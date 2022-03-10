AEW Dynamite Results – March 9, 2022

We are LIVE from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida and your hosts tonight are Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur! Here comes Chris Jericho!

Everyone is still singing Judas, and if he does want to go heel, he’s going to need to drop the music, methinks. Jericho looks different, I think he’s colored his hair since Sunday? Jericho asks if we’re ready for Dynamite? Jericho says Sunday was one of the greatest nights of his career, despite losing to Eddie Kingston, it was one of his favorite matches in his career. Jericho thanks Eddie Kingston for awakening something he didn’t know existed. Jericho said he didn’t live up to his word and didn’t shake his hand. Jericho said he was frustrated. Jericho asks Eddie to come out to the ring so he can shake his hand now.

Here comes Eddie! Eddie says cut the music. Friday night before the PPV, Eddie didn’t want to show up. Eddie wanted to go out and drink because Jericho got in Eddie’s head. Eddie said he wanted the poison. Eddie said he got the courage because he had four different people tell him they didn’t kill themselves, because of him. Eddie cried in his hotel room. Eddie hopes the people that talked to him at the fan fest? He hopes he did them proud. What is Jericho missing that caused him to not shake Eddie’s hand? Eddie respects the great Chris Jericho, the Lion Heart, and he proved he’s still the man and he’s still number one. Is that enough to fill the hole in your chest that makes him not have respect for a guy like Eddie?

Jericho says he respect Eddie, and he thanks him for giving him one of the best matches of his career. Jericho extends his hand to Eddie and they shake. Music hits! 2point0 is here? Jericho hits the deck and they triple team Eddie Kingston, but here come Proud & Powerful to make the save! Santana has Garcia and Ortiz gives Jericho the bat to attack him! Jericho LEVELS Santana with the bat in the shoulder! 2point0 levels Ortiz! Jericho is beating Eddie with a bat! Here comes Hager who runs past Jericho and levels Ortiz! Jericho takes the point of the bat to Kingston’s eye. Hager picks up Eddie Kingston and POWERBOMBS him off the apron through a table! Man, he BARELY got him up but that was a rough landing. This is the Jericho Appreciation Society.. and that, is entertainment.

Match #1. AEW World Heavyweight Title: Adam Page (c) vs. Dante Martin

Page sporting those Young Bucks colors tonight, eh? Martin tries to use his speed but Page is too strong. Exchanging some chops in the center and Page stumbles on catching Martin in a cross body, but he rolls through and hits the fallaway slam. Martin is on the apron and Page hits the double jump lariat followed by a tope… and we’re in commercial. Back in the ring and Page hits a short arm clothesline for a two count. Page catches Martin in mid air and hits a Death Valley Driver for another two count. Martin goes over Page and hits an enziguiri, then goes up top for a missile dropkick that he lands off the shoulder. Two count. Martin ducks some strikes and catches Page with a boot. Moonsault from the inside to Page on the outside. Hey, that’s Hangman’s thing. Page rolls inside and Martin goes up top but Page catches him with a STIFF powerbomb. Page drops the elbow pad as he looks for the Buckshot but Martin holds up. Page kicks him off like a bad, bad man. Martin goes to spring board onto the top rope but Page pushes him off, and times it perfectly as he ends the night with a Buckshot! Good win here for Adam Page, and he’s showing some slight heel tendencies. Interested to see where this goes.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Rating: ***

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and Page grabs the mic, ordering Dante Martin back in the ring. Page says last year Martin had a difficult decision to make with his brother getting hurt and becoming a singles wrestler, but he’s one of the hardest hitting and fastest guys he’s ever wrestled.

It’s the other Adam! Cole tells Page to shut his mouth. Cole took Page to his limit on Sunday and he got a fluke victory. Cole says next week on Dynamite, he wants a six man tag team match against Page. Cole says next week he’s got some YOUNG MEN in mind that will team with him, because they’re Cole’s friends, and not Page’s. Cole won’t stop until he gets what he wants.

Match #2. Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley with William Regal vs. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Confession time… Anthony Henry is one of my favorite wrestlers on the planet and the Workhorsemen rule hard. I’m so excited for this. This has some amazing potential. Quick start as Moxley pounds on Drake in the corner. Backdrop suplex to Drake! Here comes Danielson with some stiff kicks. Henry in now and he’s trading with Danielson. This is tremendous. Kitchen sink by Danielson and Moxley is in. “Thank you, Regal” chants from the crowd. Quick tags as they’re beating on Henry in the corner. Danielson looking for the surfboard on Henry and he’s got it locked in. Moxley makes the tag WHILE Danielson is using the surfboard. Release suplex by Moxley but Henry out at 1. Henry up top with a missile dropkick and a tag is made to Drake. BIG chop. BIGGER chop. BIG slap by Drake. Huge lariat from Moxley. Moxley with an awkward dive outside but Danielson is in. Psycho knee! Moxley with a Paradigm Shift on the outside to Henry was Danielson stomps Drake and forces him to tap out with the Lebell Lock. Man, that was fun while it lasted. Great debut for Moxley and Danielson, whereas the Workhorsemen looked formidable in defeat.

Winners: Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley

Rating: ***

Schiavone is in the ring with Regal. Regal says it’s been 29 years, and Regal is 53 years old and his time has gone by. Regal says he knows he’s not long for this world, and this is the first time in 29 years he can thank Tony Schiavone for what he did for him. Regal said he’s no longer needed in his old job, but Danielson mentioned him on Dynamite and it piqued his interest. The only reason many of you know William Regal’s name is because Bryan Danielson kept his name alive for 20 years. Regal says he can save wrestler’s in this generation, and that Bryan Danielson is the wrestler that William Regal should have been. Bryan Danielson is the perfect wrestler. 11 years ago Regal met Moxley, and what they put each other through would make the Devil himself cry. Regal says he saw Danielson and Moxley knock the stuffing out of each other, and thought enough was enough. You either step up and fight these two men, or you get stepped on.

The Dark Order is here and so is Adam Page. Page said he’s sorry for shoving Alex Reynolds, and he screwed up on Sunday. Johnny wants to know who Page is choosing next week, and Page said he just ran into Jurassic Express and they wanted to get their hands on the Young Bucks so… he chose them. Yikes. That’s alright, Johnny’s got a beard appointment anyway.

Match #3. PAC vs. Wheeler Yuta

Well, this sure is a nice surprise. I sense the Regal promo went a little long here as we’re going directly into a break. PAC with the early advantage but he rolls outside and the entire Best Friends crew are here. PAC makes eye contact with Orange Cassidy as he hits a snap suplex on Yuta on the outside. Back in and PAC is toying with Yuta, paint brushing him with his boot until Yuta fights up. Yuta with a rebound and a release overhead German suplex on PAC. Yuta fakes out PAC off the second rope, then hops up top and lands a cross body for a long two. PAC with a spinning back kick followed by a deadlift German suplex for a two count. PAC sets Yuta up on the top rope and hits an avalanche brain buster! That’s got to be all. PAC rolls through and locks in the Brutalizer and that’s it for Yuta. A strong win for PAC who I think desperately needs to gain some more momentum. He’s just so, so good.

Winner: PAC

Rating: **1/2

Adam Cole is in the back with the Bucks and reDRagon, and he’s got two guys who are the perfect partners for him. They love to throw a party. But wait, before Cole gets any further, Matt says he won’t fight Page and neither will Nick. Cole says good, he was talking about reDRagon anyway. Yikes.

FTR are with Alex Marvez and Dax is saying everything is about his family, but Tully isn’t happy with the losing streak. Dax grabs Tully and Cash separates them and tells Tully that he’s fired! Wow, I didn’t see that coming.

AHFO are in the center of the ring and Matt Hardy is here to apologize. The suit isn’t him. Andrade says let’s take a vote, if Matt leaves or not. Matt agrees. The votes are tallied and… uh oh, Private Party goes from thumbs up, to thumbs down! Hardy looks devastated! The whole crew jumps Matt Hardy. Man, Andrade’s suit is nice. Also, Andrade with a huge boot to Matt’s face. Andrade grabs a chair and he’s looking to do some damage but here come Darby Allin and Sting! It’s a melee in the center of the ring and here comes… Jeff Hardy! The Hardy’s are back! Twist of Fate by Matt and swanton by Jeff to the Blade! Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin are standing face to face. The last time Sting and Jeff Hardy were standing face to face in the ring was not.. great. Also, Team Xtreme music is back!

Sweve says that he’s making his debut on Friday and without fail, here comes Tony Nese. Nese says they have a history of wrestling on Fridays, so let’s do it again. Swerve said sure thing, and he’s going to beat that ass. It’s not Nese’s House… it’s Swerve’s House.

Dude, Tony Schiavone is literally everywhere. My man is getting his steps in. Now, Tony is welcoming Wardlow to the ring… and he’s coming out of the good guy tunnel! Wardlow says we all come to a moment in life where we take the step and fulfill our own goals, or we help someone else build their dreams. Wardlow says he spent his life making sure MJF was fulfilling his dreams. Wardlow knows Max wasn’t a good person, forgive him for associating with such trash, but to be honest, he grew up poor and needed the money. Wardlow had a single mom raise him and two sisters, and he wanted to be a wrestler to provide for his family. MJF was Wardlow’s foot in the door. No matter how much you pay someone, you can’t disrespect them, threaten them, or put your hands on them. Wardlow is still under contract with MJF, he just doesn’t give a damn. Wardlow says he would love to powerbomb MJF until he can’t move but he doesn’t want to waste any more energy on him, but he wants to win the TNT title and earn a new contract. As of right now, Wardlow is letting everyone know that All Elite Wrestling is officially… Wardlow’s World. Y’all remember that show Bobby’s World?

QT Marshal is with Keith Lee, and they both have issues with Team Taz. QT says he and The Factory have his back. Keith Lee says he has a large back… and he’s good.

Match #4. AEW World Tag Team Champioship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Jungle Boy is bouncing a lot and he lands a dropkick on Caster. Luchasaurus is in and Jurassic Express is targeting the KT tape on Caster’s shoulder. Top rope assisted senton gets only a one count. Caster with a clothesline to Jungle Boy on the apron followed by a rolling elbow by Bowens. Jungle Boy is in trouble after a powerslam by Caster gets a two count. Bownes in and a ripcord neck breaker gets another two count. Jungle Boy with a pair of boots to Caster gives him the room to make the tag to Luchasaurus who clears house. On the outside, Luchasaurus ducks a boombox shot and Jungle Boy takes out both members of the Acclaimed with a dive. Back on the inside and Luchasaurus with a chokeslam followed by a moonsault, but Bowers makes the save at two. Jurassic Express looking for the Doomsday Destroyer by Luchasaurus gets dumped over the top. Bowens with a super kick and a mic drop by Caster! One, two, NO! Luchasaurus with the save. On the outside, Bowers with the boombox but Luchasaurus takes it in the face. Back inside, The Acclaimed with a… ah hell I don’t know what that was and it didn’t look safe. Combination elevated power bomb? Christian prevents Caster from cheating. That’s why he’s here… got it. Headbutt from Luchasaurus to Bowens and a Double Jump Doomsday Device followed by a tail whip! One, two, three. Another solid defense for Jurassic Express but I think we need to see something new from Christian.

Winners AND STILL AEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: Jurassic Express

Rating: ***1/2

Jade Cargil is in the back and she’s a legit star. 30-0 is next, who wants the Kiss of Death?

Match #5. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

They’re starting fast and I still believe the show is running behind here. This is a AEW Women’s World Title eliminator match, with the winner getting a title shot vs. Britt Baker next week at St. Patrick’s Day Slam. Leyla Hirsch should join Team Taz immediately, just an idea. Arm drags by Rosa and a dropkick early. corner clotheslines and Rosa isn’t letting up. Rosa looking for the Fire Thunder Driver early but Hirsch rolls through and attacks the arm. Strong elbows from Hirsch and a suplex gets a two count. Hirsch locks up a top wrist lock but Rosa fights out and counters with a stunner and a couple of clotheslines. Drop toe hold by Rosa followed by a dropkick to the back, and then a dropkick to a seated Hirsch. Northern lights suplex for Rosa gets a two count. Diving Miz clothesline in the corner by Rosa as she goes up top, but Hirsch with a soft looking German suplex for two. Hirsch going up top for some reason, as Rosa catches her and looks for a superplex. Nails it. Rosa follows through with a DVD into a face buster on the knee. Sliding lariat by Rosa gets a two count. Hirsch rolls outside and drops Rosa’s wrist on the apron. Hirsch looking for the turnbuckle under the ring but Red Velvet is here to put a stop to that and roll Hirsch back in the ring. Fire Thunder Drivier attempt by Rosa but Hirsch escapes and looks for a straight arm bar. Rosa fights out and gets her in position.. Fire Thunder Driver and that is it! Some awkward spots here but if you want Thunder Rosa to get the rematch in her hometown, this is how you do it.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Rating: **1/2

Tony Schiavone is on the mic and he’s announcing that Thunder Rosa’s title shot against Britt Baker next week at St. Patrick’s Day Slam will be in… a steel cage!

Britt Baker wants to know why Thunder Rosa didn’t go to the back of the line after she lost her title opportunity. That’s a fair question. Britt Baker isn’t afraid of anything, but she does wonder what will happen to AEW if “carny riffraff” like Thunder Rosa becomes champion.

Match #6. AEW TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

I feel like I haven’t seen Scorpio Sky wrestle in forever, and he probably shouldn’t lose, But I feel like Sammy Guevara shouldn’t lose the title yet either. I’m sold on this one. It’s 9:50pm and this match is scheduled for TV time remaining… hmm. Trading strikes early and Sammy with a dropkick that causes Sky to retreat. Sammy tosses Sky into the guard rail and he’s looking for a table. Jim Ross notes that Sammy breaks the count and it’s the little things like that, that I really appreciate. Sky looks for a TKO but Sammy counters with a super kick that echoed through the arena. Sky set up on the table but Sky gets out of the way as Sammy lands a 630 senton THROUGH THE TABLE TO THE FLOOR ON THE OUTSIDE. THAT IMPACT. WOW. Tay Conti runs down to ringside as it seems Doc Samson is attending to Sammy, and Dan Lambert is screaming there are no timeouts in pro wrestling. Lambert again, making some good points here. The referee starts the count after about 120 seconds of Sammy selling on the outside, and I’m not exaggerating. Sammy is being escorted to the back with Conti and the Doctor and this is a count out win for Scorpio Sky. Well, at least I think so, we’re in picture-in-picture. No? Sammy pushes help away and rolls back in the ring. Sky walks up to Sammy and Sammy spits in his face, but Sky tosses him to the outside and Sky follows. Sky grabs Sammy and rolls him back in the ring. Paige Van Zant getting right in the face of Tay Conti. Yep, I’m here for this. Back breaker by Sky to Sammy. And another one. Might be the best back breaker I’ve seen too, expertly done. That’s a third one. Chops by Sammy as he fights back but Sammy is hurting. Triple jump springboard cutter by Sammy gets a very long two count! Super kick by Sammy and he’s got Sky up for the GTH… nailed it! Shooting star press by Sammy and Sky got his knees up! Lambert is on the apron to distract the referee, that allows Ethan Page to get on the apron on the other side. Tay Conti grabs Page, but here is Paige Van Zant as she levels Conti from behind and tosses her face first into the steps. Sammy is worried about Conti but Sky is up.. TKO to Sammy in the middle! 1, 2, 3! We have a new TNT Champion! The match kind of felt weird and all over the place, but to me, the right guy won and now we’ve got a fun storyline with PVZ added into the mix. More Scorpio Sky wrestling matches are a good thing, too.

Winner AND NEW TNT CHAMPION: Scorpio Sky

Rating: **1/2

Sky levels Sammy with the belt as PVZ kicks Conti in the head and signed her AEW contract on Conti’s beaten body.

Credit: AllNightLongWP