AEW Dynamite Results – March 29, 2023

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8/7c from the Chaifetz Arena.

On tap for tonight’s show is Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia, Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb for the IWGP U.S. title, Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher for the AEW International title.

Also scheduled for the show is Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy, Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale as well as Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Blackpool Combat Club.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/29/2023)

The regular weekly cold open video intro and accompanying theme song plays and then we shoot inside the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO. where Excalibur welcomes us to this week’s show.

Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy

From there, we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening. With that said, Jungle Boy’s theme hits and out he comes as the fans sing along with his catchy entrance tune.

He settles into the ring to a big reaction from the crowd. His theme dies down and now the entrance tune for his opponent plays and out comes pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy to the ring accompanied by Ethan Page.

The fans give Hardy a loud pop coming out and then he leads them in some “Delete! Delete!” chants. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone talk on commentary about how Stokely Hathaway is still recovering from his match with HOOK. They also joke about how the AEW locker room has been talking about how quick Hardy tapped out to HOOK.

As Jungle Boy and Hardy start to mix it up, we hear a loud split chant, with much of the crowd actually seeming to give Hardy a louder positive reaction. Hardy works over Jungle Boy with some mat wrestling but then Jungle Boy recovers and dropkicks him.

Hardy takes some time on the floor to recover. Jungle Boy goes for a big dive but Ethan Page stands in the way. Hardy ends up planting Jungle Boy on the floor at ringside. We then see Darby Allin watching on backstage. Also taking in the action backstage is Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

Ethan Page sneaks in a cheap shot on Jungle Boy as Hardy rolls in the ring to break the referee’s count. Now the fans start to lean on the side of Jungle Boy, chanting his name and rallying behind him as he fires up on offense at ringside.

Jungle Boy leaps off the ring barricade with a big splash on Hardy. The two fight back in the ring and start trading shots on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Hardy ends up hitting a Side Effect on Jungle Boy on the hard part of the apron as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see the action still in progress, with Hardy dominating the offense thanks in part due to interference from Ethan Page. Finally, HOOK comes out to make the save. Page accidentally hits Hardy which allows Jungle Boy to take over and finish him off for the win.

Winner: Jungle Boy

Jungle Boy & MJF Spar On The Mic

Once the match wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The AEW World Champion emerges and heads to the ring. He grabs a microphone and the two start verbally sparring.

MJF talks with a rare amount of compliments towards Jungle Boy, saying he was the only man he saw as his possible equal inside the ring early on in AEW. He says Jungle Boy and he could’ve ran this place together, but instead, Jungle Boy wanted to appease himself to the fans.

He asks if they ever thanked him and chastises him some more. Jungle Boy fires back and calls MJF the most arrogant, selfish piece of sh*t in the company. The fans chant “Piece of sh*t” at him.

Friedman then mentions Jungle Boy hanging out with Dyno-Douche and Marko Stunted-growth before mentioning his “hot piece of ass girlfriend” Anna Jay told him he’s weak between the knees. This leads to a brawl between the two that Jungle Boy gets the better of.

Backstage With Don Callis & Kenny Omega

The commentators react to the segment on-camera and then we are sent backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with Don Callis and Kenny Omega.

A doctor is checking on Omega’s elbow as Callis mentions everyone is talking about what happened between himself and “Hangman” Page last week. Callis mentions Omega coming off an incredible match last week and is gonna do it again tonight against Jeff Cobb. We head to a break.

J.A.S. Continues To Court The Acclaimed

When we return from the break, we see the J.A.S. trying to court The Acclaimed all over town. They finally ask them the simple question, “Are you in or are you out?”

They say they will make a decision next Wednesday night. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker mention after they leave that they really hope this was worth it.

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Blackpool Combat Club

We head back inside the arena where Dalton Castle and The Boys make their way down to the ring for Trios action. As they near the end of the ramp, they are attacked from behind by their opponents, the Blackpool Combat Club.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta beat down Dalton Castle and The Boys and then Castagnoli settles in the ring with one of the boys. On that note, the bell sounds to start this one off. As Castagnoli wears him out in the ring, the brawl continues with the rest outside of the ring.

Literally within seconds Castagnoli finishes him off with complete and total ease for the squash match victory.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Blackpool Combat Club Savagely Attacks Hangman Page, Don Callis

We see a video package looking at the Kenny Omega match with El Hijo Del Vikingo on last week’s show and then some hype for the IWGP U.S. title defense against Jeff Cobb tonight.

After that, we shoot backstage where Alex Marvez is standing by with “Hangman” Adam Page. As he talks to him, Don Callis approaches him with what seems to be a genuine apology when out of nowhere, the Blackpool Combat Club hit the scene and beat him down.

They then turn their attention to Don Callis who they nail with a big shot that badly busts him open. On that note, we head to a commercial break.