AEW Dynamite Results – May 10, 2023

All Elite Wrestling returns from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. with AEW Dynamite.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program is Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega inside a Steel Cage, as well as Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia.

Also scheduled for this evening is The House of Black defending their AEW Trios titles against Best Friends & Bandido in an Open House Rules match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match, Anna Jay A.S. vs. Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred bout, as well as segments with FTR, Chris Jericho and Christian Cage.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/10/2023)

The usual “Light the fuse …” theme and accompanying intro video airs to get this week’s show started. We then shoot inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. where Excalibur does the, “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase.

Double Jeopardy

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix

From there, we shoot to the ring, where the two competitors involved in the opening contest are already standing and ready to go. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one, which will see the winner earn a shot at the losers title.

We see these two immediately start to mix it up, with Castagnoli hitting a big tilt-a-whirl back-breaker on Fenix as he jumped off the ropes. Claudio taunts him and stalks him, as he’s slow to get up. Once he does, however, The Lucha Bro goes bonkers.

Fenix hits a crazy high spot in the ring that knocks Claudio out to the floor. He runs and dives through the ropes on him twice, but when he goes for it a third time, Castagnoli catches him and military press slams him into the barricade.

We see some replays of that and then Claudio hoists Fenix up for a suplex on the floor. He starts walking with him in the suplex position up the stairs but loses his balance and dumps him over the barricade.

Rey recovers and then walks the barricade for several steps before leaping onto Claudio with a hurricanrana on the floor. Back in the ring, Fenix misses a super kick but connects with an enzugiri. Claudio recovers and turns Fenix inside-out for a close near fall attempt.

Now we see Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta watching the action unfold in the ring from a monitor backstage. Claudio gets Fenix up on the middle rope and military presses him for a big spot. Fenix fights his way free and hits a hurricanrana off the top-rope.

As the action continues with a loud “This is Awesome” chant, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Claudio blasting Fenix with a huge European uppercut in the corner. He whips him into the other corner for another but misses and Fenix starts to fire up for a comeback.

The pace starts to pick up, with both guys hitting high spots one after the other. Fenix ends up hitting a big destroyer out of a counter for a close near fall. Alex Abrahantes is shown getting the crowd to rally behind Fenix now as he has the B.C.C. member grounded.

Fenix blasts Castagnoli off the ropes and then muscles him up in the Samoan drop position, but Castagnoli counters and connects with a modified death valley driver for a close near fall. He follows that up by doing the repeated elbows to the collar bone spot.

He hits a sit down power bomb into a pin for the three count immediately after that. With the win, Castagnoli and a partner of his choosing earns a shot at the ROH Tag-Team Championships held by The Lucha Bros.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

“The Redeemer” Miro Returns

We shoot backstage and we see someone’s feet as they walk. The camera pans up and we see it is Miro. “The Redeemer” is stopped by Renee Paquette and asked why he is back now. He doesn’t say a word, walks past her and heads into the locker room of Tony Khan.

MJF Looks Ahead To Four Pillars Title Defense

Now we shoot to a video package featuring AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. “The Devil” talks about the Four Pillars match coming up at AEW Double Or Nothing.

He goes on to compare the Four Pillars to The Beatles, explaining why each has the characteristics to match a member of the famous group, such as Sammy Guevara being like Ringo Starr — talented, but stupid, etc.

He begs the three to accomplish some of the things he has, and goes on to list some, such as being in the best Dog Collar and Iron Man matches ever. He names off CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and some of the other big wins he has under his belt. After this, we head to a commercial break.

FTR Confronted By Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

When we return from the break, we hear the old Midnight Express-sounding theme and the AEW World Tag-Team Championship duo of FTR emerges. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler head to the ring to a loud “FTR! FTR!” chant.

Harwood jumps on the mic and says he and Wheeler owe an apology to their longtime friend, Mark Briscoe. He asks him to come out now. Instead, the theme for Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal hits and out they come, accompanied by Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

Dutt jumps on the mic as they settle into the ring and officially issues their challenge to FTR for a tag title shot at AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas. Harwood says they’ll agree if they admit to the fact that they’re using Mark Briscoe.

Sonjay won’t, claiming he is their friend. Briscoe emerges and comes to the ring. He tells everyone they need to calm down. He says he talked to Tony Khan and he’s got some news. He says the match is official for AEW DoN, and he will be the special guest referee.

Briscoe has a bottle and cups in his hand. He tells them to pass cups around so they can toast to this and make it official. They all get their drinks, but Dutt spits in in Harwood’s face. The fight is on and the foursome begins beating down Harwood and Wheeler as Briscoe tries breaking it up.

Jarrett ends up shoving Briscoe out of the way, and Briscoe runs into Harwood, who is blinded by the alcohol spit in his eyes. He goes on to hit Briscoe with a pile-driver. As Briscoe is being checked on, including by Dax, he pushes Dax from off his back out of frustration.

Roderick Strong Challenges Chris Jericho For Next Week

We shoot backstage and Renee Paquette is standing by with Chris Jericho. “The Ocho” complains about the unprovoked attack from Adam Cole. He says Cole has created an unsafe work environment. Jericho reveals paperwork that now makes it so Cole is banned from the building any time.

Jericho is in it as well. Up walks Roderick Strong, who tells Jericho he’s Cole’s best friend. He says if Cole is anything, it’s not a coward. He calls Jericho a coward and says his paperwork doesn’t say anything about him being in the building.

He challenges Jericho to a Falls Count Anywhere match next week on Dynamite. Jericho tells Strong he’s got a whole army behind him. He tells Strong to be careful what you wish for.

Strong says he knew Jericho would do that so he too has paperwork, which states the J.A.S. is banned from the building as well. Jericho freaks out looking at the papers as Strong walks off.

Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Returns

Now we head to a different area backstage where we once again check in with Paquette. She brings up Miro’s return earlier tonight and is standing outside Tony Khan’s locker room when former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa walks up. She enters Khan’s locker room and we head to a commercial break.

Tony Khan Teases Huge Announcement For Next Week

When we return from the break, the commentary team kicks it backstage where we see AEW and ROH President Tony Khan standing in front of the camera. He talks about tonight’s show featuring a pay-per-view quality lineup and goes on to tease a huge announcement for next Wednesday night’s show.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Daniel Garcia

Now it’s time for some championship action, as we head back inside the arena in Detroit, MI. and hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy. With that said, the AEW International Champion heads to the ring.

Cassidy enters the ring and pulls his title out of his trademark book-bag and the crowd pops. His music dies down and now the challenger from the Jericho Appreciation Society, Daniel Garcia, emerges and joins him in the squared circle.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Cassidy start off with his usual wimpy kicks, hands in the pocket, etc. routine, before the action picks up and Garcia starts to take over.

As he adds punishment to the champ on the floor at ringside, we switch gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this title tilt. When we return from the break, we see Garcia taunting Cassidy with a little cocky dance.

He goes to run and smash him in the corner, but Cassidy moves. Garcia starts to focus his attack on the leg of Cassidy and then drills him with some punches before climbing up to the top-rope with him. Cassidy fights back up there and the two stumble down.

Cassidy connects with a Stun-Dog Millionaire and starts to fire up for a comeback. Garcia counters a DDT attempt with a Dragon-screw. He grabs the leg of Cassidy on the mat but Cassidy kicks himself free with the other one.

Garcia kicks at Cassidy’s weakened knee to slow him down and then stomps on his hands. He then stuffs Cassidy’s hands in his pockets for him and goes to hit a power bomb. Cassidy counters with a back body-drop with his hands still in his pockets.

We see the J.A.S. member come close on a few finishes after grounding Cassidy. He starts chaining submission attempts together, a Texas clover leaf, a triangle choke, an oma plata and then the two counter pin attempts over and over until Cassidy finally gets the three-count.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Women’s Trios Action Coming Next Week

We see a vignette building up a Trios match for next week between The Outcasts three-some of Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, and the three-person team of AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Hikaru Shida.

Christian Cage Talks AEW Stars With Daddy Issues

Now we head back inside the arena where Christian Cage’s theme hits and out comes the pro wrestling legend with his monster, Luchasaurus, accompanying him to the ring. The commentators talk about Wardlow and Arn Anderson not being here tonight.

They settle in the ring and his music dies down. Tony Schiavone joins them in the ring and begins talking to Christian about his TNT Championship shot against Wardlow. Christian then brings up so many wrestlers in AEW with daddy issues.

He mentions Jungle Boy’s and then talks about Wardlow’s issues with his father and the hair cut significance, etc. Christian tells Wardlow he’s not gonna berate his father because he wasn’t famous and nobody cared about him.

Christian mentions how Wardlow found a new father figure in Double A. He says Arn was looking for a new son anyways, even though his real son Brock Anderson is a signed talent in AEW.

He says Arn has mentioned the last thing he wanted to do was send his son Brock down the road to success. He says that was until he saw Wardlow with a title and he thought he could just take all the credit for that instead.

Cage talks about Arn thinking he’s a legend because he was the other guy in a team with Tully Blanchard and was Ric Flair’s lackey for so many years. He questions how many times Arn was a world champion. None? He then gloats about being a multiple-time former world champ.

He questions what Wardlow is gonna do when he realizes his legend isn’t as good as him. He tries talking as the crowd dogs the hell out of him with loud boos and negative chants, and then he wraps up by telling Detroit to kiss his ass.

No Holds Barred

Anna Jay A.S. vs. Julia Hart

It’s time for the women to tear the house down, as we move on to our next match of the evening — a No Holds Barred showdown between Anna Jay A.S. of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and Julia Hart of The House of Black.

Julia Hart makes her way out first and as she heads down to the ring, she is ambushed from behind with a chair shot from Anna Jay. She brings her down to the ring and grabs a trash can. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Hart takes over and starts beating down Jay and then the action spills out to the floor again. We see a Kendo stick and other weapons quickly entered into the mix and then we head to a mid-match commercial break as Jay starts to take over again.

When we return, we see a ton of chairs piled up on the floor. Anna hoists Hart up and plants her face-first into them with authority. Back in the ring, Anna bashes Hart with a trash can and then stuffs it over her head in the corner. She runs and splashes into it for a near fall attempt.

Hart hits a super-plex on Anna onto another pile of chairs in the ring. She follows up with her submission finisher on the pile of chairs for the tap out victory.

Winner: Julia Hart

Open House Rules For AEW Trios Championships

Bandido & Best Friends vs. The House Of Black

We shoot backstage after the Open House Rules are shown on-screen. Renee Paquette talks with Bandido and Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

They joke about the scary witch who just won in the ring from The House of Black before talking about their own Open House Rules AEW Trios showdown against The House of Black. As per the rules, they come up with the final rule.

They say, “All witches are barred from ringside.” Cassidy says he’s tired and the “Best Amigos” squad heads out to the ring as we shift to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Trent Barretta, Chuck Taylor and Bandido in the ring awaiting the champs.

Now the lights go out inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. and the theme for The House of Black hits. Out comes Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews for our second championship bout of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Bandido and Black kick things off in this special Open House Rules bout, which features the lights in the arena staying off with a spotlight shining down on the ring.

Malakai takes the early offensive lead and after controlling Bandido for the opening moments, we see the big man Brody King tag in and manhandle the Best Amigos. As the action spills out to the floor, where there are 20 second count-outs, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

Steel Cage Match

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

After Excalibur speed-reads the lineups for Rampage and Dynamite, we shoot back inside the arena where we hear “Wild Thing” play. The crowd goes wild as Jon Moxley makes his custom entrance through the crowd.

The Blackpool Combat Club leader makes his way to the ring for our Steel Cage main event of the evening. As he does, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Moxley in the ring enclosed by the steel cage.

From there, the familiar sounds of Kenny Omega’s theme music and “The Cleaner” and leader of The Elite emerges and begins heading to the ring. As he does, he is met in the aisle by Mox and the two start slugging it out.

Immediately we see other members of the Blackpool Combat Club in Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli assist Mox in beating down Omega. This brings out The Young Bucks and the brawl is on! Nick and Matt Jackson blast the BCC guys with super kicks and throw them off the stage. They then run and leap onto them.

Bryan Danielson joins the gang on special guest commentary as we see Omega in the ring enclosed by the cage now waving Mox to come join him. Mox heads to the ring to a huge pop and the two start duking it out as the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

After some back-and-forth striking exchanges, we see some toys entered into the mix. Omega pulls out a steel chair wrapped in barbed wire. He whacks Mox with it and Mox’s face is already ripped open and bleeding. Mox gives the camera lens a bloody kiss and a smile as he takes over.

Omega goes for a springboard but Mox just shoves him in mid-air and he blasts back-first into the meshing of the fence in the steel cage. Mox picks up the chair wrapped in barbed wire and blasts Omega with it. Omega starts to fight back and he rips Mox’s cut open worse and the blood starts flowing.

“The Cleaner” picks Mox up and body slams him on the steel chair wrapped in barbed wire. He heads to the top-rope but Mox stops him and hits a super-plex off the top onto the steel chair wrapped in barbed wire. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see the ring is taken apart with the entire top rope pulled down and the turnbuckle and steel rod pulled off. Mox uses the rod for the turnbuckle in the corner to stab at Omega’s face. He then chokes the hell out of him with the rope.

Mox then pulls out a sack, which one would assume thumb tacks are in, but instead, he dumps it out onto the mat and the camera shoots a tight close-up to show it is actually a bunch of broken glass. The two fight next to the pile of broken glass with Omega taking back over.

Omega runs and blasts Mox with a running knee to the face. He hoists Mox up for the One Winged Angel onto the glass, but Mox escapes and takes his back and slaps on a rear naked choke / sleeper-hold. Omega counters and Mox lands back-first onto the broken glass.

Mox is hurting and covered in blood, and the camera shows broken glass sticking out of his back. Like The Undertaker, Mox sits up out of nowhere and slaps the choke right back on Mox as he was recovering. Mox goes for a pile driver but Omega rolls through and connects with a knee to the face of Mox.

“The Cleaner” hits a couple of big knees to the face of Mox and then a snap-dragon suplex onto the pile of broken glass. Omegas runs and blasts Mox with a V-Trigger that knocks Mox through the entire wall of the steel cage, which comes down as Mox crashes out to the concrete floor.

Mox ends up recovering first. He grabs a screw driver and heads back into the ring to check on Omega. Don Callis runs in from behind and takes the screw driver. Mox turns around but Omega blasts him from behind. Omega hits a V-Trigger and his One-Winged Angel.

He goes for the pin, but Don Callis breaks it up by stabbing Omega with the screw-driver. The crowd erupts in shock. Mox rolls over and covers Omega and scores the pin fall victory in an absolutely epic and violently brutal Steel Cage main event on this week’s Dynamite.

Winner: Jon Moxley