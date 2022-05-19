AEW Dynamite Results – May 18, 2022

IT’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS! We are live from Houston, Texas! What a night we have in store!

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter Finals Samoa Joe vs Johnny Elite (Joker)

Johnny Elite(Morrison) is the joker! The crowd went NUTS! These two go right at each other. Very physical match early on. The crowd is torn between these two. Johnny Elite with an incredible move to Joe from the top to the outside. They battle outside a bit while in the Picture in Picture commercial. Joe goes for a muscle buster but Elite reverses. He goes for a 450 splash but it was a little off. He goes for it again but Joe with his knees up. Joe slaps him the corner and hits him with the muscle buster.

Winner: Samoa Joe

**3/4

Joe is then attacked but Dutt and Lethal. Trent and Chuck come out for the save.

We’re shown the updated bracket. Also highlights of the Darby Allin & Jeff Hardy from last week.

Jeff’s in the locker room and he’s medically cleared. The Young Bucks interrupt. Setting up their future match.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Konsuke Takeshita

Cm Punk is on commentary for this match. Starts off with some vicious elbow strikes. They battle on the ring apron for a decent time. They slow the pace down a bit in the ring while in the Picture in Picture commercial. Punk watching from commentary. Pace has quickened. They have a tremendous double clothesline! More elbow strikes. Takeshita is really taking it to the champ! Takeshita with a very vicious German suplex! Takeshita looks injured. More elbow strikes. Page hits the Buckshot Lariat AND the GTS

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

***1/4

Punk stands up from commentary. Raises his hands. Page looks on but grabs his title and walks up the ramp. Both men stare at each other. The crowd cheers for Punk. Page looks mad and walks off.

Isaiah Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. The Work Horsemen

Match starts with Lee and Drake. Strickland tags in. The crowd is really behind Swerve and Lee. Some great team work from Lee and Swerve. Not a long match

Winner: Isiah Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee

*1/4

Lee takes the mic while Bask in his Glory is being chanted! He says that they are Top 5 ranked team. Hobbs and Stark come out. Lots of insults being thrown back and forth. Jurassic Express is now out here with Christian. He throws out the challenge for Double or Nothing. Jurassic Express vs. Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Keith Lee & Isiah Swerve Strickland for the World Tag Team Championships.

Tony Schiavone is in the back with Kris Statlander and Red Velvet talking about their upcoming match. Jade Cargill interrupts.

It’s time for Wardlow to get his 10 lashings from the belt. MJF comes out first with Sean Spears. This is going to be hard to watch. MJF makes fun on Texas. The crowd is really letting MJF have it. He’s not phased. Here comes Wardlow with no music and handcuffed. If he lays a finger on MJF, there will be no match at Double or Nothing. MJF spits his gum in Wardlows face when he gets in the ring. Wardlow not phased by these whips. MJF is mad! Seven lashes in and no reaction from Wardlow. Sean Spears even tries…Nothing! The 9th one kind of got him but he recovered quickly. MJF low blows Wardlow and continues the whip him with the belt. He knocks Wardlow out with his ring. They stand over Wardlow as we go to commercial.

Trent and Rocky in the back. They are going after the ROH Tag Team Champions FTR. Interesting!

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter Final Match Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

This has potential! They exchange some massive chops. Rey with an amazing dive to Kyle to the outside. They battle outside while in the Picture in Picture. Back in the ring. Kyle working Rey’s arm a lot. Kyle looking dominant in the match so far. Rey is making a comeback. Rey with a near fall off the hurricarana. Fenix with a barrage of kicks to Kyle. Both men are SPENT! Kyle attempting to put the arm bar on and does!

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

***

It’s time for the Face to Face confrontation between William Regal and Chris Jericho. The Blackpool Combat Club minus Wheeler Yuta is also out there with him. As is Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. Here comes the Jericho Appreciation Society. Crowd still sings Judas but is cut off. Jericho says they were attacked last week. Jericho really ripping into Regal verbally along with everyone else in the ring. Jericho is being a SAVAGE in this promo! He even brings up Moxley’s recovery. Jericho challenges them in a Stadium Stampede match but Moxley says NO! They instead just want to fight and call it what you want. Jericho trying to stir up problems with Kingston and the BCC. Kingston wants to fight now but Bryan stops him. GREAT segment!

In the back with Dante Martin and Matt Sydal talking about the Blackpool Combat Club. They challenge them on Rampage.

Woman’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter Final Match Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D vs Maki Itoh (Joker)

Britt looks entertained. Itoh lays on the floor Britt goes for the pin but Itoh rolls her up. They slow the pace while in the Picture in Picture. Britt in control now. Britt puts the glove on looking for the lockjaw. Itoh not phased by the offense of Britt. Britt makes a comeback.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

*

We get a look at the updated bracket. Tony Schiavone is in the ring and is interrupted by Serena Deeb. Deeb is mad at Tony for saying she’s going to lose. She brings up Dustin who then shows up. She talks about how she gets no respect after everything she’s done in her career. Out comes Thunder Rosa. Dustin restrains her. Deeb hits her with the belt and takes it.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semi Final Match Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy

IT’S MAIN EVENT TIME! Jeff comes out first but Cole attacks him. Cole in control just beating him down on the outside. Cole as been in control this entire match. Matt Hardy now out there looking his brother on. Jeff starting to build a comeback. Jeff is all tapped up from last weeks match. Jeff goes for the Swanton bomb but misses. Cole lowers the boom.

Winner: Adam Cole

**3/4

Young Bucks come in. Cole cheap shots the Hardy’s. They do the BTE trigger to Matt. Here comes Darby and Sting! Now Fish and O’Reilly come out! Kyle hits Sting in the back with a chair…Nothing! Matt super kicks Sting. They put his ankle in a chair and stomp on it. We are out of time. The show ends with that.

We’ll see you next week for AEW Dynamite!