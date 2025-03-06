AEW Dynamite returns tonight with the AEW Revolution 2025 “go-home” episode, which airs live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California.

Scheduled for the show is Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy taking on Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer & Brian Cage, Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland & Brody King, Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford, the contract signing for the Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet No. 1 Contender match at AEW Revolution 2025, as well as Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – MARCH 5, 2025

This week’s show kicks off inside the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, where Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Taz quickly welcome us to the show before sending things out to the streets of Sacramento, CA.

MJF Calls Hangman Page Out On Streets Of Sacramento

In the streets of Sacramento, we see “The Devil” himself, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He talks about being sick and fed up with his little groupie fan-club.

He brings up Hangman Page’s buckshot lariat and says, “I got a bullet with the name Hangman! Hangman! Hangman!” He asks if Hangman wants to shoot and tells him to “saddle up partner!”

AEW Revolution Contract Signing: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Inside the arena, Tony Schiavone is shown standing in the ring with a microphone in-hand. He says it’s time for the AEW Revolution 2025 contract signing for the AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender match between bitter rivals Swerve Strickland and Ricochet.

Swerve’s theme hits and out comes the former AEW World Champion to the ring. He settles inside the squared circle accompanied by Prince Nana. He takes a seat at the table. Ricochet’s theme hits and out comes his opponent for Sunday’s high stakes showdown.

Ricochet takes a seat and begins first on the microphone. He taunts Swerve about not having the best of luck with contract signings in the past. He tells him he’s here in front of him, though, so he doesn’t have to worry about him burning down his house. He laughs and fans loudly chant “You suck! You suck1”

Strickland calmly tells him, “Sign the contract, Ricochet.” Ricochet isn’t ready yet, however, as he wants to get in a few more insults and comments. After he does exactly that, he makes it clear after this he’ll be focused on Jon Moxley and Cope and becoming what he was always supposed to be, AEW World Champion.

He goes to make one final insult to Nana, but Swerve interjects angrily and cuts him off. He tells him to shut up and then asks if Ricochet really thinks a low-blow victory over him really means something. He says he took a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the face, leaving him in a pool of blood, but the biggest mistake he made was he left him breathing.

He says he awakened the most dangerous man in AEW, and that is something he will live to regret. The fans loudly break out in dueling “Who’s House” / “Swerve’s House!” chants. Swerve says when he’s done with him, there’s only two things he’ll be remembered for, briefly resurrecting his career, and “you’re ring announcer wife.”

The fans pop big for that as Swerve signs the dotted line to make the match official. Ricochet tries attacking Swerve, but Swerve was prepared, stabbing Ricochet with a pair of scissors of his own. He leaves Ricochet flailing on the mat with blood coming out of his head. His theme hits again and he calmly walks off.

Excalibur promotes their No. 1 contender match for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution 2025 this coming Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Riccaboni joins him in running down action still to come here on tonight’s show, as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer & Brian Cage

Excalibur sends things to a special video package announcing AEW’s new deal with Prime Video, which calls for the streaming platform to carry AEW pay-per-view events, starting with this Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2025 show.

After it wraps up, the show returns inside the arena, where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the pre-match ring introductions for the eight men involved in the scheduled opening contest. First out for his four-man team is Will Ospreay.

As “The Aerial Assassin” heads to the ring, the show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Mark Briscoe’s theme hits and out he comes. He stops and waits as Orange Cassidy’s theme hits to bring out the “Freshly Squeezed” one. The two Conglomeration members head to the ring together.

With Ospreay, Briscoe and Cassidy settled in the ring, the theme for their fourth and final teammate hits, and out comes Powerhouse Hobbs. After the babyface foursome are in the squared circle and ready to rock and roll, the entrances for their opposition begins, starting with Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree.

From there, the ominous music of The Don Callis Family hits and out comes The Murder Machines duo from the faction, which consists of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and “The Machine” Brian Cage, as well as Mark Davis. Callis accompanies them to the ring and heads to the commentary desk to join in on the call for this one.

After the bell sounds to get things started, Cage and Ospreay kick things off for their respective teams. A loud “F**k Don Callis!” chant breaks out from the Sacramento crowd in attendance as Cage jumps off to an early dominant lead on offense, taking it to “The Aerial Assassin” for the first few moments.

Ospreay hits a hurricanrana counter that shifts the momentum in his favor. He follows up with a back-suplex on the big man, before heading over to tag in Briscoe. The former ROH World Champion hits the ring, and immediately starts implementing his fan-friendly Redneck Fu style.

The babyface team get Cage isolated in their corner of the ring. Briscoe heads up and does the ten-punch spot as the crowd counts along with each shot that lands. He tags out, and in comes one of his partners who does the same ten-punch spot. He tags out, and in comes the third member of the team doing the same spot. Cassidy comes in last and hits just one instead of ten.

Cage ends up killing Cassidy’s momentum, Donkey Kong’ing the smaller man into the ring mat, before tagging in his Murder Machines partner, Lance Archer. Archer comes in and rag-dolls Cassidy some more, only for the defiant Cassidy to do the big dramatic hands up and back down in the jean pockets routine.

Unfortunately for him, things didn’t pick up from there for him, as Archer instead runs him over with a big power spot that elicits gasps from the packed Sacramento crowd. With Cassidy laid out in the ring and “The Murderhawk Monster” in a comfortable offensive lead, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Callis stomp on Cassidy on the outside before Davis throws Cassidy back into the ring. Archer picks Cassidy up and Cage tags back in. Archer passes Cassidy to Cage, and then Davis tags in and Cage hands Cassidy to him. David drops Cassidy with a veritcal suplex and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out at two.

Keith tags in, but Cassidy drops him with a suplex. Davis tags back in and knocks Ospreay to the floor. Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire and tags in Hobbs. Hobbs knocks Archer to the floor and Cage down on the apron, and then exchanges shots with Davis. Hobbs takes Davis down, and then exchanges clotheslines with Archer and Cage.

Archer and Cage take advantage with elbow strikes, but Hobbs causes them to collide and drops them with a double clothesline. Hobbs suplexes Davis and sends Ospreay into him. Hobbs sends Briscoe into David as well, and then splashes Davis with Cassidy on his back. Briscoe and Ospreay take Cage and Archer out with dives, and then Cassidy delivers an elbow drop.

Hobbs goes for the cover, but Keith breaks it up. Keith delivers a chop to Hobbs, and then follows with a cross-chop. Davis slams Hobbs down and Keith tags in. Keith kicks Hobbs in the head a few times, but Hobbs comes back with an elbow strike and a clothesline. Ospreay tags in and delivers a springboard elbow to Keith.

Ospreay kicks Cage in the head, but Keith comes back with a kick of his own. Ospreay kicks Keith in the face and goes for the cover, but Keith kicks out at two. Davis clotheslines Ospreay and delivers an enzuigiri. Hobbs slams Davis, Cage kicks Hobbs and slams him down, Cassidy drops Cage with a DDT in the ring and another on the floor, and then delivers a forearm shot to Keith.

Keith comes back with a headbutt and an exploder suplex, and then Briscoe and Keith exchange shots. Briscoe takes advantage, but Archer drops him with a clothesline. Archer grabs a chair, but Briscoe palm strikes it into his face. Briscoe sets the chair up and leaps off it onto Archer and Cage.

Ospreay drops Keith with the Os-Cutter and follows with the Hidden Blade for the pin fall victory. After the match, Davis attacks Ospreay and locks him in a sleeper hold as Archer and Cage attack Hobbs and Briscoe on the outside. Archer and Cage doule-slam Hobbs onto the ring steps and join Davis in the ring.

Kyle Fletcher makes his way to the ring and delivers shots to Ospreay. Davis tries to get Fletcher away, but Fletcher yells at him and tells him to know his place. Cage gives Davis the chair, but he drops it. Fletcher tells him to pick it up, and he does. Fletcher tells Davis to hit Ospreay with the chair. He does. Fletcher then drives Ospreay through the chair with a brain buster.

Winners: Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy

Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

The AEW Revolution 2025 hype video package promoting the AEW International Championship showdown between reigning title-holder Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family and Kenny Omega airs. After it wraps up, we head back inside the arena for the next match of the evening.

Wheeler Yuta makes his way out to the ring. As The Death Riders member settles inside the squared circle, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, the iconic sounds of Cope’s entrance tune hits the house speakers, and out comes “The Rated-R Superstar.”

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one, where Cope has vowed to take out the last remaining member of The Death Riders, leaving Jon Moxley alone at AEW Revolution for their title tilt. Cope backs Yuta into the corner, but they have a clean break. Cope backs Yuta into the corner again and blocks a kick from Yuta.

They lock up again, and Cope slams Yuta down this time. Yuta comes back with a trip and slams Cope’s knee into the mat. Cope applies a wrist-lock and drops Yuta with a clothesline. Cope applies a side-headlock and drops Yuta with a shoulder tackle. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Yuta applies an ankle lock.

Cope gets free and drops Yuta with an arm-drag. Cope applies a modified arm-bar, but Yuta backs him into the corner. Yuta delivers a few chops and drops Cope with a pair of arm-drags. Yuta delivers a dropkick, but Cope comes back with a forearm shot on the apron. Cope trips Yuta on the apron to the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. As the show settles back in from the break, we see Yuta has Cope in a sleeper hold. Cope delivers body shots to get free, but Yuta drops him with an Olympic Slam and gets a two count. Yuta goes up top, but Cope cuts him off with a few shots.

Cope climbs as well and clubs Yuta in the back repeatedly. Yuta fights back with body shots and drops Cope with a headbutt. Yuta connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Cope kicks out at two. Yuta goes for Cattle Mutilation, but Cope gets free and applies a cross-face. Yuta counters with a roll-up for a two count, but Cope kicks him in the face.

Cope delivers the Impaler and goes for the Spear, but Yuta counters with the Busaiku Knee. Yuta gets Cope back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Cope kicks out at two. Yuta applies Cattle Mutilation, but Cope rolls free and slams Yuta down. Cope sends Yuta off the ropes and delivers the Spear for the pin fall.

Winner: Cope

Cope Takes Out Last Remaining Death Rider, Jon Moxley Is Rattled

Once the match wraps up, Cope gets prepared to make good on his promise and take out the final member of The Death Riders. Cope gets a microphone and pulls Yuta to his feet. Cope shakes Yuta’s hand and tells him that this is what respect feels like. Cope leaves the ring, and Jon Moxley comes in from the crowd.

Moxley yells at Yuta and shoves him in the face a few times. Yuta shoves Moxley back and leaves the ring. Moxley follows Yuta and they argue for a bit. Moxley tells Yuta to keep walking and then turns to the camera. Moxley says Cope did it, because he will be all alone at Revolution.

Moxley says Cope got to him and pissed him off, and has now brought out the worst in him. Moxley says the bars were there for Cope’s safety, and then says Cope will do nothing to him on Sunday. Moxley says he will enjoy every second of beating Cope’s ass on Sunday, and he is going to do it because he feels like it and it will feel good.

Moxley says there is no respect in this business and never has been and says he only has to pull the trigger on Cope one time at Revolution. After this post-match scene wraps up, a video package airs showing The Outrunners training for their AEW World Tag Team Championship Match against The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Revolution 2025.

MJF Tries To Set Hangman Page On Fire

MJF is shown still outside waiting for Hangman Adam Page, and Renee Paquette walks up and asks him what he is going to do if Page shows up. MJF says he knew Page was too much of a coward to show up and says he will beat him down at Revolution.

Page drives up in a truck and MJF runs away as Page emerges from the truck and goes after him. Page gets into the arena and attacks who his thinks is MJF from behind. Page brings him to ringside, but the real MJF attacks Page from behind.

MJF delivers shots and goes for Heat Seeker, but Page shoves him off and goes for the Buckshot Lariat. MJF counters with a low-blow and delivers Heat Seeker. MJF delivers more shots to Page as security runs out, and then he delivers elbow strikes to the security guys.

MJF puts on the Dynamite diamond ring, but Page takes him down and delivers shots. MJF comes right back with a shot with the ring. MJF says the people love when Page burns things and let’s see how they feel when he does it.

MJF grabs lighter fluid from under the ring and douses Page with it. MJF lights a lighter, but referees and security hit the ring to take him down. They drag MJF out of the ring as he continues to yell at Page and the fans. The show heads to a commercial break. When the show returns, the commentators claim they aren’t going to show the footage of what happened.

“Timeless” Toni Storm Talks “Queen Of The Ring” Film & AEW Revolution

Backstage, we see Lexy Nair standing by for an interview with the director of the new film, “Queen of the Ring,” Ash Avildsen.

He talks about the film and introduces one of the stars, the AEW Women’s World Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm. Storm hypes up ‘The Hollywood Ending’ against Mariah May this Sunday at AEW Revolution 2025.

Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Inside the arena, the two teams involved in the next match of the evening, a women’s tag-team bout, make their respective ring entrances. With that said, out comes the team of Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa, as well as the duo of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Statlander and Ford kick things off for their respective teams as things now begin to get underway. Statlander takes Ford down immediately, and then follows with an arm-drag. Statlander takes Ford down with a side-headlock takedown, but Ford counters into a head-scissors hold.

Statlander comes bakc with a kick to the face and tags in Rosa. Rosa slams Ford into the corner and delivers a back elbow before tagging Statlander back in. Statlander delivers a shot to Ford and tags Rosa back in. Rosa delivers a shot, but Ford sends her into the ropes and delivers a dropkick to her back.

Ford goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out at two. Rosa comes back with elbow strikes and kicks Ford in the face. Statlander tags back in and delivers an elbow drop. Bayne kicks Statlander in the face and throws Rosa onto her on the floor. Bayne picks Ford up and tosses her onto both of them.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this women’s tag-team tilt continues. When the show returns, Ford takes a page out of her playbook from last week, which was a controversial moment of the show, but Rosa begins taking over.

Bayne tries entering the mix, but Rosa handles she and Ford by herself. Moments later, however, Ford and Bayne take Rosa out. Bayne then follows up with her Face Descent for the pin fall victory. After the match, Ford and Bayne stand tall together in the ring.

Winners: Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Mercedes Mone Will Be At AEW Collision This Saturday

Backstage, Renee Paquette introduces her guest at this time, AEW’s TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. In walks four-belts-Mone holding all of her many gold belts. She says your “CEO” is here.

Paquette brings up her title defense against Momo Watanbe this Sunday at AEW Revolution 2025. Mone then mentions she’ll be at AEW Collision this week to scout her opponent.

Max Caster vs. Jay White

We return inside the building, where Max Caster makes his way out to the ring. He makes the ring announcer refer to him as ‘The Best Wrestler Alive.’ He gets on the microphone and says “Cut my music, cut my music!” like MJF. He calls himself the best wrestler and says he wants to get everyone on the same page.

With that said, he tries schooling the crowd in attendance on a chant he wants. He begins repeating to the crowd, “Let’s go Max, you’re the best wrestler alive!” Of course, no one chants it. Caster calls everyone in Sacramento “a bunch of ball-bags.” He says it’s time to see “Who can survive ‘The Best Wrestler Alive.'”

On that note, the theme for the man answering the latest Max Caster Open Challenge hits and out comes “Switchblade” Jay White to a decent pop from the California crowd. As his music dies down, fans are loudly chanting “You f**ked up!” at Caster. The bell sounds and off we go. Literally within seconds White hits his Bladerunner and finishes off Caster with ease.

Winner: Jay White

Renee Paquette Sits Down With Mariah May & “Timeless” Toni Storm

In a special all-white room, Renee Paquette is seated in-between “The Glamour” Mariah May and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm. As Paquette thanks the two for agreeing to not get physical, May jumps out of her seat, leans over and spits in Storm’s face. Storm, without reacting, says in a monotone voice, “It’s good to see you still care.”

Paquette freaks out at May for doing that. May then gets down to business and in an emotionally shaky voice, talks about how far things have gone and what she has been reduced to. She tells Storm they can have their big “Hollywood Ending” this Sunday. Storm tells May she’s destined for a lifetime of mediocrity.

Storm says people will then ask in the future what happened to May. “She found out what happens when you try to kill God.” May throws her chair and stands up. Storm does the same. The two stare each other down as the show heads into another commercial break.

Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland & Brody King

It’s main event time!

When the show returns, the ring entrances for the four men involved in the advertised tag-team main event of tonight’s AEW Revolution 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite begin. With that said, out comes the team of AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet, as well as the duo of Swerve Strickland and Brody King of The Hounds of Hell.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the final match of the evening. Okada and Swerve kick things off for their respective teams coming out of the gate. The two exchange hammer-locks. Okada backs Strickland into the corner and pats his chest as they break.

Ricochet tags in and double-teams Strickland with Okada. King knocks Okada off the apron and clubs him in the back a few times as Strickland takes advantage of Ricochet in the ring. King slams Okada into the barricade a few times as Strickland sends Ricochet to the floor.

King sens Strickland toward Ricochet and Strickland connects with a kick. Okada and Ricochet get put in the chair and King connects with a cross-body against the barricade. King gets Okada and Ricochet on his shoulders and Strickland connects with a double stomp to them from the apron.

King gets Ricochet into the ring and he and Strickland double-team him for a bit. King connects with a senton and Strickland delivers a diving uppercut. Strickland kicks Ricochet in the face and knocks Okada to the floor. Ricochet comes back with a face-buster and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as Ricochet remains in a comfortable offensive lead, handling Swerve and taunting the fans in attendance.

When the show returns, things in the main event pick up, as Ian Riccaboni informs us per Tony Khan that we’re in overtime, as we’re past the 10 o’clock hour, and that TBS and MAX will stay with the action in our main event until an outcome is reached.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Swerve hit a big Swerve Stomp on Ricochet. Before he can finish him off for the win, however, Okada attacks from behind. Brody King hits the ring and deals with him and the crowd comes to life.

King goes for a cannonball splash to a seated Okada in the corner, but “The Rainmaker” moves and King crashes and burns. Okada grabs his AEW Continental Championship belt and looks to cheap shot King with it, but Swerve blasts him.

As the chaos continues, Ricochet manages to sneak in a cheap shot with the belt to Swerve. He gets the cover and the win for he and Okada’s team. He rolls out of the ring as his theme music plays.

Prince Nana checks on Swerve in the ring as Excalibur does one final hard-sell for AEW Revolution 2025 this coming Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. The show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet