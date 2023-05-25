AEW Dynamite Results – May 24, 2023

The road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 winds down tonight.

All Elite Wrestling returns from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with the final episode of AEW Dynamite before this Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship, The House of Black vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik in an Open House AEW Trios Championship match, as well as Tony Khan’s AEW Collision announcement.

Also scheduled is Roderick Strong vs. Daniel Garcia, The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Tag-Team Championships, Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost, the contract signing for Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole at Double Or Nothing, plus we will hear from FTR, Ricky Starks and the Four Pillars of AEW.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/24/2023)

The regular “Light the fuse …” theme and accompanying intro video airs to get us started for what will be the final episode of AEW Dynamite leading into the highly-anticipated AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view this coming Sunday night.

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Kyle Fletcher

From there, we shoot inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena where Excalibur does his “It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …” catchphrase. We then hear the theme for Orange Cassidy.

Out comes the best show-starter in AEW history. The AEW International Champion heads to the ring for his scheduled title defense against Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher. He gets a big pop from the Vegas crowd.

Kyle Fletcher’s theme then hits and out comes the Aussie Open tag-team member. As he heads to the ring, we see footage of his recent backstage attack of Cassidy.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our championship opener. Cassidy stops Fletcher in mid-sprint and does his sunglasses removal spot. He continues to do the hands up and down in the pockets routine, but Fletcher is having none of it.

Aussie Open’s Fletcher ambushes Cassidy and connects with a big suplex. He slaps a side head lock on him and then knocks him out to the floor, where he hits a follow-up running dive through the ropes, splashing onto the “Freshly Squeezed” one.

Back in the ring, Fletcher goes for a cover but only gets two. The fans chant “Freshly Squeezed” to try and rally behind Cassidy. Fletcher again sends the AEW International Champion out to the floor.

Fletcher heads up to the ropes backwards. He goes to do the hands in the pocket routine to mock Cassidy, but Orange is back up and he knocks Fletcher down. Fletcher falls awkwardly and his back bounces off the hard part of the ring apron.

Cassidy continues to control the offense from there, connecting with a leaping DDT off the middle ropes onto Fletcher on the hard part of the apron. Cassidy again knocks Fletcher out to the floor and the commentators speculate he is hoping for a count out victory.

The referee gets to the count of nine and a half but Fletcher rolls back into the ring at the last possible millisecond. Cassidy fires up on offense from there with his hands in his pockets. Fletcher cuts his run short with a drop kick.

Kyle hoists Orange up and holds him up in the air for what seems like forever before connecting with a beautiful delayed suplex. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt but only gets two. After Cassidy kicks out, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Fletcher go for another suplex, but Cassidy counters and connects with a Stun-Dog Millionaire for a close pin attempt. Cassidy then hits a wrap-around-the-body DDT on Fletcher for another pin attempt.

Fletcher catches Cassidy and hits a spinning Michinoku Driver for a pin fall attempt. Cassidy kicks out at two. Fletcher then looks for thrust kick to the mid-section. Cassidy catches it but Fletcher blasts him with a big punch. Cassidy slumps down in the corner.

Cassidy tries firing up on offense but Fletcher stops it short and hits a big tombstone pile driver. He doesn’t let go of Cassidy after connecting, instead hoisting him back up and hits a follow-up spinning tomb stone for a close pin attempt.

The fans break out in a loud “This is Awesome” chant as the two slowly get back to their feet. Fletcher looks for a pile driver off the top. Cassidy defends. Fletcher ends up hitting an insane Michinoku Driver off the ropes for another super close near fall attempt.

We see Cassidy fire up again on offense. Fletcher tries slowing him down again and once more looks for a big pile driver or Michinoku Driver, however this time Cassidy rolls through and rolls up Fletcher for the pin fall victory. Excellent opener as always from the “Freshly Squeezed” one. Gotta love him.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Bullet Club Gold Isn’t Done With “Absolute” Ricky Starks

We shoot backstage after the match and Renee Paquette is joined by her guest at this time, Ricky Starks. The “Absolute” one talks about having nothing to lose and announces himself for the Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW International Championship at AEW Double or Nothing.

Before he can say anything else, he is ambushed and attacked by Bullet Club Gold’s Juice Robinson and Jay White. The two beat him down and hold him while they inform him that he’s not done with Bullet Club Gold yet. After this, we head to another break.