more than just one man — he’s the face of the revolution.

TNT Championship (Open Challenge)

John Silver vs. Darby Allin (c)

We’re back from the break and we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of John “No. 4” Silver of The Dark Order.

The fan-favorite makes his way down to the ring as the commentators sing his praises for being one of the unsung rising stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster. They mention how he secured his shot tonight by answering the open challenge from Darby Allin on last week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam show.

As he settles into the ring, he points up as a tribute to the late, Mr. Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) — the former “Exalted One” of The Dark Order. With the challenger in the ring, we’re getting ready for the entrance of the face of TNT.

On that note, the equally familiar sounds of the catchy theme song of the TNT Champion plays as Darby Allin emerges. The commentators talk about Allin being one of the most promising young talents in the sport, with J.R. claiming no one gets more questions on his Grilling JR podcast than Darby Allin.

The bell sounds and we’re off and running with our main event of the evening here on AEW Dynamite, with the TNT Championship on-the-line. Early on both guys trade back-and-forth shots and holds. The pace starts to pick up now, as Allin enjoys some good offense. Silver starts to fight back and we see a crazy dive from Allin to Silver on the floor that slows down his momentum.

With the action back in the ring, we see Silver start to pull ahead into the offensive driver’s seat. As he widens the offensive gap he is enjoying over the champion, we take a break as we are sent to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial as the action continues.

When we return from the break, Silver is still dominating the action. He is heading out after a laid out Allin on the floor as the commentators fill us in on what J.R. describes as a trip to the wood shed for Allin, hosted by No. 4 himself. Silver goes to whip Allin into the barricade, however Allin avoids it and counters and now it’s Silver who is down and out in the front row on the wrong side of the barricade as Allin rolls into the ring to clear the count from the referee.

Silver is helped over the guard rail by some of The Dark Order members. As Allin goes to hit a dive from the ring to the floor onto Silver, another member of The Dark Order moves him out of the way and takes the preverbial bullet for him.

As we see The Dark Order getting a little too involved, we now see “The Icon” Sting come out with his trademark baseball bat in hand to even the odds of justice. Silver rolls Allin in the ring as The Dark Order backs off now that they notice Sting is on the scene.

Schiavone points out that Silver’s arm is badly hurt due to punishment sustained during this match. He points out that he’s going to have to tough it out if he wants to pull this one off. Silver hits Allin with multiple kicks, but Allin pops up afterwards and hits a crazy roll-up pin attempt on The Dark Order member. He kicks out at two. Silver jumps on Allin’s back with the Queenslayer, Anna Jay’s submission hold, as Allin fades on the mat. The Dark Order start prematurely celebrating at ringside, as they feel this one is in the bag.

Instead, Silver lets go and whacks Allin with forearms on each side of his head, before re-applying the hold. Allin counters so Silver abandons the hold. He remains in control of the action, however, cutting Allin off with a DDT. He goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin rolls out of the ring to recover. The Dark Order close in on him, but back off when they see a bat-wielding Sting heading in their direction. Silver blasts Allin with repeated kicks but Allin “Hulk’s” up and no-sells them, stands up and dares him to kick him some more.

Silver tries to do exactly that, however Allin blocks it and blasts The Dark Order member. He goes to head to the top, however Silver cuts him off and hits a big spot for a near fall. Both guys are slow to get up afterwards. They do and immediately start trading punches and forearms. Silver mixes in some kicks and hits the ropes. Allin leaps off the middle rope and blasts him with a leaping back elbow. Silver recovers and sends Allin flying across the ring with a big kick.

We see Silver hoist Allin to the top-rope looking for a superplex. He hooks Allin but Allin shoves him off. Allin heads to the top-rope quickly and launches himself with a Coffin Drop, splashing onto all of the members of The Dark Order on the floor, instead of worrying about his opponent Silver in the ring. After the drop to the floor, he heads back to the top, however he took too long so Silver kicks him and heads up after him. They go for a ride with Silver getting the better of the fall from the top to the mat. He covers Allin, but the champ gets his foot on the ropes to break the pin.

Silver pays homage to Brodie Lee, doing his signature pose and goes for his finisher, however Allin counters it and ends up securing the pin fall out of nowhere. 1-2-3. Allin retains. Great match.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Darby Allin

After The Match: All Hell Breaks Loose!

Once the match ends, all hell breaks loose as Sting goes in the ring to congratulate Allin on the win, but is cut off by Matt Hardy and many of his clients, who hit the ring and attack Allin.

The Dark Order hits the ring, as do many of Hardy’s clients, and a big brawl ensues with wild action going on everywhere. The show goes off the air in the midst of the chaos.

Credit: Matt Boone